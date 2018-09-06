Macy's Inc. (M) at Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference September 6, 2018 8:05 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Gennette - Chairman and CEO

Paula Price - CFO

Analysts

Alexandra Walvis - Goldman Sachs

Alexandra Walvis

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for the second day of the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference. My name is Alexandra Walvis I cover the apparel and accessories brand in retailers here at Goldman.

I am very pleased to welcome Macy’s to join us to open proceedings on this second day of the conference, Macy’s is one of the U.S.’s largest retailers, with almost $25 billion in sales, just under 700 Macy’s in Bloomingdale stores and around 170 further specialty stores including Bloomingdale’s the outlet, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage and STORY.

There has been a great deal of change in the business in the last year and here to tell us about some of the initiatives are Jeff Gennette, Chairman and CEO; Paula Price, CFO; and Monica Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance, welcome all.

We’re going to kick-off with a few remarks from Jeff, before diving into Q&A and of course taking all of your questions. So with that, Jeff Gennette.

Jeff Gennette

Good morning everybody. So it’s good to be here today, thank you Alex, and it’s good to have Paula, our new Chief Financial Officer on-board. I will make a few quick remarks and then Paula and I will be happy to take questions.

So last year at the Goldman Sachs Conference, we just announced the massive restructuring and simplification of the merchandising organization, the expansion of our data and analytics capabilities and the appointment of a new President, Hal Lawton. The steps we took last August, set us up well and each has contributed to improved performance.

Our organization is flatter, faster and more responsive to our customer. We are delivering an improved experience, we had elevated products, that our customers are looking for, we are using data to drive decision making and balance and art and science of retail, and we are consistently executing well in support of the North Star strategy.

We’ve had three quarters of positive comparable sales and are confident that we’ll end the year with a positive comp, with gross margins up and earnings well ahead of what we anticipated at the beginning of the year.

The Macy’s Inc.’s recipe for success, which is both Bloomingdale’s as well as Macy’s and Bluemercury, is healthy brick-and-mortar, robust e-commerce business and a great mobile experience that ties it all together. Our customers with the highest lifetime value are engaging with us in all three channels.

We also know that that new customers coming into the brand, shop the way they live, anytime and across channels. They expect inspiration, fashion, convenience and clear value. They expect a great experience every time they encounter the Macy’s brand, whether it’s in our stores, on our sites or through our app. We’re working hard to deliver this experience and we are seeing good results.

We invested early in mobile and it is paying-off. We are seeing increased sales through the mobile app, and this year we expect to reach $1 billion sales in transactions through the app. Mobile is also the delivery point for many of our improvements and the in-store experience. This includes price checks, way finding, we’re also relieving a major paying point for our customers, with Mobile Checkout, and we’ll be -- which will be in almost every one of our stores by the end of October of this third quarter.

Our e-commerce business continues to grow double-digits. We’re in the process of a significant expansion of our online assortments, alongside building out enhanced personalization features that will help our customer create for herself, while shopping online. And today, the in-store and online experience are increasingly integrated, our customer often begins a transaction in one-channel, and she completes it in another.

The investments we have made in At Your Service fulfilment centers reflect that. By the end of the third quarter, these centers will be in almost every one of our doors, allowing our customer to select a product online, or through the app and then pick it up in our local store.

At Your Service centers give our omni-channel customers the convenience that they are looking for and these centers also improve the overall experience in the store, as many of our customer service activities, such as returns or exchanges are being handled by the dedicated staff at, At Your Service.

We are also very encouraged to see improved trend lines in our brick-and-mortar business. We’re seeing this consistently across all regions and all sizes of stores. And in the Growth50 stores, we’re putting more focused attention and investment; growth trends have improved to the point where we’re confident in our thesis and ready to expand this approach to more doors in 2019. But we’re just not investing in these 50 stores.

As I noted earlier, many of our major upgrades to the in-store experience including Mobile Checkout and At Your Service are going to almost every door, because every door continues to have a role to play.

