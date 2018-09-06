MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact

An overview of MRC Global

MRC Global (MRC) is a global distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings (or PVF) products. It supplies to the entire spectrum of the energy sector - the upstream, midstream, and the downstream industries. In 2018 so far, MRC Global's stock price has gone up 22% in 2018 and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 4% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. MRC has grown at a reasonable rate in the past several quarters, although many of its OFS industry peers did not. MRC does have some near-term operational challenges stemming out of the headwinds in the industry. On the other hand, the long-term trend has been encouraging and indicates a recovery is around the corner. Before we get into the details, let us understand the business first.

MRC's products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions. The primary products include valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation products, carbon steel fittings and flanges, natural gas products and high-density polyethylene pipe, fittings, and rods. Geographically, MRC's operation is spread in the Eastern Region and Western Region in the U.S., the Gulf Coast, U.S., Canada, and other international geographies.

Growth by sector

In Q2 2018, MRC's revenues increased by 17% compared to Q2 2017. The majority of the growth appeared in the downstream sector, where MRC's revenues increased 24% year-over-year. The upstream sector was not far behind, logging 19% year-over-year growth. The midstream sector was relatively muted with only a 12% rise in revenues in the past year until Q2 2018. Let us now see which of these sectors present the growth potential and where do the impediments lie.

Upstream is a go: To understand why the upstream sector has done well, let us look at the key indicators. The upstream sector accounted for 28% of MRC's Q2 2018 revenues. The WTI (or West Texas Intermediate) crude oil price, which reflects the U.S. producers' price, increased 31% from the first six months of 2017 to the first six months of 2018. The recovery of crude oil price and the resulting 10% rise in rig count in 2018 over the first half of 2017 indicate a rebound in the exploration & production investment by the upstream companies. According to an Evercore ISI Midyear Survey, U.S. E&P spending is expected to be up 16% in 2018 over 2017. Recent EIA report shows a continued increase in well completions in the second quarter over the first quarter as well as a rise in drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells. Compared to 6M17, 32% more wells were completed in 2018 until June. Studies also show that E&P spending in the international energy market is also slated to grow modestly in 2018.

All these augur well for MRC's upstream business. In the U.S. alone, revenue growth was 22% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, as crude oil production surged following a flurry of activity in the unconventional resources shales. The U.S. is MRC's dominant operating region, accounting for 81% of Q2 2018 sales. The company generated a steady operating margin (4.2%) from the U.S. in Q2.

The average well permits in the U.S. also increased 37% from 6M17 to 6M18. While this does not necessarily mean producers will immediately start digging or producing, it does suggest an E&P activity improvement. During Q2 2018, MRC signed a new agreement with one of the largest independent oil producers in the Permian Basin. This can translate into upstream market share gain as MRC is now one of two PVF suppliers to the client.

Upstream sector outlook: Crude oil price has averaged over $66 a barrel in 2018 so far. Looking at various economic and geopolitical factors, it would be relatively safe to assume crude oil price is stable lately and supportive of investment. The inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells or DUCs remains high and continues to grow in the second quarter. Over time, this should result in higher upstream revenues. However, MRC discloses seasonality in its business, citing a slowdown from November through January owing to winter weather disruption. I think MRC's revenues and operating profits coming from the upstream sector will grow moderately over the next two quarters and grow at a higher rate in the next couple of quarters through 2020.

Midstream prospect and some concerns: The midstream sector sees a trend towards modernization and a higher number of integrity projects in the gas utility space. There has also been an increased demand to takeaway capacity in oil and gas producing basins. The rise in production activity in the U.S. shales has brought in massive investment into developing the infrastructure of the takeaway pipeline capacity. On top of that, midstream companies spend a substantial part of their capex on improving the distribution, transmission and storage systems, and pipeline safety measures.

