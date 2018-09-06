Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Presents at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference Call September 6, 2018 10:15 AM ET

Jim Suva

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you so much for joining us here for day two of Citi's Global Technology Conference here in New York. My name is Jim Suva and I’m the IT, Hardware and Tech Supply Chain as well as Networking Equipment Analyst here at Citi.

I’m very pleased for this fireside chat to include Cisco. Joining me here on stage is Jeff Reed. He is the Senior Vice President in the Security Business.

Before we get started, I have a couple of forward looking statement comments, I would like to read, and they are Cisco may make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, including our most recent filings of form 10-K and 10-Q. Actual results may differ from statements made today. No new financial information regarding Cisco's overall performance is intended or implied, and nothing in this regard should be viewed as an update to the quarter.

So, I what to let you know also that this is being webcast and looking at the size and since there's basically standing room only in this, we want to make sure that we leave adequate time for investors Q&A, but there's one rule, you have to raise your hands so we can get the microphone to you, so everyone on the webcast can hear this. I do want to point out again, Jeff; his title is SVP of Security Business. So, we're really going to focus on the Security side of things, which I think is very exciting and interesting.

We also do have a Gloria, from Investor Relations here in case there are some areas that we wander into that she could chime into or say kind of off limits whatever, but we really want to focus on the Security business here with Cisco. And in doing so, maybe I can kick things off with a couple questions before we circulate the microphone in audience.

And that is, Jeff, for some of the people in audience, you're relatively newer face to them as this conference is typically CEO and CFO level, but we're very happy to have you here as part Security Business. But can you give an overview and a little bit about yourself your background and your exact responsibilities before Cisco, your history, education, and your experiences and what you do at Cisco.

Jeff Reed

Sure. So, a quick background pre-Cisco, so Stanford undergrad and MBA, failed.com, 1.0 entrepreneur, went to Veritas and then Symantec. And so I spent about nine years between those two companies, came over to Cisco on the enterprise networking side. So I've been with Cisco for about eight years and the majority roughly six and half of those were on the networking side. So as GM on the Catalyst 2K, 3K business, developed our SDN controller on the enterprise side, which is now the heart of DNA center for folks who have been kind familiar with what’s happened there. And then before coming over to Security, I led product management across catalyst, wireless and our enterprise running business.

Jim Suva

So it sounds like we don't need to speak to Security only.

Jeff Reed

Enterprise networking is fair game, yes, absolutely.

Jim Suva

I doubt I’m going to ask about the Catalyst 2K, since you’re rolling out the Catalyst 9K.

Jeff Reed

Sorry, you can.

Jim Suva

So Jeff, maybe we can talk about and just set this up a little bit. We talk about Cisco overall very, very big company. We're staring at bright lights here. It's hard to remember my numbers exactly, but am I correct Security is ballpark about 5% of what type of growth rates have you been seeing.

Jeff Reed

Yes, so roughly 5%, we did 12% security growth in Q4 and with that 23% on the deferred revenue side. So and frankly, it was a little bit higher I think overall in the year we finished at 9% growth in security and deferred revenue from most of course before that were in the high 30s. So we've been seeing very, very strong deferred revenue growth. We've been transitioning to software and subscription based and the over -- as Kelly said on the earnings call, over 60% of the security revenue is software based. In fact that's quite a bit more than 60% and of that and since you guys can go and figure this out, over 90% of that has now moved either to subscription or Saas.

Jim Suva

Okay, very interesting now when I hear numbers like 12% growth as well as 22% deferred revenue, I’m like wow that’s impressive especially when you're such a small part of Cisco. How do you compare your business to say, the companies out there who were solely focused on security only?

Jeff Reed

Yes. So I mean in terms of enterprise security, that number doesn't include services like the revenue number that we report to The Street. So I believe we are the largest enterprise security business in the world at this point on the back of what we're doing both on the product side and then technical support, which is reported in their as well as our advance services on top of that.

Jim Suva

And then when you are out there, you know there are other companies out there whether they'll be Palo Alto networks or lot of others even IBM and stuff who are -- I guess not really IBM, but Palo Alto who are absolutely focused on security, security, security and nothing else. But I assume at Cisco, sometimes you’re pulled in the meeting to talk about hardware and other things like that. What are Cisco's competitive strengths compared to a company who is just laser focused only on security?

