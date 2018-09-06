Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF) CEO Brian Hannasch on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2018 8:00 AM ET

I would now like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of Alimentation Couche-Tard. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, we will be answering questions that were forwarded to us beforehand by analysts. We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period.

Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast might be forward-looking statements, which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are outlined in our financial reporting. Therefore, our Q2 results could differ from the information discussed today. Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Mr. Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer.

Brian, you may begin your conference.

Brian Hannasch

Thank you, Marie-Noelle, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for this presentation of our first quarter fiscal 2019 results.

I want to begin by going over some highlights from the quarter. First of all, very pleased with the quarter highlighted by strong year-over-year same-store sales growth across the network with a good balance of traffic and basket growth. We also reached the one year anniversary of our CST acquisition, and great work by that team in improving sales trends as well as realizing impressive synergies has been fantastic.

And finally, the exciting work we've done on a global rebranding in Ireland and then beginning at the former CST sites. Our CFO, Claude Tessier will then go over the financial details of the quarter during his part of the presentation.

Let me begin with our year-over-year same-store sales which were up across the network. In the U.S., we saw an increase in same-store merchandise revenue of 4.2%, it was good performance in the majority of the U.S. business units including stronger sales at the CST sites in the U.S.

Also was first seen in the fourth quarter of 2018, we continue to see improving traffic trends in the U.S. particularly driven by the ramping up of our traffic driving and promotional activities.

In Canada, same-store merchandise revenue increased by 6.6%, a significant improvement over the results of the last two quarters with the best performance in Central Canada and all the business units seeing positive traffic and growth there at CST sites also in Canada. Well, that certainly benefited in the east, but we continue to be pleased with our trends even looking into the last couple of months.

In Europe, same-store merchandise and service revenues increased by 7.3%. All of our European businesses benefited from increased traffic to our stores. This is based on the continued success of the food programs, our rebranding efforts, as well as an unusually warm weather particularly in Scandinavia.

I believe we all are seeing a combination of results of the focused work by our global marketing teams and business units in improving traffic trends and basket size and also strengthening consumer confidence, which we've noted has crossed other retail channels of during this quarter.

Shifting to fuel, I'm pleased with our fuel volumes and margins in the U.S. and Europe in the face of sharply rough higher retail prices than prior year. With generally healthy margins compared with the previous quarters, as well as an improvement in volumes and the business units with the CST sites.

In the U.S., same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.6%. In Europe, overall same-store fuel volumes were down slightly with a decrease of 0.1%, however we had positive volumes in our Sweden and Denmark business units.

In Canada, same-store transportation fuel volumes declined 3.3%. While we did see volume growth in most of Canada, our Esso branded stores were affected by a temporary transition of loyalty programs this quarter.

We also continue to focus on partnering with the right fuel brands and building differentiation into the Circle K brand, as seen in the inclusion of our top-tier additive offer that we've rolled out the selected U.S. business units. We're also working out on how to bring more value at our forecourts including - improving the speed of our pumps, our lighting and more discipline around the painting and cleaning cycles so that our customers' fuel experience can be a core differentiator at our sites.

This quarter marked the one year anniversary of our CST acquisition. And as I mentioned in my opening, I'm very proud of our integration and results. It all starts with people, and we have added a lot of great people to the Couche-Tard family this year, who have done an amazing job turning around the business trends at the former CST sites.

Once again this quarter, we had good same-store merchandise results at the CST sites, leaving the U.S. network with an increase of 5.4% driven by the success of our rebranding, improvements in our store layouts and other traffic driving activities. Same-store road transportation fuel volume were up at 1% at the CST sites in the U.S. this quarter continuing a positive trend and improving results quarter-over-quarter.

We continue to realize impressive synergies related to the CST acquisition, which have reached approximately $189 million since the acquisition. We're also well on our way to rebranding the former CST Corner sites to Circle K, which started in earnest this quarter and I’ll go into more detail later in the presentation.

The first quarter of 2018 saw lots of activity and integration in reverse synergy work at our Holiday acquisition. Through the collaboration of our integrated leadership team, we're looking at ways to make Holiday significant food programs work to scale in a meaningful way in other parts of our organization.