Let's not forget MRC is primarily a supplier of PVF products. Its valves are generally used in oilfield and industrial applications to control direction, velocity, and pressure of fluids and gases within transmission networks. MRC's lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components are used for regulating flow and on/off service, measurement products and a wide range of steam and instrumentation products. The midstream sector accounted for 44% of MRC's Q2 2018 revenues. In Q2 2018, MRC's revenues from the midstream sector grew 12% year-over-year. MRC also has natural gas products, which are primarily used in the distribution of natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Will Permian capacity constraints bind MRC? According to the EIA, the Permian Basin has been the most prolific crude oil production region in the U.S. in the recent times. Therefore, there has been huge pressure on takeaway capacity on the Permian pipelines. For MRC, revenues from the Permian region represented about 6% of its total revenue in the first half of 2018. Its revenue generating out of the Permian has grown nearly 70% in the first half of 2018 over the same period of 2017.

The upstream production spurt in the Permian has caused a temporary shortage in takeaway capacity. "While producers are bumping up against pipeline bottlenecks, supplies will continue to rise through 2019," the IEA said in its June Oil Market Report. According to BP Capital Fund Advisors, by the end of 2018, Permian production could exceed available pipeline space by 300,000 to 400,000 bpd. By late 2019, the gap could reach 750,000 bpd. The fallout of the capacity constraint is higher prices crude oil transportation, or a production shift from Permian, or both.

What's the future for MRC's midstream business: MRC Global has sufficient space to grow its midstream business. In the Permian alone, MRC is involved in 10 major transmission projects that are addressing the shortfall in takeaway capacity. In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, MRC's management discussed that it expects these projects to generate between $150 million to $200 million of revenue between 2018 and 2020. I think, while the midstream sector growth will face a slowdown in the next couple of quarters, it will eventually increase significantly as a result of huge capex in pipeline capacity enhancement.

What has caused MRC's downstream business to swell? MRC's carbon steel fittings and flanges are used in the chemical, refining, and power generation industries. From Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, MRC's revenue from the downstream business has increased by 24%. The downstream sector has benefitted from the improved access to and stability in the pricing of the necessary feedstocks available from higher upstream production. The positive drivers resulted in increased project work, turnaround activity, and growth from new contracts resulted in the revenue rise.

To deliberate more on MRC's downstream projects, we find that MRC renewed the agreement with BP (BP) for the U.S. downstream operations for two more years during Q2. It also renewed the agreement with Marathon Petroleum (MPC) for an additional three years. Investors may note that MPC will become the largest independent refiner in the United States when its $23 billion acquisition of Andeavor (ANDV) closes. MRC's management expects to grow its share of business with the new larger entity.

What's the way ahead: From the first six months of 2017 to the first six months of 2018, the 3:2:1 crack spread has increased 18% in the U.S. A crack spread measures the difference between the purchase price of crude oil and the selling price of the finished products. They're an essential metric that drives refiner profitability and market valuation. So, a rise in the crack spread typically indicates a higher margin for the downstream sector. Although it is difficult to bet on which way the crack spread will move, I believe the downstream energy sector will not decline in the next four quarters. This should keep MRC's revenue and margin from the downstream business steady in the next four quarters.

Tariff war and steel price: Steel and aluminum are some of the primary raw materials used on the pipes and valves products sold by MRC. In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. The sanction impacts all carbon products, including pipe, fittings, and flanges. The tariff targeted steel and aluminum imports and related quota measures on countries like South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and EU. Also, a final decision on carbon steel plants anti-dumping has been rendered, increasing cost and lead times. In July, Section 301 tariffs have been put into place which may impact import of certain valves, valve parts, and gaskets made in China.

The tariff hike can affect stainless & carbon products including pipe, fittings, and flanges. In the August investor presentation, MRC disclosed that these products constitute approximately 40% of MRC's revenues and can lead to a significant rise in the inventory costs. Approximately 30% of carbon products and 60% of stainless steel products in MRC's inventory are imported, as disclosed in the August 2018 investor presentation. The cost inflation fallout is already evident. Per Pipelogix, the 2Q18 average price of pipe was 32% greater than the 2Q17 average price.

