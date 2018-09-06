Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Presents At Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference Call September 6, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Dave Zinsner - CFO

Sanjay Mehrotra - President and CEO

Analysts

Christopher Danely - Citigroup

Christopher Danely

Everyone, I'm Chris Danely; I'm the analyst here at Citigroup. I have not made the statements since 1995. Next up is the most profitable company in semis, Micron. I guess now we know why Dave left ADI, those 45% operating margins were too low, he had to go for 50%.

Dave Zinsner

Went up for 500 basis points.

Christopher Danely

Anyway, it's our pleasure to have Dave Zinsner, the CFO; and Farhan Ahmad, the brand-new grand PUBA of Micron Investor Relations. I think he's going to read the Safe Harbor and then we'll jump right into Q&A.

Dave Zinsner

Okay, I'll do the Safe Harbor. I know it I think by-heart. I would say we will be making, at some points, forward-looking statements, probably some of which we won't be making that you want to hear, and so you're encouraged to go to the SEC filings to look at all the risks and uncertainties that may affect those forward-looking statements dramatically.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Danely

Yes. Since we're a little tardy, I'll open it up to the audience or else, I can just jump on. If anybody has any burning questions, please raise your hand since we're a packed house. Otherwise, okay, cool. I'll start it on. So, let's just talk about you've been there for all of nine months, I guess?

Dave Zinsner

Not even, seven months I think.

Christopher Danely

Seven months, so just kind of what are you bringing to the table? What's changing? May be feel free to comment on what Sanjay is doing is well and then we'll take it to the nitty-gritty.

Dave Zinsner

Okay. Let me start with Sanjay because Sanjay and what I feel like he brings is what kind of encouraged me more than anything to come to Micron. So, I think if you followed Micron for a long-enough period, there had been periods of great success and periods of struggle. And while the market has played certainly a big role in that, I feel like execution was really -- execution and really a focus on technology advancement really had been one of the bigger challenges for Micron.

And then so when there were periods of weakness, you really saw that impact, the profile and financials of the company. I can tell you that just coming in, in these first six or seven months has really been impressive. I think what Sanjay has brought and he's obviously brought a team with him and their real focus in terms of operational excellence.

We measure everything and we look for improvements in every corner of the company. And I think that that's probably one of the things that's may be not as well understood by the investment community, how much we've improved. We still have a long way to go to really get there, but I think that just the -- structurally the way we look at operations, the way we look at technology improvement is just ahead of anything I've seen and been a part of.

From my perspective, what I bring, I don't know. I think that when I came into ADI, there was just maybe a lot of fat around the edges of that company and so that was really where I focused a lot of my efforts. I don't see that necessarily as being a big challenge at Micron. We're spending south of 10% on OpEx. And, of course, a lot of the cost improvements that come in the factories come from node transition which is just a matter of acceleration.

But I do feel like Micron for a long time has been, in some ways, complex, but in some ways, relatively simple in terms of the amount of products and the way they could manage supply chain and so forth. And I think a lot of that's changing, and we're going to have -- we've been, I mean, more of a product company than we've ever been. Sanjay's put us on the path of being more focused on high value solutions, and so that's a different animal than perhaps the old Micron is used to dealing with.

So, with that comes a lot of things on the financial side that need to be addressed and need to be focused on. So, it's not -- it's in and out without its effort, but I think there's lot of fertile ground to make improvements.

Christopher Danely

Yes. So, let's talk about maybe just dig into the costs. What are you guys estimating for your cost reductions on DRAM and NAND this year?

Dave Zinsner

This year being fiscal 2019, is that what you mean?

Christopher Danely

Sure, yes.

Dave Zinsner

So--

Christopher Danely

Year-over-year you want to talk about.

Dave Zinsner

Yes. So, we haven't really disclosed specifically what we think cost down will be. But I guess what I can tell you is what we have talked about is what the latest node will drive in terms of cost improvements. So, on 2X or 1X--

Christopher Danely

2X is --

Dave Zinsner

1x relative to 20-nanometer as we said that we would see about a 20% cost down. And, of course, we expect 1X to hit crossover sometime in the back half of calendar year 2018.