Holiday also has great operational disciplines including labor management store communications, new to industry store layouts which enhance the customer journey and drive traffic. These are all areas that we're looking at and focusing on how we bring them into our wider network.

Talking a little bit about what's going on with the stores in our key categories. This quarter, we expanded our pilot test of new consumer offers including our beverage offer in the U.S. While Simply Great Coffee has been a resounding success in Europe and Canada, we have seen the need to differentiate the offer in the U.S.

This includes piloting offers that maintain drip brew at the center and showcase more seasonal blends with bean to cup resulting in fresh brewed coffee each and every time. Early results are encouraging, and we believe if we reach that conclusion that we've got a winner, and we feel we can scale this very quickly.

With the hot summer in Europe, in Northern Europe, ice coffee has been tested multiple businesses with very good consumer acceptance so far. So, that may be an add to our simply great offer in Europe.

Our tobacco club in the U.S. grew sequentially through the quarter. We increased both the number of unique users enrolled in the program, now pushing almost $4 million, as well as the quantity of offers delivered. We continue to see the tobacco club as unique differentiator, and anticipate further leveraging in the program across other categories as we enrich from finer marketing capabilities.

We saw significant unit and dollar growth in other tobacco products in the quarter in the U.S., sales of these products including vapor, snuff and cigars are growing at very, very strong rates. Some of this is attributable to manufacturer innovation with products like JUUL, but it's also reflective of merchandising the speed of which we've been activating new offers in emerging brands, and the power presenting these stores these offers to the consumers in our stores.

This quarter once again had strong performance in food in Canada, up with all metrics of sales units and margin driven by our baked onsite program in the Western and Eastern Canada, and the expansion of real hot dog program in Western Canada. Also in Canada is one of the markets we are introducing new approaches and layouts of the real hot dog to maximize the program to impact and generate higher return on capital.

Finally, our car wash has had a great quarter globally as it has in recent quarters. Throughout the fiscal year we continue to expand the number of sites with our proprietary offers to maintain the positive sales growth that we've seen in the last couple of quarters.

During the first quarter of 2019, and following last year’s completion of the rebranding of all the Statoil sites, we continued the progression of our Circle K brand across the globe with now more than 3,650 sites in North America and more than 1,700 sites in Europe now complete.

In Ireland, the rebranding work continued at a fast pace this quarter and the plan is to rebrand close to 350 sites in fiscal 2019 with the remainder in fiscal 2020. Our grand openings in that country have been very, very strong, and the Circle K sites are outperforming the old Topaz branded sites in all the main categories of fuel traffic and merchandise.

As I mentioned earlier, the rebranding is also well underway at the former CST sites both in the U.S. and Canada with close to 300 of those sites now rebranded to Circle K. In Texas, the work is quickly progressing with the kind of - with the kind of big campaign and customer acceptance we would expect in the state of Texas. Our Rocky Mountain business unit has also been permitting and we've seen very, very strong results at the sites we’ve rebranded in Arizona today.

So I’ll pause there, and let Claude take you through more of our fiscal 2019 results. Claude?

Claude Tessier

Thank you, Brian. So ladies and gentlemen, good morning.

We're happy to report in the first quarter of 2019 net earnings attributable to shareholders of the corporation of $455.6 million or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis. Excluding certain items for both comparable periods, adjusted net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 are approximately $498 million or $0.88 per share on a diluted basis, compared with $0.67 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, which is an increase of 31.3%.

The adjustments of the quarter included pre-tax impairment and charge on CrossAmerica Partner LP's goodwill which I will go into in more detail shortly.

I will now go over some key figures for the quarter. For more detail, please refer to our MD&A which is available on our website. During this most recent quarter excluding CAPL’s revenue as well as the positive net impact from currency translation, merchandise and service revenues increased by approximately $722 million or 26%. This increase is attributable to the contribution from acquisitions which amounted to approximately $584 million, as well as to organic growth.

For the first quarter of 2019, excluding CAPL's gross profit as well as the net positive impact from currency translation merchandise and service gross profit increased by 25.9%. This rise is attributable to the contribution from acquisition of approximately $193 million into our organic growth.

