Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Intrepid Potash

My investment colleague and I have been following Intrepid Potash's (IPI) journey for nearly two years. We first posted an early article when the stock was priced for bankruptcy and shares were trading around $1.09, arguing that bankruptcy fears were unfounded and the stock should re-rate higher.

Nearly half a year ago in March, we published an article after the 4Q 2017 report when the stock price bizarrely collapsed after what we indicated was a "great quarter."

We are back again, because after another strong quarter the stock price has fallen back to the $3.30 level, which we believe is unjustified in light of the company's cheap valuation and strong growth prospects. Deja vu.

We Pressure Test Our Perspectives Before Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is

After every quarterly report, we carefully review the company's results from a skeptic's perspective -- after all, we eat our own cooking and put a significant portion of our net worth in our investment ideas and don't want to fall victim to wishful thinking.

Yet so far after every quarter, despite our attempts to find realistic ways to "kill the company," the company's results continue to suggest to us that IPI stock should be meaningfully higher than current levels, and not only is the valuation cheap, as we suggested here, but the company is growing faster than expected and still has room to grow.

A Much Stronger Company -- And Getting Stronger

IPI has grown the number of business lines since we first started covering the company publicly on Seeking Alpha. The company has grown from primarily providing potash and trio, to also incorporating water and oilfield services while significantly growing previously small lines of business in selling brines and other products. Furthermore, details on potential new lines of business like lithium are still forthcoming.

The IPI of today (and tomorrow) is meaningfully different from the IPI of yesterday. It is also meaningfully better. In 2016, IPI's potash COGS per ton excluding depreciation and amortization (which we will discuss later) was over $141 ($195 including D&A). This past quarter, potash COGS per ton excluding D&A was $113 ($175 including D&A). At the same time, net realized sales price per ton has grown from a low of $178 in 3Q 2016 to over $254 in the latest quarter. Furthermore, other business lines such as water have grown from essentially zero to an expected $25 million to $35 million this year in cash, at nearly 90% profit margins.

IPI Prints Cash and Cash Flow Is Expected to Grow

Putting this all together, the company went from flailing and near-bankruptcy in 2016 and 2017, to over $38 million in cash flows from operations in the first six months of this year alone. And cash flows are still going up. In potash alone, industry pricing appears strong. India just signed a contract with Belarus incorporating a $50/ton price hike year over year to $290 per metric ton cash and freight.

Since the cost of production largely remains the same, every $10 increase in potash pricing generates an extra $4 million in cash given that IPI produces approximately 400,000 tons of potash per year.

These are large numbers when compared with IPI's market capitalization. As of September 5, 2018, the company trades at a $440mm market capitalization. Assuming the company generates only $65 million of free cash this year (less than 2x it's first six month total of $38 million), that's a 14.7% cash flow yield on today's market capitalization ... on growing cash flows.

IPI Is Much Cheaper Than Its Peers

Given IPI's different business lines, IPI doesn't really have directly comparable peers. However, as a point of comparison to IPI's 14.7% and growing cash flow yield, potash competitors MOS and NTR trade at 10.9% and 4.9% cash flow yields respectively (data quickly sourced via MarketWatch, NTR utilized 2017 data). Water business comp WTTR trades at a 6.2% 12-month trailing cash flow yield. And AAPL, thrown in for good measure, trades at a 6.7% trailing 12-month cash flow yield.

This is all to say, that even if IPI's cash flows don't increase (and it seems almost certain that IPI's cash flows will increase), there is room for the company's market cap to grow to reach anywhere close to the relative value of some of its peers. Furthermore, the company trades at a 1.06 price to book ratio -- which doesn't really take into account the value of IPI's water rights nor the $300 million in deferred tax assets IPI can use to shelter income from taxes for years.

So why did the company's stock price fall after the latest quarterly report?

