The Month In Closed-End Funds: August 2018

For the fifth consecutive month equity CEFs witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 0.75% on a NAV basis for August.

Meanwhile, for the fourth month running their fixed income CEF counterparts also posted a positive return, gaining 0.12% on average for the month.

For August only 18% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 25% of equity CEFs and 13% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Emerging Markets Debt CEFs (-6.30%) posted the lowest return of all the CEF classifications.

For the fourth month in a row the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return on average (+0.14%), with all classifications in the group witnessing gains for August.