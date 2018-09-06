Western Digital Corporation's (WDC) Management Presents at Citi's 2018 Global Technology Conference - Brokers Conference Transcript

Western Digital Corporation (NYSE:WDC) Company Conference Presentation September 6, 2018 11:00 AM ET

But I will ask I think a nice introduction question to you mark, and that is overall can you talk about overall demand that you're seeing for your company's products?

Mark Long

Sure. So thank you Jim and I just want to begin with the obligatory safe harbor statement that we'll be making, I'll be making forward-looking statements and those involve risks and uncertainties, refer you to our filings with the SEC that are on our website or the SEC's website. In addition, I will be referring to certain non-GAAP metrics that we provide a reconciliation to GAAP metrics in our public filings, so please review those.

And with that, let me just step back and give a little bit of an overview for the people who are newer to the Western Digital story. I think it's important to put things into context. Well, everybody wants to focus on the moment to moment movement of NAND prices as you highlight. Western Digital is about a lot more than that.

We have been undergoing a strategic transformation over the last six plus years and it began – Western Digital had a fantastic presence in client hard drives and with the Hitachi hard drive acquisition we established leadership in data center hard drives. And I'll talk more about that in a moment.

And then that was in 2012, in 2016 we acquired SanDisk and we moved into a leadership position and have been building an integrated platform that is a leader in data infrastructure. And we have leadership as I said in both flash and hard drive technologies and products.

We've demonstrated our leadership with very strong financial performance. We generated $20.6 billion in our most recent fiscal year ended in June. We had strong gross margins over 42%, disciplined OpEx and EPS of almost $15 a share, very strong cash flow generation and I'll talk about the cash flow dynamics of each of the businesses in a little bit. But we were able to generate $4.2 billion of operating cash flow. We deployed $1.6 in CapEx, so we had $2.7 billion of free flow that we could use for our balanced capital allocation.

We have a strong financial position because we have delevered and we have restructured our debt. So we currently have $11.4 billion of gross debt. We have $5.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, liquidity of about $6.9 billion, so very healthy balance sheet, much more financial flexibility and due to the restructuring we reduced our interest expense by over 40%. So we're in a really good position. We indexed to deleveraging over the last few years since the SanDisk transaction as we said we would and that was the right use of our capital.

We have recently been allocating more capital to buybacks. We bought back as we said in the 10-K which we recently filed, since our earnings we've bought back over $400 million of our equity and prior that this calendar year we bought back almost $600 million of equity, so about $1 billion-ish kind of in buybacks year-to-date. And our most recent - at the most recent earnings we announced our $5 billion buyback authorization from the board and our intention to deploy $1.5 billion in the 12 months following that earnings.

So we are very focused on that part of the capital allocation, but we're doing it as part of a broader, long-term, balanced capital allocation plan and it's really a function of the dislocation in our equity value.

We basically serve three key markets; the data center market is about 30% and growing of our revenue. We break this out so you can look at the precise numbers. We also serve the, what we call client devices and these – each of these markets we sell hard drives and flash based products into. Our client devices business we sell hard drives and SSDs into compute applications, so notebooks, desktops, surveillance applications, and we also sell NAND based products into the mobile phone and embedded space. And that's around about 50% of the revenue.

And then the remaining 20%-ish is our retail distribution, call that client solutions. Very good business, we have a very strong leadership position selling both the hard drives and the NAND based products with great brands we have global resonance.

So we feel good about where we are. We've built our platform to manage through the dynamics of the industry and create long-term value for our stakeholders and with that maybe we can start kind of drilling into the specifics of demand and I think you know we should dispel a few of the myths or maybe the just some of the ideas that people who haven't been as focused on either our company or these industries, they might believe.

So the first is that hard drives are not going to be relevant in the future and it's just a declining business. The reality is, the hard drive market is healthy and in fact a core part of that hard drive market, the capacity enterprise hardware market is vibrant. It's growing at about a 40% long-term exabyte rate. So we feel very good about that and we like our leadership position in capacity enterprise hard drives. And because this is a growing business, I think we talked about the fact that we generated over $1 billion of revenue from that business in Q4, that the hard drive business, the hard drive market will after a period of sort of slow or no growth in the early 2020s will return to secular growth.

Now some people would say, well aren’t hard drives going to be displaced by flash based products, and the answer is no. And the reason it won't happen for capacity enterprise hard drives is they are both scaling, both technologies are scaling at roughly the same rate in terms of cost to clients. 15% to 25% is what we've talked about for NAND costs scaling over time in the 3-D era and with the application of some of these new technologies like [indiscernible] where we have a leadership position, the hard drive technology will scale at a similar rate.