Small-Cap Company With Little Attention Easily Gets Misunderstood

Our best explanation takes into account that as a small cap company, the stock isn't widely followed by a great number of analysts or hedge funds. Furthermore, not only is it a small cap company, but it also maintains different business lines that cross traditional categories. Historically, when IPI was covered by analysts it has been covered by fertilizer analysts. However, a large and growing part of IPI's value is drawn from IPI's water and oilfield services segment -- which we have seen that some of IPI's current analysts have issues covering.

So, because of its relatively small size, and unique position as a fertilizer and oil/gas and water company, we believe it's easy for IPI to be misunderstood, although with a little work the company's value should shine through.

Analyst Report Doesn't Hold Water

A report from BMO titled "Q2 Doesn't Hold Water" illustrates our concern over traditional fertilizer analysts trying to understand non-fertilizer business lines. The report indicated that it was "difficult to assess IPI's exact water opportunity" and that "it seems IPI underestimated the lag between providing the water and getting cash back."

What? The company has been very clear that it is receiving cash in advance and instead, what is not clear is when IPI can officially recognize that cash in its income statement.. a favorable distinction for the company and shareholders versus needing to get cash back (which we'll cover later in this article).

The report goes on to underestimate IPI's water opportunity at a "$20 million sales run rate," while noting that IPI has already received $13.4 million in cash in only the first half of the year and also fails to mention that management raised and is on track to meet its guidance of $25 to $35 million in cash flows from water alone.

Cash Flow Potential Masked by Accounting Rules

In fact, what's really interesting to us is the market, and some analysts, focus on revenue and net income versus cash flows. There are two straightforward accounting rules here that are relevant to analyzing IPI's potential: 1) depreciation and 2) revenue recognition.

Depreciation Masks Growing Cash Flow ... and Lowers Tax Burden

Every quarter, IPI has to depreciate an arbitrarily high amount due to previous investments. The normal purpose of depreciation is to try to get a more normalized accounting of a company's profitability taking into account previous capital investments. This works better if a company has to re-purchase or re-invest at similar to historic rates in the future.

However, what if (in the case of IPI) the company doesn't have to re-invest at previously high levels? Then the company can use the extra cash to reinvest in the business or return to shareholders... instead of setting it aside to re-purchase or re-invest in the depreciating asset. Furthermore, by reducing our net income through depreciation IPI is also reducing our tax burden ... over and above what IPI could shelter from its hidden deferred tax assets.

Delayed Water Revenue Will be Recognized ... and Could Cause "Profits" to Boom One Quarter

Secondly, IPI currently has water rights under contract for which it is generating cash. But because of downstream bottlenecks and other reasons, IPI is delivering slightly less value in water than cash it is receiving. Due to accounting rules, IPI is prevented from recognizing this revenue on its net income sheet, even though IPI is receiving what seems to be non-refundable cash from its clients.

Let me repeat, IPI is receiving cash which it can use or potentially in the future to return to shareholders, but is just not recognizing it on its net income statement ... yet.

Because IPI is expected to utilize less than a third of its water rights to generate up to $35 million in water sales, it has a large capacity to deliver on its water obligations in the future without sacrificing future water sales.

At some point, either because the funds are non-refundable or, more likely, when the buyer starts taking more water, a store of pent up "revenue" is going to miraculously show up on IPI's income statement. This will hopefully, and likely, positively impact the stock price.

Show Me the Money ... Because That's What Matters

In the past six months, it only appears that IPI generated $800,000 in net income (still better than its $18 million "loss" for the same period in 2017). However, IPI's low $800,000 "profit" takes into account non-cash charges that IPI will never have to pay out.

In fact, IPI's cash balance grew from $1 million at Dec. 31, 2017, to $26 million at June 30, 2018, and reported over $38 million in operating cash flows in this period. Focusing on a headline "net income" number severely underestimates the cash flow potential that IPI can generate for reinvestment or to return to shareholders. At some point, the market will have to recognize IPI's cash flow abilities and when it happens, the stock should re-rate higher.

There are, after all, few opportunities in the marketplace to generate a growing 14.7% cash flow yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.