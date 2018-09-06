Noah: Q2 Was A Blip In A Positive Trend

One source of growth worth monitoring is the overseas asset management AUM. This will be an important business line as China’s capital outflow controls continue to be eased.

The firm’s market share in the private equity business has declined over the past 12 months. This has traditionally separated the firm from its closest rival Jupai.

Revenues and profitability declined slightly in Q2, but I believe this won’t affect the longer-term growth trend the firm has exhibited.

Headline results

On a quarterly basis, Noah's (NOAH) revenues slipped 4%, caused by a decline in one-time wealth management commissions related to the Gopher business. But I think this overshadows the continuation of a positive trend. You see, the first quarter always has a positive seasonality bump:

In China, people are paid their annual bonuses at the end of the lunar year (end of Jan/start of Feb), and so have more money to invest via Noah’s platform. This boosts revenues.

In addition, the Chinese New Year holiday lasts a week, and most people take off a few extra days around the holiday, meaning that staff expenses are lower than in other quarters.

With that in mind, revenues are broadly trending upwards, while profit margins (operating and net) are volatile around the 30% level each. As such, the way I view this earnings release is that it’s a slight blip and investors shouldn’t be concerned. It continues to be a market-leading firm in the Chinese high-net-wealth investor segment – which is growing very quickly.

Noah’s quarterly revenues, and operating and net margins. Units: RMB millions. Source: Noah investor relations

Private equity demand in China remains strong, but Noah’s share is slipping

Private equity and venture capital is Noah’s bread and butter. Not just in terms of product distribution, but also in terms of in-house investment management. This is important because it's the fastest growing part of China’s asset management industry, despite the slight decline of industry AUM in June.

Private equity and venture capital industry AUM. Units: $ billions. Source: Asset management association of China

The problem is that Noah’s in-house private equity and venture capital AUM isn’t growing at the same pace. In the past 12 months, market share has slipped from 1.24% to 1.18% - admittedly not a major decline, but still something that should be monitored.

It’s important because I’ve written about Noah’s dominance in the private equity space before. You see, IFAs such as Noah focus on high net wealth clients, and the services these clients demand are pretty limited. There’s no need for stock trading accounts (brokers take care of that), no need for mutual fund products (they can be purchased through free distribution apps), and no real need for bank wealth management or insurance products (because, well, banks and insurers have their own strong distribution networks). So these clients typically demand a handful of products:

Shadow banking products – mostly real-estate-backed loan investments

Hedge fund products

Private equity and venture capital products.

Hedge fund performance, broadly speaking, is strongly correlated to domestic equity market performance, and so demand has been weak. Shadow banking products are facing greater regulatory restrictions which has placed pressure on the business and, as you’ll see with rival Jupai (JP), is not a solid basis for an IFA business. Therefore, private equity and venture capital is the best specialization for an IFA to have because the returns are relatively uncorrelated to domestic markets, and IFAs have somewhat of a monopoly over distribution. In addition, in Gopher, Noah has one of the most recognizable and top-performing investment managers in the country.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, investors should expect to see Noah’s market share in the PE/VC business increase. If not, this would be a problem.

Additional growth opportunities seem promising

Distribution and asset management in China being the firm’s core business, what caught my eye is the growth of the firm’s overseas business. Offices in major Chinese emigration centers of Australia, Singapore and Canada (among others) have seen overseas asset management AUM grow to $3.4bn.

Gopher’s overseas asset management AUM. Units: $ millions. Source: Noah investor relations

What’s notable is the slight decline in the second quarter. It’s actually a gain in RMB terms, but it speaks to another reason why the second quarter was a little disappointing. However, I still believe the overall trend to be strong. The majority of AUM is likely focused on Chinese assets – Gopher’s specialty – so poor market performance this year would account for slow AUM growth in Q1 and the decline in Q2.

It’s a promising business because as Chinese capital outflow restrictions are loosened – a slow and ongoing process – Chinese investors will look to these offshore hubs to invest their capital. Noah is well-placed to capitalize on this trend, particularly if it’s able to convert its onshore clients into offshore clients as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.