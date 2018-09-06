Cutera Needs To Fix Its Gross Margin Problem

Cutera (CUTR) has done a lot right over the past few years. The stock had been a long-time disappointment, declining 20% from its 2004 IPO price over its first decade on the public market. The energy-based aesthetics space as a whole had been similarly underwhelming, with rivals Syneron, Cynosure, and ZELTIQ all "dead money" or worse through the beginning of this decade.

Starting just a couple of years ago, however, Cutera and its peers ramped up growth - and shareholders have benefited. All three aforementioned rivals went private. CUTR, now the only public pure play in the sector, went from ~$10 as recently as 2016 to $55 in May. The long-held bull thesis behind the industry - that youth-obsessed baby boomers would spend up for physical improvements, and prefer to avoid the potential complications of all-out plastic surgery - finally came to pass. Cutera, in particular, showed a notable acceleration in revenue growth: 4.8% in 2014, 21% in 2015, 25% in 2016, and 28% last year.

But Cutera simply has not been able to achieve a key goal: getting gross margins to a targeted level of 60%. Even in 2017 - during which calendar year CUTR stock rose 161% - the company had to pull down guidance on that line, with a final non-GAAP print of 57%. Now, with Q2 results driving a second consecutive major post-earnings decline (-30% after Q1, -17% after Q2), COGS seems a major impediment to the bull case, even with CUTR down 40%+ from early May levels.

Admittedly, gross margin isn't the only issue here - but it's certainly the biggest. And it's difficult to argue aggressively for a rebound in CUTR stock given the performance in the first half of this year - and given just how tough that problem might be to fix.

Why CUTR Has Plunged

I'll admit to being intrigued by CUTR at Wednesday's close of $32.50, a 13-month low save for a brief inter-session dip after earnings last month. CUTR certainly doesn't look cheap at the moment: using the midpoint of full-year guidance, CUTR still trades at ~55x earnings (backing out $2 per share in net cash) and ~50x Adjusted EBITDA. (The narrow gap between net income and EBITDA multiples is due to the fact that Cutera backs out D&A from non-GAAP EPS, and a low tax rate, guided to 10-12% this year.)

But margins are exceedingly thin - under 5% on an EBITDA basis - leaving substantial room for improvement. The problem, however, and a big reason why CUTR has fallen so sharply, is that those margins already were supposed to improve. Q1 results looked ugly on that front, but there was at least a case that the 30% plunge was overdone. Full-year guidance was reaffirmed, and Q1 is the company's seasonally quietest quarter.

There's not much argument left about 2018 results at this point. Q2 saw profit guidance slashed: non-GAAP EPS went from $1.03-$1.11 to $0.50-$0.60, a 48%+ reduction at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA was projected to come in at $15-$17 million in the Q1 release; per the Q2 call, updated guidance is now $7.5-$9 million.

And the culprit, essentially, is COGS. Full-year sales guidance hasn't changed. But a 400 bps reduction in gross margin guidance suggests a $7.18 million hit to EBITDA - against a guidance drop at the midpoint of about $7.75 million. There's a little more going on here - international sales were particularly disappointing in Q1 before rebounding - but the cut in gross margin is the core reason why CUTR has fallen so hard. And whether that cut is temporary - and fixable - or the sign of a structural problem with the business model is probably the most important qualitative argument surrounding CUTR at the moment.

The Bull Case

The bull case for CUTR is that the company still is growing - and that the gross margin issue is fixable at some point. Particularly given that Cutera could be an M&A candidate - as essentially the 'last man standing' in the space - revenue is more important than margins at this point in the company's maturation, and on that front Cutera is delivering. Revenue grew 16% in Q1, and then 17% in Q2, with the latter print actually coming in modestly ahead of Street expectations. Full-year guidance is intact, and looks achievable.

Beneath the headline numbers, there is some good news here. truSculpt 3D, the company's body shaping product, grew 29% year-over-year in Q2. Consumable revenues - which come from truSculpt, the Juliet vaginal laser, and anti-aging treatment Secret RF - grew 46% and now account for 6% of revenue. Cutera is trying to build recurring revenue both on a per-treatment basis and through service sales, and those revenues now account for 17% of the total.

