Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) Management on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andy Milevoj

Good morning and thank you for joining us on our fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings conference call. With us today are Len Riggio, Tim Mantel, Allen Lindstrom, Carl Hauch and other members of our senior management team.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call is covered by the Safe Harbor disclaimer contained in our press release and public documents and is the property of Barnes & Noble. It is not for rebroadcast or use by any other party without the prior written consent of Barnes & Noble.

During this call, we will issue forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties including those contained in our press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Allen.

Allen Lindstrom

Good morning. Today, I will provide an overview of our first quarter results, which ended on July 28, comparison to the prior year quarter unless otherwise noted. Consolidated sales decreased $59 million or 6.9% to $795 million. Comparable store sales declined 6.1% for the quarter, the steepest declines occurred earlier in the quarter as we rolled out our buy online pickup in store offering calibrated our new store labor model and adjusted our merchandise assortment.

As we refined our processes, sales trends improved. Comparable store sales sequentially improved each month throughout the quarter declining 7.8% in May, 6.1% in June and 4.5% in July. These favorable trends carried into the second quarter as our comps improved to a decline of 0.8% for August.

Gross margins decreased $25 million primarily due to the lower sales volume. Rates declined 100 basis points on expense deleveraged. We reduced expenses by $22 million this quarter primarily on lower store payroll, NOOK rationalization and indirect procurement savings. On a rate basis, expenses declined 70 basis points despite lower sales. We remain committed to rightsizing our cost structure and continuing to be disciplined in controlling our costs.

In addition to realizing the benefits of actions already taken, we are addressing additional opportunities. We are refining our store payroll model and believe we've only scratched the surface on indirect procurement. We also continue to identify synergies across channels, which enables us to reinvest resources into more productive areas to help our business.

Finally, supply chain continues to be a significant opportunity for us. Better inventory management will enable us to optimize our assortment, increase churns, lower unproductive markdowns and reduce costs. First quarter EBITDA of $7.7 million decreased $3.5 million as compared to the prior year as the sales decline was substantially mitigated by expense reductions.

The consolidated first quarter net loss was $17 million or $0.23 a share as compared to a net loss of $10.8 or $0.15 a share in the prior year. The effective tax rate was 12.4% for the quarter lower than last year as a result of tax reform and the expected release of previously established valuation allowances.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with borrowings of $179 million under our $750 million credit facility. Debt levels will increase next quarter as we build inventory heading into the holiday season. We expect debt to peak early in the fiscal third quarter commensurate with historical trends. During the quarter, we amended and extended our credit facility through July 2023, which provides us continued flexibility to support the seasonality of our business and execute upon our strategic initiatives.

We distributed $11 million in dividends during the quarter, first quarter capital expenditures were $14 million as compared to $21 million a year ago. During the quarter, we closed one store. As we look ahead we plan on opening four new stores in the second quarter, which includes three relocations. We plan on being net store positive in fiscal '19.

Looking ahead, we are still targeting fiscal '19 earnings of $175 million to $200 million. To be clear, this outlook is predicated on the continuation of improving sales trends and positive comps during the holiday period, better gross margins and continued expense reductions. That said, we are confident that we are taking the right steps to drive improved financial performance and deliver value to our shareholders.

And now, I will turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Mantel

Thanks Allen. Good morning everyone.

I'm pleased to speak to you today about several merchandising priorities that are positively impacting our sales trend now and we will be in full force by this holiday. Our biggest opportunity to drive sales is to improve traffic to our stores, convert that traffic to sales through outstanding customer service and build bigger baskets with great products and effective promotions. And while throughout the quarter we saw strength in conversion and increases in our average ticket, we know we have more to do while we work to improve store traffic.

Among the priorities, we're focused on improving the customer experience in our stores by remerchandising the sales floor in key areas and several initiatives will improve product presentations that specifically benefit the book business. For example, at the front of the store, we are removing NOOK fixtures that were once required to serve a larger business. In the new configuration, it will be easier for customers to shop and more efficient for booksellers to provide service.

Additionally by holiday, we will have fully updated our in-store and our on-shelf signage to provide better navigation and to more clearly communicate our promotional offerings. We will have also introduced hundreds of in-section shelf talkers to help our customers find a great book through on-shelf recommendations, reading lists and reviews. To drive sales in books, our goal is to create excitement and stimulate conversation among our customers and a key way to do this is through well-planned and executed local store events.

Through the Barnes & Noble book club, we've demonstrated that we can drive incremental traffic to our stores, titles selected for a book club are promoted through each of our marketing channels to generate reader interest and to drive a disproportionate market share.

The book clubs have drawn thousands of customers to our stores who've enjoyed discussing great books with their friends and neighbors. We're really looking forward to our next selection an exclusive edition of an absolutely remarkable thing by blogger, podcaster and musician Hank Green.

