Teladoc: The App Economy Meets Healthcare

Despite a rich valuation at about 13 times FY18 sales, Teladoc could prove to be a healthy investment for investors with a decade-long horizon.

Teladoc has yet to turn a profit, but its 39% organic revenue growth and leading position in a booming market are appealing.

Teladoc is the market leader in telemedicine and has recently increased its offerings, international footprint and talent pool.

Telehealth's popularity is rising in the app economy. It offers solutions for less cost and friction than traditional care.

Image Source: Teladoc

Global telemedicine market size

Telehealth encompasses a broad variety of technologies to deliver virtual medical services. The concept still faces a lot of prejudice. People refer to it as the “uberization” and dehumanization of health, unlikely to provide the same quality as traditional care. In fact, telemedicine is a new way to bring patients and caregivers together in a highly organized network with good traceability.

It’s an under penetrated and growing market. According to Statista, telemedicine is expected to grow to more than $40 billion until 2021, close to 15% CAGR.

Telemedecine is a fundamental trend for health care: The same way e-commerce, entertainment, transportation, payments, social networks or gaming have turned to mobile with the rise of the app economy. When you don't need emergency help, but you do need to see someone, remote access to health professionals saves you a trip to the doctor and provides instant feedback from the comfort of your home.

That trend appears inexorable in the 21st Century as broadband improves across the world and demand from tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z increases. We are still in the early innings of this transformation.

Source: Global telemedicine market size (Statista)

Teladoc a leading provider in telehealth

Here is a refresher on Teladoc (TDOC)’s business in five key points:

Sole publicly traded telehealth provider

Provides patients 24/7 access to doctors via voice, telephone, or video to treat non-acute medical needs

Sells primarily to employer health plan sponsors and managed care companies with contracts that renew yearly

Over 22 million unique members end of June 2018

1,138,000 telehealth visits in the first six months of 2018

Images Source: Teladoc website

How do they make money?

Teladoc is making money through three business models:

PMPM + Visit-Fee (“Non-Capitated”): Per-member-per-month fee (PMPM) for access to the network, plus a small visit fee PMPM Only (“Capitated”): Relatively higher PMPM, but no visit fees Visit-Fee Only: No PMPM, but relatively higher visit fee

35% of Teladoc’s float is short according to Yahoo Finance. The breakdown of the above business models is very important here because the short thesis against Teladoc is mainly that the SaaS business model around the PMPM fees justifies its high valuation and could be replaced over time by the lower margin visit-fee revenues.

However, as broken down by the form 10-Q, PMPM-fee is stable at 84% of total revenue in both the first half of 2017 and 2018.

Better yet, the utilization rates are improving, making the subscription model even more likely to persist. COO, CFO and EVP Mark Hirschhorn provided more color on the utilization rate, a meaningful KPI that illustrates the story of telehealth and its growing subscription adoption:

Moving on utilization, which we calculate as total visits divided (sic) Teladoc’s paid U.S. membership for those members with access to our general medical services. During the second quarter, Teladoc completed 533,000 visits, that’s an increase of 72% from the year ago period. This represents an annualized utilization rate of 8% in the quarter and approximately 200 basis point from the 6.1% we experienced in the second quarter of 2017.”

Source: Form 10-Q

An acquisitive strategy

Teladoc completed three strategic acquisitions in the last two years, all accretive to its top and bottom line:

Healthiest You in May 2016, for $52 million in cash and stock

Best Doctors in July 2017, for $440 million in cash and stock

Advance Medical in May 2018, for $352 million in cash and stock

All these acquisitions were in the range of five times yearly sales.

Teladoc is building a full-service offering, a comprehensive solution to multinationals looking for a global solution to employee healthcare. The company was able to opportunistically expand its services and international footprint.

2018 might be a turning point, with Teladoc becoming more than the sum of its parts following the integration of its multiple acquisitions.

As explained by CEO Jason Gorevic during Q2 earnings call:

This is also our first selling season with a full scope of services ranging from general medical to expert medical opinion and it has been very evident in pitches that our differentiated approach is being well received in the market.”

The organic growth is still impressive for a company founded 16 years ago. As detailed by Mark Hirschhorn during the last earnings call:

Advance Medical, which we acquired in June contributed $6.2 million in revenue for the quarter, bringing our total revenue for the quarter to $94.6 million, a 112% increase year-over-year. On an organic basis, which excludes the contributions from Best Doctors and Advance Medical, our quarterly revenue grew 39%. Revenue from subscription fees increased 113% from the second quarter of 2017 to $79.8 million.”

The overall integration of these companies appears to be smooth given the high ratings maintained by the CEO on Glassdoor.