Meanwhile, the next generation of the company's body shaping products, truSculpt iD, has been launched. CEO James Reinstein said on the Q2 call that the release of iD would be "the biggest launch in the company's history." iD offers 'hands-free' execution - freeing up in-office labor - and cuts treatment time to as little as 15 minutes. Given that ZELTIQ - now owned by Allergan (AGN) - still is touting 35-60 minute times, that seems a potential competitive advantage for end users. It obviously also makes the product more attractive for physicians, many of whom are using the system to drive cash sales to boost revenue. (~60% of Cutera sales come from 'non-core' specialties, those outside dermatology and plastic surgery.) Shorter treatments imply - potentially - more treatments per day.

iD also can boost the company's consumable revenue (which is higher-margin). Reinstein said in the Q&A of the Q2 call that Cutera is "more than doubling" a $100 per procedure figure from the truSculpt 3D in the shift to truSculpt iD. All told, the iD seems to set up Cutera for a strong second half and potentially 2019, with the launch now moving into Europe as well according to a recent press release.

Meanwhile, international markets rebounded sharply in the quarter, with overseas revenue rising 19%. That's a pretty important performance, given disappointing results on that front of late. Constant-currency international revenue growth last year appears to have been in the mid-single-digits (8% as reported with some help from a weaker dollar), and systems sales actually fell year-over-year in Q1. Cutera replaced its head of international sales, but no real progress had been seen on that front until Q2. But systems revenue increased 26%, boosted both by new sales from a distributor agreement in China and better performance in existing markets.

The case not to panic when it comes to CUTR has to be based in large part on the still-strong revenue growth. Cutera still is growing sales. It has the truSculpt iD catalyst on the way as well. End market growth should continue to be reasonably strong, with Reinstein saying the US market grew 9% Y/Y in the quarter. Cutera outpaced that growth nicely, and commentary elsewhere seems to suggest the company is taking share.

Hologic (HOLX) already has written off some of its goodwill after acquiring Cynosure last year, and an analyst called the purchase the company's "Achilles heel". ZELTIQ - the most important competitor for truSculpt, given its historical dominance in that category - appears to have had a weak Q2. Figures from the Allergan 10-Q cite just a 17% increase in systems revenue year-over-year - but the ZELTIQ deal closed on April 28th of last year. Flat pro forma growth should have driven something in the range of a 40% increase in revenue contribution. AGN's Chief Commercial Officer said on the company's Q1 call that "fairly solid sales growth performance" would arrive in the second half, which further suggests that initial results have been disappointing and/or impacted by some go-to-market changes (including a move from a distributor model to direct sales).

Meanwhile, Cutera's top line keeps chugging along. As for margins, the issues look potentially temporary. Reinstein admitted in his prepared remarks (and right at the top, showing management's understanding of the significance of the issue) that "we have some areas that will require more time than anticipated to achieve our gross margin goals". Investments in both services and process improvements accounted for the "primary impact," per Reinstein. SG&A has deleveraged as well, owing to efforts to build out both the direct sales force (moving from a headcount of 68 in Q1 to 74 in Q2 and ~80 by year-end) and a new, smaller, team to drive consumable sales.

Those efforts will pay off down the line; as CFO Sandy Gardiner put it, "we view this year as an investment year". And as long as revenue keeps growing nicely, and outpacing the market, Cutera can leverage that spend, benefit from more efficient manufacturing and better sales, and still hit its mid-term targets:

source: Cutera June presentation

Essentially, the bull case here is that as long as revenue grows, everything else will take care of itself. CUTR's valuation from an EV/revenue standpoint has come in quite a bit. The stock now trades at about 2.3x at the midpoint of 2018 guidance; Cynosure was taken out at 3.3x, a multiple that would value CUTR back at $45. SG&A will be leveraged; even if COGS doesn't get back to 60%, a return to recent levels in the 56-58% range still suggests a path to double-digit EBIT margins. And with G&A still running at ~11% of YTD revenue (on a non-GAAP basis), an acquirer can find synergies and take care of at least some of the margin pressure on its own.

From that standpoint, then, price aside Cutera really doesn't look that different at $32.50 than it did at $55. The top-line growth profile is intact; margins have taken a near-term hit, but can expand going forward whether as a standalone or under new management. And so the 40%+ drop in less than four months looks like a substantial overreaction.

The Bearish Response

Again, I'm tempted. In fact, I wrote back in May, with the stock at $39 after the post-Q1 fall, that I was intrigued - and wrote that forced to choose, I'd bet CUTR would finish the year above those levels.

But I see real concerns in Q2 that keep me on the sidelines. As far as the top line goes, yes, Cutera is doing well. And it's clearly outperforming peers. But I'm not necessarily sure that latter fact is a good thing.

Again, this is a space that has disappointed for most of its history, going back to 2004-2006, when Cynosure, Syneron, Candela, and Solta Medical (now owned by Valeant) all went public. The last couple of years aside, it is not an industry that has proven it can drive consistent growth. Meanwhile, these last few years look like fertile ground from a short-term boom, between a strong economy and substantial disruption in the health care space that left providers looking for anything that could drive revenue without getting insurers involved. It's one thing for Cutera to outperform the space; it's another for the sector's leaders to be apparently struggling.