After several years of significant downsizing, our store fleet is now well positioned to serve our customer and take advantage of the growth opportunities that being a successful omni-channel retailer presents. It gives us national scope and our presence in 49 of the top-50 DMAs. And it gives us scale to build the strong relationships with our national brand partners. As I've said frequently in meeting with our partners, shorter their own properties or websites, there is no better place for a great national brand to tell their story than at a Macy's or a Bloomingdale's.

2018 is an investment year for Macy's as we chart our path to sustainable profitable growth. I've spoken about our approach of test, iterate and scale. In 2018, we're rolling our programs that we tested in 2017 and that we know will work. Backstage is a great example of this, we’ve accelerated our rollout because we know that backstage within Macy's increases productivity gives our customers on mall and experience they're looking for and increases cross-shopping.

Our investments are focused on our customer, who are discerning and has many choices. We know our customer well and we know that she expects for Macy's and Bloomingdale's. The investment that we've made in our best customers' came through the new loyalty program that we launched last year and is paying off as we see increased spending and strengthened engagements.

Our investments are strategic and will create shareholders value. They're directed towards the areas where we believe we can get the best return. Each of our five strategic initiatives for the year are gaining traction and are already moving up in our improved financial performance.

It is early innings, Macy's is on a path to sustainable profitable growth. But as we've said before, this is the most competitive retail environment that I've ever experienced. We need to be heads up about the competition and we need to get up every day focused on our customers and be committed to winning their business. And that is precisely what the team is doing.

So with that, I'm going to turn it back to Alex for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alexandra Walvis

Thank you, Jeff. One of the themes of the conference so far has been the very strong consumer spending environment that we're in in the U.S. Can you talk to us a little bit about how you're seeing that that manifest itself in your business? What you think is driving it and perhaps some thoughts on whether it can sustain into back half?

Jeff Gennette

So, just simply the consumer confidence is quite high. And we can think -- we see that continuing through the back half of the year.

Alexandra Walvis

Fantastic. I wanted to talk to you a little bit about back-to-school. How is it trending so far, and how you're positioning yourself for holiday?

Jeff Gennette

Back-to-school is as we mentioned in our second quarter earnings got off to a good start, that's what I comment on. The Kids business has been strong all year. We definitely saw a turnaround in both the juniors and the young men's business. So that's what back-to-school is.

Holiday, Paul and I had the opportunity to look through all of our holiday strategies one last time yesterday. And this is where Macy's really shines is the holiday season. And so kind of breaking it into kind of the components of the piece with products we're very focused on having the right gift assortments for the customer. And when you look at our great national brands, our real focus on exclusive product very excited about the categories, the new categories, the newness that's going to be they're both online and in our stores for this holiday season.

Values, we're showing up well there. And great price points, great categories, again great exclusive content. When you look at what we've done with promotion it's very balanced this year. So -- and what I love about what we did this year was you're going to see a fully integrated approach for what you see on the website, to the way you experience the brand on your mobile app. And what you're going to see in stores.

We have good balance between promotional advertising and then really standing for product authority and the great categories that we have that show up well at Christmas, as well as all the special events that we're creating. We put a real premium on getting animation and experience into our stores. And so, all of our store activity, bringing the community in, spending money on promotion, and in special events within our buildings, is very important.

Environment, so environment we spent more capital on our stores this year than in years past. Not just in our Growth50 stores, which we've been talking about but really in all stores. So the environment is going to be quite festive and it's going to be ready for the customer. And I think the thing that's most exciting about Holiday is what we're doing with our people and our teams.

We've been on an incentive program for every colleague, the part-time, full-time and in this particular case seasonal hires that are going to be able to sharing the bounty at that store or that fulfilment center or that call center doing well.

And in the first quarter we paid out 75% of our eligible colleagues got the incentive it was 80% in the second quarter that's a real calling card that drives a lot of alignment. And customer for -- our colleagues are really focused on customer engagement. So we're setting ourselves up well for a good holiday season.

