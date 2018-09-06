Snap: Single Digits Just The Beginning

It seemed like it was just a matter of time. More than a year ago, I presented the idea that camera company Snap (SNAP) could see its shares fall into the single digits. While it may have taken longer than initially expected, the time is here now as shares lost $10 on Thursday morning. Unfortunately for investors, the worst may not be over anytime soon.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The latest leg down has come as part of a recent technology sector selloff. Yesterday, social media giants Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) declined as leaders from the two companies testified in front of Congress, sparking a debate over the future of this space. The declines have continued today, with the NASDAQ down more than 1% for the second straight session, and Snap has lost $10 as a result.

I think part of the reason why Snap isn't doing well has to do with investors increasingly questioning the long term plan. As you can see in the image below, the company has released a second version of its Spectacles product, and the first wasn't exactly a blockbuster. As seen on page 41 of the 10-K filing for last year, Snap recorded a nearly $40 million charge related to excess inventory and purchase commitments related to its Spectacles.

(Source: Snap via Verge article, seen here)

This recent drop in the stock has come since the company's Q2 earnings report. While the initial headlines looked positive, a breakdown of the results send the stock crashing from its post release high of $14.90. Guidance was below street expectations, which has sent analysts rushing to cut their forecasts yet again. When 2018 started, the average street forecast called for $1.30 billion in revenues this year, but that number is now just $1.15 billion.

One of Snap's biggest problems since going public is that it hasn't been able to continue strong growth of its user base. As you can see in the graphic below, the number of daily active users actually declined sequentially in Q2 2018, and the year over year growth rate has plummeted from 65% to 8% in the past two years. With Snap adding 14 million users in the back half of last year, the comparison periods only become harder moving forward.

(Source: Snap Q2 2018 10-Q filing, seen here)

The other major problem is that the company's financial situation is much worse than that of Facebook and Twitter. While the two social media giants have strong balance sheets and are delivering GAAP profits, Snap is a big money loser and is burning through cash at an alarming rate. It is only a matter of time before a capital raise is needed. Unfortunately with the stock dropping and interest rates rising, a debt or equity deal will be much more painful for investors than it would have been even just a few months ago.

Snap shares cracked $10 for the first time on Thursday, and I don't think investors should believe the decline is over. Tech names like this are facing increasing scrutiny and investors are bailing, and Snap is in a much worse place than Twitter or Facebook. It remains to be seen if the second version of Spectacles can gain any traction, but I doubt they will make a big impact on the company's struggling financials. As we move further towards a capital raise thanks to large losses and cash burn, it would not surprise me to see this stock fall further.