Jeff Reed

Yes. So, a couple of things, it would -- if we think back kind of the history of Cisco and Security five years ago, I don't think any of you or frankly most of our customers would really thought of Cisco as a security company. We have legacy firewall, L4 firewall that really good email security products and that was kind of it. And what we saw as we were and I was on the networking side, and we're working with customers to get them on the digital journey over and over and over again, the number one barrier that was Security.

And so we made this bet, we kind thought, hey, this is huge opportunity for our customers and huge opportunity for Cisco because what was happening in the market is the types of threat were changing since the bitcoin created a giant industry around for the attackers. And the types of threats we saw, we felt likes the network could actually play a really critical role in helping to prevent them.

Each one of those attacks, there was only commonalities across them as they go across the network. And so one of the huge advantages that we have is, how do we leverage our network to build a better Security architecture. And it takes time for a great example of what we've done there is Chuck and Kelly I think I've talked this, but Encrypted Traffic Analytics is a new feature that we brought out initially with the Cat 9K now that rolled into what we do on the routing side. And we've done specific things in the networking side of the house to provide more data to the security analytic side of the house and allow us to find malware in encrypted traffic without decrypting it.

And as you move forward with TLS 1.3 more and more customers being concerned about and really don't want to be decrypting data when they have to become really critical capability set. So like one of the huge advantages we have is how to do a better job of tying together. Another example you are going to see their shortly is SD-WAN. As the SD-WAN implementations really rise and it goes from simply, I'm going to arbitrage MPLS and broadband to, hey, I want to start allowing direct Internet access from my branch locations to the Internet, all those completely were like what about security.

Historically, I have hold all that traffic back to my data centers, I have done the egress there and that's why I delivery all my security services, but moving forward that’s can be harder. And so, the combination of tying together what we’re doing with SD-WAN with the cloud security capabilities we have as well as even delivering some more and more security capabilities set within the router itself I think is really unique. So to me, that’s one of the greatest advantages we have at Cisco.

Jim Suva

It sounds great, but I’m going to take the other side of that and factually say, Cisco's been losing share.

Jeff Reed

In firewall?

Jim Suva

Yes, to Arista to Huawei to -- on a product side or whatever. How should we think about that those share shift, do they impact the security business? Does that actually bring the hardware products to becoming more relevant or a better discussion? How should we think about all the positive features you talked about, but when a lot of investors look at the market data they may say Cisco to Huawei and Arista has been actually losing share?

Jeff Reed

Yes. So, there is couple of things. When I say is in the -- where we find the most relevance on the security side is on the enterprise side of networking. So in there I think we had -- we haven’t seen the share impact of the Huaweis and the Aristas. I think that’s one positive for us. At the edge of the network that's where you are going to typically look to deploy the security services, and we saw a lot of strength and we’re seeing kind of frankly renewed strength with what's going on with the Catalyst 9K et cetera. So, I think that becomes a key area that might be we're using security as a way to differentiate our networking stack as well is the opposite.

So I guess I think when you look at the share loss you got to be pretty specific on kind of where and the implications are contextually.

Jim Suva

Got you. Well, it’s a packed room, so I’m going to ask one last question. So investors think about your questions and raise your hand. In fact, if you do have questions, you can raise your hand and we will get the microphone to now as Jeff answers his last question. Again because it is being webcast, so please raise your hand if you have a question. But Jeff can you talk a little bit about recently you announced acquisition of Duo Security. What is that all about investors in this room may not be that familiar with the strategy even what they do and how they are going to fit in to the Cisco?

Jeff Reed

Perfect and to be clear, this is all based on assuming it closes, we’re in good shape there, but it hasn't closed it. But Duo Security started is as a capability. So -- and I think exciting thing here and interface that around the long time, but that historically has been kind of pain in the butt. And what they really focused on is how to deliver multifactor authentication capability that is really in the user friendly. And the great key about this is more and more of the most significant breaches that we're seeing in our customer base involve compromise credentials. Like David Eckler, who leads all of the Engineering and Networking Security at Cisco talks about more and more of the attacks that we're seeing are not folks breaking into the networks, they are logging into the network.

And so, Identity and Security around who you are and do I really know who you are, is absolutely critical and it fits super well the vast majority of our customers, they are even doing VPN today don't use MFA. So, there is nice like tailwind for us to go after that market, but what’s really exciting is Duo is also one of the leaders in the software defined parameter world. So for those of you they're kind of familiar with Zero Trust or BeyondCorp or those types of models, its whole idea around how do I enable secure access regardless of where you are, what network you're on and what application are going to.

