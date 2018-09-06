Campbell Soup: Shareholders Need To Be Patient

We wrote about Campbell (CPB) back in June when the company announced that it would be reviewing its entire product line. Well, changes have definitely been afoot at the company this year with first, the departure of the CEO (Denise Morrison) and now, the culling of its fresh food business and international brands (Arnott's and Kelsen).

With relation to the departure of Morrison, despite doing some good things for the company, her earnings record through her tenure just wasn't up to scratch. In fact, earnings went from $2.41 in 2012 to $0.86 in this most present fiscal year. Further, with the S&P powering higher over the past few years, Campbell shares plummeted after recent Q3 numbers, which resulted in a company worth half the market cap than it did in the Summer of 2016. Something eventually had to give.

With respect to sale of the abovementioned brands, this probably is not a bad decision with respect to where the likes of Arnott's and Kelsen are in their growth cycles. Why? Because they both need considerably more investment before they achieve meaningful long-term returns. Therefore, at this stage, Campbell has decided to become smaller and concentrate on core areas to try and get back to solid sales and earnings growth.

With regards to the company's fresh business, Campbell probably risked too much here and got caught too much side outside of its comfort zone. Again, lack of focus and discipline were the reasons cited for the divestitures. The problem though is that the much of the proceeds which will come off these deals will go to the company's debt pile. At the end of its latest fiscal year, interest bearing debt came in at around $10 billion. This figure is far too high, considering the small amount of equity on the balance sheet at present ($1.37 billion)

So, getting smaller and reducing the liabilities is only one side of the equation. The other side the company wants to tackle aggressively in order to grow again is costs. Campbell is targeting $650 million a year in cost savings by 2022, which seems very lofty. Remember, management had already guided $500 million previously, so this hike to me looks a little optimistic. Investing behind the likes of Pepperidge Farm cookies and Snyder's is a no brainer and something under management's control with respect to innovation and adverting. However, cutting costs out the system is something not completely under Campbell's control.

Look at how the CRB index is trading, for example. The CRB is made up of 19 commodities, which contain the likes of crude oil, aluminium, meat etc. As the long-term chart illustrates below, the index prints a yearly cycle low every 12 to 15 months or so. It is in line for an imminent yearly cycle low. These lows occur when a monthly swing takes place. Therefore, because of the lower levels, the index reached last month, the CRB has very little to do in September before forming a monthly swing. A monthly swing low should mean rising commodity prices in general over the next 12 months which would do nothing for Campbell's input costs over the near term. Obviously, to combat this, many manufacturers will simply pass on the extra cost to the consumer by increasing prices. This is not the route Campbell wants to go at present, though, considering where it is at with many of its brands.

Furthermore, running promotions at various periods throughout the year to try and get new customers isn't the answer long term. In fact, the drop in Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) orders for soup recently was a key reason for the departure of the former CEO. The problem with promotions is that they can play havoc with stock levels over the course of a fiscal year, which can be a nightmare for retailers.

Culling its fresh and international operations will mean more resources will be able to be deployed behind its core brands. The front end here, though, is much more aggressive spending on R&D and innovation. Management is aware that heavy back-end marketing at present would be fruitless due to not enough "non differentiation" being evident across the portfolio. Increased spending in the environment of rising costs is going to make things tough for Campbell over the near term.

These headwinds will stifle dividend growth going forward. Yes, the company may be paying an above-average dividend yield (3.5%), but it is hard to see any growth here at present. This shift is going to take time. We will revisit after the first quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.