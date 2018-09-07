I Find Better Stocks For You - Introducing Good Stocks@Bargain Prices

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Good Stocks@Bargain Prices.

My service will eliminate your information overload and only focus on the most essential info that truly matters for making money with stock investing.

Good Stocks@Bargain Prices will focus on finding solid companies that are currently mispriced (selling at a significant discount to their real value).

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Good Stocks@Bargain Prices, a new Marketplace service by Grant Gigliotti).

You've asked for it, now I'm ready to deliver.

For the first time, I'm opening up my exclusive stock investing service on Seeking Alpha. Many followers have read my articles and have said that I offer something unique. My analysis is non-biased and balanced, showing the real pros and cons of each business. My valuations are easy to understand and show a variety of realistic scenarios of how an investor could expect this stock to perform in the near future.

In essence, I simplify the investing process, remove the clutter, and get to the main point of making more money with stock investing.

Is this service right for me?

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends or monthly swing trade profits, then my service is a good match for you. I combine the proven methods of Warren Buffett's and Benjamin Graham's value investing with a practical system to apply these methods into today's market.

This investing method works well for long-term and short-term investors.

You are not limited to a specific sector.

You can consider dividend and non-dividend stocks.

You can avoid the speculation and focus on the fundamental data that really matters.

How will I make more money with stock investing?

Warren Buffett expressed it as "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down."

That's my main job and I'm going to work for you today. I promise to find you the best companies that are selling at a discount to their real value. Then it's up to you to capitalize on these opportunities and to start making consistent gains and to build your wealth.

Why pay for this service?

I do offer free articles on Seeking Alpha, so why would you pay for this service? Basically, this service is exclusive and different. If you think of the free articles as the Moby Dick book you had to read in school, my exclusive service is the little yellow CliffsNotes. It gets to the point and tells you exactly what I'm buying and selling and how to get down to business. It's so fast and easy to follow, that it should be illegal.

Who am I?

I'm the creator of the BTMA Stock Analyzer, the best-selling value investor stock analyzer. My name is Grant Gigliotti, and thousands of investors depend on my non-biased approach to analyzing stocks. Many of my clients use my educational information to make consistent returns of 5%+ per month. While long-term and dividend investors like that my information helps them to beat the market return over the long run.

Why follow me?

I'm living proof that this system works. I'm not an employee working some "safe job," while investing on the side as a hobby. This is my main gig. This is the primary source of my family's money, my child's education fund, and retirement fund for my wife and me. You can be sure that the same info I'm offering to you is also being used by me to make my own investment decisions.

Stock investing is the reason why I've been able to travel the world with my family and to live anywhere as long as I have an internet connection to make trades. It's allowing us to travel by RV around the USA for a year. This isn't from a book, it's not a theory, this is real life and I'm here to show you exactly how I'm getting the most out of life through stock investing.

(Family dinner in the RV that we're traveling around the USA with.)

Why am I sharing this info?

I'm not gonna lie, I do it for the money so my family can keep going on our crazy adventures. And that little part of me that's a bit generous, wants you to succeed with stock investing too. Why? Because throughout my life I had so many people say that I can't travel here, I can't take a 3-month vacation, I can't do what I want to do. They've traded their dreams for a life that their parents or society wants them to live. Well, I do it for these people, so they can see that stock investing offers a way to give the finger to society and say "This time, I'm doing it my own way!"

I realize that most people won't have the courage to go to the extreme of quitting their job and go all in on stock investing. But for even the ones that don't, they'll come out of using my stock investing service armed with knowledge that will help them become a better investor that can significantly increase their gains and to improve their lives.

The proof is in the pudding.

Here are some of the realized returns experienced over the past year of investing:

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days Held Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost THO July 24, 2018 $92.64 August 3, 2018 11 $97.27 4.99%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days Held Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost DLTR June 26, 2018 $83.65 July 23, 2018 27 $87.98 5.1%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days Held Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost FOSL Feb. 7, 2017 $24.19 June 5, 2018 483 $25.59 5.7%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days Held Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost SWKS April 23, 2018 $90.01 May 4, 2018 11 $94.51 4.99% SWKS April 26, 2018 $89.07 May 4, 2018 11 $94.51 6.10% FL June 15, 2017 $53.22 May 25, 2018 344 54.99 3.3%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days Held Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost FL August 18, 2017 $35.83 January 19, 2018 154 $49.93 39.33%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days In Trade Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost MANH January 24, 2017 $48.68 (averaged down after second purchase on 11/10/17) January 4, 2018 345 $51.13 5% CRUS December 18, 2017 $52.21 January 5, 2018 18 $54.82 5% LRCX December 20, 2017 $188.87 January 8, 2018 19 $198.32 5% WOR October 18, 2017 $44.74 January 8, 2018 82 $46.98 5% MEI January 4, 2018 $40.45 January 16, 2018 12 $42.50 5%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days Held Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost FL October 31, 2017 $30.03 November 17, 2017 18 $40.19 33.83%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days In Trade Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost FL Oct 30, 2017 $31.19 November 17, 2017 20 $40.99 31.45% MD Nov 10, 2017 $44.70 Nov 16, 2017 6 $48.80 9.17%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days In Trade Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost PLCE October 31, 2017 $109.95 November 10, 2017 10 $115.45 5% TJX November 16, 2017 $69.01 November 28, 2017 12 $72.46 5% HRL February 27, 2017 $34.62 November 30, 2017 276 $36.36 6.47% (including dividend)

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days In Trade Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost SNA September 28, 2017 $147.57 October 18, 2017 20 $154.95 5% KNL July 3, 2017 $20.05 October 24, 2017 113 $23.83 19.55% (including dividend) AYI October 24, 2017 $159.43 October 31, 2017 7 $167.40 5%

Stock Date Purchased Price Purchased Date Sold Days In Trade Price Sold Percent Gained/Lost WSM June 16, 2017 $48.45 September 27, 2107 103 50.87 5.75% (including dividend)

What is included in this service?

A typical week of my service looks like this:

Monday: The recommended buys from the S&P 400 Mid-Cap stocks.

The recommended buys from the S&P 400 Mid-Cap stocks. Tuesday: The recommended buys from the Russell 3000 Small-Cap stocks.

The recommended buys from the Russell 3000 Small-Cap stocks. Wednesday: The recommended buys from the entire Wilshire 5000.

The recommended buys from the entire Wilshire 5000. Thursday: The recommended buys from the entire NASDAQ Composite Index.

The recommended buys from the entire NASDAQ Composite Index. Friday: The Best Dividend Stocks.

The Best Dividend Stocks. Weekend: The Best 52-Week Low Stocks, S&P 500 recommended stocks, a summary of the week includes important investing news, my updated buy list, my buy/sell prices, and my portfolio holdings.

The Best 52-Week Low Stocks, S&P 500 recommended stocks, a summary of the week includes important investing news, my updated buy list, my buy/sell prices, and my portfolio holdings. Throughout the month: You'll receive deep analysis reports, qualitative checklists, and valuation reports on individual stocks.

Always available:

An archive which includes all of the past analyzed data and reports

Q&A sheet, which answers all of those difficult questions like "When should I sell a losing stock?", "How do I determine a price to buy?", "How should I invest $50,000?"

Priority access to ask me questions or to get a second opinion about a stock.

OK, I'm interested. Can I try it out for free?

Sure. I'll give you 2 weeks to try it for free.

For this first month only, I will be offering an introductory Legacy rate for the first 30 subscribers of $45/month or $360/year - a 25% savings off the regular rate.

So sign up now, and I'll see you on the inside!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.