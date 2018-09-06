Southwestern Energy: Something To Prove Past Fayetteville

The company still has to prove itself in terms of cash flow-neutral production growth as earnings metrics are distorted following large past impairment charges.

Southwestern Energy has exited its operations in the Fayetteville as it has already pre-announced.

In March of this year, I updated my thesis on Southwestern Energy (SWN) as the company had a few potential drivers coming up. I have noted the boom and consequent bust of the shares following the shale revolution. After continued struggles, the company's shares jumped 20% in March upon the release of the full year results for 2017 and upbeat outlook for 2018.

Shares actually maintained ground and rose further from levels around $4.50 at the time to levels comfortably above the $5 mark. It is time to revisit the thesis after the company has now finally announced a deal to sell its assets in the Fayetteville Shale.

Southwestern - Three Major Plays

Southwestern is mostly a natural gas producer, being active in three major shales. This includes the Northeast Appalachia, the Southwest Appalachia, and the Fayetteville Shale.

The Northeast Appalachia is the smallest region with 190,000 net acres, yet the region is responsible for 44% of production in 2017 while containing an estimated 28% of total reserves. The Southern region is about 100,000 net acres larger and contains nearly half of reserves. Production of the region only totals 20% of company-wide production.

The Fayetteville shale is the largest region with roughly 900,000 net acres. The region is responsible for about a third of production and a quarter of reserves.

This latter region has a low number of drilling locations at current prices, but this number increases rapidly if prices increase, while the Appalachia is the most important region and is the focus of the company going forward.

Getting Out Of The Fayetteville

While rumours about a divestment have been swirling around for a while, Southwestern now has finally delivered on a sale of its assets in the Fayetteville. The company will receive $1.86 billion in cash for the assets and furthermore be freed of $438 million in future contract liabilities.

Based on the expected 2018 production numbers, Fayetteville produces 260-263 Bcf, about 27% of anticipated total production as reserves amount to 25% of total reserves. If we would simply assume that the $1.86 billion price tag is a fair amount for 25%-27% of the company, the enterprise valuation of the entire firm would amount to $6.9-$7.4 billion.

In comparison, Southwestern ended the second quarter with $3.6 billion in net debt, including net derivative liabilities and modest pension liabilities. Trading at around $5.50 per share, the 583 million outstanding shares represent an equity valuation of $3.2 billion and an enterprise valuation of $6.8 billion. In that light, the price tag looks fair as we peg the overall valuation of the firm at a number slightly higher than this. On the other hand, the relatively large amount of net acres in the Fayetteville might potentially allow for upside surprises to reserve estimates.

Following this upbeat calculation method, shares initially jumped nearly 5% in a move which added $150 million in shareholder value, yet shares reversed and trade 5% lower after the news settled. A reason for that might have to do with the use of proceeds. The company is aiming to buy back $900 million in debt, repurchase $200 million in shares, yet will spend $600 million in capital spending on the core Appalachia areas as well.

The latter is somewhat concerning among investors as the company is trying to grow again in a price environment in which it is not really economical, as the same strategy (for the industry at large) has been the cause of so much shareholder value destruction in recent years.

Another Value Estimate

In March, I concluded that after the company announced that it would explore strategic alternatives in February, shares hardly reacted as investors did not yet have a price tag in mind for the asset. The PV-10 value of the asset stood at $2.0 billion, as the company is now receiving little over 90% of this valuation.

That is a big concern as the PV-10 value of all of the assets stood at $5.8 billion by 2017. That suggests that if market value is just 90% of this overall, the real enterprise value of Southwestern is closer to $5.2 billion. With net debt at $3.6 billion ahead of the deal, the remaining $1.6 billion equity valuation amounts to just $2.75 per share, roughly half today's share price.

In the end, the earnings power is leading, and while the company reports earning, this is rather misleading. Early August, the company released second quarter results. The company reported GAAP earnings of nine cents and an adjusted earnings number double that amount. That is equivalent to roughly $50 million and $100 million, respectively. While that looks promising, we have to realise that cash flows are impacted because large impairment charges taken in the past have artificially lowered depreciation charges.

Depreciation expenses amounted to $142 million in Q2 as the company has a $1.2 billion capital spending plan for the year. At $300 million a quarter, net capital spending of $158 million vastly surpasses both reported and adjusted earnings, while production was up just 5%, implying that realistic economic performance was probably flat or even negative.

Nonetheless, the promise of management was and is that the new core operations should have lower break-even costs, as we still have to see the impact of this and see if economical break-even costs (that is profit + depreciation - capital spending) confirm this picture certainly in what still is a low price environment for natural gas.

Hence, with the deal closing only later this year, I will watch with great interest comments made about the 2019 outlook, or comments about maintenance capital spending to see if reporting accounting profits might now really start to show up as economical earnings as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.