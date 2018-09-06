Why Are The Banks Long Gold And Silver Futures?

"The banks are very net long gold and silver futures. To the extent that banks can peer at what's going on behind the proverbial 'curtain,' they must see something that has inspired them to take long position in the precious metals."

Gold is behaving the same way it was behaving in the months leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. Emerging markets are melting down and transmitting a financial and economic virus that infects the entire world. The coming financial collapse will be magnified by the enormous amount of visible and hidden debt, the worst perpetrator of which is the United States.

Elijah Johnson invited me onto his Silver Doctors podcast to discuss the bullish set-up for gold and silver, along with the underlying factors that will lead to problems, which have motivated the banks to go long gold and silver: