Cloudera: Blast Off

Cloudera (CLDR) provided investors another opportunity to own the stock below $14 due to concerns over an updated sales strategy that still requires the hiring of a new sales leader. Regardless of the expected hiccups in the sales transition, the cloud software company continues producing 20% growth that the market will eventually utilize to blast the stock off to new highs.

Image Source: Cloudera website

Big Guidance Boost

A big part of the issue with Cloudera following the FQ1 results in June was the disappointment surrounding guidance. Despite the company maintaining yearly guidance at $440 million, the market didn't like that after a big quarterly beat that guidance was actually maintained below analyst estimates.

After another big quarterly beat in FQ2, the market got what it wanted. Cloudera guided up for FY19 revenues to $445 million and cut the per share loss by about $0.09.

Source: Cloudera FQ2'18 earnings release

The issue here sums up why investors shouldn't overly stress on quarter to quarter guidance. Different management teams have different ideas of when a company should guide up for the year and clearly Cloudera is more conservative regarding this concept, especially heading into a sale reorg.

The reality exists that the sales reorg could hurt some near-term numbers, but actually boost results heading into FY20. Most people have long thought that a machine learning platform in the cloud should grow revenues at a faster pace than the consistent levels around 20% from Cloudera. The strategy of focusing on the top 5,000 targets and expansion rates of existing customers is already paying off.

Undisputed Value

When previously discussing my bullish investment thesis, the concept was built on a subscription model with consistent 20% growth. In FQ2, Cloudera further boosted subscription revenues by 26% bringing the total revenues from subscriptions to 84% of revenues. In the process, the company has grown the subscription gross margin by roughly 200 basis points to 87%.

With services costs mostly covering costs now, most of the upside gross profit will come from subscription growth. If subscription revenue grows at 20% next year with similar gross margins, the company will grow gross profits by about $16 million.

Excluding non-cash charges, Cloudera had about a $12 million loss in the quarter. As one can see, a growth rate in excess of 20% could quickly wipe out the operating losses with constrained expense growth.

The value in the stock is generally undisputed down at levels around $14 and even up at the initial after-hours trading around $16. With about 150 million shares outstanding, Cloudera has a market cap of about $2.4 billion. The enterprise value dips to $1.95 billion with a large cash balance of $458 million.

The EV/S multiples are incredibly low in general for a cloud software stock. The chart doesn't shows the forward EV/S number, but Cloudera trades at a low multiple of only about 4.4x. The trailing numbers are shown for comparison since the charts don't include the forward data. Tableau Software (DATA) just reported sales growth of 14% and trades at nearly double the multiple of Cloudera while Splunk (SPLK) shows the multiple that the market is willing to pay for faster growth in the 30%+ range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is running out of excuses for Cloudera trading at a low EV/S multiple just as the company is running out of reasons to make excuses for struggling to hit 20% sales growth. A retest of the all-time high over $22 is likely the initial resistance in this rally.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLDR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.