Cardinal Health And Generic Price Deflation

Source

Generic drug prices are falling! Quick, run to cover, someone do something. If they don't start rising immediately, we are all doomed. False. Today, I am going to explain why analysts are incorrect about assessing the generic drug price game and how Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is going to be just fine - in the long run though.

Company Description

For those who may not know, Cardinal Health is at its core a distributor. More formerly, it is an integrated healthcare services and products company which works across the entire supply chain to minimize costs and maximize efficiency for manufacturers, retail pharmacies, and healthcare providers. The company segments its business into two distinct categories: Pharmaceutical and Medical. They are a massive operation which has reach in almost 85% of all US hospitals, over 24,000 pharmacies, and 60 countries.

Generic Drug Price Deflation

Generic drug price deflation is plaguing companies like Cardinal Health and other drug distributors. In order to combat this, Cardinal Health partnered with CVS Caremark back in 2013 to form a 50/50 joint generic drug sourcing operating company named Red Oak Sourcing. The company is in the form of an LLC and collaborates with generic drug manufacturers to improve supply chain efficiency and purchasing strategies. For example, the joint venture negotiates generic supply contracts for both companies, Cardinal Health and CVS Caremark.

Red Oak Sourcing purchases more generic drugs than any other company in the US. As we can see in Exhibit A, Red Oak Sourcing is almost 1/3 of US generic purchasing as of 2017 and thus exposes it to the most risk when it comes to generic drug price deflation. Now, what adds insult to injury is the fact that the rate of generics has been dramatically increasing in the US (and the world). The FDA approved a record number of ANDAs in 2017 - 787 in the fiscal year and over 1,000 in the calendar year. An ANDA is an Abbreviated New Drug Application, which is an application for US generic drug approval. If we turn our attention to Exhibit B and C, we clearly see that generics are coming to the market and taking space on pharmacy shelves that would have otherwise gone to more profitable (from Cardinal Health's perspective) branded drugs.

Will These Issues Be Resolved?

The large uptick in generic drugs is the government's desire to combat high drug prices. On August 18th, 2017, President Trump signed into law the Food and Drug Administration Reauthorization Act (FDARA) which includes the reauthorization of the first Generic Drug User Free Amendments (GDUFA) through September 2022. The FDA has added over 1,000 employees in the effort to speed up the process of bringing generics to the market and giving opportunities to smaller businesses which might have been overlooked before, since the FDA did not have the resources. As a result, both parties interact far more frequently and work together closely to expedite the rate at which generic drugs can be tested and enter the market. Exhibit D is a graphic illustrating the correlation between FDA generic approvals and generic drug pricing pressure:

I do not forecast this trend to reverse in the immediate future. In addition, as the rate of generics continues to increase and we add more than one generic per drug, the price of the generic relative to the brand name is only going to continue to fall. Exhibit E demonstrates this nicely:

Now, contrary to what your favorite Wall Street analyst believes, deflation is actually good for the economy. For an in-depth explanation as to why, take a look at this article I wrote on the subject matter. Most simply explained however is this: falling prices stimulate demand. This winds up being catalysts for companies because their total volume shipped shoots up dramatically and, as a result, they become far more profitable than they were prior when they were selling fewer units at higher prices. For example, computer companies are exponentially more profitable now than when they first made computers. Technology is the best industry example of price deflation. Much of the economics taught in school is wrong. Professors all claim that inflation is one of the driving forces behind profits. We here at DocShah Economics know better than that of course. As the price falls, demand increases, total volume sold increases, and profits increase.

However, an exception is generic drugs. If the price falls, the demand does not change. Obviously, a patient's required daily dosage is not dependent on the price of that drug. The demand in a sense is fixed, regardless of deflating generic drug prices. This is what is called Inelastic Demand, which is a key principle in economics when people buy about the same amount whether the price drops or rises. That happens with things people must have, such as gasoline or prescriptions in this case. And this is the key to understanding why generic price deflation is hurting distributor profits (such as those of Cardinal Health's business). They simply can't just ship more drugs (increase in volume) because the price fell. Patients cannot buy the drugs on discount and hold them for the future like they would toothpaste when it goes on sale. Pharmacists are not allowed to just give away additional medicine for a patient's future use. The point I am making here is there is no increase in demand for generics just because the price falls like there would be for other goods.

