W&T Offshore: An Interesting Play On The U.S. GoM

The company is likely going to be able to handle its maturing debt over the next two years by refinancing it.

There are some nice characteristics about the Gulf of Mexico that make it a potentially more appealing area to operate than North American shale plays.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, offshore exploration and production specialist W&T Offshore (WTI) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is usual for these types of presentations, W&T Offshore presented its investment proposition to the conference's attendees. The company also discussed the significant potential that the Gulf of Mexico offers to the energy industry - potential that has been somewhat ignored in the face of the shale story. The Gulf of Mexico is indeed a very resource-rich region that does have a few advantages over onshore shale plays so this may certainly be a company that is worth watching.

W&T Offshore is an independent E&P focusing its efforts on producing oil and gas in both the shallow-water and deepwater sections of the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: W&T Offshore

As we can see here, the company has gross acreage of 650,000 acres in the Gulf producing an average of 37,560 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Obviously, this does not make the company a major player in any sense of the word. Rather, the company is definitely a niche player but niche plays can be quite profitable if it proves to be a wise investment.

Despite the company's niche status, it does have rather substantial reserves. In general, oil companies are evaluated based on their proved and probable (2P) reserves. We can see above that W&T Offshore currently has 145.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves, which have a present value of $2.4 billion at a 10% discount rate. Interestingly, this is more than the company's current enterprise value of $1.6 billion. This could be an indication that the company is undervalued, but there is far more to consider than just this in making such a determination.

The Gulf of Mexico itself is a good place to be. One of the reasons for this is the overall structure of the basins found in the Gulf. W&T Offshore notes that many of its fields have stacked pay:

Source: W&T Offshore

The nice thing about these fields is that they tend to have much longer productive lives than others. This is due to the fact that the oil reservoirs are essentially stacked on top of one another so the company can essentially remain in place and keep drilling deeper once the first reservoir is exhausted as opposed to being forced to move elsewhere.

One of the poorly kept secrets of North American shale is its extremely high decline rate of producing wells. In some cases, a shale oil well has been known to see its production rate decline by up to 70% in the first year of production. This causes the companies operating in these areas to need to continually drill new wells in order to maintain their production. This is an expensive prospect. Fortunately, this is not a problem for W&T Offshore and the other companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico. As we can see here, wells drilled in the Gulf do not have this problem:

Source: W&T Offshore

As the fields in the Gulf of Mexico are able to sustain their production over longer periods of time, they are able to generate higher returns for the companies that are performing the drilling. This is something that shareholders should certainly appreciate.

Despite these advantages, other exploration & production companies have been divesting their assets in the Gulf of Mexico, whether by choice or not (such as Cobalt going bankrupt). W&T Offshore has been taking advantage of their collective desire to divest in order to acquire attractive resource plays at appealing prices.

Source: W&T Offshore

This has put the company into a position to bring some new projects online over the 2017-2020 period.

Source: W&T Offshore

We can see here that the company has either completed or is in the process of completing several new shallow-water projects along with two deepwater projects that will be coming online next year. In addition to this, the company was awarded nine leases and was the high bidder on an additional eight leases in the Gulf of Mexico during the 2018 round of lease sales. This has caused the company to identify numerous opportunities for new drilling projects going forward:

Source: W&T Offshore

As is always the case with exploratory drilling, there is no guarantee that all of these targets will result in the discovery of oil. However, W&T Offshore historically has a 93% success rate with its drilling programs so it is certainly reasonable to assume that the locations that it has targeted have a reasonable likelihood of resulting in oil and gas discoveries. This would expand the company's reserve base and either drive growth over the next decade or allow the company to maintain its production and revenue over a longer period of time than the company's current reserves would allow.

One of the bigger concerns that many investors have about junior E&Ps is that they are a lot more likely to encounter financial problems in the event of a downturn. Indeed, there were several companies that went bankrupt during the oil bear market. One reason for this is the typically high debt loads that these companies tend to take on in order to finance the high costs of drilling. W&T Offshore is not an exception to this as shown by the company's current capital structure:

Source: W&T Offshore

As we can see here, W&T Offshore does not have enough cash to cover all of its debt that matures in 2019, although it does have sufficient liquidity (including a revolving line of credit). The company does not, however, have sufficient liquidity to pay off all of its debt maturing in the next two years.

This is however not necessarily a terrible situation to be in because the company is profitable and because its debt-to-enterprise value ratio is reasonable. This gives us confidence that it will be able to roll over this debt. In the first six months of 2018, the company had a net income of $63.723 million and an EBITDA of $165.044 million. It also had a debt-to-EV ratio of 0.56. This should ensure that the company can refinance this debt and execute on its growth ambitions.

In conclusion, W&T Offshore looks like a company that might be worth taking a chance on. The company specializes in operating in the Gulf of Mexico, which has quite a few appealing characteristics and has been actively working to expand its exploration program. This should lead to forward growth. In addition, the company's relatively strong balance sheet should allow it to be able to execute on its ambitions. Overall, it might be worth watching this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.