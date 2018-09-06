Myriad Genetics: When Frustration Overrides Fact

Still, we could have reaped the benefits of both had we not allowed frustration to override fact.

With hindsight to our benefit, an honest critique reveals we were quick on the trigger and erroneously ignored pertinent factors. Frustration overrode fact.

Despite deciding earlier in 2018 to hold onto our investment in Myriad Genetics, my investment club opted to divest a portion in July.

A Bloomberg article in January, 2017 explained the history of the misconceptions surrounding the role of sell-side analysts. Most investors believe the primary job function of a sell-side analyst is to research a stock and provide a buy or sell recommendation. But, there's supporting evidence that another key job function, to build a bridge between corporate management and institutional investors, actually stands in direct conflict. In order to court company management, analysts tend to shy away from “negative” recommendations.

The “big” investors understand this. They want the access to management and want to do their own analysis. They tend to ignore the analysts' recommendation anyway. So, whatever it takes to “build the bridge” is acceptable to them. It's the “little” guy, the retail investor and smaller institutions, that tend to be misled.

“Small-time retail investors -- and even small institutions -- don't get the benefit of corporate access, so they just assume that the research is about the Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations, and that they should buy all the stocks labeled Buy.”

My investment club ignores the analysts' buy, hold and sell ratings. However, it's not because we understood the premise presented in the article. Over time, we just found it made more sense to understand why we invested and to rely on our own perceptions and analysis of a company.

According to that Bloomberg article, we are in the minority. It even proposes the majority should be warned.

“Really, while you're at it, you might want to tell retail investors that they are very unlikely to beat the market by trading individual stocks based on analysts' published recommendations, and that if that was their plan they should probably just index.”

Despite the practice of ignoring analysts' recommendations, the club found itself recently “burned". Consolation prizes do lessen the pain.

Our Story

Earlier this year, I recommended to my investment club that we continue holding our shares in Myriad Genetics (MYGN), the world's premier provider of molecular diagnostic tests. Since our original investment in 2011, the share price volatility seemed to more closely simulate a roller coaster model. But, circumstances led us to believe the dramatic dips and climbs would be flattening out.

Myriad's products cover six medical specialties – oncology, urology, dermatology, autoimmune, preventative care and neuroscience. In January, I concluded we should ride it out due to a myriad of catalysts across all of its specialties. Myriad had not included any revenue from its potential catalysts for fiscal 2018 (ending June 30, 2018) in its guidance.

It seemed the upcoming portion of the journey would be more akin to a locomotive barreling from a tunnel.

“Though the company's fiscal 2018 guidance was originally meek, its potential is mounting - even in spite of the misinterpretations surrounding the company's most recent study. “We believe that we are going to exit fiscal 2018 poised for a multi-year period of growth with increasing hereditary cancer volumes, stable hereditary cancer pricing, and a growing portfolio of new products with improved prospects for commercial payer coverage.” In a nutshell, it seems much more plausible to view Myriad Genetics' guidance as a baseline rather than a true projection. And, with that in mind, this doesn't seem the best time for my investment club to give up on Myriad Genetics. Rather, it's a gripping time to be all aboard.”

In late January, a Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst expressed concern about the P/E ratio based on just one of the catalysts, GeneSight, which seemed wholly impractical. We ignored him.

“But, in justifying any multiple, it is simply misleading to ignore six of seven catalysts identified by a company. A fairer debate would be whether a multiple of 30 is reasonable considering the multiple catalysts identified. Several represent ground floor opportunities and could be considered disruptors to the standard of care. Thus, the ramp for acceptance and growth may be slower than the market would desire. Yet, a slower ramp does not necessarily mean the upside is compromised.”

By mid-March, the roller coaster simulation was back in action. Myriad Genetics was subpoenaed about the possibilities of “false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid” from January 1, 2014 forward. The share price fell over 12%. By early May, another 4% was gone.

A Summer of Good News...And Yet

The rest of the summer saw positive momentum surrounding Myriad's list of catalysts.

In May, 2018, seven payers made coverage decisions on Prolaris, Myriad's prognostic test for patients with prostate cancer. With the development, Myriad estimated approximately 50% of prostate cancer patients in the U.S. would have insurance coverage for Prolaris. A month later, Myriad announced a coverage decision from one of the top five insurance companies in the United States. The decision moved the coverage estimate to 55%.

