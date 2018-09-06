Tilray Flying Too High

Trader's Idea Flow is maintaining our short position in Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) with confidence and we are looking to add to our short position at current levels if shares can be found to borrow and sell short.

The current Tilray trade has been interesting as has the rally in cannabis stocks in general. Part of the rally is normal stock market stuff for an industry that's entering a growth phase. But another part of this rally may have been due to "cult-stock enthusiasts" who love the active drug in marijuana, THC. A frequent marijuana user's brain becomes conditioned to select THC over the naturally occurring chemicals in our brain's physiology. This physical reaction causes cravings as seen in people who use caffeine frequently over prolonged periods. Oftentimes, these caffeine users show evidence of a low-level addiction when they must have their morning cup of coffee. This low level of addiction also occurs with people who frequently use a more powerful psycho-active drug called THC. So perhaps investors who have some level of affinity to THC also would be bullish on a cannabis industry stock, such as Tilray. Full disclosure is that I have attended the Pot-Fest in Amsterdam in 1997 and I have enjoyed the Dutch coffee houses in that beautiful city.

These same cult stock investors who may be cannabis enthusiasts are not likely giving consideration to the valuation metrics for shares of Tilray. It's highly doubtful that the recent inflow of capital from both momentum traders and THC fans are applying the price to sales ratio as a measure of value for Tilray shares. While these cult cannabis stock investors are profoundly bullish on stocks like Tilray, they have combined with momentum investors to run shares of this stock up to nearly $100 on the stock chart on 8/5/18. The number of cult stock followers who have been throwing money at a low-float, recent IPO stock like Tilray without regard for valuation has likely played a role in running shares of this tiny company up to such sky-high valuations rarely seen in the stock market.

TLRY Price data by YCharts

TLRY data by YCharts

We can use almost any well-recognized and respected company as a reference point to illustrate how bizarre the current valuation for Tilray has become. For example, Salesforce.com (CRM) in Q218 delivered $3.2 billion in revenues (up 27% Y/Y), and $299 million in net income (up 550% Y/Y). Salesforce.com has a P/S ratio of just under 10 for the ttm and a market cap of $112 billion.

In comparison, Tilray in Q218 delivered $9.7 million in revenues (up 97% Y/Y), and $12.7 million in losses for the quarter. Please note that Tilray delivered more than $1 in losses for every $1 in revenues for the quarter. This extremely high ratio of losses to revenues is rare and never good. Tilray has a P/S ratio of 298 as of today's close. Please take a moment to consider the disparity between the valuation of the P/S metric for Salesforce at below 10 compared with Tilray's P/S of a mind-boggling 298. Rarely will you ever witness this kind of a wildly aggressive valuation for a company's stock price as you are now witnessing in shares of Tilray. The market cap of Tilray is a shocking $8.37 billion currently on about $20 million in revenues for the ttm.

The graphic below illustrates the small amount of Supply Agreements secured by Tilray relative to the competitors shown. Buy yet you may notice on this graphic that the blue bar for enterprise value for Tilray is much higher than its supply agreements illustrated by the green bar. This may indicate Tilray's overvaluation relative to its peers when the EV was only $3 billion. Today due to the parabolic move higher in Tilray's stock price, the company's EV is above $8 billion. By virtually every metric of valuation the price of Tilray's stock may be priced far too aggressively.

Investors must determine what market cap is fair for a company that turned in just $9.7 million in revenues for an entire quarter and losses of $12.7 million that actually exceeded revenues for Q218. Reasonable investors might have an argument to question the business model's sustainability at Tilray. Bullish investors would likely point to higher expenses from SBC and the promise of growing revenues in the future. OK, with that in mind then let's be generous and determine a more than fair valuation a hypothetical company that does maybe $20 million in revenues in some future quarter (that's double what Tilray is now doing in revenues). And due to the company's significant expenses to fund its rapid growth it's likely to continue posting quarterly losses as Tilray has been posting losses. So let's award this hypothetical company that we are constructing a very generous market cap of $1 billion. This market cap valuation of $1 billion if applied to shares of Tilray would price the stock at about $10 per share. This more reasonable but still very generous valuation for Tilray is a substantially lower price than the 8/5/18 close of Tilray shares at about $90 pps.

