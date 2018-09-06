Stocks To Avoid (Or Sell): Spotify

Introduction

Apple (AAPL) was valued at $80B after introducing iPhone in 2007. That year, its revenue was $24B, and its net income was $3.5B. Last year, Spotify's (SPOT) revenue was one-sixth of that while adding another unprofitable year to its streak. Despite the vast difference in revenue and profits between the two, Spotify's current valuation is approaching half of what Apple was when it launched iPhone. Spotify may be revolutionary, but is a big future more obvious to investors than it was to Apple investors after it launched iPhone?

Investors are excited about the growth of Spotify, which has been resilient to competition from Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). However, this growth has come at great sacrifice, namely heavy promotions, student discounts, and bundles that have cut revenue. As a customer, I have spent over $600 on Spotify since 2013 paying $10 per month. However, last quarter's earnings indicate that its average revenue per subscriber is shrinking, and that it's barely earning $5 per month per premium subscriber. Unlike video streaming services, music content does not vary greatly from one service to another. Google, Amazon, and Apple have product ecosystems centered around their music platforms that Spotify cannot fully penetrate. Spotify has a great product, and there will be room for it, but with competition and a lack of profitability, it's hard to imagine a valuation nearly as high as Ford (F). Due to that, Spotify is the second loved stock in this series to simply avoid.

Source: Me

Spotify's Valuation and Lack of Profit

I may not understand the music industry like I do other industries, but I do understand valuation. I can always do enough research to determine if a company is valued fairly, and this has been one of my greatest tailwinds as an investor. Of course, my opinion may differ from Mr. Market from time to time in the short run, but I like to think of the stock market as a marathon.

Spotify costs a hefty $10 per month, and I've spent $600 on the service over the years. However, after finding that the average revenue per subscriber is barely over $5 on premium users, I feel a little ripped. Investors should, too. When you have a great product, people will pay for it. Spotify has 83 million subscribers - that's 64% the number of Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscriber count. However, that 64% only produced 29% of the revenue from subscriptions. Spotify costs $1 less than Netflix, but student, family, and other bundles are crushing its average revenue per user (ARPU), which Spotify reported at $5.56 last quarter.

Naturally, the goal is expansion, and sadly, these days, expansion means losing lots of money. However, even if Spotify raised its ARPU to $10, it would only have produced an extra $400M or so in revenue. Even if you added that revenue to last quarter, Spotify would have barely broken even last quarter with the $394M they lost. I understand that with more users comes profitability and margin growth, but I am not seeing the light. Even if there is light, you can't ignore that the labels, artists, and producers will want more royalty money and that competitors like Apple, Amazon, and Google can always become cheaper.

Why to Avoid Spotify

The terms of music streaming are still too new and unknown

The biggest problem with the music streaming business is that it's still in its infancy and that its level of profitability in the future is questionable. It's growing, and more than 100M people are paying to use the service each month, but nobody is making any money. In Spotify's case, nearly 75% of its revenue is paid out in royalties to music labels, producers, and artists. Producers and artists are paid very little - close to 12% together, which means that the actual artist is paid very little. It's no wonder Taylor Swift felt like a victim. If Spotify were ever to be extremely profitable, their small payments would be a big problem and the greedy labels would also renegotiate a way to improve their royalty payments as well. This is a problem bound to happen, and as an investor, I would not want anything to do with it in the future. I don't see a case where Spotify has negotiating leverage over music labels because there is always Apple, Amazon, or Google.

The Competition

The obvious reason to avoid Spotify is due to the competition. Lately, competition has been unable to stop Spotify from growing. In fact, the competition seems to be helping Spotify, and given its superior service and interface I am not surprised. I have a HomePod, iPhone, Mac, iPad, and vehicle with Apple CarPlay and have been a part of Apple's 3-month trial for about 2 months. I hate Apple music so much. The user interface is terrible, its ability to curate and recommend music is bad; it's worse than Apple Maps is to Google Maps. In a way, it's shocking that Apple acquired over 50 million Apple Music subscribers, but with its product ecosystem, it's understandable. One example of a disadvantage that Spotify has is that its users cannot access it via Siri. This means no artist searching, playlist accessing and more while going out for a run with your watch or while driving.

Spotify is good, and I can understand why it has great customer retention. The most difficult part of leaving Spotify is that the service has spent the last 5 years learning about my music habits. It knows what I like, what I hate, and I have collected playlists and saved songs for years. If I could seamlessly transfer these playlists and listening habits without the use of third party software, I would worry about Spotify's ability to retain customers. After all, this is what Apple and Google did to seamlessly help customers switch between devices.

Source: Me; Spotify creates 4 daily playlists with different sets of similar artists while Apple Music compiles everything into a single playlist updated weekly.

The royalty problems

Last quarter, Spotify's cost of revenue was approximately $944M, which consists predominantly of royalties paid to labels, producers, and artists. It is believed that 52% of that revenue goes to music labels, while roughly 12% goes to music producers and artists. Jody Gerson, the CEO of Universal Music Publishing, is pushing to increase the paychecks of artists and producers. Clearly, this is a problem, and many Spotify customers believe that a large chunk of their revenue is going to the artists. The labels are extremely stubborn, and with their rights to endless hits and future hits, I don't see them budging to help producers or artists. Furthermore, when Spotify's gross margins improve, and the company finally starts producing a profit - someone is going after them, whether it's the labels are artists such as Taylor Swift. I don't see Spotify ever producing a huge profit without the expense of somebody wanting more, and that's one issue investors may have to face.

Conclusion

With a valuation of $34 billion, Spotify is worth 15 times more than Pandora (NYSE:P). Surely, it has a superior product and even beats its direct competitors, Apple, Amazon, and Google. However, it has never turned a profit and its valuation is just shy of Ford Motors. No company in the music streaming industry has been able to prove that it is a lucrative business, and I am very skeptical if Spotify will change this. Furthermore, its competitors have access to virtually the exact same music at the exact same pricing while being housed in a product ecosystem. With such a hefty valuation, there could be a significant downside if investors realize that Spotify can't be very profitable in the future.

Once investors realized that Pandora wasn't particularly special, its stock went from $37 to as low as $4 earlier this year. One fact investors should note is that during Pandora's 88% decline, it more than doubled its revenue.

P data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short AMZN, SPOT, and NFLX. I am a very active trader and may close my short positions within the next 72 hours