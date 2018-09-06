Tesla: The SEC Paradox

On December 8th, 1941, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his famous "Infamy Speech" to a joint session of Congress, one day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Several decades later, there is another 7th day of the month (this time August) which may provide to be a very important day in history of Tesla (TSLA) and the public markets, thanks to some of the tweets seen below from CEO Elon Musk. The wait is on to see what happens from the SEC, as the government agency finds itself in a situation where doing the right thing might come at a massive cost to investors.

Friday will mark the one month anniversary of Elon Musk's now famous announcement, a decision that was quickly reversed just a couple of weeks later. After soaring into the $380s initially after trading restarted after a halt during the day of August 7th, Tesla shares have lost more than $100 since. Not only were investors concerned about whether funding was secured, many are now filing lawsuits seeking significant damages, the latest of which came from notorious short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research.

Investors have worried about the threat of government action regarding Tesla and its subsidiary SolarCity for some time. There have been plenty of lawsuits regarding misleading claims for instance, some of which are Tesla's most notorious failures. The latest action from Elon Musk, perhaps an effort to burn short sellers, might end up being his downfall, however.

There are those out there who believe that the CEO's tweets were outright fraud, primarily on the basis that funding was not secured. The tweets came in the middle of the day, with no statement from the company coming for some time, with media outlets reporting conflicting items over the coming weeks regarding where the board stood on the potential transaction.

On Thursday, Fox reported that Tesla and CEO Elon Musk were likely to strike a deal with the SEC. What they are settling over might be seen as a large question mark, given there are those that believe there could be other pending investigations out there. To show an example of what a settlement could look like, let's just go back a few years to the famous case of Theranos:

Now Theranos was a bit different obviously because it was a private company and it was much smaller. However, it brings up a key point with Tesla involving the SEC. The government agency's is charged with protecting investors, but by levying some massive action against Elon Musk, it could cause major harm to investors.

There are many out there that support Tesla because they believe in Elon Musk, and they are of the opinion that the company is nothing without him at the helm. When I've discussed the idea of firing Elon Musk due to bad business performance in the past, investors have argued that it would cause a massive drop in Tesla's stock price. The situation could further snowball given Elon Musk's substantial pledging of Tesla shares as collateral for personal loans, which could cause a massive margin call and further large selling.

So what would happen if the SEC came out and settled with Tesla and Elon Musk, with him being forced out as CEO of the company? If the market cap of the stock fell by 50%, for example, those long the stock would lose about $24 billion based on current prices, beyond the losses already seen recently in the stock and the bonds. The SEC doing the right thing to protect investors in the long run would come at a substantial cost in the short term. Of course with so many red flags surrounding Tesla in recent years, there won't be a ton of sympathy here, much less than we saw with the Madoff case that blindsided the market for example.

On the flip side, what if the SEC came out with a slap on the wrist, perhaps a very small fine for Tesla and or Elon Musk? Ignoring the external lawsuits for a minute, it could be seen as a signal to other companies that they can push the boundaries a bit. A small fine may be worth the risk if the potential payout is in the tens of billions of dollars to management and shareholders.

The famous Elon Musk tweets of August 7th, 2018 will likely go down as a very important date in market history. While there will be plenty of lawsuits regarding securities fraud and billions in lost money, the bigger issue here is for the SEC. The government agency that is in charge of protecting investors is left with a tough decision, because doing the right thing likely means punishing investors further and will mean billions more in potential losses. What do you think should be done? I look forward to your comments below.

