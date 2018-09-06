Is A 5% Pullback Lurking?

A distinctive growl can be heard from a growing number of Wall Street analysts. Strategists from several well-known investment banks have predicted a 5 percent or greater decline in the major averages for September. While a pullback in the major indices can’t be ruled out, I’ll argue here that the odds still favor the Nasdaq Composite Index remaining well above its 200-day moving averages in the coming weeks.

Setting the stage for the latest market correction fear on Wall Street, tech stocks saw their biggest 1-day decline in over a month on Wednesday, as the Nasdaq led the broad market lower. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) was 0.28 percent lower for the day while the NASDAQ Composite Index slid 1.19 percent. The Dow 30 Industrial Average was up 0.09 percent.

While there was no specific news-related catalyst behind the tech sector’s drop, trade-related worries continued to weigh on equities. The U.S. and Canada have begun talks aimed at keeping the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) a trilateral arrangement. Investors in the strongest performing sectors booked profits on the news as the rally in many Nasdaq stocks, particularly the Internets, was over-extended which made them more susceptible to profit-taking. This in my opinion is the most likely cause for the tech sector’s latest decline.

Based on the near-vertical upside run in the leading tech stocks last month the tech sector is somewhat overheated and could probably use a cooling-off period. A normal pullback in the Nasdaq Composite would keep it above, or at least very close to, its 50-day moving average. This widely watched (and therefore psychologically significant) trend line is now at the 7,800 level as can be seen in the following graph.

Source: BigCharts

But what if the Nasdaq Composite along with the other major averages are setting up for an even bigger decline? That’s the question currently being asked by a number of analysts in the financial press.

Trade-related concerns also weighed on the market with the U.S. and Canada set to restart high-stakes efforts to resolve differences as they work toward recasting the North American Free Trade Agreement. CNBC reported on Wednesday that some analysts on Wall Street see an increased chance of a 5 percent decline in the stock market in the coming weeks.

Deutsche Bank and Citigroup reported being cautious for the near term. Deutsche Bank’s analysts said they “expect a 3 percent to 5 percent pullback but a rebound later in the year,” according to the article. They based their weak assessment for stocks on the tendency for September to be a bad month for equities, as well as increasing geopolitical risks and “more negative macro economic data surprises”. Citigroup strategists also reportedly believe a 5 percent pullback is possible. They further said there is a 70 percent chance that stocks will be lower in 12 months based on one of Citi’s proprietary forecasting models.

Lending some credibility to the forecast for a 5 percent pullback is the extent to which several major U.S. equity averages have become technically over-extended recently. Specifically, the Nasdaq Composite has become visibly distended from its underlying 200-day moving average as you can see here. Technical traders consider the 200-day MA to be one of the most important trend lines for identifying the strength or weakness of a stock, ETF, or index trend. Whenever the price of a major average like the Nasdaq Composite is too far away from its underlying 200-day MA, it can set up a sharp corrective pullback which allows the index to get closer in line with its 200-day MA.

Source: BigCharts

Based on a cursory glance at the above chart, it’s hard to argue that the Nasdaq Composite isn’t over-extended. Moreover, it probably is overdue some kind of internal correction – whether it come in the form of a lateral consolidation (i.e. a “pause that refreshes”) or a pullback. If the latter occurs, the question investors want to know is how far down could such a decline carry the Nasdaq?

To reiterate my previous statement, I maintain that the Nasdaq Composite will remain not far from its 50-day moving average at approximately the 7,800 level during a corrective pullback. One reason why stocks likely aren’t in for a 5 percent correction in September is that investor sentiment on the retail level is too subdued right now. Historically, sharp declines on the line of 5 percent or greater happen when investor optimism is feverish. An example of this would be a 50 percent or higher bullish consensus on the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook, according to the weekly poll conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). The latest AAII survey, however, showed that only 43 percent of its members were bullish. Further, the AAII bullish percentage has fluctuated between the 30 and 43 percent levels for most of the summer. This is hardly a sign that investors are over-committed to equities.

Source: AAII

Another factor which should serve to limit the market’s downside potential this month is that bullish sentiment among Wall Street equity strategists remains subdued. A sentiment indicator created by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) known as the Sell Side Consensus Indicator has hit a nine-month low, according to MarketWatch. This indicator is based on equity allocation recommendations by Wall Street strategists and is regarded as having contrarian significance. That is, when strategists are mostly bullish the indicator carries a bearish message, and vice-versa. According to BAML’s Savita Subramanian, this indicator’s current reading suggests a 12-month price return of 10 percent or higher in the S&P 500 Index.

Source: BAML

In a worst case scenario, even if the Nasdaq did fall below 7,800 it would likely bounce back quickly given how exceptionally strong the internal demand has been lately for tech stocks. This demand can be gauged by looking at the cumulative sum of the new 52-week highs and lows on the Nasdaq exchange.

Source: WSJ

When this indicator is in a well-established rising trend, as it has been this summer, the implication is that the overall demand for tech sector stocks is strong and is therefore likely to act as a barrier against selling pressure getting out of hand. As long as the above indicator is rising, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish short-term bias on the tech sector. Only if the rising trend of this indicator (see above trend line) is decisively broken will investors have cause to pull in their horns and become more defensive regarding the near-term outlook.

It should also be emphasized that the cumulative new highs-new lows for the Nasdaq will continue rising as long as the high-low differential remains positive on most days. That has so far been the case entering September. My assessment based on this is that internal momentum for the tech sector remains healthy in early September.

For the NYSE market, however, the 52-week new highs-new lows differential turned negative on Wednesday. To be exact, there were 88 stocks making new highs compared with 94 new lows on the Big Board. This was only the second time in the last month that this has happened. As long as the new highs-low don’t remain negative on a cumulative basis in the coming days then NYSE investors won’t have anything serious to fear. The graph below illustrates the rising intermediate-term trend of the cumulative highs-lows on the NYSE. As with the Nasdaq chart shown above, as long as this indicator remains above its rising trend line then investors are justified in maintaining a bullish near-term bias. I’ll nonetheless be updating this situation in upcoming commentaries.

Source: WSJ

On a strategic note, investors should also continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.