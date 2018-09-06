Canopy Growth's Valuation Isn't As Bad As Some Are Making It Seem

While there are risks to consider, I stand on the bullish side of the equation with regard to Canopy Growth.

Recently, pot stocks have been all the rage. Canopy Growth (CGC) is just one of many that have seen dramatic rises in value over the past several months. Those who follow the cannabis sector know that this is because Canada will be legalizing adult-use recreational cannabis on October 17, 2018.

With legalization in mind, cannabis companies have been announcing supply agreements left and right. In my previous article about Canopy Growth, I pointed to the fact that the company has signed supply agreements in that will put its products in provinces and territories that represent 87.79% of the Canadian population. With 8 agreements signed, the company has been awarded 36% of all supply agreements awarded to date in Canada.

On the other hand, the valuation for the company is pretty high. With a market cap of $11.55 billion, the stock is trading at a whopping 44.6 times the most recent quarterly revenue. Although this valuation is quite high, it falls in line with others in the sector, and coming growth in revenue could level this out substantially.

Moreover, there is an argument that the world's view toward cannabis is changing and that Canada may be the second nation to legalize it for recreational use, but others are likely to follow in the near future. Should this be the case, not only is Canopy Growth Corporation well positioned to take a large chunk of the Canadian markets, but it is also well-positioned to take advantage of global markets, including the world's largest, the United States. Therefore, I wouldn't discount the potential for gains in the long run, even at current, high valuation levels.

Assessing The Market Potential For CGC In Canada

At the moment, Canopy Growth Corporation already generates the majority of its revenue within its home market, the Canadian market. However, this revenue comes from medical-use cannabis. This revenue is likely to climb dramatically as recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada.

The reality is that no one quite knows just how large the Canadian recreational market is going to be. There have been a few strong educated guesses thrown around though. On the low end, some expect that the recreational cannabis market in the region will be worth around $4.2 billion in the first year. On the high end, that figure climbs to more than double the low end at $8.7 billion.

I'm going to be modest in my estimates here. So, we're going to base everything off of the $4.2 billion, low-ball estimate. Currently, Canopy Growth has executed 36% of all supply agreements in the recreational cannabis market in Canada, making it the leader in preparation for the opening market. The company's products will potentially be in front of more than 80% of their target market. With these facts in mind, it's hard to argue against the idea that Canopy Growth will be the provider of the leading brand in Canada, at least in the beginning.

With only 5 major competitors, it would be easy to say, spread the wealth across the five and make your estimates based on the six total companies. At that rate, the market potential for each would be 16.67% of the market, or $700 million or so each annually, or about $175 million per quarter at retail rates. Considering that dispensaries in areas where recreational marijuana is legal have an average profit margin of around 21%, that leaves 79% on the table for the cannabis suppliers. That works out to $553 million per year or $138.25 million per quarter. Even at these levels, this would represent a large increase in quarterly revenue, making Canopy Growth Corporation's valuation make a bit more sense. On the other hand, I don't think that the market is going to be divided evenly.

Canopy Growth is already a leading player in the medical cannabis market in Canada. So, it's going to be easy for those who have access to spot and take advantage of recognized brands. I've also mentioned that the company has been party to 36% of the supply agreements in the Canadian adult-use cannabis sector. With all of the work the company has done in the medical space, and in preparation for the coming recreational space, I believe that the company will take a larger percentage of the adult-use cannabis market share.

Personally, I believe that Canopy Growth will be responsible for approximately 25% of supply to the Canadian adult-use cannabis industry, representing a market opportunity of around $1.05 billion per year at retail rates. Considering the same 21% profit margin provided to the dispensaries, that leaves approximately $829.5 million in potential annual revenue for Canopy Growth Corporation, or $207.38 million per quarter.

At these rates, considering absolutely no growth in revenue from both Canadian and Global medical market revenues, quarterly revenue would climb from $25.96 million to $233.34 million. This would greatly level out the valuation of the stock, bringing it to about 5 times quarterly revenue. At these levels, it would easily be argued that the stock would be undervalued and had plenty of room for growth.

The Next Big Opportunity For Canopy Growth

There is no question that the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada represents a massive opportunity for Canopy Growth. On the other hand, considering a global change in view toward cannabis, the opportunity may just be a drop in the bucket.

There's a strong argument that the legalization of cannabis throughout various states within the United States is acting as an experiment. Ultimately, it is proving to take revenue from illegal organizations and repurpose that revenue, providing it as funding for the state. In fact, this "experiment" is going so well that the change in view has made it to the highest levels of the United States government.

Recently, Senator Cory Booker, a democrat out of New Jersey, introduced the Marijuana Justice Act. This act would end prohibition of marijuana in the United States and support the repair of communities most impacted by marijuana's involvement in the "war on drugs."

With the momentum shifting toward potential legalization in the United States, and Canopy Growth having a market like Canada to perfect its systems, this could be another massive opportunity for the company in the long run. Some estimate that the demand for cannabis in the United States (among those who purchase it both legally and illegally), sits around $50 billion per year. Should federal prohibition of the plant come to an end in the United States, the potential market opportunity for strong, global producers of high quality cannabis products, like Canopy Growth Corporation could be incredible.

There Are Risks To Consider

OK, so far, I've been covering all of the factors that say "HEY YOU... take a look over here!" The truth is, any stock comes with risk, and no matter how excited I may be about the potential opportunity, it's important to consider the risks before making an investment. In the case of CGC, there are a few risks that are well worth your consideration. In my view, these include:

A Flop In The Canadian Market

My bullish view with regard to Canopy Growth Corporation largely depends on the company's success in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. Based on the company's preparation for the recreational market, I believe that Canopy Growth will emerge as a market leader. However, in a brand new market, anything can happen. Canopy Growth could flop, taking only a small portion of the sales that are up for grabs. If this is the case, we could see declines ahead.

CGC Is A Speculative Investment

Let's face it, the Canadian recreational cannabis market is one that hasn't even emerged quite yet. Because there is no history in the market, it is impossible to estimate just how big the market size is. This is why I chose to keep the estimates modest, using the low end of estimated market size. It's important to keep in mind that the actual recreational cannabis market in Canada may prove to be far smaller than the $4.2 billion/year estimate that I consider to be modest. Should the market potential be smaller, Canopy Growth's potential would naturally be smaller as well.

Global Changes May Not Happen

At best, it's going to take some time before the United States legalizes cannabis on a federal level. At worst, it may never happen. While there are legal markets in the United States, Canopy Growth Corporation simply cannot participate in these markets. While they are legal on a state level, federally, these companies break the law. Therefore, they could not trade on public exchanges in the United States. Should federal cannabis legalization in the United States not take place, Canopy Growth will not be capable of accessing this market without jeopardizing its status as a publicly traded company.

The Takeaway

Canopy Growth has been the center of articles claiming that the valuation of the company is high, and at current revenue levels, I agree. On the other hand, the company is likely to emerge as a leader in the Canadian recreational cannabis market. Should this take place, revenue has the potential to grow substantially, leaving room for growth in the current valuation. Sure, there are risks that the company may not tackle the Canadian market as many believe it will, or that the market size may be smaller than expected. Regardless, in my view, the risks are outweighed by the potential rewards in the long run for the company's investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.