SCHD: Dividends Are Winning

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is still an attractive investment option at its current market price. SCHD has been performing very strongly in the short term, even better than the broader market. I expect dividend funds to remain in favor, as fears over trade wars are rattling the market. Furthermore, after a few quarters that lacked any dividend growth, SCHD's Q2 dividend showed strong double-digit growth compared to Q2 2017. Furthermore, the fund is priced well below the broader market, which offers investors some downside protection if the market turns against us. Finally, while SCHD has heavy exposure to the tech sector, the companies that make up the fund are not the high-flying stocks, such as Facebook (FB) or Twitter (TWTR) that are bearing the brunt of the Washington hearings. SCHD holds the tech firms that have been around for the long term and offer more stable returns.

First, a little about SCHD. The fund's stated goal is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHD is currently trading at $53.09/share, and based on its four most recent dividend payments, yields 2.54% annually. My last review of SCHD was back in May when I advised investors to pick up the fund. Since then, SCHD has performed very well, handing investors a total return just over 8%. Rather than take these short-term profits, I would recommend investors build to this position because I see further gains ahead, and I will explain why in detail below.

Strong Short-Term Performance, Good Valuation

While SCHD is a fund I have owned for the long term and been very happy with, it has seen some surprising outperformance in the short term, which has prompted an updated review of the fund. While the market has been marching higher over the past few months, SCHD has actually outperformed the broader market over a three-month period, beating both the S&P 500 and the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), as illustrated by the graph below:

This outperformance is also noticeable in the shorter, 1-month time-frame:

As you can see, SCHD has been pushing higher, even with the backdrop of two more interest rate hikes later this year. Furthermore, despite these short-term gains, the fund continues to trade at a very attractive valuation. Consider that the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500, has a current price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 25. By comparison, SCHD has a P/E under 17, making the fund roughly one-third cheaper to own than the broader market. It seems investors have taken note of late just how undervalued dividend funds appear compared to the market as a whole, and that is helping push the fund higher.

Consumer Staples Sector Driving The Gains

So, now we know that SCHD has been performing well. But let us now examine the reason why this is happening. One of the primary reasons has been the turnaround in the Consumer Staples sector, which is especially important for SCHD because it is the fund's top sector by weighting, as illustrated in the chart below:

Therefore, what is happening in this sector will have an important impact on SCHD. Since the start of the year, this is a sector that has struggled, as the risk-on trade was very much on. Investors were pouring money into riskier assets focused on growth and less on the stable revenue streams the Consumer Staples sector is notorious for. However, over the past few months, this has changed. With emerging markets facing some volatility, along with the U.S. entering trade disputes on multiple fronts, the Consumer Staples sector has proved resilient. In fact, the sector has outperformed the broader market by a noticeable margin, as illustrated by the graph below:

Of course, this is past performance, so it is only relevant going forward if these returns are expected to continue. Fortunately, I do believe the Consumer Staples sector is poised to continue to show solid returns. One of the primary reasons has to do with the increased geopolitical and domestic political risk. Much of this has to do with the upcoming midterm elections as well as escalating trade disputes between the U.S. and... you name it. President Trump has gone to task against the majority of top U.S. trading partners, including China, Mexico, Canada, and the EU. While there has been some amicable progress made, the overhang of these disputes and lack of clarity going forward, especially with China, creates uncertainty that investors dislike.

So, why is this good for the Consumer Staples sector? The answer is that as geopolitical and domestic tensions increase, investors who want to take some risk off the table may exist riskier sectors (such as Consumer Discretionary or Industrials) and seek out the safety of the Consumer Staples sector. This is because this is a sector that produces and sells goods that consumers need in good times and bad, making it less sensitive to economic downturns or volatility. It includes the manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as the producers of household goods and personal products. This includes supermarket and drug retailers, which tend to be busy during all economic cycles. Essentially, I see this sector holding up well as we enter the next few months, which are sure to be rocked by upcoming U.S. elections and cloudy international trade outlooks.

Dividend Growth - Finally!

A final point on SCHD has to do with the fund's dividend, which greatly increased in the second quarter after a few quarters of negative growth. Given today's increasing interest rate environment, companies, and ETFs that are growing their dividends are of paramount interest to me. A growing dividend yield is essential for these funds to maintain their attractiveness over risk-free assets, such as treasuries or savings accounts. Until the most recent dividend, SCHD had been failing in this regard over the past couple of payouts. But it looks like that was a short-term blip and not indicative of a broader trend. To illustrate, I have compiled the last four distributions and compared their growth against the prior year's payout:

Quarter Dividend Dividend Growth (YOY) Q2 2018 $.4056 22.5% Q1 2018 $.2615 (19.7%) Q4 2017 $.3448 (13.5%) Q3 2017 $.3439 41%

As you can see, SCHD has reversed the worrying metric of declining dividend growth. Not only that, but the growth was substantial, above 20%, which is well above what many alternative dividend funds experienced in Q2.

Looking ahead, I am confident the dividend growth will continue. If we examine the fund's top holdings, we would see that those companies have a reliable history of increasing their payouts, with 2018 being no exception. To illustrate, I have listed out the top five holdings of SCHD, along with the most recent dividend hike:

Company 2018 Dividend Growth Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6.25% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 15.2% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 3.9% Verizon Communications (VZ) 2.3% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 15.7%

As you can see, these are all companies that have raised their dividends and, most importantly, continued a trend of raising their dividends year after year. Clearly, SCHD holds stable companies that are committed to returning income to shareholders. Given SCHD's recent performance, it is clear investors are back to favoring this traditional strategy.

Bottom-line

Dividend investing is a great long-term strategy. But as the last few months will tell you, it can be a great short-term strategy as well. With trade and political tensions rattling the market, investors have shifted gears and begun rotating back into some less volatile sectors, such as Consumer Staples. While the headwind of higher interest rates remains, many dividend funds are aggressively increasing their payouts, helping to maintain their yield spread over risk-free investments. SCHD is no exception, with strong dividend growth in the second quarter, with likely more on the way. Furthermore, while SCHD has been outperforming recently, the fund still trades at a very cheap valuation when compared to the broader market. This means potential investors have likely not missed out on all the upside, there is plenty of room left to run. Therefore, with strong performance and a positive outlook, I continue to recommend investors consider initiating positions at this time.

