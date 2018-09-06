Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Novocure's Mesothelioma Success, Sangamo's Mixed Results, China's First Homegrown Onco Med

News in focus: NVCR, SGMO

Novocure +9.1% after mesothelioma trial shows survival boost

Discussion: Novocure (NVCR), a midcap biopharma with about $4bn in market capitlization, has seen a tripling of its valuation this year on the back of a slew of positive news. Just about a year ago, its product candidate OPTUNE, already approved in 2011 to treat glioblastoma, saw positive phase 3 results in a trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients, a brain cancer that is notoriously difficult to treat. Note that this is the same cancer type that caused Sen. John McCain's death. The drug extended overall survival by almost 5 months and improved quality of life compared to chemotherapy agent temozolomide.

Optune is a new paradigm in cancer treatment. It is not medicine but a non-invasive device consisting of four transducers placed on the scalp, which produce electric fields called Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) that work on the lesion in conjunction with chemotherapy or other drugs. Later in 2017, this product received reimbursement approval in Japan.

In late 2017, the FDA signed off on a phase 3 trial of Optune along with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer. With an OS primary endpoint in a large, 556 patient study, this will be a new and game changing addition in the difficult to treat pancreatic cancer pipeline.

In April, a study of the TTFields concept in unresectable previously untreated pleural mesothelioma again saw positive mid-stage results. The device trumped standard chemotherapy with pemetrexed with either cisplatin or carboplatin in improving both OS and PFS.

This same STELLAR trial came out with news yesterday that the device significantly extended survival in this group of patients. The extension in OS was by 6.1 months over standard therapy, which is a 33% increase.

Pleural mesothelioma is the most common of the four types of mesothelioma, a cancer of the lungs. It is typically caused by inhaling of asbestos, often at workplace, and it may take decades from the actual inhalation to the malignancy. If this device is successful, it will be Novocure's first successful attempt within the US to get its TTFields product approved for a non-brain cancer.

Sangamo's SB-913 shows positive effect in MPS II study; investors unmoved, shares down 11% premarket

Discussion: Sangamo (SGMO), which we covered recently, went down despite "positive results" of SB-913 in its MPS II study because of concern surrounding the low activity of the iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) enzyme. Data from the first 16 weeks post dosing showed that the enzyme did not have adequate activity in the plasma. This enzyme is needed to break down the two GAGs or glycosaminoglycans, dermatan sulfate and heparan sulfate, which are implicated in MPS II. While significant mean reduction in total urinary GAGs was observed, the low plasma activity caused concern, leading the stock to go down 11%.

Selected other news:

EyePoint Pharma up 6% after hours on reimbursement for Dexycu

Eyepoint Pharma (EYPT) received approval for Medicare reimbursement for its post-surgery eye inflammation treatment product Dexycu.

Bausch Health announces publication of late-stage study results for loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel

Bausch Health (BHC) published data from a phase 3 study of loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel, which is to be used to treat post eye-surgery pain and inflammation. The trial met all its endpoints, including clinically significant complete resolution versus placebo of anterior chamber cells by day 8.

Eli Lilly's PET imaging agent successful in late-stage study

Eli Lilly (LLY) came out with successful trial results with its PET imaging agent flortaucipir F 18 which can be used to detect tau-tau tangles, associated with Azheimer's Disease. The study met its primary endpoint of both sensitivity and specificity.

Abivax UC candidate shows positive action in mid-stage study

Relatively less known microcap Abivax UC (OTCPK:AAVXF) had positive midstage results in a trial assessing its lead drug ABX464 in treatment resistant (refractory) moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Week 8 remission rate of 35% beat placebo remission rate of 11%.

Chi-Med's fruquintinib capsules for previously treated colorectal cancer approved in China

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM), which we covered last year and was recently collaborated by TPT collaborator Zach Hartman, has announced that its fruquintinib capsules received approval in China for use in patients with previously treated colorectal cancer. Fruquintinib is an oral small molecule selective VEGFR inhibitor. This is a benchmark for Chinese medicine as this is the "first home-grown, China-discovered and developed drug in an oncology indication."

Histogenics down 45% on announcing results from Phase 3 trial of NeoCart in patients with knee cartilage damage

Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) is down 45% after a phase 3 trial of NeoCart failed to meet its primary endpoint of significant improvement in pain and function in patients with knee cartilage damage. However, the company is planning to go ahead with a BLA submission after discussing with the FDA.