And so you're seeing customers that are asking for, hey, I want to enable my Salesforce to go to Workday on our mobile phones when they are not on the network. And what Duo provides is a way to know that I know who you are and that you’re authorized to go there. I got confidence in the posture of your device that hasn’t been jail broken, you’re on a supported version of Crome and I got away ensure I know what you're going to in securing that.

So as you kind of think about security is changing. And really the cloud is driving a lot of that in the sense that the traffic patterns I just talked about SD-WAN, the traffic patterns that we used to have and used to be able to relay on to deliver security services that are changing. And between what we're doing on the umbrella side in cloud security what Duo brings and we’re really, really well positioned as to enable customers to deliver security as a move to the multi-cloud world in a really efficient and effective fashion. So, I'm super excited about Duo I think it's going to be a home run for us.

Jim Suva

So, Jeff, it's not mobile device management, it’s the apps talking to each other to make sure it's the right user. And I just want to make sure that you’re not talking mobile device.

Jeff Reed

Yes, we're not talking mobile -- in fact it integrates with mobile device management because your policy can be, hey, I only want you to be able to access this financial application, if you're on a managed device and unless you check -- it will check with the MDN vendor solution that your company uses and make sure, okay, managed device up-to-date okay I will let him on. And if you want to go to something that is more critical, not only do you have to do -- maybe beyond swiping and say, hey, I’m Jim I will make you do biometrics, so give me your fingerprint, do this face scanning ID.

So you can really step up authentication based on the criticality of the data and the application you’re going to and allows us to security changes that really sophisticated policies in a simple way to do just that. So, there's a lot of really interesting components to it and in ways that we are going to integrate it across the security portfolio.

Jim Suva

Great, well, I would like to open it up to questions for investors in audience. And if you’re on the webcast, please email me, and I'll try to ask your question. But we're first going to try to service those in the room as its standing room only amongst the wall. So, please raise your hand and we will get the microphone to you right away.

Q - Jim Suva

There is a question here on this side of the room.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned SD-WAN a few minutes ago. What is your expectation in terms of the impact that that’s going to have on the routing business?

Jeff Reed

On the -- which is going to have on the routing business?

Unidentified Analyst

SD-WAN.

Jeff Reed

I think it's in -- there will be quite positive. So, we talked about this before, we saw a solid enterprise routing as SD-WAN is rolling out in particular once we announced the Viptela acquisition. We have customers that want to make sure that the investments they are going to make in the routing side is going to fit well with kind of our architectural and product roadmap, I think that is now clear. Yes, we've taken the Viptela software. We've integrated with the ISR. We provided a software-only version. So with that, we're starting to see a rebound on the routing side and the enterprise piece as I think it's very clear now what we’re doing in that space. So that’s we’re feeling good about the implications on the enterprise routing side with SD-WAN. It's a new buying cycle essentially.

Jim Suva

Additional questions in the room. There is a question towards the back of the room.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you share your views specifically on DDoS your strategy? And what's demand environment looks like? And is it a major concern for your customers?

Jeff Reed

Yes, that was good question. So, on DDoS, we’re delivering solutions there in a partnership with Radware. So we have Radware and we've integrated the Radware DDoS capability in line on our high and ultrahigh firewalls. So the next thing about that is basically without you can deliver a -- we think the best DDoS solution in the market without adding the additional box to your network environment. And then we’ve also have relationship with them where we're able to couple that with their cloud based volume metric protection. So those are -- that’s how we’re delivering it to the market. I see steady demand in that side.

But not -- I don't know that it's made a huge change in the past say 18 months, so kind of post-dine attack where there was defiantly a lot of interest, I think got us kind of modulated to what seems to be a relatively steady state, though I would say given the our Talos threat intelligence team recently just identify the VPN filter where roughly 0.5 million SOHO routers have been compromised and could have been used as a launching point for these types of attacks. So I would be surprised if there aren't more like significant DDoS attacks that we see in the upcoming years. So, maybe that will provide some more interest in kind seeing commercially.

Jim Suva

Additional questions from the audience. I do have one that was emailing then to me, it says hey, Jim, so I can join you up emailing here in from Europe. Webcast works fine, good volume. Can you please ask Jeff, did the rollout of 5G in the future with endpoints compute more and more connected devices dramatically accelerate their service offerings? And if so, when should we see this?