Alexandra Walvis

You've talked about and perhaps this is one of the drivers, you've talked about demand of fashion product being particularly strong this year. Can you help us to understand what is driving that improved demand for fashion among your customers?

Jeff Gennette

I think the first thing that we're in a good position with our inventory. So having your inventory in line with demand is all retailers are focused on that we're very focused on that. And making sure that we have liquidity to be able to respond to the customer in season. Fashion for us is a way of life. And we are able to create a lot of that with our brand partners. We obviously have a very strong private brand organization.

So when we put the right make, the right content in fabric and make and trim in our products, we can get higher retailers, you're seeing that in our AUR improvement. We're just getting better sell through on regular price, we have less carry over inventory, we expect that to continue through the balance of the year.

Alexandra Walvis

I think one of the things that's been most surprising to people in the apparel market is that improvement in AURs really across much of the market in the apparel sector. And the growth of apparel, which is expanded beyond, some of the other retail categories that we will track. What would you say the drivers of that inventories, fashion anything else that we should be looking at?

Jeff Gennette

I think it's, again, having your inventory in the right spot, being able to respond to customer demand. And as a department store, we have the option of -- because we have a lot of categories, and we now have new economic models to get at new customers. So when you think about some of the experiences we're bringing in, when you look at what betas giving us, what the market is giving us.

When you look at our lease opportunities are giving us, when you look at the Bloomingdale's brand. A lot of their success is based on how well they're doing with their lease operations. And that's increasing as a percent of their overall business. So a lot of that is underpinned by great fashion in great brands.

Alexandra Walvis

Let's talk a little bit about some those in-store initiatives, the market at Macy's, beta, the recent STORY acquisition, can you talk about your learnings for each of those, and how perhaps they can be extended more broadly across the business?

Jeff Gennette

Yes, I think, taking it up to the highest level, I think that the department stores competitive mode is really robust digital growth, a really healthy brick and mortar, and a mobile experience that ties it all together. And so we're focused on all three of those elements. And when you think about healthy brick-and-mortar, you really have to talk about experience, because store is no longer the place where a customer just transacts. And the customer will -- you have to have a better experience.

So when you think about what we've been doing with these acquisitions, it really is how do we make a more richer experience for our customers? Why we went into backstage in these stores is to have a richer customer experience.

How do you get your existing base to shop with you more often to stay longer in the store, while we’ve put a lot of focus on food and beverage, getting into these buildings. How you build lifetime value, and retain those customers at better rates. But then also how you create experiences and content that is going to be attractive to a new consumer.

So everything we're doing is really focused on that. How do we keep our existing base happier? How do we retain her? And then how do we acquire new ones? And so experience is like beta gave us the opportunity to have a technology model that would drive the market at Macy's, which is a retailer service model.

And that idea is that we have now 12 stores that basically were taking a swap of real estate, and we're bringing in a lot of new categories, new content, a lot of this is pure plays that are coming in, and they rent that space. And it’s wholly additive to the experience, we're seeing repeat customers with that. We've got hundreds of brands that now want to be a part of this betas giving us the technology platform to be able to program it all out to curate it and to bring it into a lot more doors.

We're playing right now in spaces that could go up two big chunks of stores, you're going to see us experiment with that in 2019. So beta and market at Macy's really go hand-in-hand. When you think about STORY, those of you haven't been to STORY in Chelsea. It is a one store, we didn't buy just for one store.

We bought it for what that could be to revitalize experience in Macy's. And so Rachel Shechtman, who is the Founder, and the entrepreneur of it started STORY is now the brand experience officer at Macy's.

So she's now deep into what exactly STORY is going to look like at Macy's, we're going to be ready to launch something in 2019. So be ready for that. But also she's helping us with integrated campaigns and she's also helping us with a special project that we think is going to be really important for the future. So that's how we're thinking about experience.