Our gross margin increased by 0.2% in the United States to 33.5% and by 0.3% in Europe to 42.4%. In Canada, our gross margin decreased by 0.5% to 34.5% mainly as a result of change in our product mix as well as from the impact of the conversion of certain Esso agent sites to company operated stores.

The road transportation fuel gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.2270 per gallon in the United States, an increase of $0.195 per gallon. In Europe, there road transportation fuel gross margin was $0.921 U.S. per liter, an increase of $0.24 per liter U.S. while in Canada the road transportation fuel gross margin was CAD 0.891per liter, an increase of CAD 0.69 per liter, still driven by the inclusion of the CST stores in our network and different pricing strategies.

While in-store hourly wage rate pressures brought this quarter's growth in expense to higher levels than in the past, we have effectively kept the rest of our costs increased in line with inflation. As always, this cost control is due to our rigorous financial discipline and focus on increasing value for our shareholders.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, growth in operating expenses was 3.6%, primarily driven by higher minimum wages in certain regions higher expense needed to support our organic growth. And by the conversion of CODO stores into proper company-operated stores and by proportionally higher operational expenses in our recently built stores as these stores generally have a larger footprint and higher sales than the average of our existing network.

Excluding specific items described in more detail in our MD&A, the adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 increased by $182.2 million or 25.5% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, mainly through the contribution from acquisition, higher fuel margins, organic growth and the net positive impact from currency translation. Acquisitions contributed approximately $143 million, while the variation in exchange rates had a net positive impact of approximately $8 million.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, as a result of the reduction in the fair value of incentive distribution rights and in CAPL’s market capitalization, we recorded a $55 million impairment charge to deprecation we recorded a $55 million impairment charge to depreciation, amortization and impairment of property and equipment, goodwill, intangible assets, and other assets on the consolidated statement of earnings. We do not anticipate that the decrease in CAPL’s market capitalization nor the impairment charge will have a significant impact on our future earnings or cash flow.

As of July 22, 2018, our return on equity remains strong at 24.8% on a pro forma basis and our return on capital employed was at 12.3%, also on the pro forma basis. During the quarter, we've continued to generate significant free cash flows, allowing us to accelerate our deleveraging plan, as evidenced by our adjusted leverage ratio that ended the quarter at 2.86:1.

Our liquidity position remains stable and we add $729.4 million in cash and approximately $1.6 billion available to our revolving credit facilities, providing us ample flexibility to fund our future investments.

Yesterday, the Board of Director declared a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.10 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 to shareholders on record as of September 14, 2018 and approved its payment for September 28, 2018.

So, thank you for your attention and now back to you, Brian.

Brian Hannasch

All right. Thank you, Claude.

I'm pleased with the work we're doing across the network to bring more customers into our stores and have them buy more products for our customers on-the-go. Increasing traffic to our site continues to be a key focus of our global marketing operations and IT teams for this fiscal year.

This quarter, we are more disciplined around fewer, but bigger promotional activities and example being our North American Polar Pop campaign and a broad summer campaign in Europe to drive more traffic inside and offer broad selections of food and higher volume promotional items.

As I mentioned earlier, the anniversary of the CST acquisition was a special milestone this quarter, especially we've all just passed the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey last week. During that catastrophic storm, one the worst in U.S. history, our teams proved a great work ethic, big hearts and pride that continues every day.

The Texas business unit home to hundreds of CST stores and thousands of our employees was affected by Hurricane Harvey, but is now thriving in full embracing the Circle K brand in our mission.

Across the network, we continue to look at how to best use our technology and data gathering to have a better understanding of our customers journey as well as how to anticipate their ones and purchasing patterns to ultimately ramp up traffic and basket growth. There's always we've used our customary financial discipline to manage our expenses as well as our ability to leverage both our global scale and at the same time, our local business unit structures on a journey to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and fuel.

So that concludes our presentation today. We’ll now answer questions we’ve received from the analysts.

Q - Patricia Baker

First question come from Patricia Baker from Scotia Capital. This quarter was an exceptional one for Couche-Tard with respect to organic growth, as same-store sales across the board strongest we've seen in some time. Can you walk us through the basket and traffic trends by market and perhaps discuss some of the highlights regarding merchandising initiatives that really worked in this quarter?