Jeff Reed

It will -- I mean look I think we've touched this on the earnings transcript, we’re starting -- Mobile World Congress was kind of the first time we saw real, okay, 5G is kind of starting to get here. We won’t really expect I think to see material demand and deployment until 2020 on the SP side. It will drive attached services. I think there is lots of decisions in economics to understand better in terms of how it hit in enterprise space and kind of the implications there and what services are delivered by the provider directly over 5G versus what you were getting today over the other types of service offerings.

So I guess as to me it's still pretty early in that process to understand how the whole landscape will net out. I do expect I think there is interesting security opportunities as that happens. So how do you protect that mobile packet core in the upgrade of 5G I think becomes an opportunity on the network security side, again it's probably couple of years from really starting to see that happen in earnest, but that’s another one we're looking forward too.

Jim Suva

Great. I think there's a question on this side of the room and we will get the microphone over.

Unidentified Analyst

What type of uptake are you seeing in Tetration and enterprise deployments? And is that having a major contribution on security business as a whole?

Jeff Reed

Yes. Well, let me try to answer this in a way I won’t get in trouble. The uptake has been pretty strong actually. So I had a terrific close of the year on the Tetration front. It's still a relatively small portion of the overall security business and I think the interesting thing in Tetration is it's really pivoted to enabling us strong micro segmentation capabilities that in the data center. So it's agent based, it's can be deployed on cloud environments on-prem et cetera. And so that flexibility adds a really nice complement to the other way you can do micro segmentation on the data center side.

The one thing that we saw, we reintroduced a SaaS capabilities set for Tetration. So Tetration SaaS was I think first available in May, late May, early June and it had -- we saw frankly surprisingly strong demand for that. So I'm really excited about that form factor. One of the things they have been -- so for folks who don't know, so Tetration, it started essentially as an analytics capability from our data center switching team. And when moved into ACI, one of the key problems customers faced was ACI's white list model. So in order -- instead of black list where I block specific things white list, I need to specifically allow this application to get access to other application or service.

And in most data center environment that's really complex and so we had this whole set of customers like, I love the security of white listing, but don't actually know what white list to create. Like I don't understand the application dependency mapping well enough to be confident to go down a white list model and not -- and be certain about not going to break some applications. So, we created Tetration really starting there like let's get incredibly good visibility in the data center. And once you do that also a lot of security implications starting to come, so that's kind where it started.

But then we were able to pivot to you is not only using that but introducing an agent-based approach, so as to do more security things because I can see what processes are running on the servers and on those containers, et cetera, but also then allows us to start doing host base micro segmentation. So it's a pretty new markets, I'd say the Illumio is the other competitor that we're seeing in that space more significantly. Kind of the vArmour got out first that I've frankly seen them wane. So, we think we have a really good technology set, but it's still little bit earlier. I can see the pretty sophisticated solution set, so we’re really just selling right now and they kind of tough most sophisticated enterprises. But we think it scales down as more and more customers particularly they go to the cloud.

Jim Suva

And I got a question asking about the cloud and impact on security, if a vendor or customer is using white boxes and also some Cisco products or using Azure or AWS business. Does the Cisco Security is an offering in some of these cloud services standalone versus is it only connected with Cisco boxes and hardware?

Jeff Reed

Yes, very good question. So absolutely as offer in those environments, look, we will leverage the Cisco infrastructure and network capability sets where we can get them, but unfortunately we don’t have 100% share of networking. So, we need to be able to deliver security in those environments where we’re now present. I'd say a couple -- look, I'm actually very excited about cloud and that kind gets like Duo is a good example of where will do certain things in a cloud environment, we’re in an environment where Cisco networking is, but we can absolutely support an environment where Cisco network equipment is not in that type of place.

And when I think about cloud, there is kind of two key things that we're really driving on from the security perspective. First is how do we deliver better security to the cloud. So in that connectivity that usually was going to application, how do we continue to secure them? And that comes down to the conversation we're having on SD-WAN. So for example, what we’re doing in umbrella is, instead of having to back haul all of your network traffic to your data center, put it through firewall, web security, et cetera there, you can simply point your branch traffic to umbrella and apply those services there. And the great thing is as we taken, so we have world-class security engine.

