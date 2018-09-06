Climbing The Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is a name we have previously traded back when it fell after reporting Q1 results. Well, we are once again eyeing this name, as shares were absolutely hammered following Q2 earnings. Make no mistake, there were some reasons to be cautious, but we think the reaction is overdone. All told, we think we can ride the name from $80 to back above $90 over the next month. The value is still there. There is technical support at present levels. Overall, we think the name is attractive after this selloff.

We see an opportunity to make a trade in Dollar Tree in the short-term, and like the name longer-term, though there is a lot of competition. Dollar Tree is in a highly competitive segment of retail and we do expect competition to ramp up in the future. This is not just because of other major discount chains, but also because of online retailers selling discounted items, as well as many local dollar stores.

Competition from direct physical locations (e.g. other discount chains) will be felt on the pricing end for similar items as well as the all important battle for location. Big box stores and convenience stores also offer sources of competition. Still, Dollar Tree has held its own, and we believe it will continue to be a top performer in the space. In this column, we will discuss why we continue to like the name.

Technical picture

Let us take a look at some recent charts. First, the three month chart, where we have highlighted our call on the name, and the prices achieved:

As you can see we caught the rally after the last drop, and both our short-term call and mid-term goals were hit. Now take a look at the one year chart:

Clearly, there have been great opportunities to trade over the last year following each decline. The question is: "do we have technical support this time?" Well let's take a look at the five-year chart, where our chartist has identified some simple zones to pay attention to:

As you can see, prices are now once again falling back to levels seen post Q1 results, and in late 2017. If we go back to the chart for the one year, and this is also shown in the five year chart, we see that the run in late 2017 was somewhat overdone. Shares got ahead of themselves and corrected. We think that based on the price action and technicals, we have opportunity for another mean reversion higher in coming weeks. We see support $79-$80, and again at $75. But with the huge decline, we are looking to swoop in and scalp profits in the coming weeks. That said, longer-term, you cannot go wrong as we like the valuation here.

The recommended play

Target entry: ~$79-$82

Short-term exit goal: ~$86-87

Longer-term exit goal: ~$93

Stop loss: We are willing to hold this down to $70 and buy more if needed, barring a massive market meltdown. Traders may want to keep a tighter stop of $75 if they need to free up capital.

Fundamental discussion and value

Dollar Tree shares currently trade at about 0.87 times sales, which is still below the average 1.12 times sales seen in the last decade, and this remains well below than the five-year average multiple of 1.32 times sales. In addition, the name is favorably priced on several basic valuation metrics relative to years past.

Dollar Tree boasts a multiple of 11.3 times trailing earnings which is historically very discounted. If we factor in exclude the one-time items in Q4 and using non-GAAP adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.07 in the last 12 months, that means shares at actually around 16 times earnings on a more comparable basis, which is still discounted. What is more, this is also lower than the 5-year average, and is lower than every year since 2010. If we look on a forward basis, we expect $5.10 in earnings for fiscal 2018, which puts shares at only about 15.6 times those estimates, which is also rather attractive for the name, historically. The name is also way below its usual price-to-cash flow metric, and below that of the index, and is also discounted on a price-to-book basis. This is undervalued in our opinion.

Such discounted valuation metrics could be a result of declining expectations for the future. Admittedly, 2018 is a period of transition for the company with earnings growth being minimal if not flat. Perhaps this justifies some compression in the multiple, but we believe that these metrics indicated the name is trading at a significant discount. This is particularly true on a cash basis. Dollar Tree came started the year with $1.1 billion in cash, and that continues to grow while debt has been paid down significantly since the Family Dollar acquisition. Now lets talk about performance in Q2

Q2 performance

The company surpassed our sales estimates by $20 million, but was in-line with consensus. We think sales were strong and the huge decline in share price was too far, too fast, once again. Sales rose 4.6% to $5.54 billion from $5.28 billion last year. We see this as very positive growth. We do know the company has grown its store base. As such, we want to look at performance of existing shops to get a sense of strength.

When it comes to retail, we like to look at same-store sales. We think for the most part there was good news on this front. As a whole, same-store sales increased 1.6%. Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree branded shops led the way and increased 3.7% on a constant currency basis, which is incredibly strong. In fact that marks five quarters in a row of +3.5% same-store sales or higher here. Yet Family Dollar continues to drag down performance. Same-store sales for Family Dollar stores were flat from last year. We will point out that flat same-store sales are an improvement from the sequential quarter. We will be closely watching for signs of saturation as the company just opened its 15,000th store in Q2, so it remains to be seen if comps can continue to rise.

Thanks to costs rising minimally in conjunction with rising sales, gross profit increased 2.2% to $1.66 billion in the quarter, compared to $1.63 billion in the prior year’s second quarter. This is not massive growth, but is growth nonetheless. The astute investor may note that as a percent of sales, gross margin took a slight hit due to the promotional activities of the company and they decreased to 30.1% compared to 30.8% last year. At the same time, selling and administrative expenses were 23.2% of sales compared to 22.9% of sales last year. Much of that was due to store level investment as well as higher payroll costs. Putting it all together, we think the bears latched on to declining operating income, as well as narrowed expectations moving forward.

Operating income fell to $382.5 million compared with $419.5 million in the same period last year and operating income margin was 6.9% versus 7.9% of sales last year. Earnings however, improved. The lower tax rate was a big benefit, effectively being 18.9% compared to 32% last year. As a result, net income compared was up $40.1 million to $273.9 million with earnings per share of $1.15 compared to $0.98 last year. As you can see, the change in the tax rate was a major benefit.

The earnings per share result was in line with our expectations, but a penny miss against consensus, mostly due to the lower operating income associated with higher administrative expenses.

But does this warrant the 15% decline in shares? Like prior major declines following earnings, we think not. We do want to point out the other reason the bears pounced. The bears hated that the company narrowed its outlook for the year toward the midpoint of its prior guidance. The company revised its outlook to say it sees net sales for fiscal 2018 between $22.75 billion to $22.97 billion compared to $22.73 billion to $23.05 billion it had guided for in the past. This estimate is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales, and factored in year-to-date performance.

The earnings forecast was narrowed too, and that led to selling. We want to point out that the United States Department of Commerce recently imposed an anti-dumping duty on certain items purchased from China. That is going to hit Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree expects about a $0.04 per share hit in Q4 and this charge is included in the updated fiscal 2018 outlook.

Dollar Tree sees its new earnings per share range between $4.85 and $5.05. This compares to the $4.80 to $5.10 prior. We still think the result will be at the higher end, based on the company's performance trajectory, and growing presence.

Growing presence

As we saw above the company opened its 15,000th store. While comp sales are doing well we would encourage the company to consider some consolidation of operations, especially in the Family Dollar operations. These operations are where comps have been weak. We will reiterate that we would love to see the company be much more aggressive in closing down stores that are underperforming. Still, the company is opening many more stores than it is shutting down. During the quarter, the company opened 146 stores, expanded or relocated 13 stores, and closed 26 stores. Overall, the company expanded its store count 4.6% for Dollar Tree stores shops and 2.6% for Family Dollar stores. While we cautioned about cannibalization above resulting in slower same-store sales, this remains to be seen.

Take home

While we think there needs to be more done to close operations that are not working, we are impressed with comp growth. While the United States and China's ongoing trade discussion has led to some rules that will hit earnings, and the company is being honest about hitting the mid-point of guidance, we believe the 15% nosedive in shares was overdone. There is technical and fundamental support for a buy and we think you can take another chance to climb the Dollar Tree here.