Alexandra Walvis

As you think about experience, so the stores in which it’s most elevated are these Growth50 stores. And you mentioned in your comments that you are planning to roll that out to more of the fleet in 2019. Can you talk to us about the experience with those stores, why they've given you the confidence to roll that out more broadly?

Jeff Gennette

The two biggest reasons is, because they are performing and because the customers love it. Those are the two biggest metrics that we’re looking at right now. We’re getting returns on the investments that we’re making, so again we’re looking at the five piece. So clearly where we’re seeing a store right now is that healthy brick-and-mortar involves really hyper-curation at a store level. And then let using customer data and personalization to be able to cure -- let them curate for themselves online.

So you’re seeing us expand this give assortment online, which is we’re doing that through our vendor direct initiative, but that the product within a particular building hyper-curated. So, getting that right in these 50 doors has been a premium putting capital into these stores.

So raising all of the amenities, adding things like back stage and big ticket, adding new brands, new categories into these stores, making sure that we’re really involved in the community, making sure that each of the stores have the special event budgets that are bringing the communities into the store trunk shows, whatever that might be, that’s been highly successful.

But the biggest piece and the biggest determinant of how these stores are doing has been the talent and really focusing on all of the management talent as well as that frontline colleague, we’re playing with variable commission rates and all the important businesses, that’s having a discernible effect on the performance of those stores.

And so when I look at all those 50 stores and look at what’s happen since we have made these very scalable investments in them, we’re very happy with the returns and it's given us the confidence that by that -- by focusing on healthy brick-and-mortar we now have the thesis to be able to roll that out into more locations in 2019.

Paula Price

And just to add to that, one of the approaches that Jeff mentioned that we’re taking to all of our investment is this test, iterate and scale approach. And so we have different initiatives, they are all at different stages of this test, iterate and scale. And so what we have been very pleased to see is that even though we’re not done implementing on any of these particular strategic initiatives, they are already delivering the financial returns. And so we’re able to take that return and reinvest it in other initiatives.

And so, as we move forward, we’ll continue with the test, the iterate read the results, make sure that they are delivering what our customer wants and what our shareholders would want. And then to scale and through that approach we’re able to mitigate some of the impact of the investments. So that’s an approach that’s been working well for us and something that we’ll continue to do.

Alexandra Walvis

It seems like the test at right scale has been used in the case of Backstage, which you have mentioned already. Can you talk to us about, what’s driven the confidence to roll that out to more stores and what’s been successful about that strategy?

Jeff Gennette

So the -- this again started with a customer and looking at all the customer buying patterns and how much they cross shopped off-price, as a Macy’s core customer. So that’s when really we started the -- to Paula’s point of that test and iterate and scale, we really started testing store within store, or Backstage within a Macy’s building, back in the beginning of 2016. And we were very satisfied with the results.

So the things that we looked at was how that the customer rate it, what did they say about it, what was the experience and we rated on all factors from what they assortments, and really what they thought of assortment and really what they thought about values, but the most important thing was looking at their behavior. And what -- did they cross-shop between the buildings, did we see any effect on the balance of the building, was it an additive experience, did they shop more frequency, what ultimately was in their basket, over a period of time.

And what I’d say is that we saw the lift that we have talked about, that happen in every one of the buildings, but it’s the consumer behavior which was so interesting. These customers that are shopping both locations of the Backstage plus the balance of the store are now shopping they’re -- we’re basically getting about a third more in their shopping basket over the trailing 12 months, some are getting two additional trips. That’s been highly supportive of expanding this out.

We’re also getting the younger customer, so when you look at -- we’re certainly making the existing customer happier, she is staying in the store longer, she is buying more, she is coming with more frequency and that we’re now starting to get new customers in and it’s definitely skewing younger than the balance of the building.

So that gave us the confidence, that when we looked at the expansion, we have 120 that we added in 2018, the balance of that full 120 is coming and will be in by the end of October. And we went to all parts of the country, we got into the state of California, we’re going into some of our premium doors. And to Paula’s point, we’re continuing to watch how the customer reacts; we’re continuing to work with our vendors on it.