Brian Hannasch

Seems to become a general theme of questions, so we'll try to do our best through several of the questions to add some color to that. So at the highest level, we saw what we thought was very nice balance growth across the U.S., Canada and Europe. That being an increase in traffic trends, units in the baskets and also price.

In Eastern Canada, Scandinavia as we mentioned in our opening statements and in the press release, we certainly believe we’re helped by weather, but we saw strength in all categories, and we see in business continued to be strong in more - in recent weeks with more normal weather.

A lot of traffic initiatives in place, and more planned through the year, for obvious reasons I'm not going to go into any details, on which we’re driving our best results, but we do feel good about the momentum we have, and we believe there are clear signs of improved consumer spending, particularly in the U.S. as we've seen with other retailers for posting quarterly results in recent weeks.

Patricia Baker

Second question, the gap in loyalty programs that impacted us though in the quarter, can we assume that this has since been returned to normal?

Claude Tessier

So Patricia, as you probably know the so our Esso Aeroplan Association ended on May 31. So, all summer the DSO stores operated without the presence of a loyalty program.

The new Esso and PC Optimum partnership started back in mid-August, so too early to tell in the first few weeks of implementation what will be the long term impact of such a program, but we know that generally the loyalty programs have a positive impact on sales, and the team have worked hard to launch the program, and we are pretty optimistic that the partnership will bring value to our partners.

Derek Dley

Question from Derek Dley, Canaccord Genuity. First question, can you discuss some initiatives implemented at CST, which help drive comparable sale growth?

Brian Hannasch

Very pleased with the results at CST, both in the U.S. and Canada, we've rebranded about 300 sites, and so in markets like Québec and Arizona where we've got a strong presence with our Couche-Tard and Circle K brands, we've seen really, really strong results, double-digit results.

Polar Pop has largely rolled out now to the U.S. CST sites. We know that's driving traffic. In Texas we've scaled a food kolache specifically in bakery roll-out to the majority of our sites in that state.

And then a lot of little things, it's improvements, little improvements in operations, it's resets. It's improving placement of impulse products, revising assortments to make sure we've got high velocity attractive items. So, just a lot of little things that are going into - just really, really good results in that network.

Derek Dley

Second question, your sales growth in Europe was exceptionally strong. What were the key drivers behind this growth?

Brian Hannasch

As I mentioned, Q1 we saw some very good weather particularly in Scandinavia and Northern Europe. I'll highlight a couple other things though that are behind the scenes. So our Shell Network and Topaz Network which we acquired approximately one and half and two years ago respectively continue to show very strong results both inside and outside in the fuel.

In Poland, there was a legislated change that affected the opening hours of groceries and that's had a material positive effect on our network in Poland with just dramatically increased traffic on Sundays, as every other Sunday grocery is not able to open.

Category's driving growth. The top three are food, beverages and carwash, just really, really strong results across all three of those areas. And then I would say we're also working hard to improve our Circle K extra loyalty program to drive additional traffic in-basket, trying to go beyond more of a club type loyalty program and is something that is more surprising and delighting to our members. And so, some good work happening there that I feel goodwill drive results and in the coming quarters.

Irene Nattel

Now onto questions from Irene Nattel, RBC Capital Markets. First question was about same-store sales, which was answered. Second question, M&A continues to accelerate in the U.S., can you update us on current thoughts around M&A opportunities and valuation multiple across geographies with respect to your strategy for an agent partnership, can you give us more color on regions, size and timeline?

Brian Hannasch

Yes, I mean, we’re very - as Claude mentioned very pleased with our de-leveraging both this quarter and the quarter before. As we've always done in the past, we focused hard on returning the balance sheet, after large acquisition to a place to be ready for good opportunities and we feel we're on a very, very good path to do that.

We are seeing good deal flow particularly in the U.S. but I'll just be candid and say some of the valuations we've seen on recent deals don't make sense to us quite honestly too rich and even and despite what we're able to bring to the table in terms of synergies, which we think is good - as good as anyone. So we're committed to bring discipline and wait for the right opportunities. We've seen this movie before valuation cycle and we'll wait for the right opportunities at the right price.