So for the large cost sensitive, price sensitive deployments to hold all the bits in the data center hard drives will remain the primary device. They've already - hard drives are already being displaced for the Fast Data applications in the data center and this is the displacement of performance enterprise hard drives with enterprise SSDs. We stopped investing in performance enterprise hard drives a while back because we have been focused on the growth of enterprise SSDs and feel very good about our leadership position there.

We've announced some new products this year and we got a new NVMe product that we talked about on our earnings call that will be ramping in calendar 2019, it will be deployed in calendar 2019 and ramping.

So, that's kind of myth number one. When you look at the part of the hard drive market that is declining, the compute applications for notebooks and ultimately desktops, we are positioned well to continue to sell the client hard drives into that market. You are going to see a penetration rate growing in compute applications from the low to mid 30% range at the end of calendar 2017. This year it should reach kind of the mid-40% range for client SSDs in these compute applications consistent with our expectations, consistent with our model.

We recently announced we were closing one of our large hard drive manufacturing sites in Kuala Lumpur. So we'll be down to two manufacturing sites in Thailand and we'll be in a position to address the growing needs of the capacity enterprise market and manage very efficiently the changes in the client HDD market.

So that's kind of one big misunderstanding and what this part of the market and part of our business does for us is it provides very good gross margins. These are more stable gross margins on the hard drive side. It's good cash flow. It's not as capital-intensive and we very much like our product diversity and our leadership in both technology as I said with [indiscernible] and go to market capabilities.

The misconceptions about the flash business are really grounded in both kind of where we are positioned in terms of technology leadership and our productization [ph] capability and the long-term health of this market.

So let me start with the long-term health of the market first. It's a very healthy market. One of the great things about the NAND market is, you have fantastic demand. Even today when you listen to selected data points or misunderstandings and people will be overreacting to changes in NAND prices on a month-to-month basis, they lose the perspective that the NAND industry is much more mature than it was in the past. The demand is very strong.

We do not have a demand problem. It is not a function of massive falloff in demand that is impacting pricing, but it’s simply the normalization of pricing from what had been very high and unsustainably high and I think historic gross margins for the industry and very high ASPs that began the change at the end of calendar 2017.

Normalization as we’ve said in the past is healthy because it drives more adoption, it enables the mature markets to use more and more NAND, increase the densities and things like smartphones and then it creates all these exciting new markets like IoT, connected vehicles, the 5G applications that are coming online.

So, we build our business around the idea that ASPs will come down over time and the goal is to ensure that we can get a similar rate of cost declines. What you’re seeing right now because of where the ASP started is they are coming down faster than our cost declines and this is giving us some margin compression.

Margins were at their high the fourth quarter of calendar 2017. From a NAND standpoint our company had higher margins in calendar Q1 because of very strong performance from our capacity enterprise hard drives. But this trend has been happening now for about, including this quarter, three quarters, it’s healthy and it is simply a function of slightly more supply that is coming online after a period of 18 months or so of not being able to meet demand which is not healthy.

So not only do we think the current process is healthy, although it creates some volatility, we think the long-term dynamics are fantastic. So overall demand growth is expected to be in the high 30% per year range and we expect the supply growth to be between 35% and 45% as a long-term average.

So if those can be roughly in sync, we have the dynamics of a fantastic market. It’s a growing market that will generate very good returns assuming we can all deploy our capital in a rational way. The latest indications are that the industry when you look at the capital equipment providers commentary that the industry is behaving rationally that we are all looking at the demand environment, looking at the level of supply and gauging our investments accordingly.

There is about a six-month lag in terms of when you make some of your capacity decisions and when they take effect in terms of output, but all indications are the market will behave rationally that we will all look to get a good return on what is an increasingly capital intensive business, but nonetheless a very good business.

As we indicated, we are in discussions with our joint venture partner to manage our capital deployment accordingly and we’ve been having very good discussions along those lines. So in terms of our - that is the overall industry, it is a growing industry. When you look at the NAND industry and the hard drive industry, it’s on a combined basis this is $100 billion opportunity is very exciting and we like the dynamics of the NAND industry long-term.

From a position standpoint, we are very happy with the leadership that we have in technology with our joint venture partner TMC. This has been a long-term relationship 18 plus years, it has been a position where we have been the innovators and we are now in a position where we have 64 layer 3D technology that we believe is at the lead and we currently have the richest mix of products based on the 64 layer technology in the industry and we’re also ramping our 96 layer technology and we’re beginning to deploy the 96 layer technology in products.