I mean, one of the issues with Backstage had been about this perception that with duplicative assortment, you might have cannibalizations, we have been very careful about that, making sure that the categories are unique, or the brands are unique, or if we have the same brand, that is unique product. And so getting vendors to see the benefits of this how it’s building the overall businesses has been good.

The last comment I’d make about Backstage are those doors that have been more opened more than 12 months, we're getting high-single-digit improvement from the previous year. So that gives us the notion that not this is good for the first full year, but that it actually has the opportunity to build traffic and grow traffic overtime.

Alexandra Walvis

One of the other ways that you’re driving experience and driving value for the customers, the new loyalty program, can you talk to us a little bit about the changes that you made there? What makes this program more attractive than that offered by others? And any changes in customer engagement that is driving?

Jeff Gennette

Yeah. So again the loyalty program is all based on where the customer wanted us to go. When we looked at our loyalty program a couple of years ago, she was confused. She was confused by the amount of value that she was getting. One customer didn't know differently about how she'd be treated versus another customer. So what we created in our -- we had two major phases at the loyalty program. The first one was how do you take care of your existing core customer and make sure that we're really dealing with all of her needs. We looked at our competitors, we looked at what was good programs there. And we wanted to massively simplify the Star Rewards program.

So what we launched almost one year ago was the Star Rewards program and was the silver, the gold, the platinum levels. And we have been very pleased with the results of it, particularly when you look at our top customers. She's spending at very different rates than she used to with us as a result of the program.

But that was good for the existing base, how do you keep your existing customer happy, how do you make sure she's not migrating down in her spend. How do you build on the lifetime value, the rewards programs has done that for us. We also had an opportunity about how do we'd be more attractive brand for new customers to enter. And so when you look at the second quarter and what we created with our bronze level of the program, it's tender neutral.

And so very pleased with the number of new customers that have joined the brand as a result of the bronze program. We have well over -- it grows every single day, but our objective was to hit a million and we hit that first benchmark exactly where we thought we would. That's going to continue to grow.

So I would tell you that the loyalty program is going to be the gift that keeps on giving. The more and more we treat our customers they're clear about what our products are and our values are. And what they need to do in order to get additional values, that's working for us. And we're going to continue to build on those successes.

Alexandra Walvis

I want to make sure that I make time for questions in the audience. So if you have one please do put your hand up and make yourself known and we'll get a microphone over to you. There is one in the middle here to start with.

Unidentified Analyst

With your tremendous success it's a Dubai Mall, and you're opening in Abu Dhabi and your great international results so far. And given the weakness of your French and Asian flag competitors, what opportunity do you see to potentially expand your Bloomingdale's and Macy's international licensed relationships? Thank you.

Jeff Gennette

So it's not a front burner opportunity for us. I'm really focused on making sure that our business in both online, mobile and brick-and-mortar within the states is healthy. And so we're in the early innings of our path back to sustainable profitable growth. So that's job one.

When you've got a partner like Al Tayer in the Middle East where we have limited risk, and they're just a fabulous partner. And they've been able for what we've done in Dubai and what we've done in Kuwait. I think the Bloomingdale's brand shows up beautifully there, there is no risk to us. And they're just they're fabulous operators and merchants.

So if there was another developer that was -- and partner like Al Tayer we'd be interested. But as you've seen in terms of us minimizing our investment in China, and to your comment about either Anglo or French that's not an opportunity for us right now. I wanted to make sure that the assets of the company are really focused on the opportunities within the United States.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] on your point of view on private brands. What they mean to Macy's today? What about the existing ones? Any nuance on the development, what categories might be the most important, what customers are you trying to attract with those concepts existing and potentially being developed? And how is the margin compared to national brands? How important is this business to you today?

Jeff Gennette

That was like an eight part question.

Unidentified Analyst

I could increase it if you want.

