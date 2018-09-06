FMC And Orocobre Hit By Argentine Export Duty

The impact might go beyond the straight mathematical impact of the export duty alone.

Orocobre's lithium project in Argentina

I’m only reporting on this because I didn’t see it elsewhere. FMC (FMC) and Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) were both hit by an unexpected development in Argentina, where both have their lithium mining operations (as well as boron mines, for Orocobre).

What happened is that in an attempt to control its public finances, Argentina just announced a new “special, temporary, export duty” applying to all exports. This export duty comes to 3 Argentine Pesos per each $1 in exports. With the USD/AR$ trading at 38.3, this means we’re looking at an effective 7.8% tax on exports.

Now, this tax applies to revenues, not earnings, so the impact can be significant. Ceteris paribus (ignoring other effects), this tax would effectively wipe out nearly 50% of Orocobre’s FY2018 adjusted profits.

Of course, there have been other developments. For instance, the AR$ (Argentine Peso) has recently been slaughtered:

Argentine exporters, Orocobre and FMC included, usually support most of their costs in AR$ while seeing revenues in foreign currency (USD, usually). As a result of the tremendous AR$ devaluation, these companies’ margins can expand. Orocobre, for instance, is relying on this effect to say that the impact from the export duty might be small (bold is mine):

Since April 2018 the Argentine Peso has devalued by approximately 90% against the US dollar, with devaluation now running ahead of Argentine inflation (see Annexure 1). Currently 45% of SDJ’s costs of production and 60% of Borax’s costs of production are ARS$ denominated. Consequently, the Company anticipates that the increase in export duties will be counterbalanced to some extent by the recent rapid devaluation of the Argentine Peso and the positive affect that this will have on production costs for both SDJ and Borax.

Of course, were the AR$ to recover, and the export duty would still be there (and indeed, become a lot worse, as it's expressed in AR$ per USD). Of some consolation, the export duty is set to end on December 31, 2020, so it applies to “just” 2.5 years.

Still, this is a pretty large and unexpected negative development. It affects Orocobre the most since Orocobre relies on Argentine exports for all its revenues, whereas for FMC lithium is a small part (~15%) of its business. A part which can even be made smaller (zero) if FMC goes ahead with its Lithium subsidiary IPO (though arguably this subsidiary will now be impacted by the new export duty). A small aside, if and when Livent (LTHM) spins off from FMC, it will constitute an interesting pure Lithium supplier.

Another More Pernicious Angle

This new and supposedly temporary Argentine export duty has its own impact. However, the true impact might be larger than the mechanical, mathematical, impact deriving from this export duty alone.

Why do I say this? I say it because this is not the first time Argentina has had a duty set on exports. Previously and until 2015 Argentina had done exactly the same with a 5% duty, specifically on mining exports.

The market might start regarding these duties as structural. That could lead the market to impose a permanent penalty on the valuation of miners acting in Argentina. This would be worse for miners’ stocks than the mere temporary impact of the current export duty.

Conclusion

The unexpected setting of a temporary, but large, export duty in Argentina was a large negative development for miners acting in Argentina. Orocobre seems like a particular victim given that all its revenues come from Argentine exports.

Beyond the straight impact from this negative surprise, one must consider whether the act of enacting this duty, given precedent, might lead to a permanent valuation discount for Orocobre.