In March, riskScore, Myriad's prognostic test to determine a woman's five-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer, was named as a top ten Breakthrough Technology by MIT Technology Review magazine.

In June, Myriad presented the results from a second riskScore study to the American Society of Clinical Oncology. This second study validates combining DNA variants with family history and clinical features more accurately predicts the risk of breast cancer.

In mid-June, Myriad announced the FDA had accepted its supplementary premarket approval (sPMA) application for BRACAnalysis CDx when used as a companion diagnostic with Pfizer's talazoparib. BRACAnalysis CDx is used to help identify cancer patients with BRCA variants who may benefit from taking a PARP inhibitor.

In late May, Myriad presented results from its IMPACT study (Individualized Medicine: Pharmacogenetics Assessment and Clinical Treatment) at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology annual meeting. The key finding from the study was improved results in remission, response and symptoms for patients with depression when GeneSight, Myriad's pharmacogenomic test for measuring and analyzing genomic variants for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, was used to select medications. Results from the IMPACT study validated results from an earlier landmark GeneSight study. The earlier study found GeneSight-guided therapy resulted in improvements in remission at 50% and response at 30% as compared to “treatment as usual” by the eighth week.

In addition to the product developments, Myriad Genetics announced in late May it would be acquiring Counsyl. Counsyl offers reproductive testing and women's health products and supporting services. Its Foresight Carrier Screen tests for 175 clinically actionable conditions. Its Prelude Prenatal Screen detects the most common chromosome conditions. Counsyl's third product, Reliant Cancer Screen, identifies genetic mutations that increase cancer risk. It will be absorbed into the existing hereditary cancer testing business while Foresight and Prelude offer expanded market opportunities to Myriad.

Regardless of all the good news, shares could not hold the $40 mark. It seemed the market wouldn't take Myriad out of the doghouse. We had to ask ourselves if it made sense to hang on to our investment so tightly and optimistically. After all, in light of our portfolio strategy transformation in 2016 from GARP to DGI, Myriad was, actually, no longer a “perfect” fit anymore. At our July meeting, we gave up on the market catching up and voted to sell just over half of our shares and recoup 80+% of our original investment.

Now, I don't know how the analyst at Morgan Stanley (MS) knew we'd sold. But, he upgraded the company to an overweight recommendation and increased his price target 57% from $35 to $55 the very day of our transaction. News broke overnight. The share price jumped 3% in pre-market trading the next morning. Myriad's shares closed up 13%. The low that day was exactly $40.00 – our decision point on the sale. It's not dipped that low again. No, I'm not kidding. Irony.

I'm not implying our trade was large enough to attract any attention – from an analyst or a computer. There's no way it was. I am implying that, sometimes, we, retail investors, are just that unlucky.

Our Consolation Prize

We've purposely structured our investing strategy so we don't completely miss out when shares make a positive move after a divestment. In this particular case, we still held almost half of our original number of shares. But, had we held our position, we'd have eventually been able to divest just half of our shares, recoup our original investment and reinvest it. The remaining half of the shares would obviously be worth more than the shares we do still hold. Our investment basis would be $0 instead of ~ 20% of our original investment.

The funds we did recoup, 80+% of our original investment, were reinvested into Antares Pharma (ATRS). We recognized it, too, is not an income producer. However, in anticipation of multiple near-term FDA approvals in its pipeline, we wanted to average down while we had the opportunity.

When Antares reported second quarter results on August 7th, share price appreciation ensued. The first of hopefully many FDA approvals, the generic EpiPen, was announced on August 16th. Our July investment in Antares is now worth approximately 25% more.

At this juncture, though we missed out on a 30+% move in Myriad Genetics, we did reap a 30+% move in Antares. Basically, we are only out a portion of our trading fees. Our consolation prize is certainly adequate.

Outmaneuvering the Analysts

My club's decision to divest a portion of our Myriad Genetics' investment may have worked out so far. But, the experience is worthy of reflection. It could appear we were simply both unlucky at an inopportune time while being lucky at an opportune time. But, an honest critique would reveal otherwise.

Tooting our own horn, we weren't just lucky on Antares. We had kept abreast of its pipeline and knew it was time for things to evolve quickly – whether it be positive or negative. The FDA always introduces a factor of risk and unpredictability.

On the Myriad development, there's simply no denying the rating published in July was uncanny timing. There's no way we could have known. But, we weren't simply “unlucky” on Myriad. In hindsight, we erred on two distinct points.