So we've bought Sourcefire because they -- we thought they were absolute best in IPS in the world's. They have a greatest intelligence team in Talos. We’ve taken that store engines so the store engine is basically what does that IPS, not only runs in IPS and firewall, but it also runs in Meraki and our UTM product. It's also going to be available in umbrella. And so all of sudden kind of where -- however, you're steering traffic going to the cloud. I have a point in which I can easily deliver that, that security to that traffic without having a back haul of anything. So there's a lot of work we're doing in our securing things going to the cloud.

The other piece of cloud is, how do I protect that workload and that’s changing? And so that’s the combination of what we’re doing with Tetration. The conversation I just had. It's also what we do with our Stealthwatch Cloud product. The Company we purchased about your year ago called Observable Networks, they created a behavioral analytics, consuming the VPC flow logs and clouds trail et cetera from AWS and then we worked with Google and Azure. I guess basically the same types of flow logs data from those cloud environments as well.

So in 10 minutes, you can get Stealthwatch Cloud up and running. It starts sucking in basically all the traffic patterns from your cloud environment and creates a behavioral base line. So based on that, I will start looking for a, abnormalities to the base line moving forward as well as are there certain behaviors that could be an indication of exfiltration or data hoarding and those types of things? So that's another product that grew really, really well for us last year and is truly made for native cloud solutions and workloads.

Jim Suva

Additional questions from the investors in audience. I got another email question. Please ask Jeff, what is his thoughts about standalone best-in-breed security products versus end-to-end security? Why would an enterprise go with end-to-end security versus best-in-class standalone?

Jeff Reed

Yes. So a great question and I think it's something that security in general struggled with for the past I don't know decade plus. But what we’re seeing is more and more of my customers now just two large New York customers this week, incredibly sophisticated, you have a large security teams even customers like that are beginning to struggle with the proliferation of standalone tools. It's -- just there's so many things in fact if you look at most of the major breaches, those customers actually saw the alert like it was there. They knew they had to pass the server. They knew there was abnormal traffic, but they simply have so many tools and so much data coming at the SOC team and instant response teams, they didn’t get to it.

And so, it's just interesting thing where at some point, adding yet another like tool in the security environment. I believe actually have a detrimental effect of your overall security efficacy and I've been talking to more and more customers that are believing just to add. And so if you think the largest of our customers are struggling with this, you can imagine what the smaller folks are. So there is a huge opportunity for us to do a better job of integrating on our portfolio. And frankly, I give us like B minus to doing this to-date. If you look at where we are, we’ve done a good job on the intelligence side and the threat side. How we share invisibility of what the difference tools see between them.

So if I know the files that I have seen it on the end point, I can alert the network and I can load the email et cetera. We've done a really bad job of providing our customers kind of single direct centric viewpoint of all what they're seeing from Cisco. So we’re changing that. We introduced a capability we call Cisco Threat Response at RSA this year. You think of this thing essentially a single pane of glass for the threat information that we see across the Cisco portfolio, where we have really exciting traction on this capability set and some ways this kind of going to be little bit like the DNA center for networking. This is like our way to kind tie together or security assets.

And so I think that’s the opportunity that we have. Look if we don’t do that folks are going to continue to go with best-of-breed, but I do -- I think that if you just look at the majority of our customers, they will benefit and actually get a better security outcomes through an integrated architecture versus not.

Jim Suva

I got one more email question. Jim, I’m in the room, but I’m afraid and embarrass to raise my hand.

Jeff Reed

Come on.

Jim Suva

So, I will call you out by name. I’m joking. Can you ask him about, what product portfolio security items are they missing or wish they did better in?

Jeff Reed

It's always hard. I want to be careful here. Let me talk about the stuff that we're not really focused on. We’re not a SAN vendor. We are -- have a strong relationship with IBM, a strong relationship with Splunk. We tried that space eight years ago. We failed miserably at it. We’re good in the security portfolio world and areas of visibility and control. And I think that's where you are going to see us continue to play. Look, I mentioned some of the work that we're doing on the kind of next-gen workload security space. I think we're -- things in here where we got more work to do. If you kind of think what’s going on, you used to be and this not the way to kind of talk through the conversation we’re having.

We have -- it should be the kind of wall garden of the corporate perimeter like I guard everything the corporate perimeter. All my users are there. All my applications and data there and that's all I really need to kind focus on. That perimeter, we're seeing the deep perimeterization of security. More and more with mobility users are doing things all over the place, so they are not on the corporate network sometimes so how so we secure that, that’s where Duo fits. And the workloads are moving out, they are going to the cloud, et cetera, and so we need to do better job there.

