14.5% Yielding ETN: Time To Buy Or Take Profits?

Investors should carefully pick their BDC investments rather than relying on an "index" as well as have price targets and using sector or general volatility for upcoming purchases.

However, BDCL and BDCS should not be used as a longer term investment for the high-yield BDC sector as they continually under-perform the sector even after including distributions.

BDCL is currently yielding 14.5% and can be a good investment if timed correctly using sector volatility as discussed in this article.

The UBS ETRACS Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) and UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) are exchange traded notes that continue to underperform the average BDC for a few reasons but mostly related to index allocations and "tracking fees."

Source: UBS ETRACS BDCL

Previous Reductions to Distributions

As predicted in "BDC Index Fund Continues To Underperform The Average":

"I am expecting BDCS (and BDCL) to reduce its distributions due to some of the primary allocations cutting dividends in 2017 that will likely result in continued lower performance."

Six months later in "Index Funds: Not The Way To Invest In This High-Yield Sector," I mentioned that there will likely be additional reductions in distributions:

"It is important to note that BDCs such as FSIC, TCAP, CPTA, and ABDC had the most recent reductions that are likely not taken into account in the previous reduced distributions for BDCS/BDCL but could be offset by special Q4 dividends for BDCs such as MAIN, GBDC, and TSLX. However, I'm expecting further dividend reductions for a handful of BDCs as discussed in my previous 'dividend coverage' articles linked above."

BDCL has reduced its quarterly distribution by more than 27% during the last four quarters:

Source: UBS ETRACS BDCL

Source: UBS ETRACS BDCS

BDC Total Returns for 2017 and 2018

As most readers know, I like to invest in BDCs for many reasons including volatility, providing buying opportunities each year to invest at higher yields. BDC stock prices were declining from early May 2017 through March 2018, offering much higher yields to investors as discussed in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs Trading At New Lows." However, BDCs have been rebounding since that article as shown below:

Most BDCs are in positive territory after taking into account dividends paid during the last 20 months. The "change in price" assumes you purchased the stock at the end of 2016. Dividends do not assume reinvestment and are calculated using the amounts paid (or accrued) divided by the purchase price.

Source: SEC Filings and BDCBuzz.com

Should investors be buying or taking profits in BDCS/BDCL?

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments including the "BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index" (Corp B). Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change depending on perception of risk and these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs. BDCs can be volatile and timing is everything for investors who want to get the "biggest bang for their buck" but still have a higher quality portfolio that will deliver consistent returns over the long term.

Source: SEC Filings and BDCBuzz.com

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B. I consider BDCs oversold when the yield spread approaches 4.5% higher and overbought when it's closer to 2.5%. This would imply that BDCs are currently priced appropriately relative to Corp B debt yields as the current yield spread is almost 3.5% (the difference between 9.85% for BDCs and 6.40% for Corp B).

Source: SEC Filings and BDCBuzz.com

As discussed earlier, BDCL and BDCS typically underperform the average due to "tracking fees" and index allocations, but can be good investments if timed correctly as shown below:

Source: BDC Buzz Blog Post - "When to buy BDCL?"

Upcoming Reductions to Distributions?

I spend quite a bit of time assessing dividend coverage/sustainability that also includes analyzing portfolio risk/credit quality. Most of the BDCs that have previously and recently cut dividends had a combination of yield compression and declining portfolio credit quality leading to non-accruals and restructured investments, ultimately reducing the amount of recurring interest income to cover dividends. For previous articles discussing portfolio risk and dividend coverage for each BDC, see the following:

I do not cover all 50 publicly-traded BDCs for many reasons including my personal bandwidth and liking to focus on higher-quality research for fewer BDCs. My preliminary analysis for BDCs that I do not actively cover predicted dividend cuts for companies such as:

I also predicted the cuts for the BDCs that I do actively cover and provided investors with plenty of warnings including:

It should be noted that I still cover BDCs that I consider "lower quality" such as because it helps with establishing a range for pricing. Please see the following articles for previous predicted dividend cuts:

I'm expecting another round of dividend cuts from certain BDCs, many of which are included in the current BDCS/BDCL weightings listed below:

Source: UBS ETRACS BDCL