With regard to Asia, we're very active there with a small dedicated team focusing on understanding the opportunities in our target countries. It’s a big step, so it's important to get it right both in terms of the markets we select about the management team. So more to come there, but again that's as much about getting it right so it's hard to talk about specific timing.

Peter Sklar

Question from Peter Sklar, BMO Capital Markets. Can you explain why the organic growth rate for operating cost have accelerated in Q1 of F '19 versus Q4 of F '18?

Claude Tessier

So Peter when you look at the Q4 results you have to be prudent with the comparisons. So results from Q4 2018 included the impact of one last week compared with prior years of Q4 2017. So excluding the estimated impact of this week as well as other non-recurring items, our growth in OpEx in last quarter was estimated to be in the range of 2.5% to 3%.

So then looking at this quarter, when we exclude the impact of minimum wage increase and isolated items, we are still confident that our expense code is in line with inflation. So, we are also using our usual discipline as you know to try to mitigate the impact of increasing wages, so we have undergoing projects that use new technology like robotics and AI to reduce the workload of stores in our refocused time for customer facing activities.

Peter Sklar

In terms of your merchandise same-store sales growth, you indicated that you have strategies to drive traffic in store which we assume means you have certain programs in place to drive traffic from the forecourt to the backcourt. Can you please specifically explain these strategies?

Claude Tessier

So we have a myriad of tactics both in our local business unit as well as nationally. The focus is really on driving traffic - more traffic to site as opposed to driving traffic from the forecourt into the box. That we do have some pilots focused on fuel in the box but again the focus I would say across all three platforms is really off-site driving more traffic to site as opposed to fuel to inside.

I'll give one example again I'm not going to give a lot of color on the tactics but our mid club that's a very public thing. We use our proprietary technology in the site to offer some unique value propositions to our Tobacco Club customers. And as I mentioned earlier, over 4 million customers are now enrolled in that program.

Martin Landry

Next question from Martin Landry, GMP Securities. Can you discuss how the integration of Holiday is progressing? Do you have any color to give on progression of synergies and reverse synergies?

Brian Hannasch

Yes. I feel great about Holiday. As we said when we closed the transaction, it's just a very, very strong disciplined team that's built a great brand up in the Northern Tier of the U.S. In terms of synergies itself, we’re very close already to our synergy goal after just not even a year and we've got some material hours of work that we haven't commenced yet due to competing priorities. So, again I feel very, very good about where we're at with synergies.

Claude Tessier

We'll talk a little bit more later, but we’re working on scaling food pilots copying - largely copying the Holiday model into multiple markets in the coming quarters, look forward to seeing those results toward the end of the fiscal year.

And our reverse opportunities continue to be very active with a dedicated small team. I'll give you two examples. Holiday is a very unique promotional process that forces discipline into what we promote, how to promote it, but also very strong response from the customers.

So, this is in pilot in five of our U.S. business units. Again that's just in this quarter so too early to have results, but that's one example of what we think is a strong reverse synergy.

Another is labor model. They've got a very detailed time studies that build their labor models, so we're very actively working to incorporate that into our North American suite of labor tools.

Michael Van Aelst

Next question was regarding M&A and hopefully it was already answered previously to your satisfaction. Next question is Michael Van Aelst, TD Securities. How much of same-store sales by geography is related to basket inflation? As for real same-store sales growth, what were your traffic trends by geography and can you discuss some of the strategies that led to this? Which fresh food programs are contributing to the most to same-store sales growth in each geography?

Brian Hannasch

So, Mike, I'm not going to go into specifics of the basket composition by area, but I would say we saw strong improvements in traffic in the U.S., Canada and Europe. We saw unit growth in all three of those areas. And so, we found a pretty balanced growth across all of our major categories in addition. So, again just a very, very balanced growth in basket and traffic across the all three geographies.

In terms of food, Europe continues to drive strong growth. In Canada, it’s our coffee and bakery is delivering great results. In the U.S. we rolled out bakery and kolache program to most of the sites in Texas and the early results are encouraging.