As it relates to NAND, we talked about on the earnings call that we did achieve crossover on our 64-layer in the month of May actually and so that will be ramping. And over the course of this year, that cost down is in the kind of 30% ZIP Code. So, pretty good cost improvements coming on both NAND and DRAM on the leading edge for us and that's just -- obviously that's going to be helpful.

Christopher Danely

Yes. And do you expect that to be in a similar range for future nodes? Or do you think that that is a little bit better or a little bit -- or could you do better in terms of going forward?

Dave Zinsner

Well, we haven't talked about it and so let me leave that to later earnings calls to have more granularity. But I would say that, clearly, moving down the lithography curve, moving towards the next generation as quickly as possible is important. Let's put it that way in terms of improving our cost position relative to our competitors.

Christopher Danely

Yes. So, you've definitely improved the cost position. Let's talk about market position. I think on the most recent conference call, you guys said you were on track to outgrow the market in NAND. Would that be a continued goal for next year as well?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, I mean, I think that -- this is probably not completely addressing your question. But I think where we really want to focus in terms of improving our market position is in the high value solution part of the NAND space. It's in SSDs. It's in multichip products.

I think you saw in the third quarter, our margins improved in NAND. In fact, may be counterintuitively, you saw ASPs actually increase in NAND. And that's all driven off of just trying to continually gain a better position as it relates to that particular part of the NAND space.

Christopher Danely

And then how about for next year or at least going forward, would your plan be to continue to gain share via the -- move into the higher value-added products?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, so I mean, on the -- in total NANDs, I don't know what the share gains will look like. Clearly, in that specific sub-segment of NAND, we definitely want to gain share. Now does it happen every quarter? I don't know. There will probably be quarters where it's particularly strong. But clearly, we're making investments in that -- in those specific areas.

And clearly, we're trying to drive penetration at the customer level. We're underrepresented there right now quite honestly. We should be a bigger player in that space. So, that's going to be a primary focus for next year.

Christopher Danely

And then maybe talk about DRAM in the same light as well?

Dave Zinsner

So, DRAM, I think we kind of like the way our mix of business looks quite honestly. As you know and probably widely reported, cloud is driving a lot of growth there. And that's definitely a focus area of ours. I think our engagement at the customer level has been strengthened quite a bit over the last few years and particularly since Sanjay's gotten here. So, that -- I think that's clearly going to be a focus.

On the mobile side, most of you know that the mobile end unit level hasn't been a big driver of growth. But DRAM penetration, the increase of the BOM in the mobile space, has driven growth. And our expectation is that's a longer-term trend for the business.

Something that maybe doesn't get a lot of attention is we have this whole set of products that go into the automotive space, in the industrial space, in IoT space. Actually, in some ways, it has a little bit of an analog-like characteristic to it and longer lifecycles, more stability around pricing, better visibility into the future. And so that's clearly going to be a focused of ours.

We just talked about, last week; we're putting more capital investment in the fab that really drives most of that business, because we do think that autonomous driving is going to drive a lot of content. IoT is going to drive a lot of content, so that's clearly going to be another area for us.

Christopher Danely

Maybe let's just run through the demand trends because there's been a lot of questions I've been getting. We'll start with server, one of the biggest, if not the biggest, for you guys. Have you seen an acceleration in bit growth in server this year? Would you say it's more of a content change or a unit change?

Dave Zinsner

Including cloud and all that?

Christopher Danely

Yes.

Dave Zinsner

Yes, I think I don't know whether it's an acceleration, but it's -- there's tons of capital investment going into that space. I think that that continues. We had a figure in the Analyst Day. I got Farhan in here to keep me honest on the math. But I want to say it was like a $50 billion level capital spend, going $100 billion capital spend or something over the next few years. And I think there's nothing to indicate that that isn't the way things are going to go.

As we talk to customers and as we understand their end customers and their demand to push and drive more activity to the cloud, it doesn't seem like it's going to abate anytime soon.