As we looked at fall, we expect our business to benefit from a more robust publishing calendar than we had last year. There are big releases to support growing genres like personal growth, current affairs, history and religion. For political junkies, it seems like there's a new book every week this fall including fear, Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward that is getting so much media attention this week.

Nick Sparks, Joni Mitchell and Mitch Albom who don't publish every year will be on shelves by October. Other big titles include Michelle Obama's Becoming a memoir by the former First Lady. John Grissom's The Reckoning, which is his fortieth title and will sure delight his fans and be one of the season's largest fiction books. Fire & Blood which will give George R.R. Martin fans a new appreciation for the dynamic and fascinating history of Westeros.

And finally, Homebody, the long awaited design book from Joanna Gaines, Co-Founder of the popular Magnolia brand and to create one of a kind gifting opportunities this holiday, we will have a significant increase in the number of exclusive editions inside editions throughout the store.

In the juvenile categories, we're improving the sales trend by focusing on the fundamentals getting and staying price right every day, driving newness and key categories like picture books, creating presentations to support new subjects like graphic novels for young readers and by building out in cross merchandising key franchise in licensed products.

Events are important here too. Barnes & Noble is a destination for families every Saturday for kids story time and we recently added several events and activities to appeal to young readers and young adults as well, including kids book hangouts, Thursday Game Nights, Lego make and take events and activities around Harry Potter.

And the publishing here looks great. We have worked with Sourcebooks to write a Barnes & Noble exclusive picture book How to Catch a Snowman, which will be our purchase with purchase book this fall and is available now. Dork Diaries, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Dog Man are all back. And customers are awaiting the screenplay to J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald.

We're also excited about the opportunities beyond books. In the [Gipton's] [ph] stationery categories, we've been working for the better part of a year to sell through and clear out poor performing products and unproductive inventory. Our efforts have taken time, but we see that by streamlining our offering, focusing our inventory and improving visual merchandising, we can stop the declines in this business ahead of our holiday quarter.

Educational Toys and Games is a critical category for Barnes & Noble. In our unique take on the category, smart toys for smart kids of all ages is a source of strength for Barnes & Noble, during the current market share realignment. Earlier this year driven by proprietary consumer insights, we initiated strategic reviews with all the major toy and specialty toy vendors to develop assortment strategies, improve inventory positioning and plan marketing to support the category through awareness of our exciting offering.

We're driving the business digitally and in-stores we are expanding space, adding assortment and improving presentations and time for holiday. All while staying true to our focus on developmental and educational toys; we will have the right educational toys for both kids and the right blogs for all kids.

Before I turn it over to Len, I along with the rest of the merchandising team are excited about the momentum we're building and the opportunities ahead of us this year. Len?

Len Riggio

Thanks Tim.

Before we open this call for questions, a couple of things I'd like to say concerning the lawsuit recently filed [Technical Difficulty] Board of Directors unanimously voted to terminate his employment based upon multiple events of significant misconduct including sexual harassment, bullying behavior and other violations of company policies.

We view his lawsuit is nothing but a smokescreen in an attempt to extort money from the company.

Next his complaint contained outrageous lies in personal attacks against me, members of our Board and members of our management team. His characterizations of CFO, Al Lindstrom were especially egregious. I speak for the entire Board and our Management team in reiterating our support for Al's outstanding work over the past decade because of his leadership the accuracy and integrity of our financial reporting is unsurpassed.

Let me -- finally let me just say the following about myself. I've worked long and hard in business for 53 years to earn a reputation as a fair minded owner and executive, always looked out for the interests of his good people and always cared deeply about the rights of others. I have no further comments regarding the lawsuit.

Now as regards to our prospects going forward a couple of comments before we take your questions. First, we have finally stopped the bleeding with respect to our comparable sales decreases and we believe we've developed strong momentum going in a positive direction. We feel that this momentum will carry through our all important third quarter and put us on target to achieve our sales and earnings forecast for the full year.

As I said in our press release, we need to do more than cut expenses to remain a viable and growing company. Second, I'm delighted about how well our management team has responded to the challenges for us individually and collectively they are providing great leadership and more importantly showing much better results.

And finally, let me note that the backbone of our company has always been our store managers and the many thousands of wonderful booksellers who serve our customers. As always they are pulling together and doing a spectacular job.

Thank you. And we'll take your questions.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. Thanks very much for taking my question. Wanted to ask first, I have a number of things to ask about but I guess first and foremost the guidance, you first put out this target of $175 million to $200 million of EBITDA about six months ago the results since then have been pretty consistently not so good. And certainly making it look like it's harder and harder to hit that that target just trying to unpack, how do you get there, either in terms of quarter-by-quarter EBITDA or in terms of line item by line item because it is starting to look pretty difficult to get there. And you mentioned a little bit of -- it sounds like perhaps some of that guidance it sounds like might be based on a little bit of a better holiday season. Can you give us a sense of how much you would need to see improvement in the holiday season in order to hit the full year EBITDA numbers that you've lined out?