We should have paid closer attention to the potential benefits of the Counsyl acquisition. Myriad's last acquisition, Assurex Health, wholly modified its footprint. Assurex brought GeneSight to the Myriad portfolio. Prior, hereditary cancer testing comprised the majority of Myriad's testing volume. In fiscal 2018, GeneSight volume overtook the top spot.

Myriad deserved the benefit of the doubt on the Counsyl acquisition. Instead, we were short-sighted and quick to pull the trigger.

The combination of Myriad's sales force with Counsyl's will result in the largest sales force for genetics in women's health. Capturing just 5% more of market share is expected to equate to an additional $50 million in revenue and $25 million in EBITDA. Such impact will be significant for Myriad's financials.

On August 21st, Myriad reported fourth quarter and full-year results. Diagnostic testing revenue for the year totaled $719.3 million. An additional $50 million in that one area alone would equate to a 7% improvement. If EBITDA increases by $25 million, the improvement would equate to 14%.

For fiscal 2019, Myriad projected year-over-year improvement in revenue of at least 14% to a range of $880 million to $890 million. The projection for adjusted EPS in a range of $1.70 to $1.75 represents at least a 42% year-over-year improvement. (It is pertinent to note that $0.30 of this improvement will be a result of Myriad's decision to exclude stock-based compensation from the formula in fiscal 2019. Accounting for this difference, the year-over-year increase is projected at 17%.)

And, yet, these projections did not include any increase in market share due to the Counsyl acquisition.

Thus, the club forgot about the company's conservative nature when developing projections.

“Our guidance assumes some level of revenue disruption associated with the sales force integration. To the extent this does not occur, it would represent upside to our guidance. Additionally, we are assuming no increase in Foresight reimbursement associated with the new expanded carrier screening code. We are also not assuming any incremental coverage from commercial insurers for Prelude in covering -- including coverage for average risk patients or coverage from additional Medicaid states. Lastly, our guidance assumes no revenue synergies, despite the fact that we will be calling on an additional 9000 OB/GYNs. The potential business in these accounts is substantial and if each of these physicians were to only order one test per month, it would represent an additional $50 million in revenue.”

The club's second error also relates to forgetting and timing. We forgot Myriad Genetics' fiscal year runs from July to June. When we voted to divest in July, we overlooked that the next earnings report would account for the full year. In that regard, it was an inopportune time to consider divesting. If the market were going to correct some of its perceptions on Myriad, the next practical opportunity would likely be after digesting the full year's report.

Myriad reported revenue of $772.6 million against guidance of $750 million to $770 million. For the full year, the company cut operating expenses by 13%. Adjusted earnings per share tallied $1.20, a 17% improvement year-over-year.

For the sixth consecutive quarter, Myriad saw a year-over-year increase in hereditary cancer testing volume. GeneSight set new records in quarterly volume. Revenue for Vectra DA, Prolaris and EndoPredict products each increased at least 40% year-over-year.

Indeed, the results fed optimism and the market decided Myriad's share price was worth a 12.5% bump to a close of $48.20.

Considerations

There is certainly consolation in knowing we didn't completely miss out on Myriad's correction and progress. As well, we are still anxiously awaiting the FDA's decision on Xyosted, Antares Pharma's self-injectable for testosterone replacement therapy, in late September.

We could sit cozily in our consolation. But, we will be better investors to recognize where there is room for improvement.

It cannot be ignored that changes in analysts' ratings have triggered sharp reactions in Myriad's share price so far this year. This is beyond our realm of influence.

Yes, the market inflicted pain but we inflicted some ourselves. Realistically, it's not as if Myriad and Antares were the only two stocks we owned. There were other options in our portfolio we could have considered for divestment to fund a reinvestment in Antares.

Frankly, our Myriad decision was based on frustration with the market rather than facts about the company. That frustration clouded our view of factors we typically would consider such as the timing of release of quarterly and yearly results, the potential of an acquisition and the tendencies of a company regarding its projections. Certainly, there were errors in our process, our judgment. The truth is we could have reaped the benefits of both moves in share price had we not allowed frustration to override fact.

Yet, when all is said and done, our model worked. Because we only partially divested our position, we still have an investment in a company we want to own, Myriad, and will benefit from its progress and subsequent share price appreciation. And, we are confident in the reinvestment we made in Antares.

Thus, there is consolation for the pain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYGN, ATRS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MYGN and ATRS.