Christopher Danely

Yes. And then so reality check, I remember talking to you guys in I want to say like March or April or something and sort of the reports out there from the field were the server companies were not getting enough product and lead-times are extending and there are shortages. And then, of course, this being the memory market, two months later, you hear that there's been some cancellations from the server end market. So, were both of those false? I mean, how do you sort of judge the state of your ability to supply the server end market or at least the overall memories market ability to supply the server--

Dave Zinsner

Well, let me -- can we go more -- and this is more longer term. It's not necessarily talking about this quarter or anything, but -- and I'll go more in total on the DRAM space. Our expectation was this business or this market is growing at kind of in this 20% range and that's roughly in line with what demand is growing at.

There have been periods where maybe demands felt like it's a little stronger than 20%, and so there has been a little bit of managing supply, I guess, you'd say. We're also, as it relates to cloud, we're looking to put more of our bits into that space. So, we're doing everything we can to service that -- serve that market. And so I think over the longer term, call it; I think they're relatively in harmony at 20% bit growth in terms of demand.

Christopher Danely

And so your impression, because you've been there for seven or eight months is, is server like, I guess, by far the biggest focus for the company in terms of end markets? Or -- so what I get the most questions on--

Dave Zinsner

-- equally.

Christopher Danely

Exactly.

Dave Zinsner

Yes. No, I think it's a big focus. I wouldn't say it's the only focus, though. I mean, mobile's a good market for us. The automotive and industrial space are good markets for us. Those customers are obviously big customers in the hyperscale side and they clearly demand a lot of attention. There's no doubt about it. But I'm not sure that it's a massively different focus than some of the other markets.

Christopher Danely

Okay. And then shifting gears a little bit, the PC or even lump enterprise. And there's been strong, I guess, four straight quarters or something like that. Is that -- do you guys spend much time on the PC space because it's dwindling as a percentage of your revenue, although it's still over the 20%--

Dave Zinsner

Yes, it's still not insignificant. It's a decent-sized business and actually commence very good margins, so--

Christopher Danely

That's good. We like good margins.

Dave Zinsner

As most of the DRAM market is. But I would say that as we're looking around at where to place the emphasis, it's not a market that has a lot of tailwind to in terms of growth. And so obviously, you kind of move towards where the growth is. But we'll still serve that market for sure. It's got good ROI, good profitability.

Christopher Danely

And is the profitability necessarily higher there than other end markets when you talk about good profitability?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, we haven't talked about it, but I'd say it's good.

Christopher Danely

And with that, I guess, without giving away too much, why would the profitability be better there given it's a lower part of the demand? Is it just a more mature market?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, I didn't say it was better. But I think in the DRAM space, it's -- there's a little less differentiation between the different markets as opposed to on the NAND side. And so you want the DRAM, you've got to take it at the price that it's at.

Christopher Danely

Yes. And then maybe talk about the trends in the handset market at least in the first six or seven months this year. Units may be a little bit disappointing, but if we look at ASPs, it's been a little bit better than expected. So, how has that sort of trended for you?

Dave Zinsner

I think it's a good market and the great thing about this market is that customers do want to put more DRAM into the handsets. Sometimes it's for competitive reasons, sometimes it's for the features that they're putting into their handsets require that level of capability. And our thesis is that even if handset volumes or growth is relatively tepid, that the BOM will be enough of a driver to make that a good market growth.

Christopher Danely

And then longer term, do you guys talk about your sort of your longer term growth expectations for the three various end markets?

Dave Zinsner

Did we say in the Analyst Day, Sanjay?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, roughly we have said that overall growth for the market at 20% for DRAM, 40% for NAND. And within that mobile kind of going in line with that and then the hyperscale and some of the areas like autos, we have clearly identified faster growing. So, then you're going to say like what's left and maybe that's growing still.

Christopher Danely

Great. And then the other side of that would be inventory. What do you think of the inventory levels out there? And how do you guys kind of maintain or at least take the temperature of what inventory is and trying to make sure it doesn't get too high?

Dave Zinsner

Yes. Well, this is no different than any other of the semiconductor businesses. It's hard to tell customers they can't get something if it's available. I think the best thing we can do is have some longer term sense of what we think growth rates in both DRAM and NAND are going to be and plan our capital investments and our infrastructure build-outs in a manner that kind of supports that.

And of course, over time, we have -- we may have to course correct what we think those rates are and we will and that -- I think that generally kind of keeps things generally in line.

