Defense/Aerospace ETF ITA Continues Flying High

The top three holdings are Boeing, United Technology and Lockheed Martin. Boeing has contributed over 187 basis points to ITA's overall return in 2018.

The defense and aerospace industry continues to benefit from a rising defense budget and the iShares ETF provides broad exposure to the sector.

Defense/Aerospace ETF in Focus

The iShares Defense and Aerospace ETF (ITA) holds 38 companies exposed to the commercial/military aircraft, component suppliers and military contracting market segments. The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 by 2% this year and is being driven by the top three weighted companies in the fund, which are Boeing (BA), United Technology (UTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) with portfolio weightings of 10.41%, 7.98% and 6.85% respectively.

The ETF holdings are benefiting from the expansion of the 2019 defense budget to $717 billion and increased spending across the board for defense players. The defense sector is relatively isolated to China tariffs and has been a safe haven trade, as emerging and developed markets enter bear markets around the world. The sector remains a strong investment candidate, as shareholders can benefit from concentration of holdings (38 stocks) and rising earnings estimates across the industry.

The commercial aircraft segment is stronger than ever and Boeing is up 19% on the year. Boeing is the biggest portfolio holding comprising 10.41% of the total ETF. Boeing's stock performance can be attributed to record commercial aircraft orders and increasing backlog to $488 billion. The concentration of holdings in Boeing should benefit the ETF, as I believe the stock is undervalued by 21% at current levels.

The expense ratio is relatively cheap for a sector-specific fund charging only 43 basis points with high liquidity. If you are looking to invest in the defense or aerospace sector and you do not have confidence in a specific name, this is the best way to invest sector-wide.

The fund is up 11.2% year to date and 5.35% of positive return can be attributed to Boeing 1.87%, Axon (AAXN) 1.15%, TransDigm Group (TDG) .83%, Heico (HEI.A) .77% and Textron (TXT) .73%. Axxon is up significantly this year, as the company formerly known as Taser International continues to reinvent itself as a subscription-based software company in lieu of a traditional hardware company. ITA's Axon holdings were relatively small and only valued at 1.68% of overall fund holdings; however, the stock performance of 159% return YTD has pushed ITA up 1.15% this year.

The valuation across the defense sector is approaching record levels and being supported by the all-time highs in the S&P 500. The price to earnings ratio for the fund is 28.8 times and slightly higher than the P/E ratios of industry leaders Lockheed, Boeing and United Technology with 21, 24.1 and 18.3 times respectively. I have been using a 21 times forward multiple to value companies across the defense sector and think this multiple is more in line with the revenue growth potentials of ~3 - 5% for the largest companies across the industry.

When using the price to earnings multiple to value a company, investors tend to bid up the share price in an effort to reflect forward earnings potential. The company-specific P/E overshoots an industry average and has a tendency to contract due to increasing earnings per share (which lowers the P/E ratio) or a falling stock price to match new market expectations. It appears the defense multiple will contract towards my 21 times forward earnings estimate because of continuing increases in earnings per share for most companies in the industry.

Another positive to owning this fund is the income component with a 0.88% distribution yield. This yield will likely rise as the industry continues to raise dividends and repurchase common stock. The top 5 holdings have increased their annual dividends every year for the last 5 years and remain committed to returning record free cash flows to shareholders. This adds to the total return of owning defense and aerospace companies.

Aerial Refueling Programs

Looking toward company-specific news, Boeing was awarded a contract to produce unmanned aerial refueling drones with their MQ-25 program. This aircraft fills a gap for the US air force by being able to launch from an aircraft carrier and not requiring a multiple person crew.

The initial contract was valued at $805 million and is expected to be procured under an accelerated acquisition program with the department of defense and would see the program achieve initial operating capability "IOC" sooner than under older acquisition methods (estimated IOC is 2024). The speedy acquisition process puts two performance parameters on the program and is estimated to save 5-6 years to IOC. The lifetime value of the contract could reach $13 billion and is material to Boeing's overall defense strategy.

The defense industry is making the transition to the unmanned planes and will likely design and develop additional programs not requiring pilots. The pilot is the weakest link in the fighter jet because of the physical limitations of the human body and the exertion of extreme G-forces in a dogfight environment.

The MQ-25 program is critical to the success of Lockheed's F-35 program because it has a limited range with no variant of the jet capable of traveling past 1200 nautical miles while maintaining stealth capabilities. The smaller profile of the MQ-25 would also help the F-35 program maintain stealth capabilities better than a traditional refueling aircraft such as the KC-46.

The KC-46 program is beginning to ramp and the company is expected to deliver 18 aircraft by the end of the year valued at $4.9 billion. If all options are exercised, the company will win a lifetime contract valued at $30 billion. The critical flaw to this program is the plane is large and easily detectable on enemy radar systems (Based on a commercial 767 airframe) and it needs to be launched from traditional ground airbases.

The KC-46 would render the F-35's stealth capabilities inoperable if it was required to fly close to enemy airspace. America's top two adversaries China and Russia have advanced air defense systems capable of targeting refueling planes and the MQ-25's smaller profile provides better stealth capability than the KC-46.

T-X Trainer Program

A Boeing and SAAB consortium is competing against a Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) KAI "Korean Airspace Industries" partnership to win the $16 billion 5th generation Air Force trainer contract. An Italian aerospace company named Leonardo is making a bid for the trainer contract, but the market consensus is they are not likely to win the contract. Lockheed looks like the front-runner with their T-50A platform being an established airframe capable of integrating modern avionics to train F-35 and F-18 pilots.

The plane has 150,000 flight hours backing it and is the least risky airframe to select. The Boeing/SAAB T-X trainer is a new airframe designed for module component replacement. The program is extremely important for Boeing's defense segment because it is likely one of last fixed wing contracts that will be awarded for a plane with a pilot requirement.

The contract is not expected to be awarded until the beginning of next year and some media sources are speculating the Air Force will announce the contract award within the next few weeks at the Air Force annual conference held from September 17-19th. This award of this contract will likely add to Lockheed's continued dominance in fixed wing or provide Boeing's defense unit a needed boost to sustain their St. Louis aeronautics manufacturing line.

How To Play The ETF With Options

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

Sell Short the $200 strike put option for $165 premium with an expiration of October 19th.

The ITA ETF is approaching all-time highs and this strategy provides investors a unique way to lower their cost basis while outright owning long shares. I believe investors could benefit from selling shares and locking in profits, while utilizing a cash secured put option selling strategy to collect premium and wait to acquire shares at lower levels.

The purpose of this trade is to acquire 100 shares of ITA with a cost basis of $198.35. This ETF is approaching all-time highs and you use this strategy in tandem with outright share purchases, you are allowing yourself to profit while holding cash to acquire at lower levels. If you get assigned the shares, your cost basis will be $198.35, which is a 4.6% discount to purchasing shares at the current price of $208.11.

As time passes, theta or time decay will erode the value of the put option and you make money by sitting idle to acquire shares cheaper than current share levels. The probability the stock price will be below the $200 strike by October 19th expiration is 26.93%. The options pricing model implies this trade has a ~74%+ probability to expire worthless and the option trader collect the full $165 premium. The premium may not seem significant. However, if the contract is held to expiration (44 days), the annualized rate of return is 6.8% on the premium ($165) collected against the cash secured ($20,000).

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