As I said in my comments, we've also piloted several coffee offers in the U.S. to see if we can improve our simply great results which have been good in Canada and Europe but not as strong in the U.S. and we're encouraged that we've got something that is resonating with customers. And it's something that we can roll out and scale in the next six to nine months.

Keith Howlett

The next question was about holiday and was previously answered. On to questions from Keith Howlett from Desjardins Securities. Couche-Tard commented its global rebranded commenced – I'm sorry, it’s global rebranded program almost three years ago. The global brand an offering is in place at about 36% of U.S. sites and about 62% of European sites.

What is the impact on average in the U.S. of the rebranding of a site in terms of incremental fuel volume, incremental convenience sales and incremental convenience gross profit percentage compared to the sites which have not been rebranded? Also have - how many years will it require to rebrand the balance of the network and what is the single biggest impact on consumer behavior of the rebranding?

Brian Hannasch

The timeline has been a little bit of a moving target as we acquired CST, Holiday and a few other companies since we started the program. But our current projection is to finish in about 30 months. Shifting or going to Europe, we've done everything all the Statoil sites are done. Obviously the Ingo brand which is our automat brand stays in Europe and we're active in Ireland which is our last remaining market and it's got about 50 of 350 or so sites complete. So, about 80% of Europe is done.

In Canada, we're obviously keeping the Couche-Tard brand in Quebec, and so for those sites that we will rebrand, we're a little over half done, 54% done to be exact there. And the U.S. about 49% complete, so half-way as well, with the focus this year on the CST sites.

In terms of impact, the rebrand has been very positive as you've seen over the past quarters in Europe, and that's despite delivering or implementing a brand new brand in the market that nobody had ever heard of. So, our teams just did a great, great job of launching the brand there.

In other markets, it really depends on the strength of the brand and where the site is versus being in a new market. And then existing Circle K market, Arizona being an example, you know the rebrands of Corner Store to Circle K have been a very, very strong double-digit growth. As people immediately know that we've got Polar Pop and other unique offers in the Circle K – that's been in the Circle K offer.

And so, again, overall I would say that we've seen incremental growth in traffic sales and volume, but the results vary depending on the nature of the market in the large.

Keith Howlett

Second question from Keith Howlett. Circle K recently opened a new large format store in Rockford, Illinois with an expanded food offering. How has the store been received by consumers in the trade area? What are your plans to open new stores of this format with the extended offering? And do you think the Topaz restore store format and offering in Ireland would be well-received in the U.S.?

Brian Hannasch

Yes. I would say, Keith, that the site is really pretty representative of the new sites we did building the last couple of years in United States, both in terms of footprint and offer, including what you hopefully saw was a very strong focus on dispense beverage and food.

It will continue to refine the food concepts and beverage concepts including what we've learned from Holiday and CST, and then our famous four group, which is dedicated to creating new innovations that we hope we can use to differentiate the brand. This site is pretty representative as I've said and we've been overall very pleased with the consumer response and the returns we're getting on the new-to-industry sites.

With regard to Ireland, a lot to learn from Ireland, very advanced in the food journey, but those learning's are more about platforms and processes as opposed to local recipes. We find that - our goal is really to share learning's, develop common platforms and control processes and be very cognizant of local tastes.

Mark Petrie

Next question is from Mark Petrie from CIBC. Could you please summarize the impact of tobacco on your business this quarter and specifically the impact from each of private label loyalty programs and alternative tobacco products overall? What effect does tobacco having on merchandise organic growth and gross margins? And what is the outlook for the next 12 months to 24 months?

Brian Hannasch

Overall, tobacco has had a slightly positive impact on overall same-store sales and I'll break out U.S. and Canada. Canada is largely driven by tax. So, units have been relatively stable versus prior trends and the growth has been driven by tax increases.

The U.S. is really made up of three factors that have driven some very, very nice growth in tobacco. So, one has been the growth of our private label brand, particularly when we've launched it in Holiday and CST.

We've seen very strong growth in new categories in bait and moist-smokeless, an example of that being JUUL those categories are driving very, very, very strong sales, so that's encouraging.

