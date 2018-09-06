Don't Hold Your Breath For A THC Breathalyzer

Background

With the much hyped and anticipated marijuana legalization in Canada happening next month the concerns of drug-impaired driving is becoming an increasingly urgent social and policy issue. The recent jointly published report by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction highlights the shocking reality that the number of Canadian drivers fatally injured in vehicle crashes and testing positive for drugs (40%) now exceeds that of drivers testing positive for alcohol (33%). Driving under the influence of drugs is expected to increase but screening for drug impairment remains difficult.

Drug-impaired driving is nothing new, and police have been using roadside tests such as Standard Field Sobriety Testing for decades to detect if drivers are under the influence of a drug. However, the most commonly used SFST was designed to detect alcohol-related impairment, and can only identify cannabis impairment 41% of the time. In contrast, a Drug Evaluation and Classification (DEC) assessment performed by a Drug Recognition Expert (DREs) are able to identify the class of drugs responsible for the impairment with a 95% accuracy. However, DEC is a subjective assessment and is impractical to implement on a large scale because of substantial time and money required to train DREs, and a DEC is very time-consuming to perform (up to 1 hour).

Another way to screen drug-impaired drivers is by taking a saliva sample, and drivers who test positive for THC in saliva are required to provide a blood sample for testing of THC concentration. This method is more objective and can be administered without specialized training. However, taking a blood sample to quantify THC concentration has a number of challenges:

The blood sample must be done drawn by trained personnel, and this probably will take place indoors, not at the side of a road, which ties up police time and resources.

A study in the US reported that the typical time before blood is taken for testing following an arrest for driving under the influence of drugs is 1.5 to 3 hours. This is time that is lost travelling to a lab, especially when blood concentration of THC is known to rapidly decline after smoking and are often at <5 ng/mL after 3 hours

A study in the United Kingdom found that 32% of drivers testing positive for saliva screening were found by a blood test to be at or below the legal THC limit

Note: saliva THC testing currently cannot accurately and reliably correlate with the concentration of THC in the blood for all users, of all ages, all patterns of use, and differing genetics. and saliva testing cannot provide the concentration of the drug.

Screening drug-impaired drivers by saliva and followed by blood sample is the best solution on the large scale for the moment, but I believe that law enforcement would be very eager to adopt a new method of quantifying THC blood concentration that is less invasive and resources intensive, such as a breathalyzer.

Why is a breathalyzer better?

A THC breathalyser would be non-invasive, more convenient to use at workplace and roadside compared to a blood sample or urine test, or a DEC. The science linking THC and driving impairment is reasonably solidified in recent years; however, the science of quantifying THC concentration in the breath and correlating it to the blood THC concentration is still murky at best.

Several credible pharmacokinetic studies of THC were published on smoking or ingesting cannabis containing known amounts of THC. Smoked THC enters the bloodstream immediately through the lungs, and THC blood concentration rises sharply within minutes after inhalation. THC concentration in blood typically peak prior to the end of smoking, and then declines rapidly as its metabolized to below 5ng/mL in less than 3 hours. See figure 1. Note that figure 1 depicts the situation of an occasional cannabis user. A moderate or heavy user of cannabis may contain more than 2ng/mL of THC at 24-48 hours after smoking once.

In contrast, orally ingested cannabis, for example in baked goods, cause blood THC concentration to rise more slowly and peak later and at a lower concentration than smoking, and then typically decrease to 1-4ng/mL within 3-4 hours after consumption.

So, if a breathalyzer can quantify the THC concentration of the breath and if the concentration correlates with actual blood concentration, then a breathalyser can determine if a driver is within the legal limits of THC set by the federal government. (Backgrounder: Changes to Impaired Driving Laws)

THC breathalyzer

Cannabix Technologies (the “company" or "Cannabix”) has been developing a THC breathalyzer since 2014, but actual progress started only after the partnership with the Yost research group at the University of Florida in 2015. Cannabix’s breathalyzer centres on the application of high field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS), which is essentially a filter that only allows THC to pass through while filtering out all other compounds that are not THC. The THC that passes through FAIMS is then quantified using a portal mass spectrometer. (Backgrounder: Ion Mobility/Mass Spectrometry for Metabolomics and Clinical Research Analysis)

The company has been developing and miniaturizing FAIMS from a benchtop machine into a portable device through several prototypes Beta 1.0, Beta 2.0, and Beta 3.0. The company also filed several patents, of them the most notable are: "Device and Method for Detection of Cannabis and Other Controlled Substances using FAIMS" and another patent for THC based Ignition Interlock device. No patents filed by Cannabis have been granted yet to date.

