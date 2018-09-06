Alibaba: Fully Irrational

From time to time, the investment community gives in to its animal spirits. Its analysis of a company leaves the rational playing field, and common sense is overtaken by fear. Investors should capitalize on Alibaba (BABA), as its valuation trades at a bargain price.

Fear of the Tape

Any stock market student will know that from time to time the market becomes highly irrational, both on the upside (dot-com bubble) and on the downside (2008). In hindsight, investors often proclaim that given the chance they would recognize the correct course of action. For example, looking back at the financial crisis of 2008 (just 10 years ago), and one did not need to perfectly time one's entry to the absolute trough of 2009, any point in the second half of 2008 would leave investors nicely satisfied within 2-3 years - once sanity returned and the waters calmed.

I'm in no way claiming that investing in Alibaba today is akin to investing in the gut-wrenching market of 2008. That was an extreme and rare occurrence, unlikely to be repeated again anytime soon. However, it's quite evident, that Alibaba's fundamentals continue to go from strength to strength, yet investors are exiting the stock at a moment when they should remain calm, rational and fully appreciate the bargain valuation being offered to them. Exiting Alibaba now is essentially a buy high and sell low strategy.

Recent Developments

Alibaba released its Q1 2019 results at the end of August. Alibaba's results highlighted the phenomenal pace of growth Alibaba continues to deliver. With its top line delivering 64% YoY growth to $12.2 billion. Excluding the one-time stock-based compensation and its bottom line increased by 33% YoY.

Next, Vice Chairman Tsai used Alibaba's earnings call to assuage investors with regards to trade tensions. Highlighting how Alibaba continues to have plenty of opportunities to grow, that if U.S. goods become prohibitively expensive, that consumers would simply shift to buying the same goods from other markets (domestic or international).

Moreover, Tsai explained how Alibaba continues to have the same vision it used to get to where it is today, and how Alibaba's foresight to invest in technology continues to pay dividends as Alibaba shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, it's quite the opposite: Alibaba continues to deepen its moat and grow market share. Tsai continued to explain how its investments in Ele.me increase the stickiness of its platform. Additionally, how ZTO Express will be pivotal in improving Alibaba's global logistics network.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com (*Price/Cash Flow uses 3-year average)

Realistically, Microsoft (MSFT) is not a direct competitor to Alibaba in the strict sense. However, both companies are growing their cloud operations at a rapid clip. Furthermore, debatably, part of the reason why Microsoft has seen the multiples investors are willing to pay for its stock increase mostly comes down to its cloud potential.

Next, while the table above shows Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) price/cash flow ratio, one should bear in mind that a large portion of Amazon's cash flows end up being plowed back into its business for either growth or capital leasing costs or a myriad of other cash burning activities. Amazon barely generates any free cash flow in spite of trading for approximately $1T.

Alibaba, on the other hand, trades for less than half the market cap of Amazon. Its free cash flows are much cleaner, even if we consider its acquisitions of equity investees ($8.6 billion in FY 2017) as a necessary and recurring source of investment to support its explosive top-line growth.

Takeaway

As Charlie Munger has said:

[...] you can argue that if you're not willing to react with equanimity to a market price decline of 50% two or three times a century you're not fit to be a common shareholder and you deserve the mediocre result you're going to get compared to the people who do have the temperament, who can be more philosophical about these market fluctuations.

In a final effort to drive home my point, I am in no way saying that because one invests today, tomorrow Alibaba's shares will soar. Not at all. In fact, given the stock's momentum, it is more likely than not for Alibaba to continue to fall in price. But this is not how the investing game is played.

Trying to market time an investment builds the wrong sort of temperament from the investor - the investor comes to expect short-term gains, which is a fool's errand. Investors are much better served by trying to increase the length of time in the market, rather than market timing.

