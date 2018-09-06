Is The Market Ignoring Alibaba's Growth Cannons?

Alibaba remains one of the best Chinese picks, maybe I'll add it to my ultra-long-term wallet.

Executive summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Chinese multinational specialized in the e-commerce, retail, Internet, AI. The company is a technology conglomerate founded in 1999 that provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer and business-to-business sales services via web portals, as well as electronic payment services, shopping search engines, and cloud computing services. We could say Alibaba has become a spindle of the Chinese economy and outside. Throughout this article, I'd like to emphasize the main opportunities and risks, whlist I'd like to highlight how the market is currently pricing in these factors.

Track record

Below you can find the latest financial results. The main conclusion is that Alibaba's impressive growth hasn't stopped yet.

Fiscal year Revenue Net Income Free cash flow 2014 8.5B USD 3.8B USD 3.5B USD 2015 12.2B USD 3.9B USD 5.3B USD 2016 15.5B USD 11.0B USD 7.1B USD 2017 23.0B USD 6.3B USD 9.1B USD 2018 39.6B USD 10.1B USD 15.1B USD

Source: financial results of the Group

In the tech world, impressive growth rates are difficult to maintain. As a result, the fear of investors about lower growth has been justified for a long time. Though, the Chinese commerce giant has managed to accelerate revenue growth to a high 61% level.

The critical plan to maintain that great growth includes investments in cloud, media, and entertainment which will fuel further growth. As a result, cash flows are expected to grow temporarily less rapid than the turnover. The market has already anticipated on this, resulting in a cheaper valuation.

Source: business insider

Source: business insider

Financial highlights of Q1 for the fiscal year 2019

Overall performance sounds robust

Alibaba's robust growth continued as total revenue grew by 61% YoY and an impressive 61% growth for its core e-commerce activities. Besides the Like-for-like growth, there was an additional contribution from the consolidation of Cainiao Network and Ele.me. Total monthly users came in at 634M. Aliyun, the cloud computing division, delivered a massive 93% increase. These figures resulted in a robust free cash flow of 4.0B USD, while the EBITA-margin hit 47%, which was a relief as there were concerns about Alibaba's sustainable profitability. It facilitated that Alibaba was able to reduce the cost basis. General & Administrative Expenses declined from 5% of total revenues to 3%; Sales & Marketing Expenses decreased from 11% of total revenues to 8%; Product & Development Costs came in at 6% of total revenues versus 7% in the prior quarter.

As earlier stated the sales growth of 61% was a positive surprise, certainly after disappointing results from JD.com and Tencent. In the e-commerce segment, sales increased by more than 60% and the cloud services almost doubled. In digital media and entertainment (including the video service Youku Tudou), sales grew 46%. Alibaba continued to invest in logistics, physical stores. The group is also going to merge two subsidiaries, who deliver online cooking. Together with Softbank, there will be an investment of 3B USD in this new group.

Cash flows remain impressive

Cash flows continued to strengthen, whilst Alibaba took the opportunity to ramp up digital investments.

Source: company presentation

The decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments during the first quarter was primarily due to investments in Ele.me and ZTO Express. These factors were partially offset by free cash flow generated from operations.

Below you get more insight into how CapEx (licenses, intellectual property) have evolved during the last three quarters.

Fiscal quarter Total non-real estate CapEx including acquisitions Percentage of revenues the third quarter of 2018 0.5B USD 6% the fourth quarter of 2018 1.0B USD 9% the first quarter of 2019 1.6B USD 12%

Source: company report, author's interpretations

One is critical of Alibaba's margin evolution, which is quite understandable as the non-core businesses have rapid revenue growth but negative margins. Nevertheless, this diversification (e.g. Youku, the Chinese YouTube) will lead to higher margins over time as Alibaba will rope in market share and increase break-even levels.

Source: company PowerPoint presentation

The 47% EBITA margin of the core commerce business was impacted by the consolidation of Cainiao and Ele.me. Excluding these effects, EBITA margin would have been 62%.

Growth cannons

In this section, I'll provide you with information about Alibaba's growth cannons, which I believe will deliver a sustainable market share.

Tmall continued to gain market share and expanded Alibaba's B2C market leadership. Excluding unpaid orders, physical goods GMV grew by 34 % YoY. Strong growth was driven by continued increases in conversion rates and average consumer spending with a strong performance from FMCG, consumer electronics, apparel and home goods categories.

Hema, Alibaba's proprietary grocery retail format, continues to expand its store network, introduce new initiatives to enhance consumer experience and enable its retail partners to accelerate their digital transformation.

Alibaba Group’s cooperation with Sun Art (an approximately 31% effective equity interest) continues to deepen as Sun Art stores adopt Hema’s technologies and services including on-demand delivery, joint procurement and supply chain management of fresh food offerings.

Earlier this year, Alibaba completed the acquisition of Ele.me, one of the leading online food delivery platforms in China. Alibaba's plan is to aggressively invest in these accretive businesses to gain market share and execute deep integration into the ecosystem of Alibaba service offerings.

