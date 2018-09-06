Pitney Bowes: A Slow Return Of Some Mojo

Until 2020, there are no debt maturities, providing room to execute the pivot with the possibility of a rerating of PBI more as a growth stock.

Management actively looks at the portfolio to optimize value to shareholders and has a track record of returning capital to owners of PBI stock.

Investment case

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is a consistent dividend yielding stock that currently provides an attractive entry point having recently touched a multi-year low. The forward dividend yield based on a share price of $7.26 as of writing is ~8.8% based on my calculations (using a 2018E midpoint free cash flow of $325m and a 37% dividend payout ratio as in PBI's guidance prior to the sale of the Production Mail business) and has increased significantly due to the year-to-date stock price decline of ~36%.

The significant value contraction of PBI amid a turnaround is misjudged by investors and does not give credit to both the existing cash flow generation and the potential for future growth. PBI's transition from being primarily a mailing business into the natural adjacency of shipping is taking time and is choppy, too much from both for many investor, which I believe is the principal reason for the accelerated sell-off in August following the 2Q18 earnings release.

Business transitions and turnaround situations take a lot of time and the potential value creation is seemingly not incorporated by the market in the share price. Perhaps the market does not believe the turnaround nor the sustainability of the attractive dividend. In my view, there are data points that signal a near-term dividend contraction is unlikely considering the cash flow generation and available liquidity, and secondly that the repositioning of PBI into growth segments has at least halted the recent decline in revenue and EBIT.

Of course, I can be wrong. PBI is growing on me for two main reasons. A strong dividend yield on the back of healthy free cash flows from a slowly contracting SMB business as a cash yield investment, and a potential long-term share price appreciation play from PBI capturing more share in the growing mailing segment. With the recent share price drop, both angles to a long position in PBI look a lot more interesting.

The inherent challenge for PBI is to replace a high EBIT margin mailing business that is slowly contracting with a faster growth shipping model at lower EBIT margins. PBI's adjusted EBIT (EBIT of business segments minus unallocated corporate costs and minus depreciation & amortization) was $106.9m in 2Q18 and increased ~4% compared to the same quarter in 2017. Yes, the Newgistics (recent acquisition) run rate of EBIT was included in 2Q18 and not in 2Q17. I take it as a positive sign that the downturn on overall EBIT has been halted. Next stop is defending the EBIT level in the SMB segment where there is still a ~7% decline in 2Q18 versus the same period in 2017, for example with new product introductions such as the SendPro product family. Finally, the key performance indicator for a stock rerating is a positive EBIT in the Global Ecommerce business, itself a function of growth, economies of scale and experience, and further investments.

Management is articulating shareholder interests and actively looking at the portfolio of PBI businesses for monetization or inorganic value creation. It provides granularity on how the portfolio shift will change the financial signature of the company and a roadmap to execute the pivot.

A risk with PBI is its level of gross debt of ~$3.6bn as per 2Q18 without contractual repayments until 2020 after which repayment of refinancing might become an issue of pricing potentially. A significant part of PBI's debt relates to the funding of extended financing to PBI's clients that buy equipment and supplies on credit (~$1.3bn based on a leverage ratio of 8:1). The $3.6bn further excludes a cash balance of ~$0.8bn and an undrawn committed credit facility of $1.0bn that expires in January 2021.

Other headwinds for PBI are mainly a slowing economy which would mainly hurt its SMB client base through lower purchases and higher loss provisions on the financing provided to this client segment. With PBI's history on these clients, I view them as being well-positioned to anticipate this.

The main risk is an accelerated run-off of the SMB business, reducing the associated free cash flow generation that is needed to deliver the three-pronged capital consumption for (i) investing into PBI's growth segments to achieve scale and profitable growth, (ii) sustaining an attractive dividend to shareholders and (iii) interest and principal payments on the company's debt.

Business Overview

The following slides in this section are taken from PBI's investor day in March 2018. Firstly a view on how PBI is intending to change its portfolio of businesses. For a 4 hour review of the business use the following link (PBI 2018 Analyst Day)

Note that the Production Mail business was sold to a private equity firm for net proceeds of ~$270m on 2 July 2018. Most of the net proceeds were used to pay off debt in August 2018 (press release related to sale of Production Mail business).

PBI's $471m Newgistics acquisition in October 2017 is reported in the Commerce Services segment. The company further articulates the projected growth and margins of the various business units.

The end result will be a PBI with higher revenue $, higher gross margin $ and higher EBIT $, at the expense of the gross margins whilst keeping EBIT margins flat.

Debt

As mentioned the gross debt as per 2Q18 for PBI is $3.6bn which following the sale of the Production Mail business has been reduced to $3.3bn on a gross basis. In PBI's SMB segment reporting the financial unit is included which carries a material level of PBI's debt, just like a stand-alone financial services business that generates income from a net interest margin (a very handsome margin). This 'financial' debt is approximately $1.3bn based on the 2Q18 outstanding financing receivables balance of $1.4bn and an 8:1 leverage ratio.

In the 10Q for 2Q18 (page 29) there is a debt schedule from which can be seen that PBI has redeemed $300m of notes due March 2018, and, following the sale of the Production Mail business, that it accelerated the $300m repayment of its notes due March 2019. The next scheduled principal repayment is $300m due September 2021 and triangulating this with the contractual obligations section in PBI's 2017 10K report (page 29) there is also ~$640m of term loans mostly falling due in 2020. In my view, the company has ~18 months to accelerate execution on its strategy before repayments of debt and refinancing of maturing debt are due.

