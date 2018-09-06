Building Your Pension With RBC

My pension better be built on a strong foundation because I am going to be retired for a very long time.

When I first started building my business more than twenty years ago I realized that I was taking a path less traveled. As a business owner I forged my own way, made my own decisions and getting paid based on my own abilities. My good fortune was achieved because of the relationships I created with my customers and my ability to adapt to new trends and meet my customers ever changing needs. But while I was building that business I was also building another in the background. One where I took a much more passive role, a business that could run itself. My plan was that one day this business could support me and my family; it would become my provider, my own personal pension. Building that pension meant that I needed to identify superstar companies that I could trust to see me through 30+ years of retirement. One of those companies was Royal Bank of Canada (RY).

I want growth but I need Income

When I first started building my pension my two key criteria were growth and income. Initially my pension target was $1 million, and I had planned to focus on growth stocks which I would eventually convert to income when I retired. Based on historical averages, if I invested in stocks early and consistently I could achieve my goal. I had expected to see growth of 8-10% over the lifetime of my investment. It seemed so simple the question then became who to partner with.

Wanting growth, I first started chasing high flying tech stocks that paid little to no dividends but offered the lure of superior stock price appreciation. That worked great until it didn’t. The problem with technology is that it is constantly changing and just as quickly as the wonder kid of today amassed his fortune, the next sensation can quickly send him back to the garage taking all of his shareholders with him. I was one of those shareholders.

Realizing that this was my future I was gambling with, I adopted a better strategy. Searching for safety but with interest rates at historical lows, I considered bonds but needed the growth of stocks so I focused on combining the two looking at dividend growth companies. I wanted to identify companies that offered me the growth to keep ahead of the index but at the same time offered stability in the form of a healthy dividend and a track record of success. I turned to RBC.

Long term RBC has been a very steady performer. My goal when building my pension was to identify companies that could grow at a rate greater than 10% per year while outperforming their index. For RBC I used the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as my index and with growth of 58.5% over the past 5 years and 114% over the past 10 years RY exceeded my personal growth target and also beat the index.

Morningstar.ca

It’s not a pension if you don’t get paid

The key component to any retirement strategy centers on income. It’s not a pension if you don’t get paid. Currently, RBC pays a dividend of 3.57% which compared to most companies is quite generous. In my pension dividends form the majority of my retirement income. When I looked at tax advantaged earnings and controlling fees I found dividends to be the best form of income for me.

Running a small business my income was often moderate so I made the choice to hold the majority of my investments in non-registered accounts foregoing the short term tax benefits of an RRSP or a 401K. When tax free accounts became available I made sure to max those out as well. I always considered the long term tax consequences that would eventually be born when eventually cashing in my investments. Dividends and capital gains provide the most tax advantaged form of retirement income so I followed that path. Now that I am retired I am able to hit my income target of $50000 per year exclusively in dividends and pay almost no tax.

Initially I had intended to build my portfolio on growth stocks offering little to no dividend income but the problem with growth stocks is that cashing them in requires you to sell down your principle and I did not want this. I am very averse to paying additional fees and paying commission every time I generated a paycheck did not seem like a good choice. By choosing RY from the start I have been able to watch my investment grow and can spend the dividends without fees or having to sell off my capital base.

If you think of the 4% rule, I am withdrawing far more than 4% of my initial investment through the dividend without any drop in my principle.

I want to see my paycheck grow

The greatest risk to any retirement plan is inflation. If the average rate of inflation is 2.5% then you have to grow your income by at least that amount to stay ahead. For my pension I targeted 5%. I wanted to know that my income would not only keep up with inflation but also improve every year after that.

I was very happy last month to see that RY had increased their dividend by 4.3% to $.98 per share, the second increase this year bringing my yearly pay raise to more than 8.3%.

I want to get paid today but I want a bigger paycheck next year and the year after that. With an average compounded annual growth rate of more than 7% over the past 10 years RY achieves this goal for me.

RBC.COM

I think as an investor we become fixated on the price of the stock but as a retiree we need to focus on what is really important, which is getting paid. When I buy a stock my time horizon is decades so the dividend becomes the most important component to me.

The other thing to note about dividends is that cutting a dividend can be disastrous for most companies so they do not take increasing them lightly. In the case of RY they have not missed a dividend payment since 1870 which is very reassuring to shareholders who depend on this income.

I want my pension to be built on a granite foundation

When a company has been paying a dividend for more than 100 years you have to believe that they have a business model that is pretty solid. That 100 years would have included the Great Depression, two World Wars, multiple Stock Market Crashes, a tech bubble, a financial crisis and now Donald Trump. Through all of this they have grown their business while keeping a keen eye on the bottom line and protecting their shareholders.

rbc.com

When you are evaluating bank stability there are a number of metrics that we can look at to determine if this is a good business to partner with. Following the Financial Crisis of 2008 banks were required to carry minimum amounts of capital to prevent shocks. This ratio called the CET1 ratio is set at a minimum of 10 so at 11.1 RY is in good shape. This current level of capital also leaves the bank in a position to continue investing in their business in order to power future growth.

Also important is their consistent earnings growth which we see continuing through 2018 and their improving returns on equity which bodes well for shareholders. Overall Canadian banks may be under performing their US counterparts on stock price metrics but that is only a short term thing as US banks catch up after 10 years of under performance. As a dividend investor that is all white noise as I try to stay focused on long term success while evaluating short term opportunities that create buying opportunities.

www.gurufocus.com

Another metric I like to use when determining balance sheet health is Debt / EBITA which basically measuring the company’s ability to meet their cash flow obligations. At .22 RY finds itself in very good health when compared to most companies worldwide. Their payout ratio is also very manageable as 45% which sits in the middle of their targeted 40-50%.

A deep moat

My early experience with tech stocks proved to me the value of partnering with companies that have a deep moat. Any time you have an extremely valuable business that generates the type of profits that RY does you are going to have outside competition looking to steal market share. The Canadian banking industry is not like that. The Canadian banking industry is dominated by 5 major players and through a combination of government protections and deep customer loyalty this oligopoly is not going to change anytime soon.

There are also other advantages to working within a system that places bank security as a priority. One is the protection offered the banks by a government run mortgage insurance program that protects lenders against mortgage defaults on higher risk mortgages. This program ensures that a new mortgage where less than 20% equity is utilized is insured against default leaving the tax payer and not the banks on the hook should a mortgage default happen.

As a result default rates on insured mortgages are very low and non-insured mortgages carry higher equity positions making it unlikely borrowers will walk away. Even though certain parts of the country are experiencing record high housing prices this has started to cool off a bit with the implementation of new mortgage rules by government.

On their most recent quarterly analyst call the bank addressed increasing borrowing costs and acknowledged that customers are adapting well to the new mortgage rules as well as recent rate hikes. The bank credited Bank of Canada transparency regarding interest rate hikes that has allowed Canadians to plan ahead and are managing their debt load prudently while helping to churn out record profits for lenders.

This lack of competition also means that Canadian banks have net interest margins which are higher than their US counterparts. This business model almost ensures stability within the bulk of the banks business while allowing them to turn to international expansion for future growth.

I didn’t retire to take on another full time job

One of the final things I looked at when I built my retirement portfolio was the ability to walk away for months at a time and not have to worry about my investments. RY allows me that kind of flexibility. During my working life I was always chasing targets. Sales targets, profit targets, cash flow targets it was invigorating but it is not what I wanted in my retirement.

In my retirement I want to be chasing winds so I can go sailing. In my investments I seek stability. I want companies that increase in value by 10% per year over the long term, I want a sustainable dividend payout that is between 3-7% and I want that dividend to be growing by at least 5% per year. RY gives me that freedom. Although I do watch the stock price, almost like following the scores of my favorite team, I do this because I want to not because I have to. I ideally want to be checking in every quarter to see how things are going and maybe do a deeper dive once per year.

The only way that happens is when you identify a company with solid growth, a solid balance sheet and a deep moat that protects it from the storm clouds sure to form over time. RY is that kind of company and deserving of being in my home grown pension.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.