And along those lines, would love to just get a sense of the improvement that you've seen so far in August, can you give us a little bit more context. I remember last year, the way you described the second quarter, it sounds like August was very challenging, and then, picked up a little bit as the quarter progressed. So that comparatively small decline in August, is that something that would suggest actually that business has turned a little bit or is that just simply a smaller rate of decline on top of a higher rate of decline in August last year?

Allen Lindstrom

Thanks Alex. It's Al. Thank you for your question. It's a good question on the earnings guidance and as I said in my comments we are guiding to a positive comp during holiday period which is how you get to the numbers that we're continuing to hold to. You can see what we did with expenses in Q1. We don't expect to have the kind of sales quarter we've had in Q1, we posted a minus 6 which was very disappointing. However, we did improve throughout the quarter as we noted we went from a minus 8 to 6 to 4.5 and then a minus 0.8 in August. So the numbers are heading in the right direction. We've guided to a positive comp during the holiday period and you need to achieve that to achieve your guidance.

We've also -- as you see in our numbers taken a lot of expenses out of the business, we expect to benefit from that especially in the second quarter and into the third quarter and then you start to cycle against some of the expense reductions in Q4 of last year.

Finally, some of the things I think that I mentioned in my speech on challenges we experienced earlier in the quarter adversely affected our results earlier on and we think we're past those issues. And as Tim talked about we have so many opportunities on things that haven't proved already that we think can get even better in the upcoming months such as toys and games, bargain and gift, books continues to improve as well throughout the period.

Len Riggio

I just want to help you out with that a little bit of -- one of the things that influenced the start of the quarter was a buy online pick up in the stores program. And what happened is we had a major glitch with our assistance with our site and it was virtually shut down to the extent that customers couldn't look up their local store online to see if we had the books. And we never realized because we'd always had that feature. We never realized how much the site made in terms of drawing customers.

So what happened is, with that glitch and the store inventory not being visible we took a couple of hits. I don't report the numbers, but there is a sort of 8%, 9% range week after week. So those three weeks until we got to the bottom of the glitch, they simply weighed heavily on the first quarter and we feel are non-recovery.

Alex Fuhrman

Okay. That is helpful. Thank you for that. And then, would love an update on the search for a new full time CEO. Is there anyone that you have been consistently dialoguing with I imagine with a lot of what we're reading in the media could make that a lot harder to find a high quality external replacement. Are there contingency plans in place for if you're not able to find a good outside replacement in the next year, year-and-a-half or how you're going to go forward on a more intermediate term basis?

Len Riggio

Yes. I mean not to dodge this, but right now the thing is healing, fixing, putting us in a position to be able to go out and get a CEO, and as a matter of crisis, but as a matter of someone coming in to be a leader. We've got a lot of work to do right now. We're up for it. I mean this team is pulling together incredibly well better than I've seen in many, many years. We have some additional new people here that are really pulling their weight and showing great promise for the company.

Our annual meeting was in October 3 after which we will have a Board meeting and we will take up the subject of the CEO search. What forum would we engage to conduct the search or help us to conduct the search? Which members of the Board will be involved? And actually when will we get it started? So right now we're not looking, we are -- as far as the candidates are concerned, there's no shortage of people who are applying for the job. I can tell you that.

Alex Fuhrman

Hey. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Ryan Vaughan

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one just on the comps, can you tell us just books versus non-books I know you gave us that disclosure last quarter and also kind of what you saw on a cadence basis on books versus non-books given the hiccup that you had with the buy online and pick up in-store?

Allen Lindstrom

Sure. Books in Q1 were down about 7 and non-books were down about 3. And what you saw for books as Len mentioned with the rollout of buy online pickup in store. Those are the categories that people most search on our site. So books had to suffer comps earlier in the quarter and have substantially improved throughout the quarter, hard covers been good for us for now quite a while and trade paper and juvenile sales have really picked up in July and August and into September.

Ryan Vaughan

Great. And can you comment just what you're seeing from the online part of the business, I know it's somewhere in the mid-single digits as a percentage of sales, but just what kind of trends you're seeing there as well as, just some of the things that you're working on internally to kind of turn that side of the business.

Len Riggio

Let me take that. There's no question [Technical Difficulty] we actually had a public offering on [Technical Difficulty]. The company has had for many, many years a problem integrating, the retail stores and some online business, we are not alone as a retailer having had that experience. Quite frankly, if you look at the difference in our results and that of the leading online bookseller, I mean it's such a chasm of difference between the two.