As noted in the graph above, cold rolled steel sheet and strip prices increased 12% in the past year until July 2018. MRC's cost of production rises if steel price continues to rise or as a result of the policy changes, as we discussed. In effect, either MRC's margin will take a hit or the company will try to pass on the additional cost through higher prices. In a competitive market, if prices rise, demand for MRC's products may fall. As the company discloses in its regulatory filings, MRC does not have long-term contracts with many of its customers. Also, MRC's maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) contracts, generally do not commit its customers to any minimum purchase volume. So, price increases may affect relationships negatively or reduce the customers' purchasing volume.

Leveraging relationship management: MRC serves its customers from approximately 300 service locations. It has a global network of roughly 12,000 suppliers in over 40 countries. MRC's sales model applies a two-pronged approach to address both regional and national markets. While the local sales teams are based in the core geographic regions, over 450 account managers and external sales representatives are engaged in developing relationships with prospective and existing customers. Although its contracts are short term, the company typically enjoys a long-standing relationship with its clients, as noted in the chart above. This brings stability and higher visibility in MRC's revenue source.

Long-term debt and cash flow: MRC's long-term obligation increased 75% as of June 30, 2018, compared to a year ago. In May 2018, MRC announced a re-pricing of its $399 million term loan. MRC has $137 million of long-term debt repayment scheduled in 2021-2022, while a more significant amount is liable for repayment after that.

MRC's free cash flow was a negative $212 million in the past four quarters until Q2, primarily because of negative cash flow from operation. The negative cash flow was a result of higher working capital as the company is investing more into inventory building to manage the cost inflations. MRC's management expects to be cash flow neutral or generated marginally negative cash flow in the second half of 2018.

MRC's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (or indebtedness) is higher than its industry peers like NOW Inc. (DNOW), Fastenal Company (FAST), and Keane Group (FRAC). Higher indebtedness indicates increased financial risks. To reduce interest expense, MRC entered into a refinancing amendment of the term loan in May, following which, the interest rate on loan was reduced by 0.5%.

Stability in leadership: MRC's top execs have been serving for a considerable period. Andrew R. Lane has been the CEO since 2008, while James E. Braun has been the CFO since 2011. Most of its key leadership positions are stable since at least 2016.

Management guidance

In the MRC's Q2 2018 conference call, the management provided revenue guidance of $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion for 2018. This would be ~16.5% growth over the 2017 revenues. The adjusted gross profit is estimated to increase to ~19.3% in 2018 from 18.6% in 2017. MRC defines adjusted gross profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, and the impact of its LIFO inventory costing. In Q3 2018, the management expects "low single-digit percentages" hike in revenues compared to Q2 2018.

By geographic segment, MRC's management expects the U.S. segment to grow 15% to 20%, while the international segment is expected to increase by 10% to 15% in 2018 compared to 2017.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 and Q4 of 2018, I expect MRC's revenue growth rate to fall compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference, but considered a more conservative approach based on the trends in each of FTI's segments and the seasonality factor, as discussed in this article. I estimate growth to pick up in Q2 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline in Q3 2018 following the steel cost escalation and tariff on imported raw materials and then improve in Q1 and Q2 of 2019, as margin pressure eases. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, and the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology.

What does MRC's relative valuation say?

MRC Global is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.2x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, MRC's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.3x. Between FY 2012 and FY 2017, MRC's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 19.8x. So, MRC is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

MRC Global's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is marginally lower compared to the industry peers' average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect MRC's EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. MRC's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (DNOW, FAST, and FRAC) average of 17.0x. For DNOW, FAST, and FRAC, I have used sell-side analysts' estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

The final take

The energy sector is not due for a prolonged slowdown anytime soon, as the key indicators suggest. The oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry, which lagged the upstream industry bull run, is now looking a lot brighter. MRC serves all the three sectors within the energy space, which helps hedge the industry-specific risk factors. This has allowed the company to grow at a reasonable rate in the past several quarters, although many of its OFS industry peers failed to have a smooth sailing. MRC is facing risk factors in cost escalations and midstream capacity issues. But the long-term growth trajectory is not affected by the short-term challenges. Its trading multiples are not expensive, either. I think investors should carefully watch its performance in the next couple of quarters and invest when its price dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.