So what does that mean, DocShah? Let's see you make a graph depicting that since you're so exhibit heavy this article. Say no more... allow me to present Exhibit F:

As we can see, as the quantity (in this case generic drugs) increases in the market, the price falls since demand is inelastic in regards to this good. However...

Here is what no one is talking about. The demand increase (which would be indicated by a shift to the right from D to some "D2" in the above graph) is going to come later. There are 75 million baby boomers, or Americans born between the years 1946 and 1964, in the country today and every year for the next 20 years, roughly 3 million baby boomers will reach retirement age. According to the American Medical Student Association, the population of individuals over the age of 65 will increase by 73 percent between 2010 and 2030, meaning one in five Americans will be a senior citizen.

What this means is that there is going to be an enormous influx of people entering senior citizenship, which means that the demand for prescription generics is going to go up - not because the current patients demand more, but because the new patients are going to need prescription pill medication. And therein lies where the increased demand (shift to the right on the graph) is going to come from. That increase in demand is going to push the price back up and ease the problems caused by generic drug price deflation. For example, look at Exhibit G:

Diabetes was the leading cause of drug spending just a couple years ago and it is estimated that the percentage of Americans age 65 and older with diabetes remains at 25.2%, or 12.0 million seniors (diagnosed and undiagnosed). Similar statements can be made for high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Furthermore, with new social movements aimed around mental health, even adolescents and kids are being prescribed generic pills for attention disorders such as ADHD. In fact, respected scientists Guifeng Xu, Lane Strathearn, and Buyun Liu from the University of Iowa conducted a research experiment on the long-term trends in prevalence of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder among US children and adolescents over the past 2 decades and found that ADHD rates have almost doubled from 1997 to 2016 only show signs of increasing. My father is a physician who has practiced medicine on three continents and has pointed out how he has seen an increase in the amount of scripts for prescription pills written for these health concerns - even those which could be fixed by simply living a healthier lifestyle. Nowadays, the default is giving someone a pill. Clearly the demand is there, but it is coming at a later point in time.

This next decade is going to see some of the highest prescription pills scripts written by physicians and that demand is not only going to increase profits for drug distributors but also their margins. Yes, the generic pricing pressures are a real threat and they are here to stay given the current FDA climate and its goals of increasing generic approvals. However, the demand is coming not in the form of pills needed now but pills needed later. In addition, many senior citizens are on multiple medications and may prefer generic drugs to save on expenses - further driving the demand for generics upward.

Now you might be wondering, if generic drug price deflation is hurting profits, won't adding more generics to the mix exacerbate the problem? The answer is no, because as the demand (by new patients) increases, so will the equilibrium price in the market of generic drugs. Stated otherwise, if the price of generics remained low, manufacturers would stop producing them at high quantities. Instead, they would produce less, and as a result, due to less quantity, the price would rise over time.

Lastly, given the fact that Red Oaks Sourcing is such a large customer means that it, along with McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) joint ventures which account for 90% of generic purchases combined, has consolidated buying power to negotiate prices at which it can continue making good profits. The business has high barriers to entry and thus the entire prescription drug supply chain depends heavily on Cardinal Health. That gives it enormous leverage in creating a healthcare system that is profitable for the company.

Takeaway

What I see in the market for generic drug prices is concerning - make no mistake about it. However, I am not a short-term investor and chances are, if you follow my work, you are not either. I see no major concerns going forward into the future for Cardinal Health in respect to this issue. How far into the future will generic drug prices reverse course and head upward? That I cannot predict and no one else can. What we can do is create a map of the future that we feel is most probable and adjust our investment strategy accordingly. I presented my thoughts for why this issue will be resolved at some point in the future. Now, I would love to hear your thoughts at the bottom. Thanks for taking the time to read and/or comment on my work. Feel free to hit that follow button if you so wish.

Disclaimer: Neither this article nor any comment associated with it is taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.