So I do think that I think the Duo, we have a really -- Duo in our endpoint solution and umbrella and we have a really good solution set for that kind of user security in the deperimeterized world. I think there is still areas on the workloads space that. Look, the way we do workload security in the future is going to be different than the past. The cloud service providers, if you want to do like layer four basic who can talk to who. You’re going to use the native tools set that they have. So there is new areas you are seeing kind of NG WAP, RASP, posture assessment of your cloud, container security. I think those are all very interesting spaces that would be I think a good fit for how Cisco can go to market our customer base, but its super early.

So I don't like -- none of those companies are making the real money today. So -- but I do think we could do better in workload security. Tetration is a great start. It's actually doing more money than any of those guys. So, there is other pieces to that puzzle, but I think we could potentially add over time. So that’s an area that I’m excited about is kind of as it begins to mature. You can see how are you really going to do workload security in the future and it will change.

Jim Suva

Additional questions from those in audience. I got another one. Jim, I’m sitting in the audience, it looks like Jeff gets out and has more fun than you. Life must be better at Cisco than being a sell-side analyst. That’s not the question. The question was.

Jeff Reed

You could join me.

Jim Suva

Well, I've been on the sell-side for two decades and I love my job. But that being said, please ask Jeff when I’m going to sell in enterprise. Do they sell security a la carte? Or does it come with the box and hardware?

Jeff Reed

Yes. So, typically, two things there is a motion where we're reattached to our enterprise networking sales. So, there are certain products that we have Stealthwatch, which takes the visibility off the networks I talked to before in our Encrypted Traffic Analytics or Identity Services Engine, which is really run network access control and segmentation. So we take those products and we do offer those as part of our Cisco ONE buying motion. So, you're going to do a large networking deal. I need some network access control and security with that. And so we'll often that is a CD environment. This is another advantage that we have at Cisco in terms of using that motion.

So, we will do a piece of that where it makes sense, and you can’t go too far like because fundamentally most of our customers, there is still a separate budget items for security -- budget holder for security versus for its network. Sometimes it together and we love those customers that the majority time is not. So when it's not it's frankly as usually a separate budget and scale, going after the securities spend as part of that. But the good news is and I mean, do you ever go to talk that customers. The network team and the security team, they may not like each other. In fact, we actually once sent a video of like them in counseling, IP network and the security guy are counseling to give you a sense it's very -- it's actually was pretty truthful, but they actually have to work together.

So there is a real opportunity for us to even just leverage the influence from the networking side on the security piece. And one last thing I'd say and another one that I didn't -- should have talked about before. In terms of our advantage relative to some of the pure plays and wanted to just -- I talk about the integration on the intelligence side we’ve done well. The integration on the front end side, we haven’t done so great, but it's usually focused on line. And the other really interesting opportunity though is, we just -- we have a commercial integration through enterprise agreements.

So we have a very robust and strongly growing enterprise security enterprise agreement licensing model whereby we're seeing vastly higher wallet share for customers that we can get on that. And the beautiful thing is, they get a great deal because we give them like very good pricing, if you take entirety of the Cisco Security products. And so, they get a great deal and we get a great deal because typically most of our customers in the security side, only by one or two of our products. And we got like seven product categories. So a huge opportunity for us to expand our wall share of security and combined with very attractive commercial model for our customer base. So that's just a kind of a somewhat secret weapon. I think a lot of people don’t understand that we have at our disposal on the security side.

Jim Suva

And Jeff as we wrapping up now and my concluding question to you is. Look you work for a startup. You've also worked for a mega Fortune 500, S&P 500 company, one of the biggest in the world of Cisco, you've kind seen small and large. What gets you so excited and do you investors are overlooking about the Cisco Security product and when they leave today, they want to know that’s its important, and what they may not fully grasp about Cisco Security.

Jeff Reed

Look, we are uniquely positioned in the securities markets, not only due to the opportunity we have with respect to leveraging the network and I talked about earlier, but I fundamentally think that if you look at our assets and products like umbrella and what will have assuming Duo closes, we are the best position of the large security vendors for the cloud. So I’m really excited about that and I think that's going to have a really positive effect on us in the next few years.

