Chevron: Cash Flow Is King

Chevron's production growth will accelerate in H2-2018 as output climbs from Gorgon and Wheatstone projects in Australia as well as from the Permian Basin in Texas.

Chevron (CVX) has been consistently growing dividends for decades and it will continue going this way in the future. The company's earnings and cash flow will likely climb in the future, driven by an improvement in oil prices and production growth. The company has one of the best free cash flow profiles in the industry and it could get even better in the coming years, as it grows operating cash flow while keeping spending levels flat.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is widely regarded as one of the best dividend stocks in the energy space, and rightly so. It has been paying dividends for more than a hundred years (since 1911) and has consistently grown payouts for the last 35 years. No other US-listed oil producer has a better track record of dividend growth. But if there's one company that can rival Exxon Mobil in these terms, then that's Chevron.

Chevron has been growing dividends for three decades, and 2018 is going to be its 31st year of consecutive dividend growth. In fact, Exxon Mobil and Chevron are the only two Dividend Aristocrats (companies that have grown dividends for more than 25 years in a row) in the energy sector.

Earnings growth

I believe Chevron is in a great position to continue rewarding investors by growing dividends since its earnings and cash flow, which underpin dividends, are also going to increase in the future. The company's earnings will receive a boost from the improvement in oil prices.

The price of the international benchmark Brent crude has stayed north of $70 a barrel throughout most of 2018 ($77/bbl currently) which is substantially higher as compared to last year's average of $54 a barrel. This can be attributed to the resilient global demand, supply disruptions, supply cuts from OPEC and its allies in the first half of the year, and the looming sanctions on Iran which may substantially reduce the country's oil exports. Since early April, prices haven't fallen below $70 a barrel mark, even though US has been growing production while some OPEC members, including its kingpin Saudi Arabia and Iraq, have also started to increase output.

The $70 a barrel oil price environment should lift Chevron's earnings and cash flow, particularly since the company's production mix is heavily tilted towards liquids. In the first six months of this year, the company produced 2.84 million boe per day which was 61% liquids.

Another major factor which will lift Chevron's earnings and cash flow is production growth. In the first six months of this year, Chevron has posted a 4.5% increase in production on an adjusted basis (after excluding the impact of asset sales). The growth was driven by the startup of new projects, particularly Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia and higher shale oil volumes from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. I think the growth will likely accelerate in the coming quarters as output ramps up from Gorgon, Wheatstone, Permian Basin, Hebron Project in Canada which came online in late-2017, and the Stampede Oil project in the US Gulf of Mexico which is operated by Hess Corp. (HES) and produced first oil in early-2018.

Production growth, however, will be led by the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects which have made Chevron the largest producer of LNG in Australia. Chevron brought the second and final train, or liquefaction unit, of the Wheatstone project on stream at the end of Q2-2018 and will gradually ramp-up output in the coming months. The company also finished modification work on Gorgon's second train in June. Consequently, now, the company has five LNG trains operating in Australia with a total liquefaction capacity of 24.5 million tons per year. These two projects were responsible for 282,000 boe per day of production in the second quarter but Chevron has predicted that their volumes will likely climb to 400,000 boe per day in the coming months. At the same time, the company's Permian Basin volumes, which increased by 50% in Q2-2018 to 270,000 boe per day, will continue growing at a strong double-digit rate.

As mentioned earlier, Chevron has already posted 4.5% increase in production in the first half of this year. That's in contrast to Exxon Mobil whose output fell from 4.04 million boe per day in H1-2017 to 3.77 million boe per day this year. Moving forward, Chevron has planned to continue growing production by 4% to 7% (adjusted) as output from Wheatstone, Gorgon, and Permian Basin grows.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is another crucial area where Chevron has gotten ahead of Exxon Mobil. The free cash flow is the remaining cash flow from operations after planned capital expenditures. It shows how much money the company has left to pay for dividends, buybacks, acquisitions, and other corporate purposes. It also serves as a good measure of a company's ability to grow dividends in the future. If a company generates strong levels of cash flow in excess of capital expenditure as well as dividends, then that puts it in a great position to grow dividends in the future.

Image: Author. Data source: Company filings (XOM, CVX).

As shown in the image above, Chevron generated $11.9 billion of cash flow from operations in the first six months of this year which easily covered capital expenditures, and the company was left with $5.67 billion of free cash flow. This free cash flow fully funded the dividends, and Chevron ended the period with $1.42 billion of cash flow in excess of CapEx and dividends. Exxon Mobil, on the other hand, ended the same period with fewer remaining cash flow of $1.23 billion after CapEx and dividends. This shows that Chevron is in a better position to grow dividends than Exxon Mobil.

This can be easily tested. If, for instance, both Exxon Mobil and Chevron generate the same levels of free cash flow in the second half of the year as compared to the first half but both increase dividend expenditure by 20%, then Chevron will still be left with excess cash flow while Exxon Mobil will face a shortfall (see image below).

Image: Author. Data source: Company filings.

Another way to look at a company's ability to grow dividends is by measuring the difference between the free cash flow yield and the dividend yield. If a company's free cash flow yield is higher than its dividend yield, then it shows that the company can easily grow dividends. The free cash flow yield is calculated in the same way as the dividend yield, with the exception that instead of dividend per share, the free cash flow per share is divided by the share price.

Image: Author. Data source: Company filings.

During the twelve months ending June 2018, Chevron generated $5.57 per share of free cash flow which translated into a free cash flow yield of 4.70%. That's higher than the company's dividend yield of 3.78% which means that the company will have no difficulty in growing dividends in the future. By comparison, Exxon Mobil's free cash flow yield of 3.96% is slightly lower than its dividend yield of 4.09%. This shows that, in the context of cash flow, dividend growth won't come as easily to Exxon Mobil as compared to Chevron.

Chevron's free cash flow outlook is looking better than Exxon Mobil. That's because Chevron has already completed work on some of its biggest projects (such as Gorgon and Wheatstone) and is not expecting a major uptick in capital expenditure. The company has projected flat CapEx in the range of $18 billion to $20 billion per year through 2020, including $18 billion forecasted for this year. With an increase in cash flow from operations driven by higher oil prices and production growth, as discussed earlier in the article and nearly flat CapEx, the company's free cash flow will likely improve.

Exxon Mobil, on the other hand, expects to increase spending from $23 billion last year to $24 billion in 2018 and $28 billion in 2019-2020. The increase in cash outflows as capital expenditure can have a negative impact on Exxon Mobil's free cash flow. Therefore, Chevron will likely continue to generate superior levels of free cash flow than Exxon Mobil.

Stock performance

Shares of Chevron have fallen by more than 5% this year, underperforming Exxon Mobil which has dropped by 4% in the same period. I believe investors should look to buy Chevron stock on weakness. The company's shares are now priced 13.7-times earnings (2019e. Thomson Reuters) which makes them cheaper than Exxon Mobil that is priced 14.7-times earnings. I think Chevron stock can outperform Exxon Mobil in the future as the former's production growth accelerates in the coming months and it posts superior earnings and cash flow growth. Chevron's dividend, which is backed by strong levels of free cash flow, will likely grow in the future.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Exxon Mobil and Chevron.