If you were to assign Tilray the same P/S ratio of 10 that the market assigns to Salesforce.com, then the value of Tilray shares would be about $3 per share. But Tilray is going to grow so much faster than a much more mature company like Salesforce.com, isn't that right? Well, maybe. There are a number of risk factors ahead for this tiny company but let's be generous and say that Tilray will grow 10 times faster than Salesforce in the future. This brings us to about the $26 price target that Citron's Andrew Left has assigned to Tilray in their recent short call.

Tilray's recent price action reminds of a much more substantive company that IPOd in about 2015 called Shake Shack (SHAK). Check the chart to see that SHAK squeezed to nearly $100 on a cult following that loved the chain store's burgers. The valuation of the stock had nothing to do with reality. Momentum took over in a bull market, shorts were squeezed, and boom! The stock took off... and then momentum stalled as it usually does and SHAK came crashing back down to reality to trade closer to reasonable valuations for the underlying fundamentals of the business. Tilray may likely suffer the same experience on the stock chart as Shake Shack and so many other stocks that go parabolic for a temporary time period. Tilray's momentum showed signs of stalling on 8/5/18 after it topped out at $97. The stock also was weak in the AH trading session. This weakness differed from the strong market sentiment shown by traders in previous sessions on the way higher up the stock chart for shares of Tilray. Perhaps this is a tell-tale sign that Tilray's momentum has broken and a correction in the stock price is imminent.

SHAK data by YCharts

The experience with Shake Shack's parabolic move higher taught traders that the higher that parabolic move gets to the top, the less likely it becomes for investors to find any shares available to short. This is especially true for low-float recent IPOs with fewer shares available prior to the lockup expiration. So if you shorted Tilray at about $59 as Trader's Idea Flow did for our own account, then you might not nail the top of the chart on these type of short squeeze IPOs, but you may still post a strong profit after the momentum dies and the stock crashes back down to earth. This is our expectation for shares of Tilray in the near future.

Summary

Tilray could be considered extremely overvalued by its P/S ratio of 140 even in the $40 price per share range. Up here in the $90 per share range you are witnessing something akin to a tulip bulb mania or dot-com boom mentality. There's no relevant metric that provides a reasonable means for discussing the valuation of Tilray shares at these sharply elevated prices. This current pricing of Tilray may simply be based upon the Greater Fool Theory where high-risk traders are speculating that they can sell their shares to someone more foolish than themselves in an effort to get out of the Tilray stock fast before it crashes. P.T. Barnum may have been correct when he said there is a fool born every minute. Amazingly, it seems that many of these people have found each other as buyers of Tilray stock above $90 on 8/5/18.

The question of whether Tilray shares will return to something close to a reasonable valuation is generally answered by the efficient market theory, which states that markets find fair values for stocks over time. So then the question becomes, "What's a reasonable valuation for a tiny company like Tilray with large losses on only $9.7 million in revenue last quarter?" That's not a typo. Tilray delivered only $9.7 million in revenue for the entire second quarter of 2018. And worse is that they managed to lose over $5 million just in SBC alone and $12.7 million in total losses for the quarter. Even on this tiny corporate level the insiders are giving the shareholders a raw deal. Awarding more than $5 million in SBC payments to the individuals in management at this company when this compensation amount is equivalent to more than half of all revenues for Q218 at the company is outlandish. Worse, the company has never posted a profit and may never be profitable in the future. This is a similar story at Tilray as to how low quality issues like Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have mis-treated shareholders, but Tilray is just a much smaller version of exploiting its public shareholders. The $17 valuation of the company at its IPO price may be considered aggressive based upon unrealized future growth projections. While this low-float IPO has grown wings due to a cult following, there's no justification for even the $26 price target that Citron's Andrew Left just issued two days ago. Citron is short shares of Tilray.