In July 2018, the Chinese e-commerce giant announced its agreement to invest 1.46B USD to acquire a 6.62% equity stake in Focus Media operating the largest advertising screens network in Chin.

Alipay (an Ant Financial segment) is on track to be worth over 150B USD. An IPO would unlock significant shareholder value. Alipay's penetration rate remains very high with a Chinese market share above 50%, whilst there are growth opportunities in India.

In the graphic below, it is indicated that the Chinese e-commerce market (Alibaba's most important market by far) continue to grow rapidly. Above all, growth rates will accelerate over time. The combination of media, cloud computing and payment systems will generate more information about consumer spending behavior to which Alibaba can effectively respond.

Source: Grandview research

Risks

Alibaba's major Chinese competitors are Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (JD). It is necessary to get more insight into how these companies are trying to take a piece of Alibaba's growth pie.

Tencent has already launched a similar mobile payment app like Alibaba. The overall conclusion: Tencent has been able to gain market share at a blistering pace. Now, both giants are 'in balance' and are ruling over the Chinese mobile payment market.

Source: ASEAN Today

Source: Jing Daily

However, it doesn't stop there. With nearly a billion monthly users, Tencent's WeChat is the undisputed market leader in social media. The chat program has become a platform that covers just about every aspect of the internet (games, e-commerce, video ...). Sina's Weibo has also become much more than a 'Chinese Twitter'. Thanks to the collaboration with Alibaba, which took an interest of 31.5%, Weibo is the only major competitor of WeChat. Weibo also offers live video streaming where some internet stars receive 80 to 90 million visitors. Weibo was also integrated into Alibaba's payment and e-commerce platforms. Nevertheless, Tencent is facing slower-than-anticipated revenue growth.

JD.com stays one of the greatest competitors for Alibaba. Nevertheless, it seems the second biggest Chinese e-commerce player is a bit running out of steam. The Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is facing increasing competition. The company accused Alibaba of unfair competition, but it is also clear that the company is losing market share to smaller competitors using new sales techniques. In the second quarter, the turnover of JD.com grew by 31% and on a net basis the loss turned out to be a lot higher than expected. For the third quarter, sales growth of 25 to 30% is forecast, which is also below expectations. JD.com hopes to increase profitability with a reorganization, whereby the warehouses and stock management are placed in a separate unit.

Another big risk for Alibaba is the current high valuation. If growth starts to weaken, this may lead to a revaluation of the share. I expect this situation to be temporary as long-term growth remains robust leading to decreased multiples.

Calculated fair value: appealing long-term upside potential

I've calculated 3 DCF scenarios, each one with a different safety margin. For the FY 2019, I'm forecasting a FCF of 16B USD, which is an achievable figure. I've split my sections into a conservative scenario, a basic scenario and an optimistic scenario. Below you can find the analyst expectations. Note most of Alibaba's following analysts are predicting higher EBIT margins and net margins.

Source: gurufocus

Conservative scenario

In this case, I'm using a WACC of 6% (a 16.6 multiple which is really reasonable as most tech stocks have never been trading at these valuations), no endless growth rate and a C.A.G.R. of 10.13%. This is a DCF with a significant safety margin as I'm suggesting growth rates will be softer than expected. The fair value amounts to 624B USD, including the net cash position of around 8B USD, thereby, resulting in an attractive upside potential of nearly 34%.

Source: author's calculations

Basic scenario

Based on my basic scenario, a C.A.G.R. of 15.05% is more likely in order to receive a tremendous FCF Yield combined with enough safety margin (Alibaba has been growing at a faster pace than 15.05% per year). In this case, Alibaba's fair value amounts to 918B USD, indicating a 97.7% upside potential in the long-term.

Source: author's calculations

Optimistic scenario

Implementing a C.A.G.R. of 18.59% would result in a fair value of 1,189B USD. As a result, the share of growing future cash flows is impressively high (69% of the total fair value amount).

Source: author's calculations

Conclusion

The last scenario I have cited, is, of course, unthinkable to happen within the next 2-3 years, however, in the long-term, it is a realistic scenario. Alibaba's engine has started since its IPO and growth seems to be unstoppable. The Chinese e-commerce giant is shifting to other booming businesses like cloud computing and media. Note that these new segments now have a negative contribution to the overall free cash flows.

At the current share price levels, Alibaba seems to be expensive, however, I've already indicated a high C.A.G.R. will lead to a more acceptable valuation over time. That's the main factor: compared to for instance Amazon (AZMN), Alibaba has already succeeded in generating high free cash flow margins, whilst Amazon is trading at higher multiples. Alibaba deserves a much higher valuation as it is capable to grow faster than its competitors. Hopefully, Alibaba will get more exposure to the American investment market in order to spend its free cash flows wisely. My overall conclusion is that Alibaba is one of the best ultra-long-term stocks in the tech industry and the Chinese e-commerce giant is on track to become a one-trillion dollar company. As a result, I may add Alibaba to my non-dividend paying buy-and-hold wallet.