The recent Cannabix news release on August 27, 2018, highlights the success of FAIMS in isolating THC a and filtering out other compounds, see graphs A and B below.



Source: http://www.cannabixtechnologies.com/news-releases.html

This successful FAIMS demonstration is completed on the benchtop version of the FAIMS device (benchtop version is large and not portable). There are immediate questions about this news.

Can the same result be repeated on Cannabix's smaller and more portable devices such as their beta 2.0 and 3.0? The June 18, 2018 news reported that they had achieved "first order separation" of THC and its metabolites THC-COOH and THC-COH with their Beta 3.0 device. Graph A mass spectrum shows peaks for THC is at 314, THC-COOH at 344, and THC-COH would be at 330 (not observed in graph A). There are many other significant peaks between 314 and 344 that may correspond to various fragments of THC metabolites, so is Beta 3.0 unable to differentiate them yet? Note: Mass spectrum peaks corresponds to the compound's molecular mass. What solvent was used in this characterization work? water vapours? or something else? Different solvents can greatly increase resolving power and isolation of a compound. The most abundant solvent from the lungs to a breathalyzer would be water vapours, so it would be important to know that water is the solvent used. Why did it take almost 2 years to complete this characterization work on a benchtop FAIMS device?

Risks

The company has not had any revenues to date from the development of its marijuana breathalyzer technology and may never achieve profitability in the future. The company has yet to perform extensive trial testing and research studies with prototypes to demonstrate safety, efficacy, and commercial viability. Completion of such trials may be subject to significant delays due to numerous factors such as the inability to manufacture, delay in regulatory approval, and problems that may arise during testing. Marijuana breathalyzer is in a developing industry and will be subject to all associated regulatory risks. New studies and data on THC and other cannabinoid metabolisms, pharmacodynamics, or pharmacokinetics may render breathalyzer impractical. Cannabix may not be the first-to-market THC breathalyzer, or another equally accurate and reliable but cheaper breathalyzer may come to market shortly after Cannabix's breathalyzer.

While law enforcement agencies are eager and highly motivated to adopt new technology to screen for THC and drug-impaired driving it is important to remember that the same cannot be said for regulators and court approvals. But, perhaps the announcement by the federal government on August 27, 2018, to allow roadside screening equipment is a sign that the government is willing to fast-track innovative screening devices.

Competitors and other innovative THC screening devices

The most notable competitor in the race to develop a THC breathalyzer is Hound Labs, a privately held company. Their method of detecting THC in breath is through a fluorescence-based assay (US patent US9709581B1). It is difficult to determine at the moment if Hound Labs is further along the development process than Cannabix. I may write a future article examining their patent and their fluorescence-based assay.



Another interesting THC screening method was proposed in 2017: blood spots (from finger pricks). It is potentially an innovative approach that could allow the measurement of blood THC closer to the time of an accident or detection by police. However, this testing has not been sufficiently developed to be put into routine use, and it's feasibility and validity need to be investigated.

Conclusion

Cannabix is a company in early stage technology development and has inherently unique difficulties and uncertainties, which means that the company has a high risk of failure. Any investment in the company must be considered speculative due to the nature of the company's business.

The market valuation of Cannabix is currently approximately $180 million CAD on a fully diluted basis. Hypothetically, if Cannabix becomes successful in developing and testing their device, commercialization before 2020 would still be unlikely. And with only $11 million CAD in cash and cash equivalents, it would be unsurprising if shares are further diluted to fund large trials and studies. I believe that the current share price is too high and does not accurately reflect numerous future risks. But I would recommend a speculative buy should the share price drop to below $1.20 CAD without any material changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.