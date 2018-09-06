Sanderson Farms, Inc. Has More Pain To Endure Before Rebounding

Nothing much the management team can do but ride it out and maintain its operational strategy.

source: foodmanufacturing

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) has a solid management team in place, but market forces and the cyclical nature of the business is something that has to be ridden out rather than managed out of.

The company noted that it isn't going to change its way of doing business because of several quarters of weak performances, which will probably extend through most of 2019.

What surprised the market and management in the last quarter was the expected strength of chicken sales didn't reach the expected level it did in the past, as pork and beef was promoted through various outlets because of an abundance of supply, to the detriment of chicken, which is the business Sanderson Farms is in.

The feed costs, demand and supply for chicken determines the overall performance of the company because it doesn't have other products to offset weak sales and earnings.

With the last quarter expected to be typically slower because of holiday demand for alternative meats, it'll be some time before the company starts to regain momentum, after a weak performance in the third quarter, which is normally a good one for Sanderson.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the third quarter was $852.4 million, down from the $931.9 million year-over-year. Net earnings in the quarter came in at $11.5 million, or $0.50 per share, far below the $115.8 million, or $5.09 per share last year in the same reporting period.

It wasn't a surprise that Sanderson underperformed in the quarter, as the company had communicated it beforehand. It was the magnitude of the size of the miss that caught the market off guard.

For the first nine months the company has generated revenue of $2,437.9 million, up from the $2,422.3 million in the first nine months of 2017. Net income in the first nine months was $104.6 million, or $4.58 per share, significantly down from the earnings of $205.9 million, or $9.10 per share, in the first nine months of 2017.

The major reasons for the decline in earnings is the drop in the price of chicken and an increase in feed prices.

The average price of poultry during the quarter dropped $0.128 per pound, while the average cost of feed was $0.266 per pound, up from the $0.251 per pound last year in the third quarter. Considering it sold 1.12 bullion pounds of poultry in the quarter, up from the 1.07 billion pounds sold in the third quarter last year, each pound sold received much lower earnings than last year.

That will probably be a temporary problem when it starts processing at its new facility in Tyler, TX in early 2019, assuming the prices and costs remain similar to what they are today.

Costs for corn was up 4.3 percent in the reporting period, while soybean meal climbed by 15.5 percent.

Short-term outlook

There are some conflicting catalysts that will determine the short-term performance of Sanderson Farms. We already are aware of the traditionally slow fourth quarter, along with the expected outcome if feed costs remain high and an excessive amount of beef and pork supply remains on the market.

That said, where there could be a surprise will be the potentially positive impact of an improved outlook concerning soybean supply, and weaker-than-expected impacts from the weather.

With soybean costs being a major part of the increase in the cost of inputs, the report from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service gave some hope that there may be some relief coming in that part of the business for Sanderson.

The U.S. soybean crop is projected to reach a record amount of 4.59 billion bushels in 2018, up 4 percent over 2017's harvest. On the other hand, corn, while yielding an expected record of 178.4 bushels per acre, will come in slightly under last year's total because of lower acreage planted.

So corn costs will probably remain close to what it has been, while soybean costs could improve going forward. If that's how it plays out, Sanderson could improve its margins and earnings sooner rather than later, albeit at what I think will be a modest level. That isn't going to have much if any impact on the fourth quarter.

Things that remain uncertain are the unknown impact the negotiations for a new trade deal will have, along with tariff issues.

Another potential positive factor will be if the recent change in forecast of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, which made things worse for Sanderson in the last quarter of 2017. If government officials are correct with their recent update of there being less activity in the Atlantic region than originally forecast in May, Sanderson could enjoy a better-than-expected final quarter.

If the weather cooperates and soybean and corn costs remain level or drop, Sanderson could surprise to the upside in the next couple of quarters. I'm not suggesting it's going to outperform, only that it could exceed the already low expectations. That could produce some short-term gains for traders.

One final thing to consider in relationship to the short term, when combined with the probability competing meats will remain in abundant supply, is the outlook of Sanderson and the USDA in regard to chicken supply. Both see an increase of 2.3 percent ahead, which would put further pressure on chicken prices if the above is how it plays out.

Capital allocation and business operations

When asked about the possibilities of changing business operations or the allocation of capital, CFO Mike Cockrell was adamant about not changing the plans of the company in the quarters ahead, or the way it will allocate capital.

Here's what Cockrell said when asked about it in the earnings report:

... we're certainly not going to change the way we operate the business over the next two or three quarters because of the current environment. We're going to continue our CapEx next year. We're -- I'm modeling $115 million for maintenance. We're going to have $35 million plus or minus still to spend in Tyler. We had talked about a new feed mill in Mississippi, when and where that's going to be, we'll be making a decision on that in 2019 and we'll start that potentially. Our dividend policy is set by our board, but I don't anticipate that changing one bit. This year hasn't been the type of year where I would expect them to consider a special dividend. And then finally, as you know, we've got authority to buy back 2 million shares of stock. Joe mentioned a moment ago that we'll consider ways to benefit our shareholders and that's part of the mix too. But no difference, we are not going to change our capital allocation strategy because of low boneless prices in August.

While Cockrell obviously understated the challenges of the last quarter, which were more than only "low boneless prices in August," I do believe the overall response was a good one.

The company has a solid balance sheet and can endure a fairly prolonged period of challenges at the macro level before being forced to make tough decisions.

Outside of the new feed mill in Mississippi, where decisions will have to be made concerning the timing of development, the strategy of Sanderson with its projects and allocation of capital is very clear in the near future. I don't expect any of that to change based upon the clarity and consistency of the management team.

Conclusion

Sanderson Farms, while having probably the best management team in place, is still very subject to the existing market conditions, and they still portray a challenging period for the company.

A lot of things would have to go right to rebound in the near future, and even under the best of circumstances the weaker parts of the business will have to improve, along with the potential positive catalysts that could lower costs and bolster margins and earnings.

The company is vulnerable within its business model itself, which has no secondary segments to rely upon to offset chicken supply and demand. With demand falling because of competing meats, and the costs rising at the same time, it's hard to believe it'll be able to surprise to the upside outside of a hefty decline in costs associated with more soybean supply than expected.

At current prices the company stated it would add an additional $15.2 million in costs for fiscal 2019. Even if soybeans offset some of the costs, it would be hard to believe it would make a dramatic difference. With the last quarter being traditionally a weak quarter because of demand for turkey and ham being dominant during the U.S. holiday season, even if the hurricane season is better than last year, it isn't likely to have a lot of positive impact on the company's performance.

Even if all the positive catalysts mentioned earlier play out, it would only partially offset the low margins and earnings. That said, if it is able to do it to the point of surprising the market because of the low expectations now in place, it would give the share price of the company a nice boost in the quarters ahead. As I said, that should only be considered a trading play, not a reason to increase a position for the long term.

Interestingly, the opening of the Tyler facility could be a negative in the near term because it would increase production capacity by about 9 percent, while selling into a high-cost, low-demand market. That would further reduce margins and earnings until industry conditions improve.

The major concern now is if the company has more surprises to the downside before the ship is righted again. If it underperforms in the fourth quarter beyond existing expectations, it would take another big hit, with little in the way of light being seen at the end of the tunnel until probably the beginning of 2020 at the earliest.

Taking into account other factors outside of control of management, such as tariffs and trade issues, which could have a detrimental impact on the performance of Sanderson, it would be better to wait in my opinion before adding to a position in the company.

It's possible a lot of things could go right and the company does surprise some investors, but the odds are more in favor with the bearish position for now, even with the quality management team Sanderson has in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.