Jeff Gennette

Well, the private brand is obviously very important to us and we were one of the early department stores that saw the value of creating our own destiny with our own content. And so we have -- we serve a very, very customer by gender by parts of the country, by ethnicity, by age. And so making sure that we had a private brand arsenal that serves all of his and her needs was important to us and that remains very important.

So private brand is growing as a percent of our overall business. So when you think about what we can truly do with exclusivity you do that through your private brands and by exclusive product that you create with in many cases non-exclusive brands. So that is a huge priority for our brand and we’ve talked about getting to the 40% level that remains a high premium for us.

So working on each of the private brands what’s the unique D&A making sure that it has a strong point of view and that it serves not just one customer, but it serves that customer across many categories. So what you see when you think about an INC brand that that has always been a powerhouse for us in apparel. And it is the strongest growth brand that we have right now in women shoes.

And it’s gone from like zero to the number two brand in women shoes in a relatively short period of time because we have great manufacturing partners that we’re working with. We have -- we do the design in-house and it’s really resonated with the customer anytime you get a private brand that’s in multi-categories it actually amplifies the entire brand when you do it right.

So you’re going to see us double down on things like INC and El Fanny style [ph] and charter club, but then you’ve got these brands like hotel, which is I put that up against any textile brand in the country for its value. And you’re seeing us because of how well we’ve done with that and how strong that’s been as part of our textile’s franchise we’re now bringing that into other category. You saw us bringing into mattresses three years ago it came into furniture it’s about to go into house wares, so deeply committed to it.

We’re looking at decreasing our suppliers, making sure that we’re mitigating our risk in terms of our supply chain, really working on our talent, taking out weeks of manufacturing in it and really working on our weeks of supply and our weeks of how we create it. Those have all been elements that give us confidence that we can continue to make private brands even more powerful than they are today.

Unidentified Analyst

And the margins?

Jeff Gennette

Margins are good. Very healthy.

Unidentified Analyst

Compared to?

Jeff Gennette

It depends on the category, I would tell you that generally the margins are better than the market, but we’ve got great partnerships with all of our brands. And I'm very satisfied with the direction that we’re going with margins and are just commitments to doing what’s right for the customer creating tasty great product for the customer. And that generally is that we all are -- we are both focused on how we’re going to grow that profitability.

So we’re always looking at vendor margins and the opportunity to increase it. But we want to make sure that we’re doing it with the customer in mind. So we need to get sharper in pricing we’re doing that with our vendor partners. And where we actually have more opportunity to put more making the goods and get a higher AUR we’re doing that.

Unidentified Analyst

Makes sense, thank you.

Alexandra Walvis

One of the questions I wanted to ask you’re making lots of investments in the business, can you talk to us about how you expect those to affect profitability going forward. I’ll pack onto that one of the questions that we’re asking all of the conference participants this year is whether you expect operating margins to expand in 2019 and beyond?

Paula Price

So I’ll take that it really goes back to what I mentioned before, this whole test, iterate and scale approach and the fact that our strategic initiatives are at different stages. And so we read very carefully the results of all of our initiatives to make sure that they’re helping us to maximize the lifetime customer value, and to make sure that they are giving us the returns that we expect from the investments.

And so we’ll continue with that approach and again we’re very pleased with what we’re seeing from the initiatives that we’re already investing in even though we’re not complete with our implementation, so we’re taking all of that and reinvesting it into business. And we’ll continue with that approach until we are fully scaled on the investments -- the initiatives that we’ve already talked about.

And so as we look ahead to 2019, we are in the process of developing our 2019 plans, but we are again very confident in the initiatives that we’ve chosen and in the results that we’re seeing. And we’ll continue to use this approach and this approach should help us mitigate the impact of our investments, but we will continue to scale. And so look for us to do that.

Alexandra Walvis

And also on the cost side, a number of the costs in the apparel retail ecosystem inflationary whether it’s commodity costs, the costs of freight, the costs of wages, how are you seeing those higher costs manifest in your business and how are you planning to manage them?