The -- I'm sure when there is scarcity, some customers want to try to build up inventory. Having said that, when there's scarcity, there's -- it's challenging to do that. So, I don't know what the inventory levels are customers per se. They tell us kind of what they want us to believe probably in terms of negotiations.

Christopher Danely

But we never lie to you, guys, right? Never.

Dave Zinsner

Sure. They're not exactly honest about that. But we'll see how it goes. I'm not sure inventory levels ends up being a big story over time, though.

Christopher Danely

If you had to estimate any one area where the customers are still like beating down your door, the voicemails full or one area where you're concerned, are there areas like that? Or do you think that it looks fairly even out there amongst the three big end markets?

Dave Zinsner

Well, I got to be careful because we're in kind of quiet period. So, we're going to be quiet talking about much of the inventory. So, let me avoid that one if you don't mind, Chris.

Christopher Danely

No problem. Hitting back to a much easier question. Something you mentioned earlier that popped up on the quarter was the NAND pricing and how well it did despite what's going on with the markets. So, maybe talk about what sort of you think about Micron drove that? And can we expect that going forward?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, maybe from time to time. So, in general, NAND pricing did decline in the third quarter. And I think we said it was -- I can't remember the exact adjective we used, but it was something kind of reasonable number decline.

As you looked at kind of, without adjusting it for mix, as you looked at ASPs from the second quarter to the third quarter, you saw ASPs actually go up. And one component of our business is these multichip products. They actually have NAND and DRAM in them. And as a result, the ASPs are actually higher in that space.

On top of that, they actually have better gross margins or higher gross margins than the average of NAND. And so that did two things. It increased ASPs sequentially because they have higher ASPs. Now they have a higher cost for sure, too, but the margins are better and so it also lifted the margins.

I want to say we were kind of -- we had 47% gross margins in the second quarter in NAND, but it was like slightly below 47%. It kind of rounded up to 47%. And we posted 47% gross margins again in the third quarter, but it was slightly higher. So, I want to say we've got somewhere like a 50 basis point lift in gross margins all driven off this kind of high value solution kind of mix improvement.

Christopher Danely

Okay. Could that happen again in future quarters?

Dave Zinsner

Could, yes. Quarter-to-quarter, hard to predict, but clearly, what we're trying to do is drive more percentage of our business to these kind of high value solutions like multi-chips. So, ideally, there will be quarters where it's accretive to the gross margins growth.

Christopher Danely

Yes. And then just to riff a little further on NAND. With NAND pricing going down, what's that done for the SSD business? And is there some sort of, I guess, formula or metric that you could share with the crowd that pricing goes down 10%, then SSD becomes as much more attractive or something like that.

Dave Zinsner

I'm sure there is, and I don't know it. But I -- if you look at our growth rates on the NAND side, our expectation around growth rates to grow in this kind of 40% range for the industry, we do think there's more elasticity to go in that space. We -- every quarter, as you see, ASPs come down; you do see a new pockets of the NAND materialize to digest that new NAND, and it's just kind of obvious. I mean, you want more storage; everybody's scrambling to have more storage across a number of different spaces. And so as it gets more and more cost beneficial to be able to put more storage in, customers are going to do that and we've seen that.

Christopher Danely

And then can you give us an update on the latest and greatest on the Intel JV? And are you concerned about their plans to become a bigger player in NAND? Is this why things are going the other way? Or what's the latest there

Dave Zinsner

No, it's not a concern around that. It's -- so the relationship is -- and you could kind of bifurcate in these two chunks; one is the joint development we do from an R&D perspective and jointly developing the processes and the second part is the manufacturing -- the joint manufacturing.

And on the joint development side, part of it is -- and this is always challenging when you're jointly developing something with somebody. They have a roadmap that makes a ton of sense for them based on the markets they want to address. We have a roadmap that makes a ton of sense for us based on, for sure, more expensive in terms of the products we -- or markets we want to address. And sometimes, those are aligned and it works perfectly and sometimes they diverge. And in this case, there was a divergence and that played a part in it.

And then on top of it, we're in the midst of negotiating this -- the development plans for the next generation of 3D XPoint process technology. And there's a whole bunch of commercial terms you got a workout. And of course, Intel and Micron are trying to optimize it in the best way they can for themselves.