Not included in the debt number above is a pension deficit of ~$288m as of 2Q18. PBI mentioned in the 2017 10K that it estimated ~$18m of contributions to the pension plans in 2018. Technically the debt of $288m is a debt-like item for investors to consider. The composition of the plan assets is not as aggressive as other defined benefit plans in the United States (for example GE that I recently looked at).

Free cash flow

A high dividend yield is great but only when the free cash flow generation of the company is healthy. PBI's current guidance is a free cash flow of $300-350m for 2018, which came down during the year from $350-400m because of the sale of the Production Mail business.

Free cash flow in PBI's disclosures is the GAAP cash flow from operating activities adjusted mainly for capital expenditures and restructuring payments. In the mindset of management, which I like, then comes the dividend commitment or payment to shareholders, after which an available free cash flow number is essentially room to pay down debt.

Really the question is if the current dividend can be sustained by the ongoing cash flow generation whilst being able to service debt and interest repayments on the one hand, and investing in PBI's growth segments on the other hand. In the recent 2Q18 earnings call the CEO of PBI mentioned the following:

So, once again, we think it's important to our investment thesis that we have a competitive dividend. Competitive in the context that we look at it means relative to your free cash flow. So, I anticipate that the mix of the business is going to continue to evolve for sure organically, but also potentially through non-organic types of opportunities. As I become convinced and the board becomes convinced that the portfolio has stabilized, then we'll take a look at the dividend to see how the dividend should fit into the total equation of capital allocation. So, right now, we're in a point of flux as we get through this moment, and then we'll make a judgment about how the dividend fits into our overall scheme.

This is not fully conclusive. However, looking at the last guidance for the dividend as a percentage of free cash flow (by taking a mid-point pay-out ratio of ~37% of free cash flow), then the dividend for 2018 full year should come out a ~$120m, equating to a forward dividend yield of 8.8%.

The consistency of dividend payments, or more broadly streams to shareholders, has been high and so I do see the forward dividend yield at a projected 8.8% as backed up by a soft commitment and track record. Even if the dividend is adjusted downward, from the CEO's guidance this could become a reality if free cash flows come in lower, it is still going to be a healthy dividend yield. At the same time the principal value of the PBI stock in my view now fully reflects the slower SMB business whilst not giving credit to the early signs of stability and repositioned growth story.

Adjusted free cash flow for 2018 will be (free cash flow minus dividend payments) ~$200m (deducted from PBI's target range for 2018 of ~300-350m range for free cash flow and my calibration of a ~$110-129m range for dividends). Effectively this is the margin to repay debt and can potentially be used for further capital investments in growth.

This analysis assumes that PBI is right in terms of its free cash flow and that this is sustainable. PBI's cash flow buffer is the SMB business with a segment EBIT of ~$521m on a LTM 2Q18 basis (EBIT taken as a proxy for cash since depreciation and capital expenditure in the SMB business are roughly equal).

The table gives a recap of PBI's disclosed recasting financial reporting by segment. The 4% year on year growth in adjusted EBIT is highlighted in green. For the SMB segment, the decline in EBIT is slowing to mid-single digits, not yet a decline but a deceleration of negative growth. I am inclined to tiptoe into some equity exposure and capture the full value of a potential turn, potentially slightly early. There is just a set of data points that assumedly should lift up sales and EBIT, for example, the slide enclosed used at the Investor Day 2018, I call it circumstantial evidence at this stage but listening to the leader of PBI's SMB segment there is a lot of work going on to stabilize SMB.

Additionally, PBI has realized 60% of its gross spend reduction target of $200m to be achieved over the 2018-2019 period. Half of this savings will be reinvested in the business. The 40% reduction to be implemented will likely be a further increase to free cash flow into the 2019 period.

Comparison

I don't know how PBI management looks at Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP), a relative newcomer compared to PBI's 100-year history. Putting them in comparison, see below, by taking a simple yahoo extract it is apparent that STMP is financially agile, asset light, and has much faster growth albeit from a much smaller base. If PBI can only put itself marginally in the growth segment with all-round execution, and leveraging its operational excellence, then the stock should technically partly catch up to a comparable like STMP. STMP has just 15% of PBI's revenue base but is worth >3 times!

Conclusion

Even if PBI cannot get into the slipstream of a fast growth company like STMP in similar markets, based on its free cash flow profile, the dividend yield should still be attractive in the coming 18 months. In addition, there is a potential uplift from the slower turnaround of which early signs are now showing up in PBI's key performance indicators.

Betting on the turnaround alone is still too speculative in my view, but with the balance of a good dividend yield, PBI is currently attractive. If the dividend gets readjusted downward due to a lower free cash flow, a possibility let's be clear and potentially from further investments into the shipping space, then with management's shareholder value mantra, I don't expect the dividend to be cut to the bone.

Basically, this is an 18-month cash yielding investment with some risk of principal with an option on a pending turnaround where value can be extracted from (i) stabilizing SMB and (ii) positioning Global Ecommerce and Software Solutions for growth. There are early signs both catalysts are heading in the right direction, but there is still much work to do. Until the next major refinancing of PBI in 2020, the focus is on executing the transition to a shipping business.

