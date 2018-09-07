New C-Corp Yields 8%, 5 Straight Hikes, Insiders Buying, Estimates Rising, Record Earnings

They'll convert to a C-Corp in Sept. before the next distribution - no K-1 for future distributions.

Insiders have been buying - the price is 16.8% below consensus price target.

The yield is 7.8%, management has raised the payout five straight quarters, with more hikes on the way.

If you've ever owned a royalty LP, you may have encountered the problem of royalties based on fixed assets, which wind down over time, as does the royalty income stream.

However, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is a royalty LP with a big difference - it's actively managed, meaning that it can grow its interests through acquisitions and dropdowns.

KRP's management has actively grown its interests via acquisitions and organic growth since its February 2017 IPO. Production grew 19% and revenue grew 44%, as of 3/31/18:

(Source: KRP site)

In fact, KRP closed on a major deal, early in Q2 '18:

"We closed the acquisition of Haymaker Minerals & Royalties on July 12, and we are very pleased with Haymaker’s recent performance, as well as the future prospects to that acreage. This was a transformative acquisition that increases our distributable cash flow and EBITDA significantly. It also cuts our cash and G&A costs per Boe by approximately half, which represents tremendous operating leverage for the company." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

(Source: KRP site)

Based upon the Q1 '18 DCF figure of $0.42/unit, this 20% rise implies DCF of ~$0.50/unit, which would translate into a ~9% yield, since KRP pays out ~100% of its cash available for distribution:

In addition to giving KRP a big boost in EBITDA and DCF, the Haymaker deal also extends its footprint across multiple production basins. As management said on the Q2 '18 earnings call, "one of the strengths of our business strategy is having diversified assets throughout every basin."

"On our legacy acreage, the rig count increased from 23 at the end of the first quarter to 25 at June 30, which is up 9% quarter-over-quarter. Following the Haymaker transaction, more than 95% of the lower 48 rig count is in counties in which we have acreage. Currently, 60% of those rigs are working in the Permian Basin, 20% in the Bakken-Rocky Mountain region, 12% in the Mid-Continent, 4% in the Eagle Ford and 4% in the Haynesville-Cotton Valley zones at Louisiana."

(Source: KRP site)

Distributions:

Management has raised the quarterly payout for five straight quarters, and, given the DCF growth from the Haymaker deal, those quarterly hikes should keep on coming over the near term future.

(Source: KRP site)

Currently, KRP yields 7.83%. Like most of the LPs we cover in our articles, KRP pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle, and should go ex dividend next in early November.

Like most royalty firms, KRP pays out all of its cash available for distribution to unitholders, so the coverage factor will usually be ~1X:

Say Good-Bye To K-1s:

Management has previously stated the they intend to convert KRP into a C-Corp, which will broaden its liquidity in the market.

"The conversion will provide a significantly larger universe of investors by an estimated factor of 60, including both U.S. and international to our potential investors in our common shares, which would, of course, improve the trading volume." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

They just issued a press release this week, on 9/6/18, which puts the date of the C-Corp conversion at ~9/20/18:

"As a result of the approval by written consent of the Consenting Unitholders, the unitholders, in connection with the adoption of the Third Amended and Restated Partnership Agreement have been obtained. Pursuant to Rule 14c-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ‘‘Exchange Act’’), the written consent will become effective on or after September 20, 2018, which is 20 calendar days following the date this Notice and the accompanying Information Statement is first sent or given to our unitholders." (Source: KRP site)

So, that means no K-1's for ongoing distributions, since the next quarterly payout isn't until November '18.

Earnings:

Since KRP started reporting in Q2 '17, this is the first quarter that we have year-over-year comps for them. Management noted on the Q2 call, that, "net revenues for production from Haymaker properties will be recorded on our income statement for periods on and after July 12, 2018, which is the closing date of the transaction." So this ramp up in earnings should continue to be impressive in Q3 '18.

EBITDA was up 63% and hit a new company record, while cash available for distribution grew 56%, to $7.2 million, also a new record, vs. $7.1 million in the prior quarter and $4.6 million a year ago.

Production in Q2 '18 was up more than 18%, vs. Q1 '18. Average realized price/Boe was down slightly vs. Q1 '18, down $0.09 a barrel at $32.81, but up from $27.78 per barrel a year ago, in Q2 '17.

Realized oil prices were 4% higher from Q1 at $63.45 per barrel, but gas prices were down 4% at $2.59 per MMBTU and NGLs are up by 6% sequentially at $25.03 per barrel.

