Jupai's Q2 Results: An Overview

Chinese wealth and asset manager Jupai (US:JP) today provided Q2 results. You can view my earlier, extensive long-thesis on Jupai here.

Anyone not living under a rock can observe that China is having a hard time. Tariffs are putting pressure on the economy. The government is increasing regulation to reduce systemic risks. Last quarter, a lot of fraudulent P2P-lending platforms collapsed, causing Chinese investors to become very cautious.

Along with other US-listed China financial sector peers, Jupai’s share price was cut in half during the last three months. So how bad were the actual results?

Revenues were up 1.6% in Q2 to $ 67 million. Products sold dropped 21.0% YoY to $ 1.5 billion, while AUM in the asset management division was up 18.1% YoY to $ 8.6 billion. Asset management provided 27% of revenues last quarter, having grown 30% YoY.

Underlying, the composition of products sold changed completely due to the Chinese government pushing deleveraging. This basically implies replacing debt with equity. The economy then becomes less vulnerable to defaults and systemic risks decrease.

In Q2 last year, Jupai's products sold were 83% fixed income and 13% private equity. Last quarter, this was completely reversed to 13% fixed income and 82% private equity. This basically happened at a time when Chinese investors became very cautious and risk averse, which would normally increase demand for (short term) fixed income products. In this light, the decrease in products sold from a forced switch to equity at a time of general investor risk aversion is not shockingly large.

Regulators have also been very stringent in their approval of new products lately, causing less supply of products, as CEO Jiandi Ni just mentioned in the earnings call.

Another thing to note on the revenues are the service fees. These will become smaller over time as Jupai provides less ongoing services to fewer third party product suppliers. Service fees were 9.0% of revenues in Q2 2018 compared to 15.2% last year. This decline will phase out further during the coming quarters and years.

Income from operations was down 3.5% to $ 24 million. Jupai also took a RMB 18 million non-cash impairment on its Runju internet platform due to new regulations, which means net income ex-impairments dropped 6.0% to $ 16 million.

Runju was carried at RMB 94 million at YE 2017, versus then total investments in affiliates of RMB 182 million. As of Q2 2018, investments in affiliates is up RMB 200 million to RMB 383 million ($ 58 million). This is due to more co-investments in funds for which Jupai acts as GP (asset manager). So Jupai is cautiously putting some of large cash pile at work.

Furthermore, CEO Jiandi Ni repeated in the conference call that he believes 80% of the 20.000 to 30.000 smaller wealth management companies in China will go out of business in the next few years. So current headwinds from new regulations will longer term also provide higher barriers to entry and further growth opportunities from attracting client relationship managers from failing competitors.

The one thing I am a bit puzzled about: as peer Noah (US:NOAH) sticks to its annual net income growth outlook of 17% to 23% growth in 2018, Jupai also leaves its +30% to +40% net income guidance unchanged. Both expect an increase in performance fees in H2, but it still seems a long stretch to get to those figures given the more challenging current environment.

Conclusion

So where does this all leave us? Despite immense headwinds in the short term from new regulations, macro factors, and Chinese investor risk aversion, Jupai is holding its own.

Jupai’s trailing P/E is now just 6.7x at a $ 420 million market cap, while close peer Noah trades at 23x trailing earnings. With a near $ 5 per share ($ 158 million) net cash safety net providing a large margin of safety, Jupai’s ex-cash trailing P/E reduces to a mere 4.2x. Current dividend yield is 4.8%.

I believe that’s just absurdly cheap for an established company in China’s high-net-worth secular growth industry that is holding up very decently in a confluence of short-term headwinds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.