Paula Price

So we have planned for inflation as we look at our business initially and we’re seeing some headwinds in areas like freight. But Macy’s has a really strong track record in terms of generating cost savings to mitigate inflationary headwinds. And so we are going to do that this year as well. And so we have a robust cost savings plan.

We're looking at productivity initiatives, and we use those to mitigate things like inflationary impacts or other things that we have unforeseen. So based on what we're seeing so far, we'll be able to mitigate that impact this year.

Alexandra Walvis

You delivered a strong gross margin performance in the first half of this year. You've talked to a little bit more of a headwind in the back half; can you help us to understand the nuances of your gross margin outlooks for the year?

Paula Price

Sure, when we think about our gross margins, we think about them in a couple of components. So one is the merchandise margins, and those are influenced by things like hyper-curation. That benefits our margin they are influenced by our merchants working hand-in-hand with our data scientists to manage and optimize our markdowns. They're influenced by disciplined inventory management to get the turns and margins that we anticipate. And we expect those merchandise margins to improve. And we see opportunity there.

The other piece of our gross margins are the delivery costs that relate to our digital business and our loyalty program. And we manage those costs very closely too. And what I called out in the last call was that as we think about the third quarter, we have a unique effect going in there because we're cycling the launch of the loyalty program in October of 2017. So we'll see comparatively higher impact of delivery expenses related to that.

And then as we look to the third and fourth quarter, we see a natural seasonality to our digital that mirrors the seasonality in our overall business. And I just wanted to call out that the shipping costs related to the digital business will increase as the seasonality of that business increases over the back half of the year.

Overall, we expect our gross margins to expand year-over-year and indeed when we look at our EBIT rate and exclude asset sale gains, which can vary year-to-year, we expect that also to improve. So we're very pleased with the impact of our omni-channel strategy in our business financially.

Alexandra Walvis

Great. And you mentioned some of the impacts of the omni-channel strategy on the margin. A final question that I'll ask you that's one for all of the presenters here, is where the omni-channel or the e-commerce investments that you're making has reached equilibrium put in other way do you expect investments in e-commerce to add incremental margin pressure going forward or to be accretive to margins?

Paula Price

Well, ours is truly an omni-channel business and as Jeff mentioned the successful recipe for Macy's includes a healthy brick-and-mortar business, a strong e-commerce business and a powerful mobile app. And so we'll continue to make investment in all three of those areas.

And we see that when we invest in e-commerce it benefits our brick-and-mortar, when we invest in our brick-and-mortar it benefits our e-commerce business, and so and so forth. And we know that as we think about maximizing the lifetime value of our customer, we know that she shops in all three channels. And so as she pivots and evolve, we will pivot and evolve with her and make investments along the way.

Now, we have been investing in our e-commerce business since inception and we'll continue to invest. But as we look ahead, we'll be able to invest in a more balanced way across all three of those channels. And so look -- and so I wouldn't say that we're done investing, I would say that we have invested quite a bit and we'll be able to approach investments in a more balanced way.

But we'll continue to make sure that we're doing the right things in terms of maximizing customer value, as well as shareholder value.

Alexandra Walvis

Thank you. I want to pause for a moment and see if there's any more questions coming from the audience, there's one over here on the left.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about the dynamics in the cosmetics business and so your sales trends in cosmetics and I think that was mentioned other than fragrances in the last call. And then the margin trends given the competitive dynamics there? Thanks.

Jeff Gennette

Yes, the -- well, first off let's say that I'm very happy with the strategy that we've got right now in the beauty business. You mentioned fragrances, we're continuing to take market share in our most penetrated business, where we have the most dominant share. And really happy with what the teams are doing and what our brands are doing to continue to give us the kind of growth we've been getting out of that fragrance category really for the past three years. So that is a -- keep that one going.