Image Source: Glassdoor

CVS’ MinuteClinics are partnering with Teladoc Health

Image Source: Getty Images

As recently discussed on CNBC, Teladoc added a significant new partnership with CVS (CVS) in August 2018:

The drugstore chain plans to make video visits available nationwide by the end of the year through a partnership with Teladoc Health, CVS' latest pivot away from retail and toward health-care services. CVS already offers virtual appointments, branded as MinuteClinic Video Visits, in nine states and the District of Columbia. […] People seeking virtual care can access it through the CVS Pharmacy app. They'll be connected with one of Teladoc's providers rather than a MinuteClinic. CVS says patients will receive the same level of care because providers are expected to assess and treat patients based on its guidelines.”

CNBC’s Angelica LaVito explains that the rollout across the United States comes after four years of experimentation. CVS first tested telehealth with pilots in California and Texas in 2014. It started tests with Teladoc, American Well and Doctor on Demand the following year, as part of the dynamic forcing retailers to innovate. She adds:

The drugstore chains are searching for ways to connect with consumers as they brace for Amazon's entry into the space.”

Teladoc’s Financials

TDOC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Source: Form 10-Q

Adjusted EBITDA has turned positive in the first half of 2018 and should improve in the coming quarters with the full integration of Advance Medical.

Turning to the balance sheet, the CFO broke down the most recent cash and debt position during the Q2 earnings call:

“ we ended the quarter with approximately $132 million in cash and short-term investment. Our cash balance today, after giving effect to last week’s offering is approximately $450 million. Our total debt, as of the end of the quarter was $562.5 million, which consist of our two convertible note issuances. The $275 million 3% convertible notes that mature at the end of 2022 and the $287.5 million 1.375 notes that mature in 2025. Our GAAP presentation of this debt appears as approximately $400 million as it is net of the equity component of the securities in our consolidated financial statements.”

The company has used $37 million in operating cash flow over the last 12 months. That number should get better in the coming year thanks to the recent acquisitions and improving EBITDA.

Risks and Challenges

The main concerns for Teladoc include:

Regulatory risk : Some states or counties are still reluctant to legally approve telemedicine and could remain so for the foreseeable future.

: Some states or counties are still reluctant to legally approve telemedicine and could remain so for the foreseeable future. Healthcare industry disruption : There are many unknowns, such as how the Healthcare venture between Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Amazon (AMZN) and JPMorgan (JPM) will play out.

: There are many unknowns, such as how the Healthcare venture between Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Amazon (AMZN) and JPMorgan (JPM) will play out. Slowdown in organic growth : Teladoc just achieved 39% organic growth excluding the impact of recent acquisitions. That's impressive, but slightly less than the 47% from the previous quarter.

: Teladoc just achieved 39% organic growth excluding the impact of recent acquisitions. That's impressive, but slightly less than the 47% from the previous quarter. Loss of a major client: Teladoc relies on major contracts renewed on a yearly basis. Any loss of a big client could slow down its growth in the near term.

Valuation and Investment thesis

Teladoc’s valuation is what you would expect from a market leader growing fast organically in an under-penetrated, rapidly-growing market.

With a market capitalization around 13 times FY18 projected sales, the company is valued at a high premium, particularly compared to Teladoc’s recent three acquisitions all valued at about five times trailing sales.

Now, back when Teladoc filed for IPO in 2015, its market capitalization already was about 15 times its 2015 yearly sales run rate. Investors who have refused to pay a premium for a best-in-class company since the IPO have missed on more than 500% gain over the last three years.

If you are interested in Teladoc as a healthcare play in the rise of the app economy, a buy and hold approach for at least the next five years is, in our opinion, the way to go.

It comes at a premium today, but we believe shareholders will be healthily rewarded as long as they are willing to see how the story plays out through ups and downs.

Bottom Line

Before you buy any share of Teladoc, you should recognize that profitability is still a long way to go on a GAAP basis and that the company is exposed to regulatory risks and industry disruption from other players.

Teladoc is valued richly, as a 21st century SaaS business leading in a disruptive and under-penetrated industry should be.

At App Economy Insights, we want to hold companies for five to 10 years to see how the story unfolds. That’s why we care more about the leadership and disruptive nature of a company rather than its price action over the next few months. If you want to wait for Teladoc to be “fairly valued” according to an arbitrary specific price before buying any shares, you might never take any position. We believe Teladoc offers a great growth story at the corner of Healthcare and Technology for investors with a decade-long view.

Choosing an individual stock can be easy, but the success of an investment strategy comes down to the investor’s execution and behavior. Having a diversified approach while letting your winners compound to a significant portion of your portfolio can help your performance dramatically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.