And sometimes, you just can't get an alignment that works for everybody. And so it just made sense to say, hey, you know what, we'll just go on our own. They'll do what -- go on their own as well. I think we have a great roadmap from a process perspective that I think will give us a great opportunity to develop products for this market. We should have our first set of products out by the end of next calendar year 2019 and--

Christopher Danely

With XPoint?

Dave Zinsner

That's on XPoint, yes, and see some products the following year. So, I'm not concerned there's going to be competition. I mean, the good thing is in 3D XPoint, it seems right -- at least right now, it's us and Intel, so that's probably a pretty good position to be in. And given that we also do DRAM and NAND, we're kind of the only company that can supply all three of those things, which I think is a great market position to be in.

On the joint manufacturing side with Intel, we jointly own a fab in Lehi, Utah that does these 3D XPoint products. It's the only 3D XPoint fab in the world right now. And so at this point, at least, you never know what will happen in the future. But at least -- at this point at least, we're going to continue to have that relationship with Intel and continue to manufacture product there.

Christopher Danely

Okay. So, you'll still be putting money into what's been agreed so far? It's just, I guess, no new development, no new agreements?

Dave Zinsner

Yes. So, in terms of our development, we'll spend -- we'll make the investments by ourselves now for the development as opposed to having Intel help foot the bill.

Christopher Danely

Got it. And so what would be your, I guess, thoughts on XPoint? Is this going to be material in 2020 or is it a little bit further out--

Dave Zinsner

I think it's going to take some time for sure. It's an emerging technology. And when you have an emerging technology, customers tend to be a little bit slow to adopt emerging technologies. But it's got its place for sure. It's more cost competitive than DRAM and it's got a bit higher performance than NAND. So, there's a space in there that will make some sense. And we're right now engaged with customers in terms of products to figure out where they can best maximize that particular capability. And so I think over time, it will be a market for us for sure. We'll get a good ROI. But I think you're right, it's a slow developing market.

Christopher Danely

Yes. And then in terms of products, your boss is talking about moving up the stack providing more value added. I noticed his previous company was pretty active in terms of M&A. Is there anything you guys see out there from a product perspective that you would really like to have? And then would you -- is it possible for you guys to develop that internally? Or are you open to going out to the market?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, I'd never say never on acquisitions. But I think our internal road map is pretty good. I mean we do have some licensings in certain cases for -- in certain situations for technology. We have, I think, a pretty good plan in terms of developing our own in certain cases. I like our organic roadmap. We just went through our strategic planning process with the team just a couple of months ago and looked at the next few years in terms of the roadmap and it was an organic story for us.

So, we'll obviously stay -- keep our eyes open for something that makes sense. But I don't see an imperative out there for us to go do an acquisition. And if we did do an acquisition, I'd tell you it's going to be a very high bar to get through the company.

Christopher Danely

Okay. One thing on CapEx, I believe it's -- you're at $8 billion for the year?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, we projected we'd be around $8 billion for 2018 -- fiscal 2018, yes.

Christopher Danely

Yes, and any sense what would be driving it up or down for next year without giving away a number?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, so we did say that it would be higher. And our longer term model is to be, we're -- in a sense, we're underspending our longer term model because our longer term model used to be in the low 30s. And if you take consensus on the revenue side and then take that $8 billion, I think it's -- I don't know the exact number, but 27% or 28% or something like that. So, we'll be underspending the model.

So, part of it is just kind of bringing us back to the model that we think is required to meet the kind of accelerated pace of node transitions and get us to a place where we're more cost competitive.

If you look at the dollars spent in capital based on our ability to close the cost gap, there's a really good ROI for us to make those investments. Having said that, it's -- the market can be dynamic for sure and that's why we have a model that's--

Christopher Danely

[Indiscernible]

Dave Zinsner

Yes, so we'll try to manage it as best we can to make sure that we don't get ahead of our skis in terms of capital spend.

Christopher Danely

Yes. So, can you just maybe dig into sort of CapEx and imagination? So, we've had the industry -- at least the DRAM industry consolidate down to three players. You guys and everybody else is way more profitable than ever before, and yet Moore's law is also slowing down or it's dead or it's living along or whatever, right? So, I guess, is there a case to be made that your long-term CapEx to sales could go below that low 30s?