We made the decision about a year ago to really work with our partners and start to approach the beauty business with more of a customer centric model versus a brand centric model and really cross-training, really looking at more open cell, really looking at kind of -- looking at some of the commission rates and some of the pay practices, that incented what a consumer would want from our beauty advisors, and that is starting to get some traction.

So being able to open up, tracks of our floor, to be able to have more flexible concepts and to bring more brands in and be able to bring them out, that is a work in progress, but very happy with the initial results, the Growth50 stores will all be underpinned by really looking at the beauty area and making sure there is investment there to respond what I just described.

But one of the other comments I’d make is that, when you talk about the beauty business and department stores, the big three better be healthy. And they’re just too big of a piece of the business not for the big three to be healthy and what I am happy to say is that the big three business at Macy’s is healthy.

And so when you look at Lauder, Clinique and Lancome we have figured out ways to grow that business and stabilized where it needed to be in certain categories grow it in other categories, but the balance of it is very happy with what we’re doing with our brand partners on that.

So the beauty business is a work in progress, happy with what we’re doing right now with trend, the flexible formats, what we’re doing right now on the Growth50, we’re going to learn from that and then make decisions about how we want to scale that to the balance of the fleet.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, wondering how you have done with capturing share from neighbouring department stores that maybe have closed.

Jeff Gennette

Yes, obviously the most recent example of that would be with what happened with Bon-Ton. And so we immediately saw a change in our beauty business in the Northern stores where we intersect with the Bon-Ton market. And you had -- that was really kind of the first of where the supply in those particular buildings stopped. And so you immediately saw -- so we were very aggressive with making sure that we understood where there talent was, that was the first thing of our business particularly with brick-and-mortar is it going to be about the experience.

And so getting great beauty colleagues and Bon-Ton had lots of great beauty colleagues, getting access to them and then bringing them into our stores, as our colleagues. We had a very successful campaign of doing that both at the colleague level, the sales management level, and in some cases the higher management level. So that was the first and with that you get their books.

So you get all those customers that come with them, and that has paid-off really well, we’re very flexible to work with, getting the right models, getting the right -- if you are model was going to go from instead of selling six advance net repairs in a particular week you not going to sell 12, based on that spill over opportunity, all of our engines basically ramped up all of those replenishment products, getting that right. So, very good comps going in the beauty business as a result of that.

As you know, that the Bon-Ton and when you look at their stores, they just -- they finally closed really this past Saturday. So when you think about how much residual inventory they had for what they were bringing in, or what they were selling out. So we have not seen that fully yet, but that’s what we’re anticipating. So we’re looking at it brand-by-brand, where would Macy’s be the unique place of that Ralph Lauren or that Calvin Klein customer could come, versus where might be a commodity, they might go to a competitor of ours, making judgments about all that and how we’re building the plans.

But we look at that’s what we call crossover and what percent of that business we expect to get at any of those Macy’s locations, we look at that in every single one of our FOBs. The planning organization is built that way, we’re staffing to that. So we’re ready to capture, and we’ve made the decisions about, what we think that is ultimately the customers are going to vote and we’ll react when she does.

Alexandra Walvis

Other retailers has been partnering, like Instagram brands, I was wondering if that was something you saw value in?

Jeff Gennette

I’d say that, when you look at where we are in the social space, if you check our Macy Style crew when you look at what they are doing in terms of representing a whole category of new customers, representing some of our brands, we’re getting great traction with that. So, bringing in new digital talent has really changed the perspective of how we can address a new customer opportunity.

So Hal Lawton, and what we’ve just done with Joe Ramsy, and Naveen Krishna, all three of our leaders in the digital space, that are really opening up what we believe are big opportunities of how we can become a more relevant brand for a new consumer that is -- that would consider us. So it’s a work in progress, but very happy with the initial strategies to your question.

Alexandra Walvis

And with that, we’re coming to the end of our allocated time for this session. So I’ll say thank you, Jeff, thank you, Paula, thank you, Monica, please join me in thanking the management of team Macy’s for joining us today.

Jeff Gennette

Thank you everybody.