Brookfield Renewable: Investors Should Look Beyond Its Weak Q2 2018 Earnings

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) (TSX:BEP.UN) posted a weak Q2 2018 result mainly primarily due to weak hydro generation in North America. This weak result does not alter our long-term view of the company. Instead, we believe investors should consider the quality of its business. The company should be able to continue to grow its funds from operations thanks to its inflation-protected power purchase agreements, cost-saving initiatives, and the potential to re-contract its PPAs at higher prices. The company also offers an attractive and growing dividend with a yield of 6.4%.

BEP data by YCharts

Brookfield Renewable’s weak Q2 2018

Brookfield Renewable’s Q2 2018 power generation (proportionate) of 6,455 GWh was below its long-term average generation of 6,935 GWh. Its actual generation was also below last year’s 6,719 GWh. In Canada, its hydro generation was 14% below the long-term average. In the United States, its hydro generation was 9% below the long-term average. The disappointing power generation has resulted in lower funds from operations, as its FFO per share declined to $0.55 per share from last year’s $0.61 per share.

Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

Investors should look beyond its near-term weakness

Brookfield Renewable’s lower than expected results appear to be weather related. Since weather patterns do change year over year, a good year may follow a bad year. Hence, investors should not be concerned about its weak quarterly result. Instead, we believe investors should look at the quality of its business as outlined below:

Inflation index embedded in its power-purchase agreements

About 92% of Brookfield Renewable’s power generations are contracted with an average power purchase agreement (“PPA”) term of 15 years. The good thing about this is that a large portion of these PPAs have incorporated inflation index in the agreements. The embedded inflation escalation allows its funds from operation to grow by 1% to 2% annually. For readers’ information, many renewable power generation companies do not have inflation protection in their PPAs. For example, Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) does not have inflation protection in their PPAs.

Favorable re-contracting price in Latin America

Besides price escalation in most of its current contracts, Brookfield Renewable may be able to renegotiate many of its contracts with higher prices. Below is the table that shows Brookfield Renewable’s current contract price and market price for the contracts that will expire in 5-years. As can be seen from the table below, there are about 8,290 GWh of annual power generation that needs to be renewed in the next five years. If all are to be renewed today, it will result in an FFO gain of $44 million. This is because re-contracting prices in Brazil and Colombia will result in gains of $20 million and $25 million respectively.

Source: Investor Profile

Cost-saving initiatives

Brookfield Renewable has cost saving initiatives to deliver about 1% to 2% annual FFO per unit growth in the next 5-years. Management believes they can achieve $2/MWh of savings through economies of scale, structuring, operational efficiencies, and streamlining processes. As can be seen from the chart below, Brookfield Renewable plans to achieve a total of $51 million of savings through its cost-saving initiatives. These initiatives would result in a savings of $0.165 per share.

Source: Investor Profile

Development Pipeline

Brookfield Renewable currently has 159 MW of assets under construction (see table below). These projects should reach completion in the next few years. These projects are estimated to contribute to its annualized FFO by $20 million or $0.065 per share.

Source: Q2 2018 Supplemental Information

Risks and Challenges

Foreign exchange risk

Since a lot of Brookfield Renewable’s assets are located outside of North America (see map below), the company faces foreign exchange risk. As can be seen from the map below, many of these assets are located in emerging markets (China, India, South Africa, and Latin America). As many of us know, emerging markets are currently facing currency depreciation against the US dollar. If Fed accelerates its plan to hike interest rate, it will result in even stronger US dollar. This will negatively impact its funds from operations generated outside of the United States.

Regulatory risks

Brookfield Renewables also faces the risk of changing regulatory and political landscape. For example, China has recently proposed to reduce solar subsidy. Although there are lots of growth opportunities in renewable power generation globally, government subsidies still play a big role in promoting investments.

Valuation

Brookfield Renewable currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.4%. Since 2012, the company has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 6%. The chart below shows Brookfield Renewable’s trailing 12-month dividend yield. As can be seen, its trailing 12-month dividend yield of 6.3% is towards the high end of its three-year average.

BEP data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We do not think Brookfield Renewable’s weak Q2 2018 is a concern. Instead, we continue to like Brookfield Renewable’s inflation-protected PPAs, lower maintenance capital expenditure, cost saving initiatives, and the potential to reach favourable re-contracting prices. Its dividend yield is also on the high end of its 3-year average. For dividend growth investors, Brookfield Renewable is an excellent choice as it offers an attractive and growing dividend with a yield of 6.4%.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.