Long-Term Outlook For Crispr Therapeutics: Sept. 5, 2018

A June report wiped away some price increases from early 2018; and there's a long-term bullish news with new trials expected to start this year.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) is a main player in the business of gene editing, a new technology designed to correct genetic-based diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform.

Fundamental Outlook

The stock has done tremendously well in terms of price appreciation, gaining 169% and trumping the performance of Editas Medicine and Intellia Therapeutics. However, CRSP's share price faltered in July when a study by a group of London-based scientists released a report on the potential dangers of this technology.

However, news of clinical trials of this technology by the three companies involved in gene editing has generally been good for this sub-sector. CRSP expects to commence clinical trials on its drug CTX001, which it intends to use as a treatment for sickle cell before the end of 2018. Performance of this stock towards year end and into 2019 will therefore be determined to a great extent by what the clinical trials will show.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart shown below is the long term position on the CRSP stock as of last week. The chart shows that the stock has been in an uptrend since the beginning of the year. This uptrend was followed by two periods of retracement; one which was seen in March 2018, and another, which was seen between May and late July 2018.

CRSP Weekly Chart: Sept. 3, 2018

Following the latest retracement to the 50% Fibonacci retracement, there was a strong bounce off this level the upside, breaching the 38.2% Fibonacci level. This move was confirmed by the formation of three pinbars on the 50% Fibonacci retracement line, as well as the cross of the fast and slow Stochastics lines in the oversold region (shaded areas above).

The price action on the weekly green candle was resisted at 56.67, representing an area where price had previously found resistance in the uptrend push, as well as found support in the first retracement move.

Having opened for the new week, we see that the resistance of 56.67 held firm, with price being firmly rejected at that point. The weekly candle is currently trading lower at 53.74.

CRSP Daily Chart: Sept. 5, 2018

The latest weekly chart featuring this week's candle presents an interesting picture. Last week's candle and this week's candle show what appears to be a dark cloud cover pattern, which is a bearish reversal candle. However, the candle for the week is still active, which means that it is too early to indicate that this is the pattern. So far, this week's candle us resting at the 38.2% Fibonacci line, which presents itself as a support line.

So what are the trade scenarios for CRSP going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

The price action is presently at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement area, which is acting as the support. It is possible that the next day of trading could break this area to the downside. If this is the case, then price action could possibly make a push to the 50% Fibo retracement level as the next target. This move may not necessarily occur in one day. It is also possible that the price action may bounce around the 38.2% and 50% Fibo lines for some days to come.

Trade Scenario 2

It is also possible that the 38.2% Fibo level will firmly support the price, and that a failed downside break will, therefore, lead to a recovery of price and a continuation of the uptrend. If this happens, then price action will push towards the blue dotted line which acts as a resistance, and if price keeps going up, then the 23.6% Fibo line is the next resistance to keep in view.

Market Sentiment

The long-term, mid-term and short-term outlook of CRSP is as follows:

Long Term - Bullish

Midterm - Bearish

Short term - Neutral

The long-term market sentiment as seen on the weekly chart is bullish because there has been no significant price move to the downside as to indicate that there has been a reversal. If your outlook is to trade CRSP over time, then you would look for areas where you can buy on the dips. The Fibo retracement lines will be your compass in this regard.

The outlook for the medium term is showcased on the daily chart. Here, we see that a dark cloud cover has surely formed on the chart at the blue line resistance which stopped last week's big move at $57.86.

The candle following this candlestick pattern was also bearish, and we also see that the Stochastics oscillator lines crossed at overbought levels. This indicates that prices may indeed go down before they resume the long-term trend. Price may, therefore, beat a retreat to the 50% Fibonacci level seen at $46.45, provided the candle that forms on September 6 is able to close below present levels (38.2% Fibo line at $53.10).

Note: This analysis was done on a weekly chart. It takes a whole week for a candle to form, so these moves may take several weeks to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time frame charts such as the daily chart or the hourly chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written in partnership with an analyst. No persons involved have a relationship with CRSP.