That's particularly true at a time when the economy is booming, and consumer confidence is up. Energy-based procedures are not cheap (the iD will cost $2,000-$3,000) and about as discretionary as it gets. What happens if the economy turns? (Note that Cutera sales fell 47% between 2007 and 2009.)

Similarly, competition seems to be intensifying in a potentially damaging way. truSculpt iD appears to be an exciting product, and one that could be best in class. But 3D was launched just 16 months ago. Do the providers in the space have to roll out new, better, offerings every 1-2 years? Meanwhile, the gross margin pressure came in part due to weaker pricing on the company's legacy products, notably the enlighten III used for tattoo removal.

While the top line performance looks good so far, there's a scenario here in which revenue growth simply stalls out. Provider growth hits a ceiling at some point, with some offices simply not interested in aesthetics treatments under any circumstances. Existing customers settle for "good enough" older equipment (most of which doesn't offer recurring consumable revenue). Rivals undercut on pricing for newer equipment, trying to drive those consumable sales (a stated goal across the space for some time, and one area where ZELTIQ had success in Q2, again per the AGN 10-Q). Success with any new launches to some extent just cannibalizes existing products (like the iD likely will to the 3D). In sum, what recently looked like an inflection point creating a market with long-term growth potential was just a multi-year bump that will hit another plateau relatively quickly.

In addition, the international problems aren't solved. Top-line performance was better - but the growth was driven by distributors. Figures from the call (where CFO Gardiner said 65% of international sales came from distributors, against 50% the year before) and the 10-Q suggest direct overseas revenues dropped by 23% year-over-year.

All told, revenue performance might look reasonably strong YTD - and it is - but there are some concerns that suggest the outlook is dimmer than it was even six months ago. And as for the margin concerns, it's exceedingly difficult to credibly argue that the issues are simply one-time.

Reinstein can argue that the "primary impact" to gross margin came from efforts to improve manufacturing and the service organization, and Gardiner can call 2018 an "investment year". The problem is that both claims only describe why gross margin fell year-over-year (53% vs 58%) - not why guidance was pulled down 400 bps. Management already had planned and explained those investments, as detailed on the Q1 call. And yet even second-half guidance - implied in the 55% range is below the initially guided full-year range.

Some of the drop is coming from timing. But management also cited lower pricing in the legacy products and the mix shift to distributors. Those are two problems that do not seem likely to abate any time soon, if ever. Competition isn't going away, and Cutera's international direct sales organization now is a multi-year disappointment. From a broader standpoint, this is a company that has been targeting 60% gross margins for years now - and really hasn't come all that close. At a certain point, that bogey just can't be priced in any more.

That's a problem. 2018 guidance suggests a company that basically is not profitable except for backing out stock-based comp (~$10 million per the Q2 call) from 2018 numbers. Getting gross margin back to 55-57% from the guided 52-53% gets the figure to the positive $5 million range in terms of EBITDA - but that's still a 90x multiple. Cutera is going to have drive substantial, consistent revenue growth for years to grow into that multiple - and there's enough in its first-half results, and those of peers, to see some skepticism on that front.

Valuation

Admittedly, CUTR is a 'feel' stock at this point. Financial disclosures are relatively light owing to competitive concerns; for instance, none of the sector's companies, even as independents, would detail individual product sales (despite Street analysts' best efforts on conference calls). Peers are now rolled into larger companies (and Syneron is private), which further limits comparisons.

And Cutera's story isn't dead. The stock bounced after the Q1 plunge, and may do so again a month after Q2 results (though recent trading isn't constructive on that point). A sale of the company remains possible, and with $10-$15 million in synergies could be done at 25-30x EBITDA, not a terrible multiple for a business growing revenue 18-20% (per guidance). Get gross margin improved - even if the company falls short of the 60% target - and the "with synergies" multiple can drop into the teens.

But I still see too many risks here. The recent results in the space are a concern. The long-term model looks potentially aggressive (implying 25%+ annual growth the next few years). The margin issues are long-running. And I'm not sure who the buyer is at this point, particularly with Hologic's experience with Cynosure. And CUTR isn't cheap by any profit measure, and can't be without both gross margin expansion and enough multi-year revenue growth to drive significant operating leverage.

And so I don't see the declines of the last few months as an overreaction - but rather a correction. The story here seems to have more holes than it did coming out of Q4 results in February. And when a company cuts profit guidance by 45%+, generally its stock falls rather sharply. That's what happened here. It looks like it's going to take a lot for CUTR to make that ground back up.

