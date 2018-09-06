L Brands: Heads I Win Big, Tails I Don't Lose Much

L Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:LB) stock is down 56% since the beginning of 2018. After management's decision to exit swimwear back in 2016, Victoria's Secret lost about half a billion in annual incremental sales. The goal was to streamline the product mix and reduce inventory load, but it simply translated into a significant loss of volume (comp declines) or lower sales per square foot. To no surprise, American Eagle and other retailers immediately jumped on this opportunity and realized large volume gains. Fortunately, L Brands' CFO admitted that VS may actually decide to relaunch swim as it was clearly a mistake.

A Change In The Making

In the last 3 quarters, VS has actually achieved positive low-single-digit comps but gross profit has materially fallen due to product discounting and deals. After performing a review on many products, the average discount headline has been coming in at 40%, but a majority of categories have been trending closer to 30%. While these are significant discounts, they are not indicative of the VS being unable to move inventory. In the last call, L brands executives stated that they have not changed their pricing or inventory management methods, after being questioned by a Morgan Stanley analyst on their 2-year stack inventory/sales ratio. I think the most exciting thing to take away here is that Amy Hauk, the new CEO of VS, will help drive sales in PINK and VS as well. Amy played a significant role in the rise of BBW over the last 10 years and the history is impressive. Even in the last two years, the segment has still been reporting mid-to-high single digit comp growth, which is exceptional in today's retail environment. BBW also sports exceptionally mid-high EBIT margins on an annualized basis. These results could eventually translate into results at VS.

L Brands is also extremely data driven. The company is constantly using surveys and tracking technology to stay on top of product offering mixes, e.g. comfort, style, sizes, etc as well as accommodation on price and convenience via online shipping stocks and replenishment. Private company competitor, ThirdLove, has executed on a data-driven strategy, but L Brands appears to be taking it even more serious. In the last year or so, spend on opex and capex has accelerated for the goal of achieving sustainable higher volumes by meeting consumer preferences:

LB Capital Expenditures (Annual) data by YCharts

While margin is certainly something to be considerate of, management prefers to take the long-term approach for sustain ably higher volumes. The retailer has generated consistent CAGR sales growth (excluding the swim drop-out period) as well as very strong returns on invested capital. Over the last 10 years, L Brands has added an incremental $3 billion in sales and an average ROIC of 20%:

LB Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Management has a consistent mentality to measure and reach acceptable returns on capital deployed. The next 5 to 10 years will be no different.

Executives stated in the second quarter conference call that they plan on re-leveraging EBIT margins, but they affirmed that it will be a multi-year process. I think management cut guidance and kept their expectations conservative so that analysts and investors take a step back and realize the company is in transition. While sandbagging guidance would be great, it's probably unlikely. The general tone reflected concern to execute on long term business strategy (on what is clearly a short-product cycle) rather than complacency, which should be looked at positively.

Other Areas

Growth in China is hands down the most exciting. In the most recent disclosure, China sales represented nearly 10% of total sales and they grew 14% year-over-year. At the end of FY17, stores in China totaled 36 locations. Throughout 2018 thus far, management has executed on adding more locations, and plans to reach 51 stores by year end. It was quite surprising to see that not a single analyst asked about the expansion plan in the region, which will more than likely become a material earnings contributor within the next 3 years.

Between International and Other, between Q1 and Q2, the company has incurred EBIT losses of $52 million and $55 million, respectively. On a run-rate basis, that's about $210-$220 million primarily due to store location start-up costs and unrealized square footage sales. Adding this back in would be a lot of added incremental EBIT and cash flow, but again, investors need to think long term. Also note that this build-out is a cash flow draw via working capital and growth capex.

Balance Sheet & Allocation

Some investors have shied away from L Brands because of its debt burden and the thought of rising interest expenses. Although, the balance sheet is in adequate condition, even through a cyclical downturn. During the last economic recession, the company did not report a single quarter of loss. And even on a normalized basis, L Brands has generated between $700 million and $1.2 billion in net income using ttm figures. In fact, even with its net debt position, operating income would likely have to collapse by more than half for the company to experience any material default risk. Debt maturities are also spread nicely over many years, and a majority of the balance goes beyond 2028. So debt costs are largely fixed and rising rates on a macro level would have a minimal impact. In fact, L brands is expected to generate about $800 million in free cash flow (despite maintaining a solid capex spend), which results in a reasonable net debt to FCF ratio of 6x.

With debt costs around 6.7%, they are slightly expensive. Yet, management has a lot on its plate and will need capital if they plan to execute a multi-year strategy that involves adding back swim, re-branding, and growing internationally. The best solution would be very modest deleveraging, i.e. contributing a couple hundred million, or simply no reduction at all. Adding incremental debt would add serious balance sheet risk, however.

That being said, L Brand's is currently sporting a dividend of 9% and its payout ratio is way too high.

LB Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

As a percentage of forward free cash flow, management is tossing out 85% to shareholders through a dividend. If the "total shareholder return" is to be left unchanged, it would be significantly more helpful to shift one-third or more of the dividend allocation to share buybacks. At today's valuation, investors are effectively paying less than 10x for what could be trough earnings. This is cheap, especially for a top-notch retail name, and would be immediately accretive to EPS growth. An outright dividend cut would likely be viewed negatively by the market, particularly among income investors.

Compelling Valuation

Free cash flow of 9x is too cheap for L Brands. While investors are concerned about VS gross profit margins resulting in operating deleverage, I think management has the means to reinvigorate the brand and improve this line. Some of that will start with Amy Hauk, adding back swimwear, a continued focus on data analytics (potentially curtailing discounting where achievable), and the rolling off of one-time start-up costs attached to new store locations. Management is capable of reverting EBIT margins somewhat, but they will be below peak due to structurally higher costs, such as labor and rent.

By 2020, I think L Brands can return to $3/EPS and closely thereabouts of $3/FCFPS (without any benefit from share repurchases). If we assign a typical retailer, no-growth multiple of 12.5x that already puts the stock at $38 fair value. If we add in share repurchases, where a portion of the dividend was converted to that purpose, the multiple would likely re-rate even higher based on a reduced share count and realized accretion. With normalized margins, my model puts the stock at fair value at around $41/share, representing about 58% upside. If margins continued to erode my fair value target is $25, but the severity of deterioration is certainly an important consideration here.

Bottom Line

L Brands is a great company with talented management, but margin performance has been lackluster in the last few years, partially due to store and merchandising deleverage. In the short-term, third quarter results are going to be weak relative to prior years simply based on the guidance cut, and it will be interesting to see how the market reacts. Longer term, relatively higher spend is being used to achieve growth, which management believes will yield attractive returns.

L brands is in transition and has a relatively cheap valuation today, and for that reason I am a buyer. Sweetening the pot would involve management's decision to adjust its allocation policy away from "dividend heavy," as they can opportunistically repurchase shares or, at the very least, begin to modestly reduce financial leverage. Thank you for reading and please comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to accumulate additional shares if the stock moves below $24.