EDAP Provides A Rare Value In MedTech

Though not a straight shot up, the below revenue chart for EDAP (EDAP), reflecting over 6% annual compound growth since 2010, reflects a company which has been able to execute over the long term, albeit not consistently each year.

*Source: Company reports

You wouldn't be able to tell by looking at the company's stock chart that sales have increased more than 50% since 2010, all the while escaping the nosebleed level of operating losses many small and growing med-tech companies are notorious for. The company's Enterprise Value/Sales ratio has remained around 1.5-2.0 throughout this time period, despite the strong growth.

EDAP data by YCharts

As the company invested in it's growth, primarily investing additional resources in selling and marketing, it posted an average of less than one million euros in operating losses each year since 2010. While it's share count has increased substantially during that period from 10.5 million to 29 million, it has retained much of the funds that it has raised so far on the balance sheet, leaving it with approximately $20 million in net cash and $21 million in tangible shareholder equity. While it might seem like an inefficient use of the balance sheet for the company to have this amount of cash, it can be helpful for smaller medical devices such as EDAP to have a strong balance sheet in order to ensure purchasers of their capital equipment have confidence in the company's staying power.

*Source: Company reports

Lithotripsy

EDAP is one of the leaders in the ESWL Lithotripsy market. Lithotripsy devices are used to blast urinary stones without surgery. Urinary stones affect up to 7% and 12% of women and men, respectively. Lithotripsy is the standard of care for urinary calculi. This type of procedure has been popular since the 1980's. As a result, the market for new machines is mature. The company enjoys a globally diversified active installed base of over 700 devices. It's objective in this division is to continue to earn revenue on service contracts as well as replacement machines. In order to do this, it has iterated on it's device lineup by developing robotic capability as well as a version of it's machine that is more economical than the original versions, in order to reach a wider audience. Judging by the 7% per year growth in the division since 2010, it looks like the company has been successful in it's efforts.

HIFU

The company has been selling HIFU devices since 2000. HIFU technology is a non-invasive focused technique to heat and ablate tissue. Initially, the company has focused on the prostate cancer market. They have accumulated a significant amount of data showing the superior quality of life outcomes when prostate cancer patients are treated with HIFU versus removal of the prostate. Patients who have undergone partial gland HIFU procedures have experienced incontinence and erectile dysfunction at a 3% and 22% incidence, respectively, versus 20% and 82% for prostatectomy.

As can be seen from the initial chart, the company's HIFU sales were flat prior to 2013. In 2013, the company attained a CE mark (European approval) for it's latest HIFU technology, Focal One, which provides superior targeting to the pertinent treatment area. This approval appeared to boost sales for 2014 and 2015. At the end of 2015, the company received U.S. FDA approval to sell HIFU. This led to a further increase in sales for the division in 2016 as a result of the company placing units with large academic institutions primarily. HIFU sales receded in 2017 as U.S. buyers waited on the company to gain approval for it's most recent Focal One device in the U.S., an approval that was finally granted in June of this year.

The current hurdle to growth for the HIFU technology is reimbursement. Helping their case somewhat, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a C-Code for the facility portion of the procedure, leaving doctors to collect their fee from the patient directly. Additionally, Cigna (CI) started covering the procedure in certain instances. Based on the data, HIFU for prostate cancer as an option seems like a no-brainer. Once insurance companies begin to cover the procedure comprehensively, it's difficult to imagine smaller hospitals and surgery centers not wanting to provide it as an option, especially to their younger patients. In Europe, Italy, Germany and the U.K. currently cover the procedure, while France is piloting it and accumulating data to judge whether it should reimburse for it or not.

The company's R&D is currently focused on HIFU for indications other than prostate including liver, pancreatic and breast cancer, as well as rectal endometriosis. While these opportunities are significant and there is a need for effective and minimally invasive solutions, it will take a number of years to run trials and attain approval for the various indications. The company is currently initiating a phase 2 study for rectal endometriosis (which affects 22 million women globally) and a phase 1 study for liver cancer with respective CE mark submissions of 2021 and 2022. Timeline for other indications is further out.

Corporate

Including options, management owns less than 2% of the company, which is somewhat regrettable for a company of this size. However, executive pay is also low, not leaving much room for insiders to accumulate shares. Also disappointing is the lack of institutional ownership. I know that management does market the story at conferences and non-deal roadshows, but they still have not received much traction.

Possibly because the stock is a low-priced stock, which precludes many funds from investing in it. The company's growth trajectory has also been uneven. As well, the company being based in France could turn many funds away. Growth is certainly what small cap investors are willing to pay up for. If the company gains traction with Focal One for prostate in the U.S., based on what medical technology stocks are trading for today (10x-15x Price/Sales), I believe that its market capitalization could potentially quadruple. The company could also use some of the cash on it's balance sheet to purchase other urology technologies that it could sell through it's channel, increasing the company's selling scale.

Conclusion

At $2.90, the company is trading at 1.5x EV/Sales. Typically, this is at the low end that a medical device company with no growth and low prospects trades at. While the company's Euro denominated sales are down 1% in the first half of the year, growth is likely to return with the approval of the company's Focal One HIFU system. For this product alone, the market is nascent and full of potential. While the other opportunities for the company are further out in the calendar, the HIFU technology that they are based on has a long history of safety and efficacy. With limited downside built into the share price and a solid balance sheet, it looks like the time is right for investors to add EDAP to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.