Conclusion

Tilray is a stock to be avoided as the current price is valued way too aggressively based upon any measure of fundamentals. The company posted losses of .17 cents per share in Q218, up from losses of .01 cent per share in Q217. The bizarre hype surrounding the company's future may be unjustified and none of the wildly aggressive speculation for future growth at Tilray is proven at this time. Political, legislative, medical, and societal acceptance risks are all relevant for this newly legalized cannabis industry. Even listing requirements on the various stock exchanges are complicated by current U.S. federal laws. Do not be surprised if the cannabis industry's increasing legalization successes and expansion begin to experience a negative backlash from competitors, politicians, the medical community, society, etc.

The high THC content in today's cannabis-based products make these powerful psycho-active substances a legitimate health risk to all ages of the population. Documentation of the drug THC negatively impacting the development of cognitive abilities in children has been published by the medical research community for decades. This article from a cannabis industry trade journal documents that higher levels of THC are appearing in the breast milk of mothers. Society is likely to be asking questions as a reaction to the growth of the cannabis industry. These questions might include, "Do we really need another drug to negatively impact our society and children?" Or, "Is there enough regulation of the cannabis industry?" And, "Can we raise taxes on the cannabis industry to increasingly higher levels until the cost of doing business almost outweighs the profit, risk, and work to maintain a cannabis-related company?" The potential risks of a negative backlash to the growth of the cannabis industry cannot be ignored. Increasing pressure to impose costly and burdensome regulations along with increasingly higher taxation upon the cannabis industry are possible risks.

Investors also may want to recognize that prices for the base commodity in the cannabis industry are likely to spiral lower as a mega boom in the amount of marijuana and hemp being grown is now underway as legalization of marijuana spreads. There's almost no barrier to entry in growing marijuana other than the requirement of locating a patch of dirt. Assuming that somebody else is not already growing marijuana on that patch of dirt, then stake your claim and watch your crop grow like, well, weeds. Corporate farmers will likely be joined by millions of mom and pop entrepreneurs who may cause the increasing production of growers to outstrip the growth of demand by consumers for marijuana products. This growing supply of marijuana and hemp that's likely to emerge could outstrip demand in the near future. If this increasing supply does emerge faster than demand grows, than this negative equation could cause prices of cannabis products to decline as both price competition and supply increase faster than demand. In this possible scenario, then the actual growth of revenue estimates that are currently being projected for the cannabis industry would have to be reduced significantly. Perhaps even more concerning is that the cost of doing business in the cannabis industry along with high government taxation combined with lower revenues could squeeze margins or even cause the history of losses to continue at a company like Tilray. Profitability at Tilray has not occurred to date and there is no guarantee that Tilray will ever be profitable.

Investors attempting to place an accurate valuation on Tilray also must factor in the high amount of government taxation that industry producers must pay to the various levels of government on operations. Keep in mind that the lever for politicians to legalize cannabis companies is the promise of high tax revenues for local, state, and federal government tax collectors. These high taxes squeeze profit margins and force cannabis companies to raise prices in order to remain solvent. These higher prices being charged by government taxed companies have created opportunities for those wanting to avoid paying government taxes and thereby offer cheaper prices to consumers. The legalization of marijuana in existing locations has demonstrated that the "black market" for cannabis products does not disappear. In fact, the black market thrives in areas where marijuana has been legalized. And the centuries old habits of avoiding the government in the consumer's purchase and consumption of cannabis products is more alive and well than ever. This black market factor is a major competitor for cannabis companies like Tilray that will be a drag on sales, create pricing pressures, and squeeze margins. There's no barrier to entry when it comes to growing marijuana in a region where it's legal to grow marijuana. Enforcing any requirements to have a license to grow, measuring grower's production, and collecting taxes from mom and pop entrepreneurs is not likely to be effective. Consumers will find cheaper prices for products on the black market where the supply doesn't pay government taxes like Tilray and other cannabis companies pay.

Bottom line: If you believe the current market valuations for Tilray are anywhere near justified, then you may be ingesting too much THC. And this point may literally be why this low-float, recent IPO has grown wings and is now flying just as high as many of the cult followers who have thrown money at this stock in recent weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.