You could safely say look this company -- our company did not perform for many years up to expectations with our online component. We believe that we have the team now in place that really knows how to work from the bottom up, customer to customer, book to book, transaction to transaction, to create a site that is viewed favorably by our customers and cares favorably to the best sites out there.

If we get there and we said we would do before and have not put if we get there as we pledge, we believe that we're going to build our retail business with our site which should have been the purpose of the site from day one. That every retailer work their soul and tell you that the site drives more sales to their retail stores than it does to online traffic.

We're pledged to do that. And we think that some of the customers that we've been bleeding over the past 15 years will begin to come back. And we believe that we can start to build on our online productivity. That's the big promise here -- the big must for this company. We have to get there in order to build sales well into the future.

Ryan Vaughan

Great. Let me ask you one more, definitely impressive on the cost cuts, Allen, we've talked about that before. And I think Len in your comments on the release of the second or third paragraph I know that that only take you so far like we have to grow the top line here and clearly turning the online would be huge and definitely hope you're able to do that.

Let me ask you this. You're spending -- you generate a lot of cash flow, your spending. I think you said $11 million this quarter and the dividend 44 for the year. As you start thinking about, do you make that kind of tough decision to just take that 44, I mean it's a lot of capital and it's kind of put that back into your stores whether its remodels, refreshes your closing one store you're opening four new stores. Maybe you could open 10 new stores. Just trying to think about as you obviously, the goal is to kind of get that top-line going again. Are there better uses of that excess cash flow that you're generating today. Thank you.

Len Riggio

I mean I just say speaking for myself, I think that I don't know what -- I presided over 3 rollouts [Technical Difficulty] stores. I love to growth, I love to Bill stores, I mean this company and its components which used to be College and GameStop as well, have a culture of growing. You have to grow within the four walls as well as eight units. So before we step out there and say we're going to put up a couple of hundred stores of the new prototype. We've got to be building the four wall profits that we already own because we have -- if you don't have that there's just no reason to grow. So I think within the next week we have got some -- we have got the second year in on our prototypes that we've already opened. We know it's good and we know it's not good about that and stage one of the prototype. Then we holding that and then those stores will go into their second and third year. Keep looking at those and see those adjustments we've made so we know what direction they pointed in. Then, we got a new wave of stores coming in, it's kind of building this wonderful thing you do. So we've got some zero year stores, some ones and twos. And then, you can look at it objectively and say okay we have it, this is the sort of return on investment we can drive based upon this prototype and it's empirical performance. Then, you step on the pedal, and you start rolling out. We're not at that point yet.

So what we are doing is, we're continuing with the dividend, we have abated our buyback program. We've continued with the dividend and we'll see, I mean I think this holiday season is going to be really, really important to us. While I don't see any reason to cut the dividend at this point, but however, we will have a Board meeting as usual, we approve this every quarter. We'll see where it goes.

I'm hoping if you ask me, I'm hoping that we have something we can prove to ourselves and to our shareholders. That's a concept that will grow again, and then, we'd be happy to announce that we were rethinking our dividend. But by the way there were other ways to raise the money besides cutting the dividend, but I see where you're coming from and it may be considered.

Rick Schottenfeld

Hi. Some of the casting -- one of the things you highlighted in a recent Times article was a restaurant. My understanding is that you have a very busy restaurant in East Chester and that there is some promise there. Obviously, there's a big learning curve to go up. Also can you talk about the performance of the restaurants in terms of top line and the learning curve and why you're excited about it, since you mentioned so in the Times?

Len Riggio

A couple of things, first of all the customers in that particular store absolutely love the restaurant. It's a wonder. It's architectural configuration. It's a wonder, but they absolutely love the restaurant.

We are opening -- we have five restaurants open and it's a very mixed bag. The essential problem being that we do not have a culture of running operating restaurants. We're not -- I have no experience in the hospitality area. Things like controlling food costs and payroll costs are not in our DNA. So a lot harder than you think it is. So the top line on our restaurants is good. The bottom line is awful.

And I don't think it's a done deal that we're going to have full -- both restaurants in the future. I think we will have improvements in our cafe. Some of those based upon what we learned in our restaurants that we're planning to grow our cafe business in the new prototypes for sure.

Remember, to Rick that we're looking at stores of much less for the 25,000 square feet at this point. So we're prototyping stores maybe as little as 8,000 to 10,000. Right now, we're at 10,000 to 14,000. We don't have -- you'd need about 3000 square feet of -- 2000 square feet of space just to back up a restaurant. No, not really clear that we're going there yet.

Rick Schottenfeld

Good. Thank you.

Andy Milevoj

Great. Thank you for joining us on today's call and for your interest in Barnes & Noble. Our second quarter earnings release will be released on or about November 20. Have a good day everyone.