So we feel good about where we are on a relative basis. We feel good about where we are in terms of our cost scaling on an absolute basis and we also feel good about our ability to productize the underlying technology because it's that combination, technology and product leadership, that leads to long-term financial outperformance.

So our performance and our position we feel is very good. I did talk about the one area where we are focused in terms of execution on enterprise SSDs mentioned on the earnings call and we have devoted a lot of resources and we're a long way into our plan to fill that gap in our product line. So overall, I'd say two good industries and leadership positions in both.

Jim Suva

Well Mark, about half of our time has been taken up already and the room is packed, so I'm going to set aside my questions because these are the people that own your stock, they've either been dumping it or looking at it for the first time. So I want to have them a chance to ask some questions. So please raise your hands, see immediately hands go up and they've got some good questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

So under this new normalization NAND pricing, would you expect to see any change to the trajectory for enterprise HDD growth or on the client side for the decline acceleration?

Mark Long

No, it’s a great point. And this goes back to the way these markets are different. So on the compute side, the penetration of SSDs in notebooks and desktops is accelerating. It had slowed and was below our expectations in 2017 and part of 2016 and we expected it to reaccelerate when NAND prices normalized and that's what's happening and we should reach this mid-40% penetration rate for SSDs in those applications.

On the enterprise side in the data center as we’ve said the displacement of performance hard drives with enterprise SSDs is happening, has been happening and is really not just a cost per bit decision. So the normalization probably isn't spurring a tremendous amount of displacement, but it's maybe at the margin, it's doing that and that is in keeping with our expectations and our investment decisions where we didn't invest in performance enterprise hard drives, but we have been investing in enterprise SSDs. So that part of the data center market we think is progressing as expected and maybe isn't as quite as price sensitive as the compute side in the notebooks and desktops.

When it comes to the capacity enterprise hard drives, we don't see any real displacement of those by flash because of this meaningful 10x plus cost advantage that hard drives have over enterprise SSDs and the fact that long-term scaling is expected to be roughly parallel, so everything is proceeding largely and keeping with expectations.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And then other one, just in terms of China's entry into the NAND market, what do you think for the timing for that and how are you, what are you doing to best position yourselves for an added entrant into the - as a competitor?

Mark Long

Good question, so certainly we're very focused on all the competitors including new entrants. One thing is clear, the technology is harder than I think people had expected and it is taking longer for new entrants to gain the capability. And it does look like the new entrants are also being forced to justify their capital deployments with returns and with progress.

So we think both of those things are healthy and our leadership position should enable us when China does become capable from an underlying NAND standpoint, we think they'll be behind but when they are able to provide incremental supply to the overall market, we think will be best positioned if we stay ahead in technology and we're able to productize that technology through leading products. So both of those things are key focus areas for us, but we don't see any meaningful changes to supply from China till beyond kind of 2020.

Jim Suva

Additional questions from investors in audience, please raise your hand, we'll get the microphone to you. Pretty shy group and it's packed.

Mark Long

I answered all their questions in my opening.

Jim Suva

So there's a question, yes please, go ahead?

Unidentified Company Representative

My question is on the CapEx front, you had mentioned that you're in talks with Toshiba to adjust on CapEx perspective, I guess the question is when you think about sort of near term disruptions versus longer term changes, how do you sort of balance those to decide when it's time to make an adjustment obviously if it’s very short term, it's something you don’t want to adjust, but if it's sort of a longer term or capacity how are you evaluating that?

The other question was on the bid growth commentary, I think to some degree we believe that the demand side is infinite for the want of a better word, just if price comes down there is a lot of elasticity demand. Is that being borne out? Are you seeing that because if the bid growth is pick a number high 30% on the demand side and the supply side it's north of 40, then it obviously it creates a kind of a lack of balance right now.

Mark Long

That is a great point, and I think you stated well. The way we make our decisions with our partner is it's complex because you first have to think about your technology capability, when you're going to be able to ramp a given node, you have to make decisions. It's a little more complicated in terms of how you get an economic crossover. So you have to make decisions about what's your mix of die types would be and based on all of that you have to decide when the next node is going to be economically viable versus the parameters.

