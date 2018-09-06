Nike Goes Way Offsides With Its Colin Kaepernick Ad. Nike Does Not Take A Knee

As a former ad guy, my gut tells me that this is going to fail, or let's say continue to fail.

Nike just released an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, a controversial NFL quarterback (now unemployed) who would take a knee at the playing of the US national anthem.

This is the 30th anniversary of the famous Just Do It campaign, one of the most successful and well known campaigns and tag lines.

Nike is one of the leading brands on the planet, its ads are celebrated at award shows around the globe.

Nike recently announced that it is sticking with Colin Kaepernick even though the former NFL quarterback is a polarizing athlete who (in protest) to social injustices, refused to stand for the US national anthem in the 2016 season. Kaepernick would take a knee at the playing of the anthem.

Kaepernick tweeted this image on his twitter account.

Nike offered …

We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” the Nike executive Gino Fisanotti told ESPN. “We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce ‘Just Do It’ to a new generation of athletes.

As a former ad guy, I had a 27-year career as an advertising writer and creative director, I simply had to write this post for Seeking Alpha. It brings my two of passions and careers together - advertising/branding and investing.

Of course, on the investing side the market makers (the retail stock analysts) reacted negatively to the Kaepernick ad. With their comments and analysis that they've passed along to their firms, the market has shaved a few dollars off of the Nike (NKE) share price. That's certainly not a major stock price event, but it shows that the analysts do think the ad will affect the sales in a negative manner. Social media offered videos of burning Nike shoes and Nike socks with the Swoosh cut out. Billions of dollars of value has been sacked.

Of course it's only an educated guess by the investment firms and analysts, and only time will tell. Some of my advertising friends had offered 'what would the financial analysts know about advertising and branding'. I'd offer back, that if one is covering the retail space and the apparel and footwear battle between Nike and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UAA) they might and should know a thing or two about the brand wars and how that affects sales. Heck, the ads and the athletes and the teams that they sign to endorsement deals are arguably more important than the actual products.

My twitter account and my LinkedIn account lit up with Nike posts and more than interesting commentary and opinions. Tony Chapman, a Canadian branding expert asked the question …

Why would Nike want to become part of this crossfire hurricane? 1. Great branding is knowing who you are and who you aren't. Nike's essence is about individual spirit and action, not polarizing and rabid politicing. 2. Nike's livelihood is youth. Their reason to believe are athletes who wear Nike. Stand by versus being a standby.

I think Tony nails it with door #1 and it echoed my first thoughts on the subject when I first saw the Kaepernick image.

I contacted Tony and asked for a further comment on his personal opinion on how this will play out for Nike, he replied …

In the short term a speed bump for their sales as retailers and consumers take sides. In the long term a win for Nike as they carve out an emotional position of standing for their athletes and their values, versus standing on the sidelines.

My thoughts are that the brand is built on sport and an attitude toward life and sport that they created and own. I don't think taking a political stance is wise or warranted. It's way offside. This will hurt their sales, this will hurt shareholders, and this will have no effect on their home country or the politics and societal commentary that they are now dabbling in. This is not smart brand building. I'm truly surprised they would do this. They are about to get sacked in their own end zone. Marketing foul. More bad sports puns to follow. And I write this as a Nike shareholder but that has no effect on my opinion. Fortunately for Nike and its shareholders this will blow over and be forgotten quite soon, like most individual ads. In the branding world it is known that individual ads are 'disposable'. They are soon forgotten. The individual ads are building blocks that support the overall brand and voice, piece by piece. The true campaign and brand will live to fight another day.

Nike is Just Do It. Nike is an attitude toward sport and life. My favourite Nike headline, and my favourite advertising headline of all time is …

You either ran today. Or you didn't.

To me that encapsulates much of the brand and brand spirit. It answers or bounces off of the Nike tag line.

You either did it, or you didn't.

Excuses don't burn calories. Excuses don't get you in shape. Excuses don't set you up for success.

That brand power leads to real sales, it's money in the bank. You either buy it, or you don't.

On the list of Forbes most valuable brands Nike finds itself at #18. That's the value or added sales power thanks to the brand strength. That's an important factor for Nike shareholders. We know that the amateur athletes are buying the swoosh as much as the shoes and socks and hoddies and Dry-Fit technology. If they mess up the brand, they mess up a large percentage of their sales.

Of course that brand strength has painted an impressive sales and profit picture.

Here are the key financial stats courtesy of Morningstar.

And from Ycharts, it shows NKE vs the S&P500 (IVV) moving out of the recession and into August 2018. The stock certainly 'Did It'. Nike likes winners and Nike likes to win. Nike certainly beat Mr. Market, and then some.



Will that continue? We Nike shareholders might hope so and think so if the brand can hold up. But we should remember (and hope the company and advertising agency remembers) that the brand and company was built on the shoulders (or let's say wings) of Michael Air Jordan, not on social protest. Nike has waded into inspirational personal and family stories of famous athletes such as Serena Williams and her father, but those are stories of inspiration and drive and success through sport; success through determination and belief in oneself.

That's very different than to take a side to support an athlete who refuses to stand for his country's national anthem.

Nike does not take a knee.

