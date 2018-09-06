Ontex - An Acquisition Or Buyout Candidate

After a proposal from the equity firm PAI Partners SAS the stock of Ontex (OTC:ONXXF) jumped 25% to around 26 EUR. There the stock stayed some weeks but after the management rejected the offer the stock dropped back to the pre-proposal level of around 19 EUR. The question is, if there is now an interesting investment opportunity or if the stock is still overvalued.

Company overview

ONXXF is an international provider of personal hygiene solutions. The headquarter is in Aalas, Belgium. The operating segments of the company are baby care, feminine care and adult care.

Figure 1: overview split by product category

Source: annual report 2017

The baby care segment grew 6.3%, the adult care segement grew 5.2% and the feminine care segment grew in 2017. ONXXF has own brands and retail brands. The revenue between own and retail brands is nearly 50/50.

Figure 2: top 5 brands

Source: annual report 2017

In baby care the largest part of their business is a broad range of baby diapers and disposable baby pants.

In adult care the products help to guarantee discretion, protection and dignity with all forms of incontinence. They sell pads, pants, adult diapers and underpads.

In feminine care the products range from ultra towels, fluff towels, panty liners and tampons.

In adult care the opportunities are in the breakdown of taboos surrounding such products. Further in emerging markets feminine care and adult care are behind the market penetration of the developed markets. As the development of the emerging markets continues the demand for higher hygiene grows.

Major risks

Brazil is an important market but ONXXF had troubles with the integration activities after an acquisition in March 2017. The turnaround was/is expensive. If the turnaround is successful time will show us. There were high costs, but the growth could be an important factor for the future of ONXXF. But as currently seen Brazil and a lot of other emerging markets have problems. So, it is important to look at how the Brazilian operations are developing for ONXXF. They are further investing in research and development and modern technologies to keep up their growth ambitions.

The long-term fundamentals are still in play for Brazil and ONXXF. Brazil is the 4th largest personal hygiene market in the world. The manufacturing and R&D integration are on track and ONXXF has a leading position in adult incontinent and a solid position in baby care.

Raw material prices affect ONXXF, as they are a producing company, so we must take in mind the price swings of these. In Figure 3 you can see the main raw materials needed and how volatile they are.

Figure 3: Raw material price indices (2013 – 2017)

Source: Company presentation 2017

Also, the impact of FX is important as ONXXF operates in a wide range of countries. 54% of the revenue is made outside of western Europe.

Figure 4: overview of revenue by region

Source: annual report 2017

PAI Partners SAS buyout offer

PAI Partners SAS offered on July 6, 2018 cash for the outstanding shares of ONXXF.

It was interesting to see as the current CEO Mr. Charles Bouzaziz serves on the supervisory board of PAI. ONXXF did not include him in the discussion about the proposal. Also, he recused himself from his position at PAI for that matter. Normal practices but in the end the CEO could know something more in detail about ONXXF that we don’t yet see. But that’s just speculating. The CEO is head of the Portfolio Performance Group at PAI Partners, before that he was a member of the Food & Consumer Goods sector team. A higher stock price would be beneficial for him as ONXXF offers stock options.

Figure 5: overview over stock options

Source: annual report 2017

The board of directors rejected the latest indication of interest from PAI as it was lower than their previous proposal. Both sides now consider the matter closed. The board thinks they can deliver higher long-term value for the shareholders. The buyout offer may be an important event for the company, so the management must deliver value faster and must look for more opportunities and possible options. The board is making a review for the current possible opportunities which will be completed by the end of Q4 2018.

Debt

The total net debt can be seen in Figure 6. The debt rises as the company made some acquisitions in the past years. The growth is a highly leveraged growth. The free-cashflow for 2017 was 57.4 million EUR (cashflow from operating activities 169.3 million EUR – CAPEX 111.9 million EUR). The trend for the depb is in the wrong direction, ONXXF keeps growing their debt, which is a significant risk.

Figure 6: overview of debt

Source: Annual report 2017

Valuation

In comparison to other consumer goods stocks the valuation with a P/E ratio of 11 indicates a low valuation.

Figure 7: overview valuation

Source: Morningstar

But let’s make a quick earnings model. I took a 15% discount rate as the company operates strongly in emerging markets and therefore my personal reward must be higher to lower the risk. Also, I made three different scenarios. In the last year I made a terminal value with estimating a P/E ratio of 10.

Scenario 1 best case: ONXXF can successfully integrate their acquisitions, make the turnaround in Brazil and can profit from the higher demand in emerging markets. 10% EPS growth for 10 years, probability of 30%.

Figure 8: best case scenario

Source: own calculation

Scenario 2 normal case: ONXXF can make the turnaround but with higher costs and can profit from the higher demand but not as much as in the best-case scenario. 5% growth over 10 years, probability of 40%.

Figure 9: normal case

Source: own calculation

Scenario 3 worst case: ONXXF struggles with the turnaround and struggles to profit from the higher demand. 5% growth in the first 5 years and then 0% growth for the next 5 years, probability of 30%.

Figure 10: worst case

Source: own calcualtion

Figure 11: results from the earnings model

Source: own calculations

With these highly conservative estimations I get to a fair value of around 17 EUR. Therefore, the stock is still overvalued.

Conclusion

ONXXF, as a consumer goods stock, is normally a defensive stock. But the acquisitions, the high activities in emerging markets and the debt make it a lot riskier than a normal consumer goods stock.

An interesting investment thesis is the probability that ONXXF gets another offer for a buyout or a larger competitor acquires the company. The trend in the consumer good market is to consolidate more and more. The acquisition would probably be with an higher PE ratio. Most likely with a PE ratio near 15. This results in a possible stock price of 24 EUR.

If you consider such a play there is still a dividend of around 3% with a payout ratio of around 30% while waiting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.