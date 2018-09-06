Is Amazon A Bad Employer? (Podcast)

It’s possible that Amazon is a better-than-average employer, despite problems in the broader economy which are beyond its ken to repair.

Bernie Sanders has introduced the BEZOS bill meant to stop “bad employers” like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon has been accused of many things – but is it fair to call it a bad employer? It’s possible that Amazon is a better-than-average employer, despite problems in the broader economy which are beyond its ken to repair. Indeed, the burden of public policy falls more on Sanders and his colleagues. Sanders's key concern is welfare, and this brief podcast (3:09) argues that, ultimately, the best welfare program is a job, of which Amazon provides many.