These EIA figures echo KRP's oil and natural gas price changes, with oil prices up $20.00/barrel in Q2 '18 vs. Q1 '18, but natural gas prices down by $.23/MMBu:

(Source: KRP Q2 '18 10Q)

Due to KRP not having any capex costs, its CAFD is very close to its EBITDA amounts. KRP took a non-cash impairment charge to its properties in Q1 '18, which resulted in negative net income of -$52.83 million. (See Risks section for more details on this):

Risks:

Asset Impairment Charge - KRP took a non-cash $54.8M impairment charge to its properties in Q1 '18. By law, they must periodically assess the carrying value of their properties. The net capitalized costs of proved properties aren't allowed to exceed their future net revenues discounted by 10%. This risk increases during commodity pricing downturns.

No impairment was recorded in Q2 '18.

(Source: KRP Q2 '18 10Q)

Permian shipping bottleneck: You may have heard about problems that some Permian producers have been experiencing recently - Permian production has outstripped takeaway capacity. However, when asked about this on the Q2 '18 earnings call, management replied:

"So far, we haven’t seen a sizable change in our realized commodity prices resulting from widening overall differentials in the Permian. This may be due largely to the fact that our most significant operator, Oxy, has more than adequate takeaway capacity from the Permian."

Additionally, management noted on the Q2 call that, "one of the greatest strengths of our portfolios is its diversity, with more than 65% of our legacy production coming from outside of the Permian."

Analysts' Price Targets:

KRP has received multiple upward estimate revisions from analysts over the past month, with estimates rising for Q3 '18, Q4 '18, and rising by 67% for 2019. Estimates for 2018 fell by -2.6%.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At $21.97, KRP is 8.46% below analysts' lowest price target of $24.00, and is 16.78% below the consensus $26.40 price target:

Insiders:

On the Q2 '18 earnings call, management said,

"We believe the Haymaker acquisition, combined with our planned conversion from a pass-through to a taxable entity, has the potential to unlock significant value for Kimbell that is not currently being recognized or valued in the market."

Since then, two directors have acted upon this idea, upping their skin in the game, via buying shares in August and September:

(Source: Finviz)

Performance:

KRP has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP Index ETF (AMLP) over the past year and year to date, but, as noted above, management believes that the earnings boost from the Haymaker deal and the added market liquidity of the C-Corp conversion will strengthen its price/unit. (Some institutional buyers are constrained from buying MLP units.)

For some recent proof of this opinion, they point to the performance of peer Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), which converted to a C-Corp in mid-May 2018. VNOM has outperformed KRP by a wide margin:

(Source: YCharts)

Valuations:

We looked at KRP's valuations vs. two peers, BSM Minerals LP (BSM) and Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM). Currently, KRP is a much smaller entity, with a market cap of just $560M, vs. $3.7B and $2B for BSM and VNOM, respectively. KRP tops the list for yield, at 7.83%, and has the cheapest price/book by far, at 1.86. Its price/CAFD per unit is in the middle of the group, as is its price/sales.

As we noted above, VNOM has had quite a run-up, which has pushed its valuations much higher.



Leverage:

Management reiterated on the Q2 '18 earnings call that "our plan is to use the revolver to provide short-term financing for acquisitions." KRP shows a similar amount of net debt/EBITDA leverage to BSM, whereas it has much lower leverage than VNOM. Its debt/equity is much lower than both BSM and VNOM.



Debt and Liquidity:

KRP had cash on hand of $8.3M, with ~$43M outstanding on its revolving credit facility, as of 6/30/18. Following the closing of the Haymaker transaction in July, KRP had $16M in cash and $148M outstanding under its new, larger $200M revolving credit facility, which will mature on February 8, 2022.

Another positive factor for KRP is the ownership presence of some institutional heavyweights.

Simultaneous with the July Haymaker Closing, Kimbell closed the previously announced private placement of 7.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units to certain affiliates of Apollo Capital Management, L.P. (collectively, "Apollo") for gross proceeds of $110 million, as well as the previously announced fully underwritten $200 million revolving credit facility.

As a result of the Haymaker Closing, Haymaker's private equity sponsors, KKR & Co. LP (KKR) and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., along with Haymaker management, now collectively own approximately 37% of the outstanding common units of KRP.

(Source: KRP Q2 '18 10Q)

Options:

KRP doesn't have options available yet, but you can see more than 25 other trades daily in our public Covered Calls Table and over 30 trades in our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Summary:

We rate KRP a buy, based upon its attractive yield, earnings and distribution growth prospects, and its C-Corp conversion, which should attract more buyers.

We'll leave you with one more quote from KRP's management, from the Q2 '18 call:

"The fact that KKR and Kayne Anderson, two of the most sophisticated energy investment firms in the world, were willing to accept our units with 50% of consideration speaks volumes about the attractiveness of our units and the potential for equity appreciation in the future."

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services. Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks, has focused on selling options on dividend stocks since 2009.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. These stocks are often small cap, low beta equities that offer stronger price protection vs. market volatility. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Start your 2-week Free Trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.