Dave Zinsner

They'll definitely be at a balanced condition for sure. I mean, there'll be periods when -- where it's just what we saw in fiscal 2018, where we're spending below. I think what we really wanted to articulate, what really is embedded in that low 30s as a percent of revenue is really that capital intensity is at a different place in this space.

The ability to drive 20% bit growth in DRAM and 40% bit growth in NAND takes incrementally more capital because as you point out, Moore's law is becoming more challenging. And so -- and that's been particular on the DRAM side. And so that is going to be a reason for capital intensity to be higher and that's part of what we wanted to message.

The second part of it is for us is we are behind and we're behind on the cost side and every incremental dollar we make into capital spend on the DRAM side really generates good cost improvement. There's a huge ROI for that. And so there's a reason also to have capital intensity be higher for that reason. We will get cost downs accelerated in a way that allows us to close the gap.

Now -- and again, having said that, our intention is to try to manage this as flexibly as we can so we don't -- again, don't get ahead of skis and we manage CapEx to be in a reasonable level.

Christopher Danely

Do you see the, like, the allocations within CapEx changing over the coming years? Are there different priorities that are going to be?

Dave Zinsner

A little bit different. I mean, part of it is we're going to put capital obviously to this Virginia fab, and that's a little less about -- per se about node transition. This is really about focusing that fab on these longer life cycle products.

Now, it does have the added benefit of it moves -- it clears out space, I guess, I would say in one of the other locations to allow us to do these node transitions. But there's a focus in other markets.

The other thing that we need to do, which is maybe perhaps different than some of the other players, is we actually do need to add clean room space. That's one of the things we're doing in Virginia, but it's also what we announced we would do in Singapore, what we announced we'd do in Hiroshima and that's just to manage these node transition. So, that's a little bit different as it relates to capital spend versus maybe what we spent on this year.

Okay. I guess one other thing I would say -- sorry, Chris, is that another thing that if you remember in the Analyst Day, Manish mentioned that -- Manish, who runs operations for us, he said that there's a little bit of a web of complexity on the backend side. We use third-parties, maybe not always to the best advantage of the company. We have a bunch of different disparate ways we go about doing back end. It's not exactly organized in the right way.

There's probably days of cycle-time that could be squeezed out of the back end if we really had that optimized to the right place. And so part of the investment we'll be making in the next year or two will be addressing trying to get that to a better place in a more cost-effective backend model.

Christopher Danely

Okay. Yes, we'll talk a little bit more about investment in a second. I did get asked this a few times in the halls, threat from China?

Dave Zinsner

I think China is absolutely something to be focused on. I think it's a long -- there's a long gap between having some IP and having some designs and actually doing it in production at mature yield levels at the kind of scale that the current players are operating in.

Having said that, competition is going to be out there, whether it's from China or from the existing competitors and so we need to be paranoid about all of them. And so the best thing we can do is just really focus on the technology, really focus on our execution; really focus on our customer engagements. And I think if you do all those things right, we'll be very -- we'll be fine.

Christopher Danely

And so when we -- this is another question that we can answer, but maybe help us like frame it and you probably get this a lot. So, if we do have, whenever we have another memory downturn, given how much your costs have improved, what would Micron look like or what can you tell us that would enable you give us some sort of sense that would be better this time around than it was last time?

Dave Zinsner

Right. I think what we gave in the Analyst Day was actually -- in my view was actually pretty good color on this. And so I'll repeat it hopefully--

Christopher Danely

We just wanted a Trump margin?

Dave Zinsner

I know you do, but let me just give it this way. If you look at F 2016 to F 2018, fiscal 2016 to 2018, and look at what structurally we've done to improve the business, that's improved operationally just in terms of throughput. That's improved the mix of the business. That's really closed the gap in terms of costs as it relates to competitors.

You look at all those things that was -- we probably are at a $6 billion better place than we were back in 2016. In 2016, it's interesting in that we were -- I won't say breakeven, but we were close. I think we made $0.65 of earnings that year. So, we're $6 billion better in terms of that. If you did it on today's share count, that's like $4 of improvement.