And then finally, as I mentioned earlier, our Circle K Tobacco Club which is utilizing our Lift platform, we think that's also driving some nice growth. So, very pleased with the performance of that category in the U.S. and Canada.

Jim Durran

Your other question was already answered in previous Holiday questions. Jim Durran, Barclays Research. Both questions previously answered regarding food service and same-store sales.

Vishal Shreedhar

Now, on to Vishal Shreedhar, National Bank Financial. Same-store merchandising sales growth was strong in all regions. However, Canada in particular and Europe to a smaller degree posted solid merchandising sales despite negative comparable fuel volume growth. Can you comment on the diversions? And if there are any transient or unusual items helping the merchandising same-stores number?

Brian Hannasch

Yes. If I understand the question right, it's really - we have weak fuel in Canada, however their merch results so strong, so I'll try to add a little color to that. So if you look at North America overall, about 62% of our transactions are merchandise only, about 25% are fuel only which at least 13% that combined trips. On the Esso sites, we had weak fuel due to a gap in loyalty that Claude talked about, but recall we don't have a corporate model in Ontario and don't report those sales. That's one impact.

And then two, about 40% of our sites in Canada do not have fuel, and they continued to have strong results in the quarter which obviously they've got no correlation to fuel. So I think those are the big driving factors when we look at fuel continuing to be – excuse me, merchandise continuing to be very strong in Canada despite the weakness in the fuel.

Chris Li

Next question is from Chris Li, Macquarie Securities Group. As you explore acquisition opportunities in Asia, is there a preference for countries in which the company has licensed Circle K stores. What are some of the characteristics of the Asian convenience store industry that makes it an attractive market for Couche-Tard to enter? What would be the key risks?

Brian Hannasch

Yes, I’m not going to mention specific target countries, but there are some characteristics, and we've had the benefit of having licensees in Asia since we bought Circle K 18 years ago. We’ve learned a lot about those countries. So obviously that's a head start as we know more about them and we know more about the management teams in those areas.

In terms of what kind of looks good to us, age is a big word and it's a huge place, so probably on one end of the spectrum is Japan, which is probably the most advanced convenience country in the world. On the other side, we've got countries that convenience just doesn't exist yet, due to no middle class and no really disposable income.

So when we look at countries that are attractive, I would think they would share two characteristics, one seeing an emerging middle class and two, growing disposable income, which we think are both great attributes to convenience growth.

Chris Li

Next question, what percentage of the company's tobacco sales come from other tobacco products? Did the proposed tariffs on U.S. imports from China of electric cigarettes and other vaping products pose big threats to the industry?

Claude Tessier

So Chris, so depending of the region and the customer behavior we have different rate of penetration in those different geographies. So Canada is probably a lager, in this category today as other regions could be - it could go as high as 20% in penetration in that category.

So, the U.S. market for other tobacco product is currently enjoying strong growth as Brian mentioned in his introduction with the new categories that are coming in the vaping. So as far as, tariff, majority of the sales in this category is coming from the domestic products and we believe that any new tariffs, would have a minimal impact on the category sales, as it would apply to all the industry and also to a small portion of the sales so.

Benjamin Brownlow

Next and last question is from Benjamin Brownlow from Raymond James. Your first question was regarding the loyalty program, which was already answered. And so, to your last question, the 5% same-store merchandise sales increase at CST site was impressive. Was there a quantifiable traffic lift tied to the rebranding of the first 300 CST sites. And what is the planned timing on the remaining CST rebranding?

Brian Hannasch

So, let’s say the majority of the sites will be rebranded by the end of this fiscal year. We started with markets where we had a strong presence. So, the first two markets done of the 300 were Arizona and Québec. And as I mentioned earlier, just saw very, very strong results, particularly in Arizona which is just - you know just tremendous results there.

Texas and the other markets of Colorado, Albuquerque, markets like that, just kind of in the middle of launching. So, more to come there, I think in the coming quarter we will be able to give you more color there.

Marie-Noelle Cano

So, that covers all the questions. Thank you for joining us. I wish you have a great afternoon, at the end of the breath of the day. We will talk to you again in November for our 2019 second quarter results.

Brian Hannasch

Thanks everyone. Have a good day.

Claude Tessier

Thank you.

