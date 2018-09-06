Tenable: Valuation Still Seems Pricey After Post-Earnings Drop

Tenable (TENB) reported an okay Q2 results with revenues growing an impressive 44%, however, gross margins contracted from 88% to 85%. Shares were trading down ~6% after hours, appearing to open near $30 in the morning. Despite this, TENB remains a viable option over the long term as their once relatively expensive multiple appears to be more acceptable. I previously wrote an article on TENB going more in depth on the company and why valuation at the time was a bit pricey when the stock was trading ~$31.

TENB offers cloud-based vulnerability management services which helps protect an enterprises assets such as network containers and web applications. Their SaaS based approach is favorable compared to legacy players who still provide hardware offerings. TENB continues to grow and take market share, and their software offerings deserve a premium trading multiple.

TENB data by YCharts

Brief Overview

In my previous article, I went into more detail about TENB and their operations. In essence, TENB provides solutions for enterprises to manage and measure cybersecurity risk, specifically focusing on vulnerability assessment and management market. TENB looks to quantify how much damage would be caused by a security breach; information that is very valuable to enterprises as security breaches continue to make headlines on a weekly basis.

As software applications are added to an enterprises' architecture, this can cause challenges determining where certain security risks are and how vulnerable the overall organization is. TENB aims to solve this issue.

The ability for an enterprise to maintain visibility and control over the security of their assets is now essential. Enterprises are also adapting to newer technologies, such as the Internet of Things, containers, new business models, and more. All of these require increased efficient security and control measures. TENB is looking to fill what they call the "Cyber Exposure Gap," or an enterprises' inability to see "the breadth of the modern attack surface and analyze the level of cyber exposure."

Q2 Results and Guidance

TENB is still in their growth phase and looks to add new customers each quarter in order to drive revenue growth. At the end of F17, TENB had over 24,000 global customers including over 4,400 enterprise platform customers (those with current license agreements over $5,000 during the year).

At the end of Q2, TENB added an additional 282 new enterprise platform customers for a growth of 30% y/y. In addition to this, they added another 33 six-figure annual recurring revenue customers, bringing the total to over 340. This is a good start for the company trying to keep pace with their 51% revenue growth in F16.

Q2 revenue grew 44%, which was a slight deceleration from the 46% growth in Q1. Billings grew another 39%, which was a rather large deceleration from 47% in Q1. The slowdown in billings was driven by lower deferred revenue, which is a good proxy for future revenue growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins were a big detractor this quarter, a likely reason why the stock was trading down so much. Gross margins actually compressed from an impressive 88% last year to 85% this year. Though gross margin remains very impressive, the 300 basis point compression could point to increases in product costs. SaaS companies typically have gross margins above 80% due to the software nature of their business operations. Despite the decline in gross margin, this should not be a red flag for investors.

Operating margins also saw an unhealthy compression, decreasing from an operating loss margin of 16% last year to a 21% loss. While a majority of expenses going into operating margin highly variable (such as S&M and R&D), TENB showed their inability to improve their profitability even as the revenue growth decelerated.

Typically, software companies who experience rapid growth are given a pass for lack of profitability and even lack of showing signs of future profitability. This is because as the company scales up and slows down their marketing and R&D expenses, profitability naturally occurs. This was not shown to be the case for TENB. For reference, operating margin was 17% loss in F17 and 27% loss in F16.

Source: Company Presentation

Management guided revenue for F18 to $260-261 million, which implies ~39% growth for the year. Assuming management is being slightly conservative, this still implies a slowdown in revenue growth for the rest of the year. Operating loss of $58.7-60.7 million represents an operating loss margin of nearly 23% for the full year. Again, this implies that operating loss will only widen for the remainder of the year.

Valuation

TENB is still new to the public markets and will experience volatility over the coming months as investors look to right size their positions and get a better grasp on valuation. After hours trading showed TENB near $30.50, close the their price after the first day of trading.

TENB will continue to trade at a revenue multiple due to their non-existing profitability or free cash flow, which makes sense for a company at this stage. Other fast growing software companies that have similar trends include Qualys (QLYS), Palo Alto (PANW), and Proofpoint (PFPT). All of these names are relatively high revenue multiple names with significant potential to disrupt and lead their respective industries. QLYS is especially a close name to follow because they specialize in vulnerability management. QLYS and TENB are likely to become intense competitors as this industry further develops.

QLYS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Using after-hours price of $30.50 and the guided 84.8 million shares outstanding at F18, this implies a market cap of ~$2.6 billion. Net cash of $23.7 million is essentially immaterial resulting in an enterprise value of ~$2.6 billion. With management's mid-point for F18 revenue guidance of $260.5 million, this results in a F18 revenue multiple of ~10x.

Assuming a 35% revenue growth for F19 (management expects ~39% for F18, so a slight deceleration is appropriate), F19 revenue would be ~$350 million, representing a F19 multiple of 7.4x. Investors should consider F19 revenue growth of 35% to be moderately aggressive considering the guided ~39% revenue growth for F18 compared to 51% growth in F17.

Using QLYS as the market leader and close competitor to TENB and assuming TENB trades at an 11.5x revenue multiple, in line with QLYS, this would imply a share price of $34, or about 11% upside to the $30.50 price used in after-hours trading. This analysis seems to be a bit aggressive considering TENB's revenue deceleration expectations for F18 and margin compression. Over the long-term, TENB will likely be a great stock to own, however for now, TENB's current price makes it challenging to fully recommend.

TENB continues to trade at a relatively expensive multiple compared to other peer SaaS companies. I believe TENB should continue to trade at a discount to QLYS over the coming quarters until TENB can prove they are able to generate revenue growth without major deceleration and a path to profitability.

For now, TENB continues to be a great choice for those who got in at the IPO price. However, at this time, it is challenging to build up a position in this name without taking on a considerable amount of risk considering where valuation is and where management expects F18 to end up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QLYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.