So, that's -- that assumes some pricing scenario and you don't know what pricing is going to do. And so there -- clearly, there's a bit of variability to that number, but there's no question that's in that kind of magnitude.

On the comp, which is again further closing the gap, further improving the mix. And then what I'd like to talk about on this backend side improving things around like the backend and just more operational improvements, there's another $3 billion that we can still do over the next few years.

And so combined with the $6 billion that would tell you there's like $6 of goodness relative to where we were in 2016. So, pricing will certainly determine how that all ends up playing out, which is why we never give these trough numbers because you never know really.

In some ways, you could be wrong on -- and be too negative and then people extrapolate that out and think that things are worse than they are. So, we kind of avoid it. But I would just tell you that there's massive amount, $9 billion of improvement either that we've done or going to do in this business relative to where it's been in the past.

Christopher Danely

Great. Before I talk about the balance sheet and the buyback, does anybody else have any last questions from the crowd before I keep--?

Dave Zinsner

There's one back there.

Christopher Danely

[Indiscernible]. I can't see anything with these lights, sorry.

Dave Zinsner

I think he went the wrong way, but -- maybe there's somebody over here, too.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Christopher Danely

We can't hear you.

Dave Zinsner

Is it on or?

Christopher Danely

We'll just repeat the question.

Dave Zinsner

Okay, I'll repeat it.

Unidentified Analyst

You announced a large buyback at the Analyst Day, but also there were some things that needed to happen. I would think that's net cash, return numbers, could you just give an update on where things have been from [Indiscernible]?

Dave Zinsner

Right. So, question is really around the buyback and the plans around that. So, as you correctly pointed out, we announced that we would have a $10 billion buyback. We would begin that buyback at the beginning of fiscal 2019, which we're actually in. And the reason to delay it was, as you pointed out, partly due to the fact that there were a number of convert conversions we expected to happen. And so we almost didn't really need to do a buyback for a couple of quarters because we'd get kind of that naturally through reductions of converts, which would reduce dilution.

And then the second part of it was we wanted to get our cash -- net cash position to be at place from a liquidity perspective to be in the right place, which we anticipated we'd get by the end of the fiscal year.

So, that -- I'll give more color on how we did for the quarter and so forth, but we were pretty committed to returning at least 50% of cash flow beginning -- annual cash flow beginning in the fiscal year, so I think you can expect that to happen. We'll give you some color around exactly what kind of levels we'll be doing when we do our earnings call. But it's 50% of cash flow if you just extrapolate out what we did last year or in 2018, roughly free cash flow. I don't know what that consensus number is. It's probably in the $8 billion range, just easy math. I would say that at least you do $4 billion of free cash flow if you had the same year repeated again in fiscal 2019.

So, we intend to be buyers of the stock. We think this is a good price for sure based on any metric you look at. And so I think you can you be pretty happy with what our activity is this year.

Christopher Danely

We have time for one more. Was there one more in the back or -- just talk about since we only have one minute left, talk about the balance sheet, the debt and what the plans are for the future for that?

Dave Zinsner

Yes, I mean, we felt like when we got to the end of the fiscal year, we'd be roughly in the $5 billion level in terms of debt, plus or minus. And if you look at that on a debt-to-EBITDA basis, it's something in the kind of 0.2, 0.3 kind of range. I think that's a healthy level of debt.

I think there is a case to be made to have some amount of debt on the balance sheet for a couple of reasons. One is just to make -- keep that at that avenue of capital there for us and so if they know us, they kind of continue to come back. And two, it's relatively cheap levels of capital given what the cost of debt is for us.

And the second piece was to get our cash position up to a level that allowed us to have enough liquidity to manage through any sort of situation in front of us. What we said is we wanted to have at least 30% of our revenue in terms of liquidity, which is a combination of cash and our revolver. We just announced within the last 45 days that we upsized the revolver from $750 million to $2 billion. So, that's $2 billion of what we need. And we exited last quarter, I think, at like $7.7 billion of cash in the third quarter.

So, we're in a pretty good liquidity position. We might want to add to it just to be on the safe side, but I think a lot of our free cash flow has the opportunity to be utilized for buybacks and capital return.

Christopher Danely

Great. Thanks, guys. We're out of time.

Dave Zinsner

Thank you.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Thank you.