Now one of the things that created some confusion when we did the SanDisk deal was SanDisk with TMC had decided the right crossover point was not 48 layers because of the leadership they had from a cost standpoint in 2D NAND at 15 nanometers. So they had always said 64 layers was where the economic viability of the crossover was. And that has been borne out as exactly what we expected and thankfully the technology teams did a fantastic job of achieving that.

So when we make our capital allocation decisions how much new capacity and it really for us it's not Greenfield capacity at this point it's conversion capacity which also is more economical than building a completely new fab. So we look at when the right crossover point is for the node and then how quickly we want to do the conversions and that will be something that we can modulate. It does have some lead time and it does have some operational implications.

So that's what gives you a little more complexity and of course we spend time thinking about what we think the overall environment will be, what the demand environment will be and try to gauge that and build in some flexibility. But we've been very happy with the returns we've been able to generate from our capital deployment in NAND. SanDisk did a very good job of finding the right crossover points and maintaining that technology leadership in the past and if we can do that going into the future, we think this is a fantastic business.

Jim Suva

There is a question in the first row, first and the second row immediately after.

Unidentified Company Representative

Mark, when I do a calculation of some of the parts value of your company and I apply Seagate's market cap enterprise value and the price to being an Apple and Seagate paid for the other half of the joint venture and maybe add a little for your royalty stream, I kind of like the $100 a share. Is that calculation relevant and does it all inform your buyback activity?

Mark Long

So that’s a very good framing. And since the price hasn't moved up that high yet, based on my opening, we're going to have to continue to reinforce that story, but when we do our intrinsic value analysis, we do it all the different ways including some of the parts and we do get much higher numbers than the current equity value.

And we do see that there are there's just a fantastic runway ahead of us as long as we're executing on what I talked about earlier. So we have been more indexed to buybacks this year because of that very fact and we will continue to focus on buybacks as a way to take advantage of that opportunity for as long as it persists. But I think your underlying logic is sound from our perspective.

Jim Suva

There's a question I think in the second row.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I just had one followup on the CapEx, big picture in the NAND, do you see capital intensity rising over time and how do you think about it on the CapEx cost at a point of the growth for instance?

Mark Long

So two things, one 3NAND is more capital intensive than 2D NAND have been. That was expected. I think it was even a little more capital intensive than people had originally forecast. We have to find ways to improve that together with our capital equipment partners and we're very focused on that.

The second is that our expectations in terms of our ability to deploy cash CapEx certainly for the next year but even kind of beyond that horizon are still within our long-term model of on a total company is 6% to 8% but on a NAND basis it's 8% to 10%. We said in our recent 10-K that we expect to deploy a $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion of cash CapEx this fiscal year.

So while it is more capital intensive, while we do have to be very judicious in terms of making those capital deployment decisions, our model anticipates that and we're managing accordingly, but we would like to see more efficiency out of the capital over time. But some of this was a function of there are just some fundamental changes to how you produce the underlying wafers in 3D NAND versus 2D NAND.

So the growing importance of the edge technology versus litho [ph] which was the primary bottleneck that you designed around in 2D, that transition, the teams had to work through that and we had to get a better understanding of what the process flow would be. And we feel very good about our ability to continue scaling, but we are focused on the efficiency of the capital that we're putting into the fabs.

Jim Suva

Mark, we are wrapping up now and in order to do so, I'd like you to think about the huge audience here. A couple of key points while your stock has been under pressure about why they should leave this meeting with more confidence about why they should be shareholders currently or buying Western Digital stocks or a couple of key points in as we conclude this meeting?

Mark Long

Sure, that would be great. And I think, so from a near-term standpoint, I think one of the most compelling arguments was made by one of our participants and I concur, I do think that from a variety of valuation perspectives you can get to substantially higher values for the equity than the market price reflects and as a result we are engaging in more aggressive buybacks. But I think those are sort of near term dynamics as are the pricing dynamics of NAND which we talked a little bit about. And we are very focused on navigating these near-term dynamics well doing all the things we can to optimize within this environment. But most importantly, we are positioning ourselves to come out of the downturn in a stronger position and we have a management team that has done this together for a long time.

We've created a lot of value and we've seen this kind of volatility before and we know how to work through it and create long-term value and this goes back pre-dates this management team. Western Digital has done this for 17 plus years and the current management team is very focused on technology leadership, productization, innovation and execution. And when we say we're going to do something, we pride ourselves on being able to do it. So that's why you should invest in Western Digital.

Jim Suva

With that, I'd like to thank Mark Long, the Chief Financial Officer of Western Digital for his great comments today.

Mark Long

Thank you.

