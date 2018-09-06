The Case For And Against Fossil

But things have cooled off in the past month, and shares are down > 20% since FOSL reported Q2 results at the beginning of August.

Fossil (FOSL) was the single best performing stock in the S&P 500 during the first half of 2018, advancing more than 200% compared to 2% for the index SPY. The stock lost 70% of its value last year as a result of the continued shift away from traditional watches towards smartwatches and fitness trackers (“connected watches”), but the business looks to have stabilized somewhat over the past few quarters, and investors have been quick to jump on board.

Figure 1: Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

Often times, these momentum stocks rise too far too fast, as the buying that fuels them is driven predominately by a herd mentality rather than fundamental analysis. And, this appears to have been the case with FOSL: since the company reported a weaker-than-expected outlook at the beginning of August the hysteria has cooled off a bit, and shares are down more than 20% in the past month.

The question now is whether this presents a buying opportunity or if investors should stay away. This article will examine the case for and against and investment in Fossil.

The Case For Fossil

The main case for FOSL is that the stock is still very cheap compared to historical standards and relative to competitors. FOSL currently trades at a P/CF of just 5x compared to an average of ~15x between 2008 and 2014 and a multiple of 14.4x for Movado (MOV). Granted, a lower valuation compared to historical levels is warranted, given the massive industry shifts that have taken place over the past few years (from traditional retail to e-commerce and from traditional watches to connected watches), but this kind of valuation provides some margin of safety and means that management doesn’t have to execute the turnaround perfectly in order for investors to profit.

Management has demonstrated solid progress on its initiatives in recent quarters (operating costs fell $27M in Q2 thanks to cost cuts and unprofitable store closures), but there’s still a lot of room to cut costs further (management talks about its cost improvement initiatives here). FOSL’s FCF conversion rate has improved significantly in the last twelve months, but it’s still running about 200-300 bps points below FOSL’s normalized levels and compared to what competitors MOV and Swatch (OTCPK:SWGAY) typically generate. Thus, FOSL is an intriguing margin upside play, and, because Fossil’s margins are so thin (TTM operating margin is < 3%), it’s not going to take a huge change in margins to drive a much bigger increase in EPS. Management is guiding for an operating margin in the 1-3% range this year, so even hitting the midpoint of this range would virtually double the company’s operating margin compared to last year (1.11%).

Perhaps, the most encouraging thing for longs, though, is that connected watch sales and e-commerce sales (the two areas that are fundamental for sustainable growth) continue to impress. In the latest quarter, sales of connected watches increased 91% y/y, while e-commerce sales grew 25%. This was enough to keep growth in the watch portfolio (which accounts for more 80% of FOSL’s revenue) positive despite the continued decline in traditional watches. FOSL’s Q2 revenue decline stemmed from weakness in the leather and jewelry segments (a relatively small part of the business), not the core segment.

The Case Against Fossil

FOSL’s business may have stabilized, but it’s not clear yet whether the turnaround has real staying power. It’s one thing to show quick improvements after several years of weakness, and quite another thing to transform the business and create sustainable growth in an industry that has undergone fundamental changes.

Already, there are signs that the market got ahead of itself and jumped too quickly on the turnaround story. Global retail comps were flat in the second quarter, and if it weren’t for a weaker dollar, revenues would have fallen 6% in Q2. Sales in all product categories (including watches) were negative on a constant currency basis, and once again, the company relied on promotional activity to boost sales. Revenues did grow 5% in Asia (and this is still a big growth opportunity for FOSL), but FOSL’s two largest markets were negative (Americas region fell 3%, Europe fell 15%). If you contrast this with Movado, who grew revenues 10.5% on a constant currency basis in Q2, the performance looks even worse.

For FY18, management expects sales to fall 6-10%. If you take into account the impact of business exits and currency, this implies an organic revenue decline of 1-5%, compared to the double-digit organic growth that MOV is expecting to generate this year. When you look at things from this perspective, it may not be so reasonable to expect that FOSL’s margins will converge with MOV’s anytime soon. This is a capital-intensive business, so growth and fixed cost leverage play important roles when it comes to margin expansion. If FOSL continues to struggle with organic growth or keeps having to use promotions, margin upside will be limited and a return to “normalized” valuations will be unlikely.

Conclusion

FOSL’s stock price reversal has been an amazing story so far this year, and there are strong cases to be made both for and against an investment at the current valuation. If you trust that management has righted the ship and that the recent growth trends in connected watches and e-commerce are sustainable, then FOSL looks like a good pick. Otherwise, it would be smart to hold off: there’s a lot of optimism embedded in the current valuation, and shares could go a lot lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.